Before Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) reported this quarter's earnings, I recommended a long position to my subscribers. Although Fiverr is relatively newly listed, I noticed a possible pattern in its reported FQ3 EPS versus the Wall Street estimates. In short, Wall Street always estimates FQ3's EPS to be lower than FQ2's EPS, but Fiverr's actual FQ3 EPS always meets or exceeds that of FQ2, allowing for an easy earnings beat and subsequent rally in the stock.

I estimated a price target of $190 for this play, recommending bull condor spreads:

FVRR is (at the time of writing) trading at $192, and so this play worked out well. But where will FVRR go from here? To gain some insight, we will take an in-depth look at the earnings call. But first, let's take a glance at Fiverr itself and the changes made this quarter.

Current State of Fiverr

FVRR has a market cap of around $6B, is unprofitable, and yet trades at around $190 per share. Although expensive and unprofitable, the company is sitting in a growing industry: freelancing work. All things being equal, the macro environment implies that Fiverr should continue to grow as a company, thereby justifying the stock as a growth stock with high profit potential.

FVRR has underperformed its competitor Upwork (UPWK), which could imply that Upwork is superior but - Upwork also being unprofitable - more likely implies that FVRR is setting up mean reversion (a proven balancing act in the stock market in which underperformers eventually outperform). In addition, Fiverr acquired Stoke Talent this quarter, which offers strong synergistic potential: Stoke is a freelance management software company that can easily be upsold to businesses contracting Fiverr's freelancers.

The Stoke acquisition for Fiverr - like the LinkedIn acquisition for Microsoft (MSFT) - creates an extra customer base. Essentially, Fiverr can offer Fiverr services to existing and future Stoke customers directly through the Stoke platform. Moreover, while the spend per customer for Fiverr was on the low end, traditionally five dollars per job (hence the name "Fiverr"), the spend per customer for Stoke is $100,000, allowing the merged company to target both the low-end and high-end of the freelancing industry.

For now, however, Fiverr's underperformance against its sector has yet to show signs of reversing. Additionally, the Stoke acquisition will require much time before substantial profits are seen: Currently, Stoke's customer base is under 100 users. I see both the potential for mean reversion and the acquisition of Stoke as significant tailwinds for the stock but unlikely to be realized over the next quarter.

You'll find that the earnings sentiment analysis I performed (and will discuss next) supports more consolidation in the short-term.

Earnings Sentiment

Sentiment analysis is a form of financial lexical analysis that shows the magnitude and change in management optimism or pessimism within financial documents. Literature on this subject has shown management sentiment to be predictive of future earnings and stock prices. I employ sentiment analysis by comparing the changes in sentiment over the quarters and years, with a goal of predicting future stock price and earnings reactions.

Most sentiment analysis in finance in recent years has been applied to financial statements or social media. I have a strong focus on earnings in my trading and investing career and thus employ the analysis over the transcripts of earnings calls (graciously provided by Seeking Alpha). My method is to take the ratio of optimistic statements to pessimistic statements, scaling for the length of the earnings call, thereby deriving a score that can be compared to other quarters.

I ran this analysis for Fiverr's most recent earnings call. Like most newly listed companies, optimism was higher than that of the average company. Also like newly listed companies, optimism quickly hits a peak, falling to average. Last quarter was when Fiverr's sentiment turned average, and this quarter showed no significant change.

All things being equal, this implies another quarter like the last: consolidation (sideways movement). Below are the sentiment changes for each earnings call over the past year. Note that falling sentiment has tended to lead to an earnings pullback and that average sentiment led to no excess returns (or losses) over the coming quarter:

How to Trade It

My fundamental thesis on this stock is that the future growth is already priced in for now and that we will need to see significant steps forward in the profits from the Stoke acquisition before another leg up. Earnings sentiment also tells me that FVRR will likely be around this stock price in three months. It also hints at a high change of profit from a sideways strategy. Here is my idea:

Buy 1x Jan21 $170 put Buy 1x Jan21 $220 put Sell 2x Jan21 $190 puts

This is a strategy that profits from sideways movement and requires only a small investment. Our ideal situation is for FVRR to be trading at around $190 in January, a situation that would result in the optimal amount of profit. We have set the long legs' strike prices a decent amount away from the short leg's so as to lower the risk of a loss; FVRR will need to move farther to exceed the breakeven point, but this also reduces our maximum profit by a moderate amount.

This is a limited profit, limited risk strategy. The maximum risk, which is the price paid for the strategy (currently around $800), is realized should FVRR be trading under $170 or over $220 in January. However, should FVRR remain within the $170 to $220 region, you will realize a profit, the maximum being around $1200 for this particular set of option contracts.

Let me know what you think in the comments section below.