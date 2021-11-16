Dividend Increases: November 6-12, 2021

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

We monitor dividend announcements for stocks in Dividend Radar, a spreadsheet we update and publish for free every Friday. The spreadsheet provides key data of stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This week, twelve companies in Dividend Radar decided to increase their dividends, including three of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. Note that no dividend cuts or suspensions were announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The table below presents a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

ADP provides technology-enabled human capital management solutions and business process outsourcing solutions. These offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. ADP was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

On Nov 10, ADP declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share.

This is an increase of 11.83% from the prior dividend of 93¢.

Payable Jan 1, to shareholders of record on Dec 10; ex-div: Dec 9.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in New York, New York, AIZ provides specialized insurance-related products and services in North America and in select worldwide markets. The company offers homeowners insurance, individual and group health insurance, and group dental, disability, and life insurance products. AIZ also provides debt protection administration, warranties, and extended service contracts.

On Nov 10, AIZ declared a quarterly dividend of 68¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.03% from the prior dividend of 66¢.

Payable Dec 20, to shareholders of record on Nov 29; ex-div: Nov 26.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ATO and its subsidiaries are engaged in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company delivers natural gas to residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers in nine states in the southern USA. ATO also operates intrastate gas pipelines in Texas.

On Nov 10, ATO declared a quarterly dividend of 68¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.94% from the prior dividend of 63¢.

Payable Dec 13, to shareholders of record on Nov 29; ex-div: Nov 26.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)

Formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

On Nov 10, AY declared a quarterly dividend of 43.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.16% from the prior dividend of 43¢.

Payable Dec 15, to shareholders of record on Nov 30; ex-div: Nov 29.

Cabot Corporation (CBT)

CBT operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company provides carbon black to enhance the physical properties of things in which it is incorporated. It also provides rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive. CBT was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

On Nov 12, CBT declared a quarterly dividend of 37¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.71% from the prior dividend of 35¢.

Payable Dec 10, to shareholders of record on Nov 26; ex-div: Nov 24.

DHI operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as townhomes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also originates and sells mortgages and provides title insurance policies. DHI was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

On Nov 9, DHI declared a quarterly dividend of 22.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable Dec 15, to shareholders of record on Dec 6; ex-div: Dec 3.

Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC)

Founded in 1961 and based in Columbus, Ohio, LANC manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. LANC's products include salad dressings and sauces; fruit glazes, vegetable and fruit dips; Greek yogurt vegetable dips and hummus; and a variety of frozen bread and dry snacks.

On Nov 10, LANC declared a quarterly dividend of 80¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior dividend of 75¢.

Payable Dec 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 6; ex-div: Dec 3.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU)

MDU is a diversified natural resource company providing value-added natural resource products and related services essential to energy and transportation infrastructure. The company's operating segments include electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and energy services, exploration and production, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. MDU was founded in 1924 and headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

On Nov 11, MDU declared a quarterly dividend of 21.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.35% from the prior dividend of 21.25¢.

Payable Jan 1, to shareholders of record on Dec 9; ex-div: Dec 8.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Wall, New Jersey, NJR is an energy services holding company that provides regulated gas distribution and retail and wholesale energy services. NJR operates in several business segments, including Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Retail Services, Midstream, and Home Services.

On Nov 10, NJR declared a quarterly dividend of 36.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.02% from the prior dividend of 33.25¢.

Payable Jan 3, to shareholders of record on Dec 15; ex-div: Dec 14.

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)

Formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc., ROP designs and develops software and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. ROP was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

On Nov 10, ROP declared a quarterly dividend of 62¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.71% from the prior dividend of 56¢.

Payable Jan 24, to shareholders of record on Jan 10; ex-div: Jan 7.

Service Corporation International (SCI)

SCI provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company provides funeral and cemetery operations comprising funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses. The company also offers professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, and cremation services. SCI was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

On Nov 10, SCI declared a quarterly dividend of 23¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.52% from the prior dividend of 21¢.

Payable Dec 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 15; ex-div: Dec 14.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

No dividend cuts or suspensions were announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

An Interesting Candidate

In this section, we highlight one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's an arduous task, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores. Below is a shortlist of stocks with quality scores in the range 19-25:

Four stocks made the shortlist this week. We highlighted ADP earlier this year, so let's choose another stock for this week's edition.

Given its low yield, many DG investors wouldn't even look at Roper Technologies (ROP). So I'm going to highlight ROP today to show why it may be lucrative to buy low-yielding, high-DGR stocks, especially if you're still building your DG portfolio.

ROP yields only 0.51% at $485.63 per share but has an impressive 5-year DGR of 13.9%. Over the trailing three years, ROP's total returns (dividends and share price appreciation) topped 15% annually!

ROP is rated Fine (quality score: 19-22):

Over the past ten years, ROP has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

Over this time frame, ROP delivered total returns of 506% versus SPY's 358%, a margin of 1.41-to-1.

If we extend the comparison period to the past twenty years, ROP's outperformance is truly impressive, with total returns of 2,561% versus SPY's 500% (a margin of 5.12-to-1)!

ROP's dividend growth is equally impressive, with annual increases that averaged about 15% over the past ten years:

Note that ROP's dividend growth is decelerating, though from very high levels to high levels. Dividing the 5-year DGR by the 10-year DGR indicates the acceleration/deceleration factor, in this case: 15.44 ÷ 18.36 = 0.84. Values below 1.00 mean deceleration.

ROP's EPS is growing steadily, too, though not as fast as the company's dividends. Like many companies, ROP's earnings declined in FY 2020 due to concerns about COVID-19's impact on the economy. Estimates for FY 2021 and FY 2022 look pretty promising, though:

At 15%, ROP's earnings payout ratio is "very low for most companies," according to Simply Safe Dividends:

This means ROP has ample room to continue its generous annual dividend increases!

Next, let's now consider ROP's valuation. We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($2.48) by its 5-year average yield (0.56%) for a fair value [FV] estimate of $443. Given ROP's current price of $485.63, the stock is trading at a premium valuation relative to its past dividend yield history.

For reference, CFRA's FV is $396, Finbox.com's FV is $462, and Morningstar's FV is $485. The average of these fair value estimates is $448, also indicating that ROP is overvalued.

My own FV estimate of ROP is $446, so I believe the stock is trading at a premium valuation of about 19%.

Conclusion

ROP is a high-quality DG stock rated Fine. For stocks rated Fine, I require a discounted valuation. Therefore, my Buy Below price for ROP is $446. For conservative investors, look to buy below $401 per share.

Please note that we're not recommending ROP or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing!