Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) is an insurance company primarily focused on property and casualty policies. The company used to own an annuity business but sold that to MassMutual in 2021.

AFG's P&C operations is mostly focused on market-leading companies within niche industries where they think they have a strong understanding of the unique risks associated with that industry.

2020 Results

Like every industry, the pandemic brought challenges to insurance companies. Overall, however, the industry faired quite well and continued to roll along making money and issuing new policies without much trouble.

AFG did particularly well ending 2020 with a combined ratio of 91.3%.

This is down for the year in 3 of their 4 P&C segments, but relatively strong given the unprecedented year.

Source: 2020 Annual Report

Source: 2020 Annual Report

Pre-tax earnings grew 3% to $776 million as lower investment earnings offset higher underwriting profits.

Net premiums grew a paltry 1%. As I talk about in all my insurance articles, premium and revenue growth isn't the same as it is for most companies. Premiums growing must come at better or similar standards to existing premiums or the growth is pointless or even harmful to the company and the bottom line.

In a different industry, less profitable growth might not be ideal but it can still help a company build relationships with new customers or use it to scale itself and lower overall costs. In insurance, those types of dynamics are less present.

Operating EPS came in at $8.44, a 2% decrease from the previous year. Book value increased 13% to $78.62 per share.

The company has grown its investment portfolio of fixed income and equity to over $52 billion. 85% of this is in fixed income with the rest mixed between cash, stocks, real estate, and more.

Source: 2020 Annual Report

A large chunk of this portfolio is going with the Annuity business that was just sold. The sale of this business to MassMutual was finalized in May of 2021. The company received gross proceeds of $3.57 billion from the sale and realized a profit of $656 million.

Going with the annuity business was also the company's run-off life and long-term care operations. Personally, I have seen how much long-term care insurance has been miscalculated from the beginning and caused a number of problems for insurers. GE, in particular, is still feeling the effects from that particular policy group and has taken large charges in past years related to it and has had to raise premiums many times. I am glad AFG got rid of that line of business.

The balance sheet is in great shape. Most of the company's liabilities are insurance reserve related with very little corporate level long-term debt. In addition, through consistent profitability, they have built up $4.1 billion in retained earnings.

Source: 2020 Annual Report

Q3 2021 Results

AFG had an outstanding Q3 2021. It issued two special dividends totaling $6 in addition to raising its regular one, primarily related to the sale of the annuity business. Total so far in 2021, they have issued $20 over special dividends total.

Core earnings grew from $121m to $238m year over year. Return on equity grew to 16.6%. EPS almost doubled to $1.94 from $1.10.

Book value grew to $61.80. AFG had higher investment profits largely due to their alternative asset portfolio and higher underwriting profit on their core P&C operations.

Source: Q3 Earnings Release

The company has $3 billion in excess capital that it will continue to return to shareholders and forecasts EPS of $10.10 to 10.70 for the full year 2021.

Shareholder Returns

Over the past few years, AFG has been running a consistently profitable operation and has ever-increasing shareholder returns in the form of buybacks and dividends.

Source: Q3 Earnings Release

Source: Q3 Earnings Release

Over the past decade, AFG has slightly outperformed various benchmarks including a mix of similar insurance companies and the S&P 500. The shareholder returns highlighted above are a key reason why.

Valuation and Momentum

AFG has made a big move since the pandemic bottom.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Even so, the valuation is still reasonable in terms of p/e at 14.5 times forward earnings. The yield looks a bit low at 1.55% but again much more capital is returned via share repurchases lately if you exclude the special dividends. The one metric where AFG looks expensive is book value. Financial companies tend to use book value as an anchor and at more than 2x book value, there are better priced P&C peers on that metric.

For example, Travelers, one of the largest P&C companies, trades at 1.3x book value.

Conclusion

In terms of financials, from profitability, consistency, and shareholder returns, there is a lot to like with AFG. It appears to be a solid, boring, slowing compounding stock for many years to come after weathering the challenges of the pandemic with ease.