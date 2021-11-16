Getty Images/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) is one of China's leading new energy vehicles (NEV) and battery makers. Despite the entries of emerging leaders like NIO (NIO), XPeng (XPEV), and Li Auto (LI), BYD's leadership at the top of the pyramid remains secure. Its NEV installed base continues to grow robustly, and most importantly, it is already profitable.

As the leader of China's rapidly growing NEV market, BYD looks incredibly well-positioned to leverage its market leadership. Moreover, given its solid profitability and a well-diversified portfolio, we believe automotive investors can benefit from adding BYD stock to their portfolios.

We discuss whether it's an appropriate time to add exposure to BYD stock now.

BYD Stock YTD Performance

BYD stock (SEHK:1211) YTD performance (as of 15 November 21).

BYD stock has outperformed its leading EV peers so far in 2021. Its YTD return of 44.7% also puts it just ahead of Tesla (TSLA) stock's 43.6%, as TSLA stock's upward momentum subsided lately.

Notably, BYD stock has also significantly outperformed its Chinese pure-play NEV peers. It may be helpful to note that BYD is not a pure-play EV as it has "oil-fueled vehicles" in its automotive portfolio.

Regardless, BYD stock has performed tremendously well for its investors this year.

BYD's YTD NEV Deliveries Outperformed its Top-3 Chinese NEV Peers in October

China's leading NEV makers YTD October 21 deliveries. Data source: Various company filings, China Passenger Car Association

The recent results for China's October NEV sales continue to demonstrate the market leadership of BYD. The company's YTD deliveries through October 21 easily surpassed the other leading Chinese pure-play NEV makers. BYD delivered 418.6K units YTD through October 21. In contrast, NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto collectively accounted for just 199.5K units YTD. Even though BYD also has an "oil-fueled vehicle" portfolio, it accounted for just 22.9% of its YTD deliveries. In October, BYD's YTD deliveries for its NEV portfolio grew a phenomenal 212% YoY compared to last year's 134.2K units.

Any talk about BYD's impending demise is pure rubbish. Despite the penetration of emerging NEV makers led by NIO, BYD is well perched atop China's NEV pyramid. Readers must understand that China's rapid NEV adoption is creating massive secular tailwinds driving the sales of its leading NEV makers.

BloombergNEF estimated China's NEV penetration of new car sales would reach 25% by 2025. It's ahead of China's industry internal projection of 20% by 2025. However, China's NEV share of new car sales was just 6% in 2020. Initially, we thought these estimates looked highly ambitious, even for a country like China which has made NEV adoption a policy of national significance.

However, China's incredible momentum in NEV penetration kept on surprising to the upside. In September, NEV sales reached 20% of all new car sales. On average, the penetration rate was 13% through September 2021 for the year. The initial estimate by BloombergNEF for 2021 was just 9.4%. Therefore, it's clear that China's EV market has significantly outperformed BloombergNEF's estimates so far.

Notably, BYD founder Chuanfu Wang estimated that NEV will account for 70% of new car sales in China by 2030. In addition, NIO founder William Li projected a 90% penetration rate. BloombergNEF estimates put it at about 48.4%. But, given the incredible momentum so far, we would not be surprised that China's EV makers' estimates could be far more accurate. Therefore, we encourage investors to continue monitoring China's top NEV leaders' delivery growth cadence, particularly BYD's.

BYD is also the #2 Battery Supplier in China Behind CATL

BYD's well-diversified portfolio also consists of its prowess in battery technologies. It's the #2 player in China, behind the world's largest battery supplier, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL). Therefore, it also places the company in a prime position to benefit from the NEV sales of its peers. In addition, BYD's battery technologies also encompass "Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Blade battery packs." LFP is becoming increasingly crucial in EV batteries as it helps to drive down the battery costs for standard range vehicles. Therefore, it is immensely beneficial in helping to drive EV adoption.

ARK Invest also noted in a recent note that LFP costs would continue to fall dramatically over the next five to ten years. Moreover, if LFP production can ramp successfully, it could fall even faster than nickel cells, increasing LFP adoption. ARK added:

LFP batteries already are less expensive than those with more nickel-rich chemistries. If LFP battery production were to ramp at the same pace NMC batteries did from 2016 to 2021, according to Wright’s Law…the LFP battery cost would decline nearly 37%, from roughly $65/kWh to $41/kWh. ARK believes that Tesla is positioned uniquely for LFP chemistry because of its industry-leading drivetrain efficiency. Superior efficiency suggests that, unlike its competition, Tesla will offer acceptable range at lower prices with LFP batteries. (from Seeking Alpha article)

CATL and BYD are the leading producers of LFP batteries worldwide. Therefore, Tesla will have to rely on both companies for LFP supply as it ramps production massively in the years ahead.

Tesla was reported in August to have entered an agreement with BYD to purchase its Blade battery pack. Although there wasn't any official confirmation, both companies also didn't deny the "rumor." Moreover, Tesla has often telegraphed that it will get its hands on any battery supply its suppliers can provide. The company expects to ramp its annual production from just 1M in 2021 to 20M by 2030. Considering that standard range vehicles should be their core products, Tesla would need a massive amount of LFP batteries.

Moreover, we also have not included the demand from the other OEMs. For example, Volkswagen and Ford have also been reported to be interested in using LFP batteries. Therefore, the future looks very bright for BYD to leverage its NEV portfolio in China and globally.

Importantly, BYD is Profitable and Growing Fast

BYD quarterly revenue and YoY change. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

BYD gross margins and operating margins. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Readers can quickly glean that BYD has continued to rapidly grow its revenue since recovering from its slump in March 20. The company's NEV portfolio has continued to drive its topline growth. Given China's NEV penetration momentum, we think BYD can continue to grow its revenue robustly moving forward. Moreover, it's also a profitable automaker. All of China's leading pure-play NEV players are still running EBIT losses. Therefore, it shows the tremendous execution capability and scale advantages of BYD. We believe that BYD is incredibly well-positioned to leverage its scale advantages to drive down operating costs further.

So, is BYD Stock a Buy Now?

BYD stock (SEHK:1211) EV/NTM EBIT 3Y mean.

BYD est. revenue mean consensus & est. adjusted EBIT margins. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

BYD's revenue is estimated to grow by a CAGR of 31.5% from FY20 to FY23. Therefore, the consensus estimate also concurs with our thesis that BYD will continue to thrive as China's foremost NEV leader. Notably, it is also estimated to continue improving its operating leverage as it scales. We believe that BYD's scale advantages put it a few steps ahead of its closest Chinese NEV peers. Coupled with its prowess in LFP battery technologies, the company is well-primed to lead China's NEV surge over the next ten years.

Based on our internal fair value (FV) estimates, BYD stock is not expensive. Although it's trading well ahead of its 3Y NTM EBIT mean, the market has priced in a premium for BYD's leadership. While it's no longer cheap, we think it's still reasonably valued now. Therefore, if investors do not have exposure to China's EV market yet, we encourage you to add BYD stock to your portfolio now.

Consequently, we rate BYD stock at Buy.