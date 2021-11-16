Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) CEO Nick Read on H1 Full Year 2022 Results - Earning Calls Transcript

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) H1 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2021 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nick Read – Chief Executive Officer

Margherita Della Valle – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Polo Tang – UBS

Akhil Dattani – JPMorgan

James Ratzer – New Street

David Wright – Bank of America

Andrew Lee – Goldman Sachs

Sam Mchugh – Exane

Emmet Kelly – Morgan Stanley

Georgios Ierodiaconou – Citigroup

Stan Noel – Bernstein

Maurice Patrick – Barclays

Nick Delfas – Redburn

Adam Fox-Rumley – HSBC

Nick Read

Welcome to H1 financial results, and I'm joined with Margherita. You will, of course, have the chance to read our results and see the videos on our website. If you've not had the chance, please do so. It gives you a very good detailed summary of how we are performing. We're going to go to Q&A, but maybe before we do, I just thought I would just cover really 4 key points. The first is the financial performance in the half demonstrates the sustainable growth engine that we're building at Vodafone. Our results are in line with our expectations for the year and the medium-term financial ambition. Service revenue grew 2.8% in the first half. We had EBITDA growth of 6.5%. I think, importantly, return on capital, which is very important to us, moved up 80 basis points to 6.3%.

And that combination gave us confidence to move up guidance to the upper half of the range for EBITDA between $15.2 billion and $15.4 billion. And move up our adjusted free cash flow expectation to at least $5.3 billion. Second, we're regaining commercial momentum across our European consumer business. Obviously, in light of some of the negative pressure that we had given the pandemic over the last 18 months. Importantly, we've seen a gross add performance reach about 90% of the pr -pandemic levels that we were experiencing before. Third, we've delivered broad-based growth. We continue to make good progress on our strategic execution. But we're obviously always focus on a number of priorities and we singled out 3 priorities, operational priorities that we're focused on.

First is strengthening our commercial momentum in Germany. Secondly, accelerating our operational transformation in Spain. And third, is positioning Vodafone business to ensure that it really captures the maximum opportunity from the EU recovery funds. And then fourth and final point we're committed to improve shareholder returns through ongoing at sustainable growth, alongside targeted portfolio of actions. I really think we've done a lot of heavy lifting over the last 3 years to structure Vodafone, to capture value creation moving forward, and we see a number of opportunities, both medium-term but also near-term, in terms of that portfolio. So, on that, I will open up for Q&A. And, I have to say, please, can we have 1 question per analyst. I know you love to do these 3-part questions, but we want to make sure we get through everyone. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you very much, Nick. Our first question today comes from Polo Tang from UBS. Polo, please go ahead.

Polo Tang

Hi, thanks for taking question. I have 1 question. So, can you maybe just talk about the trajectory of service revenue growth into the second half. So, specifically, are there any headwinds or tailwinds to call out? And can you maybe talk about what you're seeing in terms of commercial trends and competitive dynamics for the different European markets? Thanks.

Margherita Della Valle

One question but quite broad. I'll start on the trends, in terms of what we see for the coming quarters. I'd say probably a couple of more technical headwinds to keep in mind. In particular as we move into Q3, we are now lapping a price increase we did last year in November in Spain. And then as we get into Q4, we will have further MTR reductions. You know, we are on a new glide path from the EU. We had MTR reductions dragging this quarter. They will roughly double in Q4, but of course, as we're talking about MTR, these forms have any impact in terms of EBITDA and cash.

On the other end, a couple of tailwinds. We still have some benefits in Italy from the recent MVNO migrations into Q3. And then you have seen our commercial momentum re-accelerating. And that will also be the flow into the service revenue performance. Admittedly, these puts and takes are all relatively small if you think about it in the near term. As we move into the next financial years, it's important to talk about 2 aspects. In consumer, we should start to see some support from the new pricing models with that embedding into our European contracts; we discussed those CPI plus investment-linked pricing on one end. And then, on business, as Nick was mentioning, we will start really the Europe -- to see really the European recovery fund coming soon in terms of support to business demand.

So generally speaking, I would say on the service revenue front, we are well on track with our mid-term guidance of sustainable growth in Europe as well as in Africa. And then I focused on revenues, because that was the angle of your question, but before moving maybe to the commercial plans into the markets, let me also reemphasize the points that, nick was making earlier on the financial performance more broadly. We are also pleased to be already on track with the mid-single-digit EBITDA growth. And having had the chance to bring both our EBITDA margins and our return on capital today after 6 months ahead of where we were pre -pandemic. So, I would say, good financial progression overall.

Nick Read

Maybe if I could just build, I mean, stepping up a level rather than gain down in supporters. Why do I think Vodafone is uniquely placed to drive sustainable growth in the sector that frankly has been flat to declining? I already think we have a structural advantage and it really is in 3 elements. European, consumer and Margherita has touched on a number of these. We are the challenger in fixed and convergent. So, we see that as a growth engine for us. We also see that - we got opportunities in wholesale and we're driving device life-cycle management, which I think will become more of a service going forward. How do you finance handsets and devices, insurance, etc.? We're really ramping up the science behind that.

And you will see in a little bit of that execution in the UK for us, and that's why we're doing so well with the iPhone, where we are having a disproportionate market share gain, versus an actual share gain. And of course, the CPI. And these take Vodafone business 30% of our business. We have a really good digital services road map, that's growing at double-digit growth rates. And we have the EU Recovery Funds, flowing into that, so we should see that as an accelerator. And then of course, Vodacom continues to do very strongly. We're obviously moved in Egypt into Vodacom as well, which is also strongly performing. And we have obviously financial services, which I really think is, a standout opportunity within Africa. You've seen what we're doing with them, pays of VodaPay. I mean, financial services for Vodacom are growing over 20%. So, you've taken a number of these structural aspects that, maybe are a little bit different from, maybe some of our traditional competitors.

Polo Tang

Yes, thank you.

Nick Read

And as results for that, we're taking market share in UK, we're taking market share in Italy by holding in Spain, slight loss in Germany because of that pandemic lockdown. Really good performance across Africa. Really good performance across another Europe. We've got good momentum.

Polo Tang

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you very much Polo. Our next question today comes from Akhil Dattani, from JPMorgan. AKhil Please go ahead.

Akhil Dattani

Hi. Morning, Nick; morning, Margherita. I've got a question around Vantage Towers. You've outlined 2 key messages today. One is around eventually deconsolidating the business. So, I guess I'd love to understand the thoughts behind that. Is that about a view that the asset is not being fully reflected in your price or is it a bit more strategic? And the second piece to that is you've also talked about an industrial deal with co-control. Is it fair to say an industrial deal would be with another telecom? And I guess, there's only 2 major partners out there that are big enough to try co-control. And if you do a deal like that, is that about scale, is it synergies, or is it something else? If you could just elaborate on that, please? Thanks a lot.

Nick Read

Akhil, what I would say is, I think we made a good early decision about separating out our Towers and form involuntary sales ahead of the 5G Cycle. So, the first priority is capture organic growth, they went out with the results, they are showing progress on that. We want to drive high utilization of our assets and there already new tenancies and growing well. And I think there's further opportunities to come in that direction. I would say the second aspect is, I really see bolt-on acquisition opportunities where the in-market to drive more synergies, or whether that's new footprint. I really think that they have a good pipeline of opportunity ahead of them.

And then the third aspect for us is to say, well actually, I think there's an opportunity to do an industrial merger, as you say. I think an industrial merger has 2 aspects to it, well, maybe 3 aspects I would say. First of all, yes, there are synergies to be heard with -- and they can vary depending on maybe who the partner is. I'd say, second aspects are, it can widen out your foot print, so that you're covering more territories, more opportunities going forward. And then the third thing for me is the deconsolidation, because though we're not holding back Vantage Towers at all, you've got one a couple more years. I think that, we would not want any balance sheet constraint for Vantage Towers and it can optimize its capital structure once they consolidated and we would want co-control with a likeminded industrial player.

You highlight 2 players. Yes, there's Orange [Indiscernible], there's Deutsche. These are two really credible, really high-quality operators that we have a very strong relationship with. So of course, they are opportunities. Of course, we don't discount others. But I think importantly, we want to really look at the landscape and shape the landscape across Europe now. Now, that we did all the hard work to do the separation with a view to really move at pace to shape the landscape, it will consolidate there will probably be, let's call it 3 large players across Europe. We are definitely going to be one of those players to capture that 5G opportunity coming through.

Akhil Dattani

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you very much, Akhil. Our next question today comes from James Ratzer from New Street. James, please go ahead. Your line is now open.

