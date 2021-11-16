Maridav/iStock via Getty Images

Like any chain, a supply chain is only as strong as its weakest link, which is why General Electric (NYSE:GE) CEO Larry Culp compared supply issues to playing Whac-A-Mole on the 3Q21 conference call.

"By business, by commodity, by geography, it just seems like every day there's new news to battle with." - Culp, 3Q21 Call

Low CapEx in oil is contributing to high natural gas prices which are hurting GE Power. High prices for electrical steel, copper, and magnets weigh on GE Renewable. GE Healthcare is having difficulty sourcing electronics and resins, while aviation experiences supply chain challenges too; all of GE's business segments are feeling the effects. The company sees supply issues continuing into 2022, which is no surprise given the issues are varied from high priced raw materials to shipping congestion, and difficulty finding people to manufacture components profitably. Other CEOs have been more optimistic, but Culp has a history of under-promising and over-delivering, so I'm inclined to take GE's stance as a conservative, but realistic viewpoint. Given the growth in orders during 3Q and the continually improving profit margins, GE's current management has demonstrated that the company is in a good position to weather supply and inflationary pressures.

Overall Business Impact

A company's ability to withstand inflation and supply chain constraints can be mitigated if the company has the pricing power to push a significant portion of those costs onto their customers.

3Q21 Industrial Segment Results, Source: GE 3Q21 Earnings Presentation

A common trend in the quarter was that supply chain constraints kept the company from making deliveries and recognizing revenue.

"Based on broader industry trends, we expect Company-wide pressure to continue at least into the first half of next year. Our teams are working diligently to increase supply by activating dual sources, qualifying alternative parts, redesigning and requalifying product configurations and expanding factory capacity." - Culp, 3Q21 Call

Fortunately, GE habitually provides investors with order numbers, and with the exception of the power business which is still in the midst of a turnaround, orders not only grew by double digits organically YoY, but exceeded revenue for the quarter. The implication is that there is strong demand for GE's products and services in aviation, healthcare, and wind energy. That demand should give GE pricing power assuming it can work through supply issues as quickly as its competitors. However, in the short term, inability to convert remaining performance obligations (RPO) to revenue and profit resulting from supply constraints will weigh on GE's financial results.

Inflation, Supply Chain, & Break Up Impact Business Segment by Segment

Healthcare

Beginning with the segment hit hardest by supply constraints in 3Q21, GE's management said: "We're feeling the impact of supply chain disruptions in many of our businesses with the largest impact to date in healthcare." With the Biopharma business sold to Danaher, GE Healthcare consists of Healthcare Systems (HCS) and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics ((PDx)). YoY comparisons are partially muddied by ventilators delivered in partnership with Ford (F) last year, which did not reoccur in 3Q21. This coupled with higher inflation and supply chain costs led to $704 million in Healthcare segment profit in 3Q21, down 4.6% from $738 in 3Q20.

"Both HCS and PDx demand has largely recovered to pre-COVID levels. Similar to many industries, we are experiencing inflation in our supply chain as well as delays in sourcing key materials needed for our products, such as electronics and resins, delaying our ability to convert RPO to revenue. " - 3Q21 10-Q Page 9

Essentially more of GE Healthcare's backlog is remaining as backlog until the company can deliver equipment and fulfill service obligations. If there is good news, it's that inflation and supply chain issues are making the operating environment difficult for everyone, and GE Healthcare used the opportunity to play offense. In the quarter, they entered into an agreement to acquire BK Medical for $1.45 billion in cash expecting the transaction to close in 2022. Just 3-4 years ago, investors were wondering if GE would survive as a company in the face of a mountain of debt, pension obligations, and un-quantified insurance obligations. The fact that GE was able to make even a small strategic acquisition in a difficult environment speaks volumes about the changes in the company.

Power & Renewables

I'm going to take Power and Renewable Energy together because it looks like these two segments, along with GE Digital, will be spun-off into a single company in early 2024 based on GE's press release last week.

