In my first article for the Hoya Capital Income Builder marketplace service, I introduced the ETF Reliable Retirement Portfolio.

In introducing the portfolio, I wrote:

This portfolio was built for the Hoya Capital Income Builder marketplace service and is designed to be a complement to other offerings. While the service will mainly feature REITs and, as the name implies, options to generate higher levels of income, this portfolio will seek a diversified, balanced combination of growth and income, across multiple asset classes and even geographies.

In the quote above, I left the key words italicized in the original article exactly as written. Words like complement and growth and income. For the purposes of this article, let me add the featured word geographies.

Why? Because it leads nicely into how I arrived at including Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) in the portfolio. You see, I wanted something to diversify my sources of income as compared to other offerings in the service. One way to do this was to think geographically.

My first thought was to select a modest weighting in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX), which I happen to hold in my personal portfolio. Here, though, was the challenge I faced in this particular context. While BNDX is a wonderful holding in terms of low-cost foreign diversification for the bond portion of your portfolio, its TTM dividend yield currently sits at a rather paltry 1.04% and the FWD dividend yield is even lower, at .82%.

Ultimately, that led me to VWOB. So let's take a deeper dive into this ETF, talk about some of the benefits and risks, and hopefully give you enough information to determine whether this ETF merits a place in your portfolio.

Vanguard VWOB - Digging In

VWOB seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by governments and government-related issuers in emerging market countries. The fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg USD Emerging Markets Government RIC Capped Index.

With an inception date of 5/31/13, VWOB has a solid track record under its belt. It has AUM (Assets Under Management) of just north of $3 billion, and an expense ratio of .25%. Its trading spread is .05%.

Here, from the fund's statutory prospectus, is a slightly deeper dive into its exposure:

This Index includes U.S. dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities longer than one year and that were issued by emerging market governments and government-related issuers. The Index is capped, which means that its exposure to any particular bond issuer is limited to a maximum of 20% and its aggregate exposure to issuers that individually constitute 5% or more of the Index is limited to 48%. If the Index, as constituted based on market weights, exceeds the 20% or 48% limits, the excess is reallocated to bonds of other issuers represented in the Index.

A “dollar-denominated” bond is a bond that is bought and sold in U.S. dollars. Because the bonds are priced in dollars, rather than in the local currency of the issuer, a U.S. investor is not exposed to currency risk; rather, the issuer assumes this risk, usually to attract U.S. investors.

In the fact sheet provided for VWOB, I found a beautiful, comprehensive graphic that offers a nice overview of multiple aspects of the fund.

Source: Vanguard VWOB Fact Sheet

In total, VWOB has holdings in some 66 different countries. As can be seen, some 57.8% of these are concentrated within its top-10 markets (countries).

While we will get into an honest discussion of risk factors in the next section of the article, some insights into this can be gleaned from looking at the top-10 individual holdings in the fund. Take a look at these in our next graphic.

Source: Vanguard Advisors Webpage

As is typically the case with bonds, the more risky the bond is perceived to be, the higher the return that investors will demand. So, for example, it can quickly be observed that bonds from Mexico carry some higher yields, while those from some of the oil-producing countries (many of these in OPEC), are somewhat lower.

Risks of Emerging Market Bonds

Here is a brief summary of risks that investors should be aware of. In this section, most of what I write will be condensed summaries of what Vanguard lays out in the fund's statutory prospectus, linked earlier in the article.

Interest Rate Risk - As a rule, when interest rates rise, bond prices fall, and the inverse is true; when interest rates fall, bond prices rise. As of October 31, 2021, VWOB's average duration is 8.5 years. Roughly, this means that, should interest rates rise by 1%, VWOB's price could be expected to fall by 8.5%.

Emerging Market Risk - Simply put, bonds of governments in emerging markets may be subject to greater volatility and liquidity risk due to factors such as: less developed legal, tax, regulatory, and accounting systems; and greater political, social, and economic instability than developed markets.

Country/Regional and Credit Quality Risk - This is the chance that world events—such as political upheaval, financial troubles, or natural disasters—will adversely affect the value and/or liquidity of securities issued by foreign governments. Such risk is especially high in emerging markets. Further, while the fact that VWOB invests in dollar-denominated bonds, thus limiting the impact of currency translation risk, this does not imply that credit quality is any higher.

Given the above, the diversification provided by investing in a quality Vanguard ETF such as VWOB is helpful when it comes to mitigating these risks. As of October 30, 2021, there were 756 bonds in the ETF, across 66 different countries.

Summary and Conclusion

Having shared some very specific information about the benefits and risks of this ETF, including abundant links you can use to do further research if you wish, I thought I would conclude with one last graphic to help you get some sense of the risk/reward profile of this ETF as compared with a range of other bond-focused options you could select.

Have a look at the below, and I will offer a few comments.

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

The four ETFs I have lined up below VWOB represent four alternate risk/reward profiles; from most conservative to gradually reaching for more and more yield. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) represents your most conservative option, short-term treasuries, but, as can be seen, the dividend yield is next to nothing. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) introduces a percentage of corporate bonds, as well as slightly longer duration, into the mix and yield jumps almost 1%. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) weights corporate bonds slightly higher, as well as taking duration to a little over 6 years. Finally, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) gets us back to Treasuries, but takes duration out to almost 20 years.

Likely, you would include one or more of those other options, in the bond portion of your portfolio. The question is: Might VWOB deserve at least some place, both to achieve greater dividend income as well as diversify the sources of such income?

Regardless of your personal decision, until next time, I wish you . . .

