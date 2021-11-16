sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

On November 15th, news broke that American Tower (NYSE:AMT), a major telecommunications towers company, had agreed to purchase CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR), a data center operator, in a transaction valued at roughly $10.1 billion. This marks a significant premium over where the company traded for previously, but it underscores just how much American Tower views the potential of combining with the firm. Ultimately, investors in CoreSite should view this transaction as a massive positive because of the hefty multiple the company's management achieved. Meanwhile, investors in American Tower should be happy, but only if that firm can achieve the upside from this transaction that it believes is possible. Otherwise, it boxes though American Tower may have paid too high premium for the business.

A look at American Tower/CoreSite deal

The transaction between CoreSite and American Tower is structured in a rather simple manner. In short, the latter will acquire the former in a deal priced at $170 per share. This would be done in an all-cash transaction. Based on my calculations, this values the equity of CoreSite at about $7.51 billion. As part of this, American Tower will also assume all of the debt that CoreSite has on its books today. On a net basis, this comes out to about $1.78 billion. That brings the total purchase price of CoreSite up to $9.30 billion.

Some may wonder where the rest of the transaction price is. Simply put, the publicly traded company known as CoreSite owns 90.3% of the underlying operating partnership that comprises all of its assets and activities. The remaining 9.7% is owned by other investors. Since American Tower is acquiring the entire company, that includes this non-public piece. That gets us up to $10.10 billion precisely.

A logical move but at a high price

American Tower is not afraid to make large purchases. Earlier this year, for instance, it acquired Telxius Towers in a transaction valuing it at $9.4 billion. Moves like this, combined with continued organic growth, are the reason why the company has been able to continue expanding at a nice clip. For instance, in the first nine months of the 2021 fiscal year, the company achieved operating cash flow of $4.14 billion. That is up from the $2.75 billion generated the same time one year earlier. However, to make two large purchases in one year is impressive. This is especially true when you consider that, prior to rumors circulating that a transaction might take place, that American Tower had only planned for mergers and acquisitions activities this year amounting to about $10 billion.

*Taken from American Tower

But there are reasons why American Tower is willing to do what it must in order to acquire a company like CoreSite. Operationally, the company has a rather impressive history. Between 2016 and 2020, for instance, revenue expanded, climbing from $400.35 million to $606.82 million. Over this same period of time, operating cash flow expanded from $170.53 million to $271.08 million. Adjusted FFO, or funds from operations, grew from $176.72 million to $256.85 million, and EBITDA jumped from $203.40 million to $324.52 million. All of this growth can be expected to continue into the current fiscal year. According to management, EBITDA this year should come in at around $344 million. That represents an increase of 6% compared to what the company achieved in 2020. FFO should be about $245.74 million. And, based on my own estimates, operating cash flow should be around $287.35 million.

*Taken from American Tower

Buying into a solid, stable company with attractive cash flows is never a bad thing. But it also does not represent the only reason for American Tower’s move. If it weren't a cash flow, it could find cheaper opportunities in other markets. What it seems to be most interested in here are the synergies and additional revenue streams that such a maneuver could open up for it. You see, CoreSite has a large physical footprint in an advantageous market. At present, the company owns 25 data centers, 21 cloud on ramps, and over 32,000 interconnections spread across eight major markets in the US. In total, it owns 2.8 million net rentable square feet of space. 41% of its revenue comes from enterprise customers while 35% comes from cloud customers. The remaining 24% of revenue comes from network relationships.

*Taken from American Tower

Though at first glance it may not seem all that obvious why a telecommunications tower company would be interested in a data center business, they do very much have a vertical relationship. In addition to providing a diversified revenue stream for American Tower that would see 7% of its revenue and 5% of its operating profits come from data centers following the completion of the transaction, there's also the fact that management is interested in using this opportunity to expand its edge computing business. Edge computing basically involves collecting and processing data closer to the physical location that it was collected from. This is as opposed to taking all of the data to a central location. This helps to reduce bandwidth requirements and latency issues that exist when dealing with high volumes of data. It also helps to reduce the impact caused by network disruptions and it becomes more viable when you introduce the concept of small cells on telecommunications equipment aimed at providing a low-cost solution for increased data processing needs.

*Taken from American Tower

Interestingly, American Tower only mentioned its edge computing aspirations one time in its latest annual report. And it does not mention it whatsoever in its latest quarterly report. Because of this, it's an easy opportunity for investors to pass up when evaluating the firm. But management has high expectations that CoreSite, aided by its relationships with cloud service providers, can help generate revenue in this space. By 2026, management expects the total addressable market for edge computing to be around $3 billion. If CoreSite can help capture a good portion of that, this transaction should be worth it. If, on the other hand, there is little success on this front, then I would argue that American Tower might very well be overpaying for the firm.

*Taken from American Tower

I say this because if we assume that management is accurate about financial projections for the current fiscal year, then shares look rather pricey. On a price to FFO basis, for instance, the company is trading at a multiple of 30.6. This is up from the 26.5 multiple that it traded for when I last wrote about the company and rated it a neutral prospect in October of this year. The price to operating cash flow multiple is 26.1, up from the 24.9 when I last wrote about the firm. And the EV to EBITDA multiple stands at 27, up from the 26 that it was previously. No matter how you stack it, these are rather high prices to pay for the business.

Takeaway

At this moment, investors in CoreSite should frankly be quite happy with recent developments. The price being paid for the business by American Tower is a lofty one, but this doesn't mean it's necessarily a bad purchase by the acquirer. In the event that American Tower can use this as a catalyst for attractive growth moving forward, this particular arrangement may ultimately be viewed as a win for both sides. But at this moment, there is no denying that the risk falls on the side of American Tower.