GE Renewable Energy, which includes the company's wind power and grid solutions groups, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with General Motors (GM) to improve supply chains for resources like electrical steel, copper, magnets, and rare earth materials. The initial focus will be on vertically integrated magnet manufacturing that GM and GE will need for electric motors and power generation respectively. Copper and steel prices have been rising along with many other natural resources as the world undergoes an energy transition. Wind power generation will be a difficult business to operate in profitably for the foreseeable future because development is capital intensive and there is heavy competition, including from state-backed Chinese manufacturers and utilities. In the most recent quarter, the company cited lower profits due to supply constraints, and given the competition for resources, not only from wind companies, but auto manufacturers as well, I suspect wind energy will experience shortages longer than the other GE segments. That said, uncertainty in the Production Tax Credit, which is currently set to expire in 2021 appeared to be the biggest reason wind turbine deliveries were down in the quarter. Normally an expiring tax credit would pull demand forward, but given the Biden administration's priorities, many expect even better incentives in the future, resulting in delayed investment decisions. On the 3Q21 call, CEO Culp said "The good news is, this is all part of a long-term extension given the administration's commitment to the energy transition, to the role of both onshore and relatedly offshore wind in that transition."

The renewable segment lost $151 million in the quarter, but the 65% YoY increase in orders is a positive sign. More than any other GE business, renewable energy is in an investment phase as the company builds a base of installed turbines which should provide reliable service contracts for many years going forward. This is the strategy GE and peers have taken in Aviation and Power with success when managed properly and should eventually mark the inflection point for the renewable segment.

Renewable Energy Aviation Power Equipment Revenue $9.8B $5.5B $3.7B Service Revenue $1.7B $9.7B $8.6B

GE revenue by segment in billions for 9 months ending Sept 30, 2021

The power segment appears more impacted by a continued turnaround effort, for example a percentage reduction in turnkey revenue and new build coal exit, than supply constraints. However, rising natural gas prices had an indirect impact causing dual-fired power plants to opt for coal over natural gas, which led to a high single-digit reduction in global gas electrical generation YoY. Oil prices indirectly, but inversely, influence natural gas prices because oil producers, especially U.S. fracking companies, often find natural gas as a by-product of oil exploration. Hundreds of bankruptcies in the U.S. oil industry gradually translated to higher natural gas prices. With limited oil CapEx across the board, it's unclear where additional supplies of natural gas will come from. There are renewable natural gas sources like dairy farms, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants, but over the last decade those sources have found a better market in commercial automotive applications.

Higher natural gas prices could continue to hurt GE Power for years, although it may ignite a desire for their hydrogen and nuclear offerings. Hydrogen and solar are synergistic power sources in which excess solar can be used to produce hydrogen for use when solar and wind capacity is not enough; scientists have made remarkable progress in recent years. Furthermore, as solar capacity introduces grid instability, aeroderivative turbines could see wider use as we transition to a more solar tolerant grid over the next 15-30 years. Originally designed for use in aviation, land-adapted aeroderivative turbines are generally not as long-lasting, low maintenance, or efficient at peak load vs traditional gas turbines, but their better start times, throttle responses, and partial load performance makes them ideal for grid stabilization. When GE's power and renewable energy segments combine as a standalone company, expected in 2024, it will be one of the most diverse manufacturers of electrical generation equipment and services where high prices in one area should provide tailwinds elsewhere.

Aviation

Aviation is experiencing a strong rebound with 70% YoY organic order growth while also delivering higher segment revenue and profit than any other business in GE. Aviation is still deeply impacted by passengers' unwillingness to fly and travel restrictions brought about by Covid. Compared to healthcare, aviation was shielded from supply disruptions, but there's clearly been a negative impact that will continue into 2022. Given the long lead times in aviation, there's very little GE can do to compensate for inflation on contracts that have already been priced and signed. However, with almost $7 billion in orders in Q3 alone, GE should have some pricing power in newer contracts.

Despite aviation being referred to as GE's "crown jewel" business, many have expressed concern that as a standalone business the company will be more susceptible to industry downturns and won't get the benefit of R&D synergies between power and aviation.

