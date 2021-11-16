BARTON/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Masco (NYSE:MAS) has seen a good deal of transformation in recent years. After selling its cabinet business where the company had little competitive advantage, it is a much less cyclical company now and is showing strong business momentum. Masco currently has two segments: Plumbing and Decorative Architecture (mostly paints). Its product offerings are primarily sold for repair and remodelling activities with very low exposure to the cyclical new home construction end market. In addition to focussing on innovation, quality and service to drive organic growth, the company has also adopted a “bolt-on” acquisition strategy to drive growth. It focuses on acquiring smaller businesses that add value and are aligned with the strategy of one of the existing business segments. For example, Masco’s recent acquisition of Steamist, a leading manufacturer of residential steambath products, complements the existing DELTA product line of its plumbing segment.

Helped by the strength in its end-market and solid execution, Masco was able to perform better than expected in the last quarter. The company’s revenues for Q3 2021 came in at $2.21 bn (+11% Y/Y) beating estimates by $120 mn while its adjusted EPS of $0.99 was better than estimates by $0.11.

The plumbing segment saw a strong ~16% sales growth driven by strategic execution, volume growth in faucets, showers and spas, as well as increased prices. Decorative architectural segment growth was comparatively modest at ~4%. Pro paint saw exceptional growth of over ~45% in Q3 2021 led by the introduction of the BEHR dynasty product line. This helped to offset the moderating demand for DIY paint.

A joint relationship with Home Depot (HD) has helped in the promotion and success of the BEHR Dynasty product line. This partnership offers excellent opportunities for current and future product promotions as Home Depot is the largest home improvement store in the USA, and MASCO has been able to leverage that in a way that supports both parties.

The partnership has provided MASCO with an understanding of the Home Depot customer base. This helps them to not only be more efficient, but also proactive. This was evidenced when MASCO was able to provide a consistent inventory of paint during the pandemic to Home Depot, which enabled the increase in sales of the DIY paint segment for MASCO and kept the shelves stocked for Home Depot.

Masco has also found success through the e-commerce channel after the recent acquisition of the digitally native brand ‘Kraus’. The insight and synergies gained from the acquisition have enabled Masco to better position its own offering. Masco leveraged the expertise of Kraus by launching DELTA branded sinks online on the Kraus platform.

On the margins front, the major issue affecting the company has been supply chain tightness and broad-based inflation. Certain raw materials have been hard to come by and supply chain issues include freight congestion in ports and lack of trucking capacity that has contributed to increased delays in shipping and receiving goods.

Inflation was in the low double digits in Q3 2021. It was experienced across the board in commodities like zinc, copper, brass as well as resin. Logistics costs also escalated but they make up a small portion of the total costs.

SG&A was higher in Q3 due to investments that were curtailed during 2020, but are now returning to normalised levels. During the quarter there were increases in certain expenses such as headcount, advertising and marketing.

Share buyback activity for the quarter amounted to the repurchase of 2.2 million shares for $128 million. Management intends to complete share repurchases totalling $1 billion for the year as a part of their strategic plan of driving long-term shareholder value.

Forecasts and Valuation

Management is confident that Pro Paint will continue to remain strong as there’s been an uptick in paint contractors applying top-rated Behr paint to more commercial and residential products. People are more comfortable with having pro contractors come into their houses for bigger projects since the vaccination rollouts. Also, DIY seems to be stabilizing at the current low levels as the company overlaps with really tough comps from the last year. So, I believe this segment’s revenue growth can be in the low to mid-single digits in the next year in line with what we saw last quarter. For Plumbing, I believe the sales will moderate from the current double-digit to high single-digit range as we see tougher comps in the first half of next year. So, I believe the company’s growth rate will return to a normalized level of mid-single-digit run rate by next year. For the current year, I have assumed the revenues towards the high end of management guidance of 14% to 16%.

On the margin front, management has talked about achieving cost price neutrality by the end of this year. For the first nine months of this fiscal year, gross margins declined ~ 84 bps versus the same period last year. If we look at the current consensus estimates, the sell-side is predicting a 100 bps decline in gross margins this year. With price cost neutrality by the end of this year, I believe the gross margin in FY2022 can see a complete 100 bps recovery in gross margin. The company’s operating margin till now is not seeing much benefit from incremental volume and associated operating leverage as it is getting offset by declining gross margins. Once gross margins start improving, almost all of this improvement will flow through to the operating profit line and I am expecting a similar 100 bps improvement in operating margins for the next year as well. For the current year, management has guided to ~17.5% in gross margin. So, for the next year, I am assuming it to be ~18.5% (100 bps improvement).

Using these assumptions, we have FY2022 estimated revenues at $8,755 mn (FY2019 revenues of $7188* 16% growth this year * 5% growth next year = $7188 mn*1.16*1.05) and operating profit of $ 1,620 mn (=$8755*18.5%). Management has guided for $100 mn in interest expense next year and assuming a 25% tax rate, we have $1,140 mn in net income. Assuming income attributable to non-controlling interest at a level similar to last quarter, we have $76 mn in income attributable to Masco Corporation of $1064 mn. Using an average share count of ~ 252 mn (same as management guidance for FY2021, it actually could be lower due to further buybacks, but just being conservative here), we have an EPS of $4.22 for the next year.

If we look at Sherwin-Williams (SHW), Masco’s peer in the paint industry, it is trading north of 30x next year P/E. While I agree Sherwin-Williams has an impressive track record of growth and deserves a higher multiple, I believe Masco’s paint business P/E could also be in the mid-20s. For Plumbing, there isn’t an exact comparable, but Fortune Brands (FBHS), which has a plumbing segment is trading in the mid to high teens. So, for the whole company, I believe a 20x P/E multiple may be appropriate. This gives us a price target of $84.40 for Masco which implies a ~25% upside from yesterday’s closing price. Hence, I believe it is a good buy at the current levels.