James Ratzer

Great. Good morning, Nick and Margherita. Can you hear me, okay?

Nick Read

Yes, morning.

Margherita Della Valle

Hello.

James Ratzer

Great. Yes.

Nick Read

[Indiscernible] where you are?

James Ratzer

For the time being, exactly. Let's hope it stays that way. So, question please, just regarding your potential network upgrade plans, particular in Germany, is now, we have a lot of discussions with investors on. And Nick, thank you for the materials and the presentation, you gave. I heard some of the comments you had there, so it's great to explore those in a little bit more detail. In particular, around comments upgrading to fiber in Germany. You suggested that you might now look at some opportunities with MDUs with a new business model.

How big of an opportunity could that be? How much the footprint would that be? You talked a bit about wholesale. Again, I'm just intrigued what new opportunities there might be in Germany with wholesale? And you hinted at off-balance sheet financing, I think, for the first time. So again, just interested to hear what you see as the benefits from that? Is that something that is just to kind of potentially keep CapEx at current levels, if there isn't any incremental investment. Just love to hear more thoughts and commentary around all those initiatives. Thank you.

Nick Read

James, this is an important subject to us and we invest a lot of time in terms of, how we're going to evolve our networks generally, in Germany in particular. Every network, especially every fixed network, is very different country to country in terms of the model, you can't read across just because there's a trend in 1 particular market that's going to happen in another. So, if we go to Germany specifically, what I would say is, look at Germany in 2 parts. You go out off footprint, our off-cable footprint area. And in that area, we encourage fiber-to-the-home builds. Now that can be assets that anchor wholesale tenant.

I mean, obviously bringing the Vodafone brands who have builds and committing volumes is very attractive to investors, investors, or we could be part of consortium's and make investments in that infrastructure, if we think the returns are attractive, and if it's targeted in the right way. So, we remain very actively engaged in options in the off-cable footprint. Then you go on cable footprint, so in other words, I had 25 million homes. And what I'd say, is it breaks then again into sort of 2 areas. You've got the Housing Associations, which is, let's call it 2/3 of our cable customer base. And then you got 1/3, which is single dwelling units.

And we've been going through obviously, an upgrade cycle on our network that, we are very committed to, we're very excited about. we've obviously been very quick as par the integration, to prioritize the upgrades to 1 gigabit speed, so we're now at 23 million households. Just to make sure that everyone understands when we're upgrading and adding capacity, we're effectively taking fiber closer and closer to every home, every house in association, as we do note split-in. So that is just what we do generally. So that's why it's a hybrid fiber network, is because fiber is getting increasingly deeper. So, we've been doing that execution. We've been increasing the amount of those split-in we've been doing through the country. And then next year, we start the cycle of high-split and a high-split starts to provide you 1 gigabit upstream capability as well as increasing downstream to 3 gigabit speeds.

Frankly, as a customer, you don't need anything more than that, and therefore, it gives us a really good runway of capability moving forward, and then, it goes further out, you got DOCSIS 4.0, etc. So, I think we've got a very good road map of upgrading capability. Now, clearly as part of the new regulation around TV, which comes in at 2024, so in other words, rather than bulk contracts, you go into single contracts. We have been going through an engagement with those Housing Associations. And we've had an engagement of about half of them. And in the engagement, it's been really interesting because that engagement really fallen into, I'd say, 3 buckets of reaction because what we've been doing is explaining the roadmap for TV.

But we've also been explaining the roadmap for our cable upgrade. And what we found is, there's bucket number 1, which is the Housing Associations saying they could be interested, not definite, but could be interested in fiber to the building. But one of the things they have specifically said is, we're not interested in taking fiber through the building. We would only do that through the natural refurbishment upgrade of the building, which is every, let's call it 5, 10 years. So, they don't want disruption in the building, but they like the idea that, may be fiber goes through the basement. Of course, connecting fiber to your cable network, we are excellently placed to be able to do that as the natural partner.

And then I'd say the second bucket of Housing Associations, are ones where they've said, I really liked the upgrade path. It seems to provide everything we need. Thank you very much. And then the third bucket are, do you know what this isn't even on my road map or vault process at the moment, I don't consider that priority. No one's talking about the need for any upgrade. So, I would say, these are the 3 buckets, we have to continue to engage with the housing associations and just get an idea of demand as we move forward and so I see this is something that evolves, it's not a rush, it's just something that we need to engage, understand demands, and then obviously, as we understand more, we can come back and give you more color. I don't know if you would talk more about CapEx?

