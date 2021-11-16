Scott Olson/Getty Images News

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) continues to be an attractive stock for nearly any portfolio. The Bank's continued streak of earnings beats highlights just how dynamic JPMorgan can be. During a period of shifting forces for the economy and the markets, JPMorgan has been able to build on their already impressive earnings growth. Surprisingly, despite their strong performance the bank still trades at a discount to their banking peers. Adding in the bank's attractive yield of 2.4% and the discounted stock valuation today, now could be a great time to own JPMorgan.

Introduction

Unquestionably JPMorgan Chase has been a great stock to own since the depths of the Pandemic. This has been thanks to a seasoned management team that has already navigated the Financial Crisis with such skill that they emerged as the strongest bank across the United States. While the Pandemic was challenging for everyone, JPMorgan quickly adapted their businesses to perform when others struggled. The results have been nothing short of impressive for shareholders.

JPMorgan's Performance Since the Pandemic's Lows (March 23, 2020)

Data by YCharts

Now that JPMorgan's third quarter earnings are behind us, the big question for investors is what to do with America's top bank?

Earnings Excellence

JPMorgan has been a great stock to own over both the long term as well as more recently. As we first wrote at the end of last year, JPMorgan's earnings power had the potential to fuel impressive growth for the stock. Since then, the company has handily beat earnings expectations while also outperforming the S&P 500 by more than 10%.

JPMorgan's Recent String of Earnings Beats

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Driving this stretch of earnings beats was the result of all of the company's divisions being able to adapt to the "New Normal" and growing.

Leading the pack has been the Bank's Consumer & Community Banking Division. This division is essentially JPMorgan's "retail" business. Since most of their transactions took place in and around branches, accelerating the move to digital solutions was key. Fortunately, JPMorgan had already been laying the groundwork for this transition well before the Pandemic. As a result, it was relatively easy to speed up the move to nearly full virtual solutions. Additionally, this change also helped to reduce overhead expenses, leading to durably higher profit margins.

On the Corporate & Investment Banking side, JPMorgan's bankers and traders continued to be the top advisors for their large corporate clients. As a result, the bank continued to be at the top of most Investment Banking league tables. Additionally, the highly experienced team of traders continued to find exceptional value in the changing markets.

Another major driver for JPMorgan over recent quarters as well as over the long term is their payments business. This is a core part of the Commercial Banking Division and for good reason as they are the largest payments processor in the country. As expected, the division continues to profit from the continuing shift to e-commerce solutions for consumers.

Rounding out the group, the Bank's Asset & Wealth Management Division also posted strong gains. Part of the growth was due to the Bank being seen as a place of stability during uncertain times. Another major driver for the Division was the quality of their advice and investment recommendations, which helped to grow client assets in dramatic fashion. Lastly, the Division's move to fully digital solutions for nearly every part of the account management process helped to acquire new clients at a faster pace than before.

Considering all the changes that JPMorgan made during the Pandemic, and the impact they will have over the long term, it is not very surprising that they have been beating expectations for more than a year. To put a finer point on this, over the past four quarters JPMorgan delivered $14.99 in EPS compared to an expectation of $11.88 - outperforming by more than 26%.

Record Profitability

Ultimately the biggest driver for JPMorgan's financial success has been due to record levels of profitability. Since the depths of the Pandemic, the Bank has been delivering record levels of Earnings Per Share (EPS) to investors and is showing no signs of easing up. Digging a little deeper into the Income Statements, we also see that the Bank is within striking distance of their highest EBIT margins.

To us, this is the most important for a number of reasons. First, EPS can be easily manipulated. Simply put, any company can raise their per share statistics by simply purchasing shares in the open market (share buybacks), thereby reducing overall share count. This has been one of the major considerations for investors in general over the past number of years as a number of companies only showed growth because their share counts were reduced. EBIT Margins, on the other hand, are a sign of financial profitability irrespective of share count.

JPMorgan's Record EPS and Margin

Data by YCharts

Secondly, the Bank, as well as other major financial institutions, had the potential to deliver outsized earnings numbers due to the massive provisions they set aside for potentially bad loans. As the bank releases these heightened reserves, it boosts earnings for that period. Although the release of loan loss provisions impacts EPS, it does not impact EBIT Margin.

