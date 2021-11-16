Two Year Anniversary Of My Model Portfolio

Wachiwit/iStock via Getty Images

My Model Portfolio

It feels like two minutes have passed since I published my first article on Seeking Alpha two years ago. I am now a 16-year-old investor but started investing (with my father's help) when I was about 4 or 5 years old. I've watched my portfolio grow faster than me! My interests in ever-changing social demographics, culture, and innovation are what shape my investing strategy. I consider factors such as brand loyalty and how vital a company's products or services are to its customers. Above all, I am a passive, long-term investor, which means I am looking for companies with timeless products that will be as important for consumers ten years from now as they are today.

Two years ago, I started a model portfolio to showcase my investing strategy. For example, consumers need to buy water - so I bought shares of American Water Works (AWK). I myself am a great example of brand loyalty - every single time I buy a can of soda I always buy Coke Zero. People like me are the reason why I own shares of Coca-Cola (KO).

Here are all the companies that comprise my model portfolio.

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). Portfolio Income Growth [Spreadsheet]. Data Source: Yahoo Finance).

Two Year Performance

My model portfolio is over 64% higher than it was when I launched it in November of 2019. According to Portfoliovisualizer.com, my model portfolio outperformed the S&P 500 by roughly 7% over the last two years. As you can see from the chart below, my model portfolio dipped along with the rest of the S&P 500 in early 2020. The difference between my model portfolio and the S&P 500 was how quickly each recovered. After the market hit its lowest in late March of 2020, my model portfolio recovered faster than the S&P 500 and then proceeded to imitate the movements of the S&P 500 more and more closely.

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). Portfolio Income Growth [chart]. Data Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com).

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). Portfolio Income Growth [chart]. Data Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com).

Why did my model portfolio perform as such? The answer to this question lies in which companies I invested in, and how much I invested in each one. My model portfolio consists of 9 companies but is heavily weighted in my top 5 positions:

Apple (44%);

American Water Works (15%);

McDonald's (12%) (MCD);

Coca-Cola (10%); and

Starbuck's (SBUX) (10%).

Over the last 2 years (according to DividendChannel.com, including reinvested dividends), Apple outperformed the S&P 500 by over 28%. The remaining four of my investments underperformed the S&P 500: American Water Works (-3%), Starbuck's (-6%), McDonald's (-7%) and Coca-Cola (-18%). The next question is what can we learn from my model portfolio experience?

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). Apple's Performance [chart and data sheet]. Data Source: Dividendchannel.com).

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). Coca-Cola's Performance [chart and data sheet]. Data Source: Dividendchannel.com).

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). American Water Works' Performance [chart and data sheet]. Data Source: Dividendchannel.com).

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). Starbucks' Performance [chart and data sheet]. Data Source: Dividendchannel.com).

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). McDonald’s Performance [chart and data]. Data Source: Dividendchannel.com).

What is the top lesson other young investors can learn from my model portfolio performance?

The most important lesson is that one good investment can carry a portfolio of other less successful ones. By choosing a selection of candidates for my model portfolio, I was able to outperform the S&P 500 because just a single of my investments did very well even though the other companies underperformed. With investing, it is amazing to see the disparity between the maximum amount you can lose versus the maximum amount you can gain. Whereas an investment can only lose 100% of its value, it can gain hundreds of percent - which is why upside risk can easily overtake downside risk. This disparity of upside and downside risk is something you can use as an investor.

With all 5 of my big investments, I had zero knowledge in advance about how they would perform in the future. For that reason, I decided to invest in 5 different companies for two different reasons. First, I picked 5 companies to reduce downside risk by not "putting my eggs in 1 basket". Second, I picked 5 companies to give myself 5 chances for at least 1 to outperform the stock market.

The key problem I faced was whether to pick 5 different companies or to pick 500! If I picked 500 positions, then there would be almost no chance for the portfolio to outperform the S&P 500. Diversification means that it is less likely for every investment in a portfolio to fail, but if one or two investments end up doing well the effect will be too diluted to notice.

My predicament - where does safety meet opportunity?

As it was impossible for me to know which of my investments would succeed ahead of time, investing in 5 companies was my way of striking balance between the opportunity of only a single investment and the safety of multiple investments.

My largest investment when I launched my model portfolio was Apple. I picked Apple because that is where I saw the most safety and opportunity. Apple was a company I was "familiar with" as stated in my first article. I understood the products and I understood that a consumer is likely to keep buying the products during upgrade cycles. For a 14-year-old investor, the most important thing I could understand was the consumer's perspective. Even back then, Apple products were my favorite products on the market, and I knew most of my friends felt the same way about Apple products as I did.

What Would I Invest in Today?

The question that new aspiring investors might be asking now is "how can I start investing today?"

My investment strategy can be done in 4 simple steps. The first step is to choose a few companies that sell necessities or "culturally relevant" products (such as Big Macs, in my opinion). My strategy would be to start with 5 to 10 such companies in order to strike the aforementioned balance between safety and opportunity. The second step is to look at the "price earnings" or PE ratio of the companies (which you can find on SeekingAlpha.com) in order to see how much the companies' earnings will cost you. The PE ratio is the price of a share of stock divided by the company's earnings per share. The third step is to look at the earnings growth rate for each company (which you can also find on SeekingAlpha.com). The fourth step is to divide the PE ratio by the earnings growth rate (which produces a figure known as the "PEG" ratio). If the PEG ratio is around 1 or 2, then that could mean that the stock is reasonably valued. The point of the exercise is this: find companies with great products trading at reasonable (or better yet, cheap) stock prices.

To give an example, let's look at Apple.

I argue that the company has "culturally relevant" products and services because electronic devices are part of most people's everyday lives. For example, Apple recently announced a new service to include state-issued ID cards and driver's licenses in Apple Wallet. For years, Apple has put a lot of effort towards building and maintaining a positive relationship with its clients by advertising the company's commitment to safety and security with each consumer's data. By integrating state ID as well as driver's licenses into their devices, Apple will make its products more indispensable and entrenched in customers' day-to-day lives. As a result, switching to a competing platform will become harder and harder, hopefully leading to increased brand loyalty to Apple products. In the very long-term, brand loyalty and increased relevance in customers' daily lives creates a source of sustained profits and dividends. On the other hand, there has been some recent criticism of Apple's new state ID and driver's license feature because the contracts Apple has already signed with some states requires the states to maintain parts of the system at taxpayer expense. Taxpayers may become unwilling to pay to service a product that they don't personally use.

The next step in my analysis is to look at the value of the company's stock. According to Seeking Alpha, the current PE ratio for Apple is 26 and the forward earnings growth rate is roughly 23. That puts the PEG ratio at slightly above 1 - that means the stock price is arguably quite reasonable. Based on my criteria, Apple is a stock that I would be comfortable adding to a model portfolio today.

(Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2021). Apple performance [chart and data sheet]. Data Source: Seekingalpha.com).

Once you have found 5 to 10 great companies at fair (or better yet, cheap) stock prices, you have the basic framework for building your own portfolio that you can hold for the long-term. Once you have built your first portfolio, constant babysitting is not necessary. In my case, I would only check my portfolio a few times a year to reinvest dividends into more shares of companies that I already know. Based on my experience, even if only one of these companies delivers above-average returns, your overall portfolio can still do exceptionally well.