Margherita Della Valle

Sure. From a funding perspective, our CapEx envelope within the midterm guidance doesn't include any fiber investments as such. I'm talking about FTTH or FTTB. Our capex envelope includes the natural upgrade cycle of the cable networks that Nick was just describing. So gradually, fiberizing the network as we have capacity and following the natural technology evolution of cable. That's what's in our mid-term guidance. As we have these conversations, it is possible that, fiber to the building business cases become attractive in certain circumstances.

And from that perspective, as you were mentioning earlier, we see also the possibility of infrastructure investments through JV being attracted to the opportunity. We see this a lot at the moment across Europe and clearly Vodafone could be considered a very interesting partner for infrastructure capital for this type of builds. Being absolutely clear, if these business cases were to become material at scale, you should not expect us to use our balance sheet to fund this. However, it's really early days and frankly today, we are really focused on effectively marketing our current 23 million gigabit households and the cable evolution is giving us options as we've just discussed. So, if something was to change, then we would update you on it. But that's our focus at the moment.

James Ratzer

All right. Thank you. I really appreciate that.

Operator

Thank you very much, James. Our next question today comes from David Wright from Bank of America, Merrill Lynch. David, please go ahead.

David Wright

Okay, guys; hopefully, you can see and hear me. It's nice to be on video instead of that picture from, I think, it was 2005. I am going to ask a slightly different question. I was terribly -- I always get very nervous, Nick, when anyone says that's all the speed you need, but I'm going to stay away from the fiber questions for now. The other thing you have mentioned in your presentation is the potential for pursuing strategic and market consolidation, and I guess the question their it could you also consider that off-balance sheet? Or for instance, do you -- when you look at the actual service COS, is it a priority for you to keep the service COS consolidated? Or could you actually consider an off-balance sheet solution in NNN market consolidation opportunity? Thank you.

Nick Read

Well, David, I think we have demonstrated that we have always been pragmatic when it comes to a market consolidation. Because ultimately, the most important thing is you unlock the synergy, you unlock the sky we require. And I think we demonstrated that in Netherlands, we've demonstrated that in Australia, so I think we're always pragmatic. I think the important thing, if I sit back -- because you could say, well, we've been here before on a market consolidation as a topic. So why are you dallying into this? I think it's really important to understand, we've just been through a pandemic.

In that pandemic, the engagement I have had with governments, with regulators has been super high compared to ever before, in terms of them really saying, well, thank you Vodafone for being there for us helping society remain connected. Of course, our peers were doing that as well. So, the sector was more appreciative I would say. But at the same time, they're really understanding we are critical national infrastructure. And for them to truly compete on a global basis by market, they know that they need inward investment in next-generation technology. So, whether it's the upgrades we were talking about on our fixed or 5G. They want to see that as fast as possible.

And in that conversation, I'd say what holds back investment, is the return on capital within some of these markets. And we need to accelerate return on capital to an acceptable level. And then, inward investment will come into the sector. And so, when you start to have that conversation they say, well, what are the levers that you need to see improved? And I said, well, there's 4. There were Spectrum and we've seen significant progress in Spectrum recently. So, whether it's Spain, Greece, UK. Taxes, we're seeing taxes come down on the industry. So, you see that in Spain again. Or whether its network sharing and deployment. I can go through lots of examples. I won't do it now, unless you want me to.

Yeah, lots of examples of progress being made, but the fourth topic is consolidation. And what I point to is, America sits there with 3 scale players on average with 95 million customers each; China 3 players at scale, 400 million customers each; India, 3 players; Netherlands, 3 players; but some of our markets in Southern Europe are at 5 players plus. And what I'm saying is, and this is why return on capital is so low, and what we need to do is consolidate going forward without punitive remedies. So, I think that there's a real understanding now of returns, the importance of returns linked to investment, which is what they want from a policy perspective, and therefore, I think there is a more openness to engage on the topic of consolidation.

David Wright

But it feels like you're going to have -- the regulator is never going to say, "Hey guys, come on, doors are open, go and go do you best. " You're going to have to provoke the regulation of that, right? It's going to need a brave telco to say we want to do this. We want to go 4 to 3 whatever it might be. You are going to have to provoke that reaction if that makes sense?

Nick Read

But we're a brave telco, we're going out with a very strong message because I think the climate is there to have a real conversation, an honest conversation with governments and regulators and the European Commission. I think that there are other players suffering out there, let's face it. The market cap of the whole sector is down. I think that there are a number of players that would say we would like to find a solution to drive shareholder value. Now, of course, I can say we're pragmatic. I can say we are reasonable; I need the other side to be pragmatic and reasonable. And that means reasonable on valuations, etc. to try and unlock the synergies and the potential going forward. And so, we will actively engage on that basis.

David Wright

Thank you very much, guys.

Operator

Thank you very much, David. Our next question today comes from Andrew Lee from Goldman Sachs. Andrew, please go ahead.

Andrew Lee

Yes. Morning Nick and Margherita, I have a question on operational hearing. See, OCC delivers 30 basis-points to European organic service revenue growth, 1% German organic service revenue growth. But you delivered 5% of underlying. EBITDA, while European EBITDA growth is having one -off, $0.07 plus Germany EBITDA growth. So, I know you there are some German synergies in there. But wonder if you can talk us through the steps between revenue and EBITDA growth and how sustainable this seemingly high and attractable operational gearing this. Thank you.

Margherita Della Valle

If I may be start from the end, Andrew. In terms of sustainability, you know that we consistently deliver pre -pandemic margin expansion. And significant operational leverage. And you have seen our mid-term guidance, which is effectively predicated upon exactly the same type of equation going forward. And as you pointed out, we have already started delivering this in the first half of this fiscal year. In terms of moving past between revenues and costs. This is a little bit of a special year, because we are lapping the COVID crisis of last year. And so, there are a number of moving parts that affect half one that we look different in terms of how the second half of the year will look like. So, if I try to paint a little bit the picture for you of how these translates, clearly in half 1, we had the benefit of higher revenue growth -- good margin revenue growth because we were lacking COVID crisis. Last year in Q1, we called out there were a number of one-offs. So, these was supportive to service revenue growth.

We also had roaming tailwind that, to be fair, will last for the years to come. But strong Half 1, because of the roaming seasonality. And then we had the benefit of the Italian settlements in the numbers, which is 100 million of effectively straight EBITDA with no -- obviously no revenue implication. As we move forward, what you will see in Half 2 is, you won't have the same push in terms of revenue growth and roaming. Merging in particular, you won't have the recurrence of the settlement, of course was a one-off. On the other end, what you will start seeing playing through in the second half is that operating cost reductions. We have seen that in alpha-1, We have not had any incremental Opex reduction year-on-year. This is because last year, clearly, we intervene very quickly on cost as COVID struck and we had the big step down of 300 million in alpha-1.

Some of the sales reversed actually this year because we have spent more clearly than last year in things like advertising, sales, and the like. We will -- we are well on course to deliver our target of over $200 million OpEx reductions for the full year. But this is now going to be all geared towards the second half. So, a different make in terms of revenues and costs element. But still, starting from your earlier point, good operational leverage to continue into the second half and into the future year according to the guidance. I think you have seen our EBITDA growth profile implicit in the guidance we had just restated this morning, and so you will have seen that we will continue with good EBITDA growth into the second half and again, beyond according to our midterm ambition. So operational leverage will continue to be a significant feature.

Andrew Lee

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you very much, Andrew. Our next question today comes from Sam Mchugh from Exane. Sam, please go ahead.

Sam Mchugh

Good morning, everyone. Just wanted to follow-up on the M&A [Indiscernible] please. I think Nick you called out the UK in the press release. And given you've all implemented CPI plus price increases to a degree, you've all reintroduced roaming charges in the face of latter month of each other. And the industry still, we have 10, 20% free cash flow margins. In that context, how do you convince the competition authorities that unique consolidation with their remedies when got this such tight oligarchilistic characteristic. Is there anything in the discussions you've had that would suggest that they'd be more open with that kind of market structure? Thanks very much.

