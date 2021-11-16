Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman

Most of my individual portfolio positions are in dividend growth names. Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:HRZN) is a bit of an exception to this loose guideline I have. This business development company might not have a history of raising its dividend, but it certainly is paying out a high yield. It has also maintained the same $0.10 payout for several years now, which means it has been reasonably stable.

The latest special was announced with their latest quarterly earnings release. On the back of good news, that was an added bonus that shareholders will receive in December. The monthly dividend is certainly excellent from this name. However, this BDC has also provided some significant capital appreciation as its share price has raced higher.

On the other hand, this share price performance has far outpaced its NAV per share. That has resulted in the name starting to trade at a high premium to its NAV. Though its NAV per share has been heading in the right direction, it would take a massive move to close the gap.

(Source)

About HRZN

Horizon describes itself as a "leading venture lending platform that thoughtfully and creatively provides structured debt products to life science and technology companies." They continue with, "since 2004, Horizon has directly originated and invested more than $2 billion in venture loans to more than 250 growing companies."

This suggests that they have the knowledge and experience in the venture loan space they focus on. What separates them away from other BDCs that might invest in relatively smaller companies as a whole is HRZN focuses more on venture debt from more growth-oriented businesses.

They also aren't the largest BDC in the space, with around $506 million in total assets and roughly $237.6 million in net assets. To compare how leveraged they are, we can take a look at two other better-known BDCs. We have Main Street Capital (MAIN), a more diversified BDC, and Hercules Capital (HTGC) that also represents a more venture debt-focused portfolio.

Data by YCharts

Though it seems they have gone on the higher end in terms of debt to equity, this is still within the company's "80-120% targeted leverage range." They note this target in their Q3 earnings results.

They don't own a sprawling number of portfolio positions, so each one can have a material impact. That is a bit different from some of the largest names with greater than 100 positions that can make them more diversified. As of September 30th, 2021, they had 43 loan positions. This was up from the beginning of the year when they reported just 34 loan positions on December 31st, 2020.

Including warrants and equity positions bring the total portfolio up to 74 companies as of September 30th, 2021. I would note that the 43 secured loans in the portfolio represent nearly a $430 million fair value, while those other positions have a fair value of $22.4 million. I believe that for this reason, HRZN is a bit more of a speculative position due to concentration.

Q3 Earnings Review

They reported their Q3 results on October 26th, 2021. The company provided a net investment income of $0.40 per share. That is above the $0.10 monthly payout the company currently pays. Obviously, this is exactly what we want to see. This helps explain why they could produce a special year-end dividend and easily maintaining their current rate. A BDC is required to pay out most of its earnings to shareholders.

This was the same NII that was reported in Q2 of 2020. Since 2020 was a bit of an unusual year, it looked like earnings took a bit of a hit. Overall, NII has been somewhat flat over the last several years now.

(Source - Seeking Alpha Data, Author Compiled)

I would suspect going forward to see more of the same. The analysts are suspecting similar, with the total 2021 NII at $1.37 and 2020 finishing at $1.38.

We also see that NAV has risen to $11.63 per share with this latest report. The prior quarter reported a NAV per share of $11.20, which is good for a roughly 3.85% increase quarter-over-quarter. A year ago, NAV came to $11.17, giving us an increase of 4.12% since that time.

While this is exactly the trend we want to see with an increasing NAV, the share price has increased considerably more. That has resulted in the shares currently trading at an over 50% premium based on the $17.45 shares closed on October 29th, 2021.

Data by YCharts

Over the last year, the total return price HRZN has delivered is a solid 64.26%. However, we can clearly see that this isn't that typical for HRZN over the long term. The share growth has resulted in a significant divergence from the NAV.

(Source - CEFData)

On the bright side, due to the premium, the at-the-market program they have in place can be seen as a way to raise capital and be accretive to NAV. They raised $6.6 million over the last quarter that can potentially help increase earnings and NAV. It is a relatively small amount, but it can add up if done so quarter after quarter.

Dividend Remains Stable

As we've touched on so far, HRZN is paying out an attractive dividend yield of 6.88%. The additional special dividend of $0.05 for this year is definitely a bonus. Given the current projection of NII to stay flat in the future, I suspect that this current dividend should be safe at this level. However, I don't necessarily see them increasing either. Perhaps more specials could be in the future to help keep them in compliance with paying out what is required to shareholders.

The current monthly payout has been maintained since 2017. They were paying $0.115 for several years prior when they switched from a quarterly to a monthly payout. Income investors are typically more enticed by the monthly distributions rather than quarterly payments.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

On a NAV basis, the dividend works out to 10.32%. Another positive is that they last reported a debt portfolio yield of 16.2%, which means that it seemingly covers the distribution and enough room to cover the expenses. Of course, that's how we end up with sufficient NII being reported.

HRZN's Portfolio

We discussed the generally narrow amount of loans they currently have. Now, we can take a look at these a bit closer and the risks they might represent.

As of September 30th, 2021, they are reporting an average credit rating of 3.1. Credit ratings in BDCs can help determine if the portfolio is performing or in trouble. They are internal ratings, but since BDCs are pretty opaque, this can still help provide some further insights.

(Source - Q3 Earnings)

A 3 rating is their "standard level of risk." These are investments that are performing in line. A rating of 2 is a portfolio name that's at risk, but no loss is anticipated. Finally, a rating of 1 means a "deteriorating credit quality and a high degree of risk of loss of principal."

In this category, they listed that only one name has popped up. This particular position had a cost of $3 million and a fair value of $2.8 million. As we can see, this only represents 0.6% of the debt investments. Additionally, even including the 2.6% as represented by the two other higher-risk investments, we are looking at roughly 3.2% of the portfolio. I would say at this time, there isn't a significant risk to their portfolio. Though, that one position rated as a 1 wasn't listed in the prior quarter. It is something to monitor in the coming quarters.

They also have a relatively sizeable amount of liquidity that they can put to work. They listed $88.1 million in available liquidity. That was $42.9 million in cash and $45.2 million in their credit facility. That means they are likely to make more deals over the next quarter. Additionally, they mention even more capacity in their revolving credit facilities, to where they have $165 million in potential new investment capacity. From their earnings conference call:

As of September 30, we had $88 million in available liquidity, consisting of $43 million in cash and $45 million in funds available to be drawn under our existing credit facilities. As of September 30, there was $38 million outstanding under our $125 million KeyBank credit facility and $66 million outstanding on our $100 million New York Life credit facility, leaving us with ample capacity to grow the portfolio. Additionally, through our ATM program, we successfully and accretively sold 395,000 shares opportunistically raising nearly $7 million. Our debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.1:1 as of September 30 which is lower than our target leverage of 1.2:1. Based on our cash position and our borrowing capacity on our revolving credit facilities, our potential new investment capacity at September 30 was $165 million.

A portion of this was because of the five liquidity events the portfolio had experienced. This consisted of three investments alone in September, with one other in July and one in August.

In August, it was a particularly sizeable liquidation in which Hill-Rom Holdings (HRC) acquired Bardy Diagnostics. The company prepaid the outstanding principal of $25 million. That included the venture loan, plus interest, end-of-term payments, prepayment, and success fee. This also included an additional $1.2 million from the redemption of warrants.

They describe themselves as a life science and technology BDC as well. This is undoubtedly the case when we take a look at the 10-Q portfolio breakdown.

(Source - 10-Q)

Leading the portfolio with the largest allocation is medical devices, with biotechnology also a meaningful percentage. Both of these industries fall into the life sciences category. Additionally, consumer-related technology and software tech carries a material amount of exposure.

Finally, they have added significantly to the "sustainability" sleeve of their portfolio in the waste recycling space. They had no exposure to this area at the start of the year. Going green has certainly been a popular investing area of the market. It will be interesting to see if they can enjoy some success in this field as well.

This exposure to Waste Recycling is through three different entities as well. Diversification can help break up the risk of concentrating for one of these to go poorly.

(Source - 10-Q)

Interest Rate Risks

One area that we want to also touch on is interest rates and how they may impact HRZN. Since they are invested in loans and debt investments, it's an important consideration. Additionally, since they utilize leverage fairly aggressively, it is crucial to know where they stand in terms of interest expenses potentially heading higher. The Fed is expected to raise rates by 2022 or by the latest 2023.

For HRZN, they have 99% of their portfolio that is in floating rate. They noted this in their conference call:

As we've consistently noted, 99% of our outstanding principal amount of our debt investments bear interest at floating rates with coupons are structured to increase as interest rates rise with interest rate floors. As of September 30, 100% of our portfolio is at their specific floors.

As is the case with most BDCs, they have several different avenues in which they are leveraged.

(Source - 10-Q)

The Key Facility is scheduled to mature on June 22nd, 2026. The interest rate was based on one-month LIBOR plus a spread of 3.25% with a LIBOR floor of 1%. However, this is now "based on the rate of interest published in The Wall Street Journal as the prime rate in the United States plus 0.25%, with a prime rate floor of 4.25%." Therefore, this is floating debt that is at risk of interest rate increases.

On the other hand, they have fixed-rate notes. The asset-backed notes have a maturity of September 15th, 2027, and come with a fixed rate of 4.21% per annum. They also have the 2026 notes that carry a 4.875% coupon. These trade as publicly as Horizon Technology Finance Corp. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (HTFB). They currently trade above the $25 par. Volume is also low here, so buying into a position would be difficult.

(Source - Google Finance)

This means that almost 40% of their current outstanding balance is at a floating rate. I would note that they could bring this up to 60% if they used the total commitment. Conversely, this means that around 60% of their current balance outstanding could be fixed rate until at least 2026.

Ultimately, they are considerably sheltered from interest rate changes. Helping to offset the risks here is the overwhelming majority of their portfolio being floating rate. However, other BDCs could be better off in terms of having even more of their debt fixed rate.

Conclusion

HRZN has reported a fantastic quarter. This helped lead the position to pay a special dividend heading out of 2021. At the same time, this BDC is on the more expensive side. The dividend yield is historically low, highlighting how expensive the name has become over the last year or so.

Data by YCharts

While earnings have been steady for HRZN, I don't see a meaningful amount of room to raise the dividend either. Instead, utilizing more special dividends could be in order in the future. NII has been flat for the most part over the last several years, which highlights why they may not want to bump up the regular. For investors at this time, I'd be looking at a dip to present a potentially better buying opportunity in the name. That being said, investors who are currently holding might be okay to continue holding or take some profits off the table.