To the first concern, I'll note that aviation is more diversified than it appears at first glance as we saw the military division compensate for the revenue cliff that occurred on the commercial side during the height of Covid. The two sides of aviation are moderately balanced with 37+ thousand commercial vs. 26+ thousand military engines. At Danaher, Larry Culp grew the company through acquisitions that were strong strategic fits, but it was also during a time where conglomerates were more accepted by the investment community. Once power and aviation split, there will be opportunities to diversify the business without branching into completely different industries.

As for research and development, synergies between power and aviation always sound better on paper than they are in practice. The reality in a corporation is that the ground level people on different teams generally hate working together, and those in different business units rarely ever meet each other. Managers judged solely on their own operating metrics bark and growl at anyone that would consider stealing a good employee for an adjacent program, making intra-company collaboration difficult. Furthermore, both jet engines and gas turbines produce energy, but their designs need to meet different requirements. Jet engines need to be light, operate at different levels of air density and partial loading, while withstanding impacts from flying objects like birds. Weight is hardly a consideration for ground-based turbines with room for many more blades and high efficiency at peak load is key. However, there have obviously been past technological synergies between the two segments. Single crystal turbine blades benefit both, aeroderivatives have been modified for land, and both air and land based turbines could use hydrogen and other fuel blends in the future. I suspect GE could use a joint venture between the future power and aviation companies to encourage collaboration. GE already utilizes JVs for major equipment like aeroderivatives with Baker Hughes (BKR) and aircraft engines with Safran. I would have liked GE to specifically address this point in either the press release or subsequent presentation and Q&A session, but to be fair, none of the analysts asked. A mission specific joint venture to develop technology beneficial to both aviation and power seems like a better way to encourage collaboration than simply keeping the two segments together under one parent company.

Aviation Retaining GE's Other Assets and Liabilities

After aviation emerges as the new GE, it is expected to hold onto any businesses that don't have a strategic place with either healthcare or electrical generation. These include, stakes in AerCap (AER) and Baker Hughes, GE Capital's businesses, and some discontinued businesses. I expect GE to continue to reduce its stake in BKR, taking advantage of the rebound in oil prices, possibly selling more of its AerCap stake to ensure debt is reduced far enough that all three new companies receive investment grade ratings. I've written more extensively about the insurance business in a previous article, which is GE Capital's primary asset/obligation following the GECAS spin-off, but the funding agreement developed years ago coupled with decades of rate increases and policy cancellations significantly de-risks the long-term care portfolio.

Aside from GECAS, GE Capital does have a mortgage portfolio in Poland. There are lawsuits against GE Capital's subsidiary, Bank BPH, and other Polish banks from borrowers with residential mortgage loans. The total portfolio is worth just under $2 billion, although it is primarily denominated in Swiss francs, and exchange rate fluctuations cause variations. When it comes to expected losses tied to Bank BPH, the company said (3Q21 10-Q Page 54): "At September 30, 2021, the total amount of such estimated losses was $565 million."

Overall, the value of the BKR and AerCap stakes should more than compensate for any remaining weaknesses in GE Capital giving the company financial flexibility to continue paying down debt and meet pension obligations, while making small strategic acquisitions like we saw with BK Medical.

Final Thoughts: GE Stock Forecast

In September I estimated GE's fair market cap between $150-$208 billion, with what will be the new aviation company accounting for more than half of that value. I don't think supply chain issues, inflation or the decision to break GE into three separate companies meaningfully change the prospects of GE's segments as the global Covid recovery and energy transitions provide long-term tailwinds. The big risk overhanging GE and the broader market right now are inter-country politics and the financial stability of the world's biggest economies. The Chinese stock market reset accordingly this year, but the U.S. market continuously marched higher as low interest rates left a lot with investable dollars with very few alternatives. GE continues to make progress de-levering its balance sheet, but with the world's largest economies moving in the opposite direction, the risk of global debt spilling into a global slowdown continues to build, and GE will be hard hit if that occurs.