Nick Read

Sam, I feel very strongly against the [Indiscernible] comment. I think it's a super competitive environment -- it remains a super competitive environment. You got some massive brands, BT, EE, Virgin, O2, Sky, SLT, Total, Three, that's a big market of players. I think in the end what's really important is that you have to have scale locally. And then, we have the additional benefit of scale on a regional basis. And I think, if we can bring the 2 together, we earn decent returns and those returns mean that we can continue to invest and provide the infrastructure that governments are looking for. So, I mean, the case is clear, returns of the low market WACC in the UK and therefore needs to improve, and therefore, they understand that. And I think that they understand there is enough competition even if there were 1 or 2 players less in the marketplace. So, I don't think it's a difficult narrative.

Sam Mchugh

Great. Thank you, Nick.

Operator

Thank you very much, Sam. Our next question today comes from Emmet Kelly from Morgan Stanley. Emmet, please go ahead.

Margherita Della Valle

Hello.

Nick Read

You're on mute.

Emmet Kelly

I'm engaged, one of the great expressions from the whole time.

Nick Read

[Indiscernible]

Emmet Kelly

What you're going to do, absolutely. I have a question, please, on Vantage Towers. Just as a follow-up on Akhil's question earlier on. So, if I look at the statement that you made on the presentation that, you talked about monetization over time. So, could you maybe just say a few words about how we should think about that monetization, how that might manifest itself? And also, maybe some of the lessons that you learned from the Verizon Wireless asset sale back in 2014, in terms of how that monetization happened and how that was for shareholders and for the group. Thank you.

Nick Read

In terms of Vantage Towers itself, I think we are really well placed at this moment in time to really explore an industrial merger and that is our preference. And through an industrial merger of course, you always let's say, equalize size with co-control. And so obviously if we start at 82%, there is a monetization opportunity because we can bring down our stake, equalize with someone else, and still have co-control of Vantage Towers. We did something similar if you remember, in weighting in with TI Italy. So, imagine that sort of model is an opportunity for us. Of course, an industrial merger might not happen. And in that case, we do have the ability at 82% to bring down that state further. We would obviously want to stay in control of voltage sales for a moment in s. time, and we can bring a degree of monetization.

So, we would definitely do some, we have a lot of interest from strategic, we have a lot of interest from infra funds. So, there's -- the demand is definitely there. It's just us sequencing the right actions and we have an order priority of what we would really ideally like to do. Of course, proceeds of -- that we received in -- if you're in to comparing with Verizon experience are focused by far, number one is de -leveraging. So, we would use those proceeds to deliver. We always said that from a capital prioritization perspective: 1. We want to invest in our networks and growth platforms. We went out in May, we told you where we wanted to invest. So, you will know where we are investing, 2. Is deleveraging, and then 3. Is return to shareholders.

Emmet Kelly

Super. Very clear. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you very much, Emmet. Our Next question today comes from Georgios Ierodiaconou from Citigroup. Georgios, please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Georgios Ierodiaconou

Good morning. And thank you for taking my question on its sole advantage -- and I -- I hope you can hear me. And I --

Nick Read

Yeah.

Georgios Ierodiaconou

I wanted to maybe hear from you what your plans will be medium, terminal and ideal scenario, on the structure of the assets. So, your highlight on Slide 6 that you have a lot of radios that are now being run by Vodafone, is obviously edge cloud capabilities and other things that perhaps belong more to Vantage, than the Vodafone Group. So, I'm curious to understand from your perspective in the event of the consolidation, whether you see more opportunities for those predictable investments to be done on your behalf by Vantage, instead of the communication operation itself. And if I could just ask a clarification on some of your previous comments on whether any consolidation you see there is a preference between in-market or footprint expansion. I guess you could get both, but what will be your preference in seeking a partner for Vantage? Thank you.

Nick Read

What I would say, unless I misunderstood the first part of the question, Vantage Towers is about passive infrastructure. It doesn't own the radio; we own the radio of our equipment. We have no plans to change that model. One of the things Vantage Towers could do is obviously fiber to the site. So previously we would have done fiber to the site. They could obviously do fiber to the site we would be open to those talked of opportunities. Of course, you've got small cells and now that types of models, that vantage towers would be open to going forward, that might be we might have done in the past, that now Vantage Towers can do. So, I think there's a number of things that we could explore with Vantage, but I -- it's another reason why co-control with another industrial partner that we think is a good long-term model for us.

