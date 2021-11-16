hrui/iStock via Getty Images

A week does not go by now without news of another conglomerate announcing a split up - Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DMLRY) hiving off its truck group, General Electric (NYSE:GE) separating its healthcare and energy divisions away from aviation, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) (OTCPK:TOSYY) continuing to own stakes in its electronics and infrastructure interests that it is carving out, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) peeling consumer health away from medical, and, very recently, news that Merck (MRK) may divest of its animal health unit.

The Fall of Conglomerates

This spate of activity has brought to the surface what many of us have long-suspected - the days of the conglomerates may be over. There are numerous articles on the subject, but as Bloomberg recently put it:

"Conglomerates, once considered a way to bring multiple companies together to reap the benefits of synergies, size and breadth, have fallen out of favor. Mr. Buffett himself has conceded that conglomerates have "earned their terrible reputation" over the years, and GE's Mr. Culp said on Tuesday (Nov 9) that focus is more beneficial than the often "illusory" benefit of synergies." [italics added] … "I don't know how many fundamentally industrial companies are going to continue to use this particular kind of structure," said Kathryn Rudie Harrigan, Columbia Business School's Henry R. Kravis professor of business leadership. "Because it sort of begs the question of what, if anything, is added by putting them all in the same corporate family."

Siemens and Corteva

Investors can do well on de-conglomerations; two cases in point. Beginning in 2016 and through the middle of its various spinoffs, we acquired shares in Siemens (OTCPK:SMAWF) (OTCPK:SIEGY). Under its model, the German giant retains minority shareholdings but steps away from control. Therefore, we reasoned that to invest in SIEGY might generate alpha-level returns as its former units prospered on their own - businesses like Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SEMHF) (OTCPK:SMMNY) - and their former parent reaped some benefit.

However, we took a different approach with DowDuPont. In 2019, it was the largest chemical conglomerate in the world when it split into three companies: a) a commodity chemical company, Dow (DOW), b) a specialty chemical company, DuPont (DD), and c) an agriscience company, Corteva (CTVA), dominant in herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and hybrid and GMO seeds.

With a background in farm oversite, I like Corteva because of its extraordinary brand in Pioneer Seeds in a drying world whose crops must adapt. In addition, its Interim Non-Executive Chairman, Greg Page, I knew to be a terrific leader from his days as CEO of Cargill (the largest private companies in the world?). Because I saw Corteva as a winner, shortly after the DowDuPont split-up - on 06/19/2019 - I focused those funds exclusively on CTVA.

When it comes to de-conglomeration, it is difficult if not impossible to see the financial "after" in the context of "before" numbers that corporate parents, intentionally or not, obscure. Among other things, intracompany transfers, including with respect to revenue sharing and/or cost-accounting, muddy the water. Anyone who has worked in such an environment knows of the net meaningless pushing-and-pulling of numbers that goes on between business units and cross-functional staff. It made my head hurt such that I would rarely meet on such matters preferring to direct my assigned financial resource to focus on general ledger accounting that we could always tie back to the P&L.

That said, the prices of publicly traded stocks are clear following such unwinds. And here, our two decisions - to invest in Siemens and Corteva - following their de-consolidations proved prescient. Indeed, taken from the later date of our investment in CTVA, both stocks have outperformed the Dow. Alpha:

Trending Oligopolists

Our success has its origin in two articles I wrote for SA. The first, my very first, in 2015, I entitled, "Strategic Investing - Lead Not With Numbers". In it, I proposed that, "a more promising approach [to investing] begins with the study of big, developing, scientific, socio-economic, and political patterns and trends that have not yet been reflected in the price of related equities." If a business unit within a conglomerate aligns with such a trend, then it might do spectacularly once released from the bondage of a parental bureaucracy.

On August 15, 2017, SA published another of my articles, "Global Oligopolies - Investing In Concentrated Businesses". In it, I explored oligopolies in four primary sectors - desk/laptop operating systems, credit cards, commercial/military aircraft, and grain/legumes. Although weak commodity prices were dragging down the performance of the latter sector at the time, taken together these global oligopolies far outperformed the S&P (the article includes data points).

From the date of that article, the desk/laptop OS oligopolists have continued to outperform the market, the payment stocks have kept pace, and the aircraft and ag stocks have lagged owing to specific problems (e.g., the 737 Max) and flagging demand due to the pandemic.

General Electric

Which brings me to GE. in February, I also wrote an SA article about the company that Thomas Edison built. I entitled that piece, "General Electric: Finally, Daylight Ahead". In it, I said: a) "The company hit rock bottom a few months ago following severe pandemic-related problems in the air travel business. But GE holds promise given its dominance in grid electricity and turbines, and Biden's dedication to clean(er) energy "Made-in-America"".

Click here for GE's quarterly numbers and you will see the beginnings of promise in total revenue, gross income, gross profit, operating and net income, and operating cash flow. At the same time, GE's balance sheet shows good liquidity and a company that is beginning to gain control of its financial leverage which is still too high. Predicted progress:

Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Total Revenue $17.1B $18.3B $18.4B Q/Q Growth n/a 7.0% 0.5% Gross Profit $3.7B $3.1B $4.1B Q/Q Growth n/a -16.2% 32.3% Op. Income $502M -$13M $887M Q/Q Growth n/a -102.6% ∞ Net Income -$2.8B -$1.1B $1.3B Q/Q Growth n/a 60.7% ∞ Op. Cashflow -2.0B $518M $2.3B Q/Q Growth n/a ∞ 344.0% Current Ratio 1.96x 1.81x 1.80x Liabs./Equity 6.25x 6.05x 5.29x

Now, along comes news of GE's de-conglomeration that will happen in about a year. I reserve the right to change my mind based on added information. However, of its formidable business units, in order of attractiveness, my instincts tell me to stick with energy, consider aviation, and put aside healthcare. Again, we have no way of knowing how the before-and-after numbers will shake out; I base my opinion on the trending oligopolist paradigm discussed above. Specifically:

Energy - The 1.2 trillion bipartisan bill that includes $65 billion for grid infrastructure. There no denying that GE is a leader in this space. Specifically, I resonate to their renewable energy resources including a nuclear partnership with Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) that extends to a collaboration with DOE and TerraPower on Small, Modular Reactors. Experts believe that nuclear energy and SMR's are essential to improving grid resiliency while reducing carbon emissions. To be sure, GE still has cleanup to do in its energy 'portfolio' including selling their remaining 16% interest in Baker Hughes (BKR). All this should improve the prospects for the business.

- The 1.2 trillion bipartisan bill that includes $65 billion for grid infrastructure. There no denying that GE is a leader in this space. Specifically, I resonate to their renewable energy resources including a nuclear partnership with Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) that extends to a collaboration with DOE and TerraPower on Small, Modular Reactors. Experts believe that nuclear energy and SMR's are essential to improving grid resiliency while reducing carbon emissions. To be sure, GE still has cleanup to do in its energy 'portfolio' including selling their remaining 16% interest in Baker Hughes (BKR). All this should improve the prospects for the business. Aviation - GE's prowess in turbines, hydroelectric and wind, has also contributed to jet engines where it is the undisputed leader over Pratt & Whitney owned by Raytheon (RTX), and Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) (OTCPK:RYCEY). I could be convinced to own this standalone business given the post-pandemic recovery of air travel and, especially, if they made a move toward hydrogen that I believe will come to replace jet fuel, a significant polluter.

- GE's prowess in turbines, hydroelectric and wind, has also contributed to jet engines where it is the undisputed leader over Pratt & Whitney owned by Raytheon (RTX), and Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) (OTCPK:RYCEY). I could be convinced to own this standalone business given the post-pandemic recovery of air travel and, especially, if they made a move toward hydrogen that I believe will come to replace jet fuel, a significant polluter. Healthcare - No doubt that GE also holds an oligopoly position in the market for medical equipment such as MRIs alongside Philips (PHG) (OTCPK:RYLPF), Siemens, and Toshiba. I like the business but I don't see the growth in it that I do in energy and aviation (we have limited resources to invest; choices).

So that is my take - continue to hold GE while sizing things up going into de-conglomeration with a bias today to stick with energy while considering aviation.

Other De-Consolidations

With a little insight as a de-conglomeration process is unfolding, I believe the idea of "find the trending oligopolists" is easy to do - read what is going on around us, study the sectors, competitors, and their relative market-shares. Without question, the biggest investment trend of our time is the renewable revolution. Business units that are due for spinoff and have established a global competitive position on that curve command my attention.

Beyond GE, we own Toshiba where, all things remaining equal, we will ditch the computer device piece to focus also on the infrastructure side of their business. Applying parallel rationale, we will stick with the truck side of Daimler when they separate into two companies in a month or so. After all, Daimler is among the largest manufacturers of heavy-duty trucks and, I believe, it will continue to dominate in that space especially given the EU's support for hydrogen infrastructure. (Incidentally, we also own Volvo AB (OTCPK:VOLAF) (OTCPK:VLVLY), Volkswagen/MAN SA (OTCPK:VLKAF) (OTCPK:VWAGY), and Toyota (TM).) As to medical, I recently sold JNJ such that I need not think about what to do there. If we stick with MRK, it will not be for animal health given company's global prowess in fighting cancer.

At the end of the day, these massive companies all share one thing in common - they have come to realize that the conglomerate business model does not cut it. Under threat that the world may pass them by, they are following the lead of those before them that have succeeded by down-streaming control to focused business units.