What this comes down to for JPMorgan is that the company continues to exceed expectations due to good business practices. They have been able to grow their topline thanks to quickly adjusting to serve their customers in this new environment. Additionally, by keeping expenses reigned in the Bank has also been able to grow their operating margins. Fortunately for investors, both of these dynamics have long term positive impacts for JPMorgan and position the company well for continued outsized growth.

Yet Still Cheaper Than Peers

Surprisingly, JPMorgan continues to trade at a discount to its peers. Considering the following key attributes:

Leading bank in the United States

Record levels of profitability

Provisions for bad loans nearly at Pre-Pandemic Levels

One would expect the Bank to trade at a premium to its peers. Instead, the Bank continues to trade at a discount to the broad U.S. Financials Sector.

JPMorgan is Very Attractive Compared To Peers

Source: Seeking Alpha.

For us, this is more than a little surprising and represents the opportunity for investors today. JPMorgan continues to make a strong case for their streak of above market stock growth and exceeding earnings expectations over the medium term. Additionally, the changes they made during the Pandemic to streamline and simplify many aspects of their retail, commercial, and wealth management businesses also positions the Bank well for long term success.

Attractive Source of Income

In addition to JPMorgan's financial success, another great benefit of their well established and diversified businesses is the strong cash flows they generate for shareholders. This has enabled management to pay an attractive dividend to shareholders as well as grow the dividend considerably over the years. Generally speaking, this has taken place on an annual basis, with the exception of times where the dividend was restricted by the Federal Reserve. Following the end of these periods (2018 and just this past summer), Management opted to give shareholders outsized dividend increases to reflect the heightened levels of profitability.

JPMorgan's Dividend Growth History

Source: Seeking Alpha

While today's dividend yield of 2.4% doesn't seem like much compared to historical yields, but with the S&P yielding only 1.3% and many bond portfolios yielding less than 2%, it is quite attractive. This creates an opportunity as income-oriented investors are searching for ways to replace lost income from their bond portfolios.

This phenomenon occurred a little more than a decade ago during the Financial Crisis. As a result of the Federal Reserve's actions to bolster the economy, interest rates fell to historically low levels. At the time, income-oriented investors were faced with the same challenge as today. Their solution to this challenge was to invest in high-quality dividend stocks to replace lost income. This translated into strong investor demand for high dividend stocks as rates remained low. Today we are seeing even lower interest rates than in the Financial Crisis, and given the impact of the pandemic, these rates are expected to remain low for years.

Risks

Investing in JPMorgan is not without risks. While the company does look to be performing very well in the current environment, their positioning could change quickly. Some of the larger risks for the company sit within their lending, investment banking, and capital markets businesses.

Lending is by far the biggest risk for JPMorgan. While management has made great progress in managing its lending portfolio and taking appropriate actions to insulate investors from losses, a miscalculation here could be a major hit for the bank and could take years to recover. Fortunately, following the Financial Crisis, JPMorgan has taken steps to maintain a solid lending business. Its most recent actions indicate that the lending portfolio continues to be in a good spot. Investors should still keep a close watch on this business as a change here can reduce the upside for the stock dramatically.

Investment banking and capital markets are also potential risks as the revenues from these businesses can be uneven. Capital markets tend to perform well when there is volatility in the marketplace. This volatility tends to create more opportunities to reposition portfolios, resulting in heightened trading activity. Similarly, investment banking tends to do well in a bull market, as it is easier to raise capital and acquire companies when the economy is doing well. If volatility in the markets were to go down, or the economy re-enters a recession, these businesses could see significant declines.

Conclusion

JPMorgan continues to prove that it is a well-run bank with a seasoned management team. Based on the changes they made during the Pandemic, we feel that the Bank is well positioned to continue to build on its already impressive streak of earnings beats. Investors have a unique opportunity to own this banking powerhouse at a discount to its peers, despite being the leading bank in the United States. Adding in that the bank still trades at a discount to its historical average, and now is a great time to add this impressive Bank to one's portfolio.