For all of these reasons, I would say in terms of the right partner. I think it's finding a partner that the shares your vision of what the growth opportunity is for Vantage Towers going forward. So, it might be a partner that has in-market synergies, in which case that's great. But I think what's more important is do we share the same vision of the opportunity and the expansion opportunity. We believe in growth. We think there's a lot of value to be created through Vantage Towers and we want that exposure to that growth. I think the most important thing is shared vision. And then secondly, fine, if it brings new markets, then as we develop new platforms and new opportunities for Vantage because you have a bigger geographical platform on which to do it.

Georgios Ierodiaconou

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you very Georgios. Our next question today comes from Stan Noel from Bernstein. Stan, please go ahead.

Stan Noel

Hello. I've got a question about Germany. So, this quarter you did a large number of conversion customers. I think it's more than 300 Southern net adds and in Q2, that's probably 6 to 10 times more than in any quarter over the past couple of years. What specific commercial activities have been driving these numbers, and what level of discounts are these new conversion customers getting? Thank you.

Margherita Della Valle

Just penny graphic answer no discounts. And what we are doing is simply adding benefits to the customers who are both fixed and mobile with us, and its additional traffic that they can enjoy. But of course, we are protecting the Apple without any discounts. So, a classic I would say of the convergence playbook. You will see further growth in the coming quarters. We're taking the opportunity of the post-pandemic normalization of the market to really drive convergence now, upscale, again, without discounting.

Stan Noel

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you very much, Stan. Our next question today comes from Maurice Patrick from Barclays. Maurice, please go ahead.

Maurice Patrick

Yeah, hi, guys. Hopefully, you can hear me, okay? Just a question about you’re -- the level of your ambition at UK programs. I noticed you've only added 22,000 net adds in the quarter despite being a challenger, where you have announced a deal with [Indiscernible] to extend your fiber reach, and I believe in the [Indiscernible] you've talked about maybe a desire to co-finance or co-invest or invest in fiber with Virgin Media. So maybe a few thoughts in terms of your level of ambition to actually invest in UK fiber infrastructure despite a plethora of networks out there, and maybe sort of linked to that deal, do you have plans to accelerate [Indiscernible] in the quarters and years to come?

Nick Read

Look, what I would say is, I think there's a little bit of phenomena where the pandemic happened -- accelerated a lot of people making choices on their fixed broadband. So, there may be a degree of if you like, pull forward of activity. Therefore, as we've come out of the immediate pandemic, you're still seeing that lower switcher market. In the UK specifically, it's down about 15% from what it was before. So, I'd say generally, when we look at the statistics around our growth and performance and market share is where it was before. So, we're pleased with the gross as is.

It's just slightly smaller market at the moment. I don't know if that's temporary and then starts to expand again. I think you're right to say I'm very pleased. We have leveraged the wholesale market and have struck a deal with the operational CityFibre. So now we have the available the largest footprint of fiber-to-the-home in the UK. We are more than happy to add to that in terms of other people, if they were happy to wholesale. So, if Virgin wanted to wholesale and the terms were attractive enough for us to do some volume on them, then clearly, we would do that. We're always open -- as I've said before about Germany or footprint. If there's opportunity of fiber builds that have good economic return for our shareholders. Of course, we think about it.

If I look at the U.K., though, I think there's quite a lot of improve on money coming in very cheaply. And therefore, whether our equity is really required. I'd question that, but what people are really attracted to is having the Vodafone as an anchor tenant to some of these builds to ensure we're protecting the IRR. So that's an opportunity for us. And of course, what we want is multiple opportunities and therefore we get the right economic terms so that we can drive convergence in the market. So, we're really pleased. I mean, if you take the UK performance, we are taken revenue market share, both on consumer and enterprise, excellent iPhone launch, great proposition inflects if you haven't seen it, very, very creative. Something that we will rethink has many, many benefits, including increase in the tenure of customers on their contracts.

Margherita Della Valle

And If I may add 1 point, you've seen us presenting the latest edition of the usual industry bench marking that we share. And the U.K. position on the highlights of efficiencies. Now, one of the top 3 operators across the whole of Europe. We have 2 operators in the top 3 now, 1 is Italy and the other one is the U.K. They've done a fasting job on efficiency in the last couple of years.

Nick Read

Yeah, but Akhmed (ph.), your budget will still be challenging.

Operator

Thank you very much, Maurice. Our next question today comes from Q - Nick Delfas from Redburn. Nick, please go ahead.

