We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and the best wasn't saved for last this year, with Pure Gold (OTCPK:LRTNF) being one of the last miners to report its results. True to form from earlier this year, the company posted a massive miss and is expected to come in up to 20% below the low end of its H2 2021 guidance. After a 70% decline in the share price, the valuation has improved to more reasonable levels. Having said that, I still don't see much margin of safety here, and the combination of warrant overhang and free cash flow going to debt repayment vs. dividends/buybacks makes Pure Gold an inferior way to play the sector.

All figures are in United States Dollars but converted at an exchange rate of 0.80 to 1.0 USD/CAD.

Pure Gold released its Q3 results last week, producing ~9,300 ounces of gold, a 54% increase from Q2 2021. While this may appear to be a solid result, this was well below the guidance provided by the company, and it's looking like production will come in well below 35,000 ounces this year. Given the weak performance, the company posted another significant net loss in the period ($10.5 million) and sprinkled shareholders with a heavy dose of share dilution to improve its working capital position. Looking ahead to Q4, results aren't expected to improve much, with production estimated to come in below 10,500 ounces, translating to barely $18 million in revenue. Let's take a closer look below:

As noted above, Pure Gold's production increased sharply on a sequential basis, driven by higher grades and an increase in throughput to ~685 tonnes per day. However, the Q4 outlook was not great, with Pure Gold guiding for a production rate of 650 tonnes per day at the mid-point, setting the company up for only a slight improvement sequentially in Q4. Assuming production comes in below ~11,000 ounces in Q4 as I expect, gold production will come in at a paltry ~30,000 ounces for the year and just ~19,500 ounces in H2 2021. This is significantly below the guidance mid-point of 29,500 ounces and a massive miss vs. the low end of guidance (27,000 ounces). For a company sitting on a massive debt load, this slower-than-expected ramp-up is not ideal.

Given the poor operating performance, Pure Gold completed two capital raises, pushing the outstanding share count up from ~359 million shares to ~440 million shares. Meanwhile, the fully diluted share count has soared to ~488 million shares. While this has helped the company improve its cash balance while it navigates through its slower than expected ramp-up, it has impeded an improvement in the valuation. This is because the share price decline has been partially offset by more than 20% share dilution.

The one piece of positive news was the company is working to get a permit amendment to increase production from 292,000 tonnes per annum to 360,000 tonnes per annum. Assuming permits are granted, this would be a positive development, with the ability to process at a higher rate than the Feasibility Study (1,000 tonnes per day vs. 800 tonnes per day). However, with Pure Gold not expecting to reach steady state of 1,000 tonnes per day until mid-2022, I would be surprised if the company produced more than 66,000 ounces of gold next year. This is based on an estimated 860 tonne per day processing rate in 2022 (~310,000 tonnes) at an average grade of 6.9 grams per tonne gold. This is slightly below planned feed grades of 7.0 grams per tonne gold to 8.5 grams per tonne gold in year one and two.

Some investors might see this as a very positive development, up significantly from the ~30,000 ounces expected to be produced in FY2021. However, while this is a sharp increase, it's important to note that there have been some negative developments since the Feasibility Study was completed (2019). This includes talk of higher turnover rates from some Canadian producers, discussions of higher consumables costs, higher costs for contractors, and inflation in materials and fuel.

So, while the company could generate over $100 million in revenue on the sale of ~60,000 ounces of gold, the profit on these ounces could be lower, given that it's likely the company has seen at least 5% inflation from its 2019 figures. This does not include Canadian Dollar strength, which hasn't helped either. Therefore, I believe the $787/oz all-in sustaining cost projections to be far too low. These negative changes in operating costs and sustaining capital costs could impact free cash flow generation next year, as well as the After-Tax NPV (5%) at its Pure Gold Mine.

Some producers like Agnico Eagle (AEM) may be able to mitigate these costs with productivity improvements, higher retention rates, technology, and buying in bulk ahead of time, as it did last quarter. Within the company's Q3 report, Agnico noted that it had accelerated purchases of consumables and reagents. For Pure Gold, investing in technology is not an option due to its heavy debt load, and it doesn't benefit from buying in bulk either, given that it's a small operator. Therefore, it is not well-positioned to mitigate cost pressures. Meanwhile, with many successful gold producers in Ontario/Quebec that are posting record results and a tighter labor market, I wouldn't rule out higher turnover if results continue to disappoint.

Valuation & Share Structure

As noted previously, Pure Gold has done multiple financings at unfavorable prices this year, with two announced in the last three months. These capital raises included warrants, with the company's outstanding shares soaring to ~440 million and its fully diluted share count nearing ~488 million. Assuming the company had not diluted shareholders significantly over the past year, the stock might actually be undervalued. However, at a share price of US$0.78 with ~488 million fully diluted shares and over $80 million in net debt, the enterprise value comes in closer to $450 million. Compared to an estimated After-Tax NPV (5%) of ~$590 million at a $1,750/oz gold price, Pure Gold trades at 0.76x P/NAV, which is not all that cheap, especially if the gold price doesn't hold onto its recent gains.

Worse, without meaningful free cash flow generation and significant debt still outstanding, there's no guarantee we won't see additional share dilution next year. In fact, further dilution would not surprise me at all, and I think it's safer to model 500 million fully diluted shares by year-end 2022 to be on the safe side. To put this valuation in perspective, Alamos Gold (AGI) trades at close to 0.90x P/NAV, has three mines, and has an enviable organic growth profile. Given the option between investing in a single-asset producer with teething issues in its ramp-up phase with a significant debt load that's diluting shareholders vs. a company with up to 50% organic growth that's buying back shares with a strong net cash position, Alamos looks like a much better choice.

Technical Picture

As investors in Pure Gold are likely well aware, the past year has been a disappointment, and the stock has now found itself more than 65% off its Q4 2020 highs. This has created several resistance levels above, and with over 30 million warrants at C$0.85 [US$0.68] expiring next year, I would not be surprised if Pure Gold continued to underperform its peers due to the warrant overhang. So, while buying Pure Gold at current levels might work, I don't see much of an upside case, and I think there are several safer ways to play the sector. In fact, while Pure Gold is dedicating any free cash flow it generates to debt repayment, investors can look forward to higher dividends, share buybacks, and the possibility of special dividends from other producers.

After a massive decline in Pure Gold's share price, sentiment is terrible, and this often creates the conditions for a bottom in the share price. Normally, I would argue that this was a high probability. However, it's difficult to completely rule out additional share dilution if the ramp-up does not improve. Besides, with the share dilution we've seen and the significant warrant overhang, even if the stock bottoms, I don't see meaningful upside from current levels. In summary, I believe there are much better ways to play the sector, and I don't see the stock as investable. As a trading vehicle, it might work, but it's a high-risk, high-reward bet. I prefer low-risk, high-reward bets like Alamos Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines.