RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

Pandemic-era winners have had a good run, but some have fallen from the graces of the market, as investors have turned bullish around a return to normalcy. For instance, premium mall and outlet owner Simon Property Group (SPG) has seen a stellar run this year, with robust foot traffic and occupancy metrics.

This rotation out of pandemic plays has created value opportunities in some names that have durable advantages going forward. This brings me to Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG), which has seen material share price weakness since hitting its 52-week high of $254 earlier this year. In this article, I highlight what makes SMG a Buy on market pessimism, so let’s get started.

Plant Your Seeds And Watch The Portfolio Grow

Scott Miracle-Gro is one of the largest global marketers of branded lawn and garden care products for consumers. Its market-leading brands include Scotts, Miracle-Gro, Ortho, and through its subsidiary, Hawthorne Gardening Company, provides nutrients lighting and other materials used for indoor and hydroponic growing.

It’s no secret that SMG has largely benefitted during the pandemic, as it saw robust revenue growth over the past 2 years. As seen below, SMG’s revenue grew steadily in the years 2017 – 2019, before solidly ramping up in 2020, as consumers made incremental investments towards their outdoor gardening activities during the pandemic.

(Source: YCharts)

It appears, however, that the pandemic-led revenue gains are retreating, as SMG saw a 17% revenue decline in the fourth quarter (ended September ’21). This was driven by a 28% YoY decline in the U.S. Consumer segment, and just a 2% decline in Hawthorne sales. The decline in the faster-growing Hawthorne unit wasn’t entirely unexpected, as the results were due to a widely publicized oversupply of cannabis in California. I see this weakness as being temporary, as Hawthorne saw an impressive 39% increase in sales during the full fiscal year 2021, and now makes up 45% of the business.

Looking forward, I see next year’s comparison as being easier considering consumer buying patterns have more or less normalized, and the recent uptick in COVID cases could drive more sales for SMG as consumers retreat back towards at-home gardening activities. SMG could also see strong growth as its sales are tied to growth in the housing industry, and in addition, Hawthorne is positioned to benefit from cannabis becoming legalized in more states, as noted by Morningstar in its latest analyst report:

“Future demand for gardening products will depend on growth in the housing industry. We expect housing starts to average over 1.5 million per year through 2030. While housing starts alone should increase demand for gardening products, we see some secular trends that will offset the growth. Living-preference shifts to smaller lots and urban centers should result in less need for gardening products. Additionally, a greater proportion of gardening products will be sold online. The Hawthorne segment, which includes indoor gardening, hydroponics, and lighting equipment, contributed a little under 30% of revenue in fiscal 2021. This segment's growth is closely tied to the legalization of cannabis in the U.S., as its products are frequently used by licensed growers. Recent acquisitions in the business should position Scotts to take advantage of growing demand from states where cannabis has been recently legalized.” – Morningstar

Meanwhile, management is committed to shareholder returns, as it intends to repurchase $300M worth of shares in fiscal 2022, equating to about 3% of SMG’s equity market cap. SMG also pays a well-covered 1.54% dividend yield, with a low payout ratio of 31%. It has a dividend growth track record of 12 years, and while the 5-year dividend CAGR is just 5.7%, I see potential for growth to accelerate as the Hawthorne unit picks up steam.

Risks to SMG include its increasing long-term debt, which rose by $800M since the end of fiscal 2020. This is due to recent acquisitions as SMG continues to consolidate the gardening sector. This includes the recent Rhizoflora acquisition to boost Hawthorne’s gardening portfolio. I find the leverage ratio to be within safe range, however, with net debt to EBITDA sitting at 2.4x. Over time, I’d like to see it trend down towards 2.0x. In addition, SMG is subject to commodity price inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Aside from the risks, I see value in SMG stock at the current price of $171, with a forward PE of 20.2, considering the 15% annual EPS growth that analysts expect over the next 2 years. As seen below, this brings the forward PE down to 15.4, based on 2024 estimates.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on SMG with an average price target of $201, implying a potential 19% one-year total return. As seen below, SMG’s blended PE of 18.7 currently sits below its normal PE of 20.3 over the past decade.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

Scotts Miracle-Gro has solidly benefited from shifting consumer behavior over the past 2 years. While growth has tapered off recently, I see the long-term thesis as being intact, as SMG continues to make bolt-on acquisitions. Plus, the Hawthorne unit is set to see continued growth as cannabis becomes legalized in more states. I see the share price weakness over the past 6 months as being a buying opportunity for those who seek potentially strong long-term growth.