Nick Delfas

Thanks very much indeed. Just a quick question on M&A, again. So, you've talked about bolt - ons or mergers, you talked about off-balance sheet joint ventures. Could you just specify in a relatively large deal for 4 to 3, we definitely talking merger, or are we talking acquisition possibly running the multiple billions? If you could just clarify that. Thanks very much.

Nick Read

Okay. I think, I would tend to look at merger opportunities of different varieties because merger opportunities take away some of the complexities of relative valuations, synergies, etc. You tend to get more focus on the size of the prize if you like, the synergies and building a stronger business. Doesn't always have to mean it's 50-50, it's combinations as I say, we're pragmatic.

Nick Delfas

And in terms of overall [Indiscernible], if you like for bolt - ons, what kind of size are we talking about within your de -leverage plans?

Nick Read

Don't get carried away. I mean, we're talking -- so let me give you an example of a bolt-on. Could be IoT, a small business that gives us capability that maybe would take us two years to build ourselves, accelerates the ability. IoT is an example -- is -- we're globally number 1 on connectivity. 136 million devices connected growing at 2 million a month. So really strong connectivity platform that we want to scale. But then what we want to do is develop end-to-end services by sector. So automotive, were really strong. Insurance was strong. Health was strong yet, so we want to build capability and sometimes there's a small client route that gives us capability in a sector that then we build onto our platform. And suddenly we, if you look at turbo charge position, is those types of things that we would be talking about.

Margherita Della Valle

And just to add that this is happening -- obviously within a context for capital allocation, whereas Nick was reminding earlier, our number one priority is to continue to progress on deleveraging. You know that we are not yet at the bottom end of our desired leverage range. And for that remains top of mind.

Nick Delfas

Great, thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you very much, Nick. We have time -- apologies, apologies. Our next question today comes from Adam Fox-Rumley from HSBC. Adam, please go ahead.

Adam Fox-Rumley

Thank you. I had a question on Spanish restructuring and some of the wider implications. But also, what you were saying about the -- sorry. Spanish restructuring that you referred to. I think it's mostly within the commercial channels and it was interesting to also hear Margherita 's comments in the prepared presentation around the structural changes in which the stores are being used, post COVID. So, I was wondering if in combination, that changes your view on the European store footprint. And in particular the primacy of it all otherwise of owned versus third-party channels. I seem to recall that the Spanish closing was reported as being more owned stores, but those are usually held up as the one’s operators are more interested in keeping so any comments around that would be helpful. Thank you.

Nick Read

Hi, Adam. Let me maybe say a few comments and then if there's something specific then -- look, when we're looking at channels, clearly our starting point is digital. So up and then obviously our online channels, etc. So, we want to make the very best digits or experience. That's number 1. Then what we do is on the retailer states, we're constantly modeling through big data analytics -- How an online execution is complemented with retail. What I mean by that, is store sizes change, locations change, they could be expressed kiosk rather than standard format. So, we're constantly evolved in the retail state over the last three years, we've reduced the state by 15%, but we're also reconfiguring the site, so it's more effective. So, we're not really losing volume when we do that.

And then when we look at other channels, like Spain as an example, there can be other, let's say, door to door or other types of channels, push channels, that are more supportive of, let's say, fixed broadband penetration or convergence penetration. We look at obviously customer lifetime value, we look at paybacks, buy channel, optimize depending on the need of the market. So that's what we've been doing in Spain, more digital, optimizing retail, maybe widening some specific channels for commercial performance. And then what we also did in Spain was introduce Lowi, our second brand into our retailer’s platform, which has given an increase in foothold within our stores and conversion both on Lowi but also on the Vodafone brand as well. So, we've seen a good performance off the back of that.

Adam Fox-Rumley

I don't know if there's

Margherita Della Valle

Nothing specific.

Nick Read

Sorry Adam. Did I answer everything you wanted on that?

Adam Fox-Rumley

Yes. Thank you. I supposed -- I was thinking that you -- Thank you.

Operator

Okay. Thank you very much, Adam. I'm afraid that's all we've got time for today, so I will hand back to Nick and Margherita to wrap up.

Nick Read

On behalf of Margherita and myself, thank you very much for taking the time to join us. Hopefully you've seen in the H1 results that we are very much demonstrating sustained growth and driving shareholder value in the structure that Vodafone has. We look forward to seeing everyone on the road show or at the next event. Take care.