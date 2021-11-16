pressureUA/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It hasn't been a great couple of months for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL)...

To be fair, the stock was probably priced for perfection when it hit a new high back in July.

Since then, the company has generally been caught in the crosshairs of inflation and interest rate fears, which in theory make high multiple growth stock less attractive.

On top of that, in late October, there was speculation that PayPal was going to acquire Pinterest Inc. (PINS) for a hefty premium...which the market immediately frowned upon (thankfully, the company decided not to go that route!).

Then came the "poor" guidance last week during the earnings call.

Needless to say, the stock is starting to look interesting now after falling ~30% in total from recent highs.

As one of the world's largest digital payment processors, we still think that the company has a very bright future. In fact, management expects PayPal revenues to double by 2025 (from $25 billion to $50 billion). Also, the company recently signed a new partnership with Amazon (AMZN), which will enable Amazon to start accepting Venmo payments in 2022.

All that said, it's unlikely that the stock will move in a straight line higher from here and it would not be surprising if PayPal continues to consolidate in the short term.

So how can we structure a trade to take advantage of the upside potential in the stock, while also protecting some of the near-term downside?

It's a perfect situation for a "Triple Play" trade!

In the video below, we break down the whole trade for you (listen to this first as the commentary is a great introduction for the rest of the article).

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Source: Option Income Advisor

Sector/Industry: Technology / Data Processing and Outsourced Services

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards, as well as digital wallets. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation/Upside Potential

PayPal looks fairly attractive from a valuation standpoint and is currently trading at a discount (on a forward basis) compared to its long-term valuation metrics.

Source: Option Income Advisor

Specifically, PayPal is currently trading around 39x 2022 forward EPS...which is pretty reasonable for a company that expects to double its revenues by 2025.

Over the next 12 months, if the stock can maintain this forward multiple, that would equate to a $272.00 stock price (40x 2023 EPS of $6.81 per share)...representing ~30% upside from current levels.

Although it probably won't get there in a straight line...

"Triple Play" Trade Analysis

A "Triple Play" trade involves simultaneously selling a cash-secured put and a covered call on a stock that you own.

Source: Option Income Advisor

Note that if you don't currently own PYPL stock, you will want to buy it before you write the covered call.

This trade will allow you to take advantage of the upside potential in the stock while also protecting some of the near-term downside (if any).

Step 1: Sell Cash-Secured Puts (50% of position size)

The first step of the Triple Play trade is to sell a cash-secured put on the stock for 50% of your target position size. For example, if you wanted to own 200 shares of PYPL, you would sell 1 cash-secured put contract, which represents 100 shares of stock.

The three main data points we look at when analyzing a cash-secured put trade are:

Premium Yield% (or Average Monthly Yield%): Measure of expected return on capital assuming that the option expires worthless (out-of-the-money). Assumes that the option is fully cash secured.

Margin-of-Safety %: Measure of downside protection or the percentage that the underlying stock could decline and would still allow you to break even on the option trade.

Delta: A good proxy for the probability that the put option will finish in-the-money.

Note that there's always a negative correlation between Premium Yield and Margin of Safety: The higher the Premium Yield for a given strike month, the lower the Margin of Safety.

An investor always should be honest with themselves about their risk tolerance. Selling CSPs can be adapted to suit your needs.

As discussed in the video, we believe the $200 level will likely hold as support for PYPL in the near term. So we like the following cash-secured puts:

Source: Option Income Advisor

PYPL Dec 17th $200.00 Put (32 days until expiration)

Option Premium: ~$3.30 premium

Average Monthly Yield %: 1.6% (19.2% annualized)

Margin-of-Safety %: 5.9%

Delta: 25

PYPL Dec 17th $195.00 Put (32 days until expiration)

Option Premium: ~$2.27 premium

Average Monthly Yield %: 1.1% (13.2% annualized)

Margin-of-Safety %: 8.3%

Delta: 18

Step 2: Buy the Stock (50% of position size)

Note: At the time of publication, PYPL was trading at $212.60. If you already own the stock you can skip to Step 3.

The second step of the Triple Play is to buy the stock (50% of your target position size). For example, if you wanted to own 200 shares of PYPL... you would buy 100 shares of stock.

Step 3: Sell Covered Calls On Your Stock Position

A covered call strategy will help generate some short-term income, maintain some upside exposure, and mitigate some downside risk.

With a covered call, you are agreeing to sell your stock at a higher price (your call option strike price) but you get to keep your call option premium either way.

Because we like the upside potential with PYPL, you will want to give yourself some room for the stock to run. So we like the following covered calls:

Source: Option Income Advisor

PYPL Dec 17th $240.00 Call (32 days until expiration)

Option Premium: ~$1.95 premium

Average Monthly Yield %: 0.9% (10.8% annualized)

Upside Profit %: 13.8%

Delta: 16

PYPL Dec 17th $250.00 Call (32 days until expiration)

Option Premium: ~$1.31 premium

Average Monthly Yield %: 0.6% (7.2% annualized)

Upside Profit %: 18.2%

Delta: 11

Conclusion

This Triple Play trade will allow you to take advantage of the upside potential in PYPL stock while also giving you some downside cushion if shares trade lower in the near term. As the covered calls and cash-secured puts expire, you can rinse and repeat the Triple Play trade!