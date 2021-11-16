PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis For Toast

Toast (NYSE:TOST) is a SaaS company aimed at the restaurant community. The company is making many bold moves which are reflected in its guidance into Q4 2021 to grow its revenues by triple digits y/y.

However, as we dig a little further, we are left with a business model that will never carry wide profit margins, particularly given that its gross margins will struggle to get much beyond 35%.

Thus, why paying 11x forward sales is probably a fair price already for this stock.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Choppy

Toast helps restaurants streamline operations by providing restaurants with a single platform SaaS products. And even though its growth rates are now pointing to more than 100% y/y of revenue growth rates going into Q4, there's no question that over the past 7 quarters its growth rates are incredibly choppy.

Yes, there's been the COVID period back in Q2 of last year that was obviously abnormal, but that doesn't fully explain why since Q2 2021 Toast's revenues growth rates have so dramatically decelerated.

In sum, while its revenue growth rates are strong, investors should expect revenues growth rates to remain volatile, which in turn will impact the multiple that investors will be willing to pay for its stock.

Why Toast? Why Now?

The first image that comes to mind when thinking about Toast is Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD). But given the short thesis out on that company's stock, perhaps this comparison isn't fair.

Nonetheless, I bring up the Lightspeed comparison to highlight to readers that there's quite clearly a lot of appeal for companies that can dramatically simplify the restaurant business. In fact, even after its sell-off, Lightspeed's shares are still up more than 65% this past twelve months.

As you can see in the slide deck above, the restaurant business is complex. In many cases, restaurants have narrowly focused bolt-on software solutions, that create silos, and are not purposely built for restaurants.

Toast offers restaurants point of sale solutions (''POS''), restaurant operations products, and team management software. Toast believes that its fully integrated end-to-end platform creates positive network effects for its customers.

For instance, through Toast's Go handheld hardware customers see faster table turns, which improve operational efficiency and increase sales.

Now, let's analyze further what's actually on offer here.

As you can see above in the green arrow, management wants investors to view toast as a subscription business. Whereas, in fact, the majority of Toast's revenues comes from payment processing or financial technology products.

More specifically, over 80% of Toast's revenues come from financial technology solutions which carry gross margins of less than 20% as of Q3 2021.

This point bears emphasizing, the bulk of the business will never carry wide margins. That means, that irrespective of whether the narrative is around a subscription business or not, this business will always carry low gross margins, and this will have substantial implications when we come to discuss the multiple that investors will ultimately pay for this stock. But I get ahead of myself, let's first discuss its profitability profile.

Toast's Path to Profitability Discussed

On a positive note, Toast isn't burning profits to grow its top line. That's the good news.

On a negative point, there's clearly a regression in profitability, since during the first six months of the year Toast reported positive $15 million of EBITDA, while this most recent quarter reported negative $10 million of EBITDA.

What's more, looking ahead to Q4 2021, Toast is expecting EBITDA losses to become increasingly negative and reach negative $40 million at the lower end.

Again, this appears to reinforce the overall image that Toast isn't getting positive operating leverage from growing its revenues so aggressively.

On yet the other hand, as you can see in the table that follows Toast isn't burning through a lot of free cash flow either.

Therefore, given that Toast doesn't carry any more debt on its balance sheet, and carries more than $1 billion of cash, there's no doubt that Toast has more than enough financial resources to continue to grow its revenues and take market share away from legacy operators while burning through these small amounts of free cash flow.

Valuation - Difficult to Find Fair Value

Toast is valued at 11x forward sales. If I say to you that this is SaaS business growing at triple digits, you'd probably say to me that ''I'm not getting this''.

And indeed, compared with its close peer Olo (OLO), which trades at 23x forward sales, Toast is a bargain opportunity, right?

Well, as I discussed above, the problem here is that Toast isn't quite a SaaS business. What's more, Toast's gross margin profile will never really reach higher than 30% to 35%, which in turn means that its operating margins will always be razor-thin.

Again, compared to Olo, Olo is already reporting 81% non-GAAP gross margins a gross margin profile that's more than 3 times higher than Toast's.

The Bottom Line

I've highlighted positive aspects, such as Toast's strong revenue growth rates, and the fact that the underlying business model isn't burning through much cash at all.

That being said, I don't find paying 11x forward sales all that attractive, for a business that will never carry fat margins.

Hence why I prefer to deploy capital into even more compelling opportunities that I'm finding right now.