Voyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVF) CEO Steve Ehrlich on Q1 2022 Results - Earning Calls Transcript

Mike Legg – Chief Communications Officer

Steve Ehrlich – Chief Executive Officer

Evan Psaropoulos – Chief Financial Officer

Mark Palmer – BTIG

Chris Allen – Compass Point

George Sutton – Craig-Hallum

Adhir Kadve – Eight Capital

Kevin Dede – H.C. Wainwright

Joe Gomes – Noble Capital

Chris Sakai – Singular Research

Mike Legg

With me on the call are Steve Ehrlich, our Chief Executive Officer, and Evan Psaropoulos, our Chief Financial Officer. I would like to take a moment to direct investors to the Investor Relations section of our website at investvoyager.com, where we post our investor presentation and upcoming events schedule. Before we get started, I want to remind everyone that all figures discussed on today's call are in U.S. dollars, and certain statements discussed on this call are based on information as of today, November 16th, that may contain forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and given our limited operating history, market volatility and unprecedented industry growth, trends could materially deviate from today's levels.

Actual results could differ material from our forward-looking statements as any of our key assumptions discussed in today's earnings press release and the comments made during this conference call or in our latest reports and SEDAR filings, each of which can be found on our website, www. investvoyager.com or under our profile at [Indiscernible] are incorrect. The Company has made assumptions that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business and that current trends in the adoption of crypto assets continue.

Listeners are cautioned that assets under management, revenues, and trading volumes fluctuate and may increase and decrease from time to time, and that such fluctuations are beyond the Company's control. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except where required by law. Today's release also includes references to non-IFRS financial measures. You should refer to the information contained in the disclosures found in today's release, including definitional information and reconciliations of historical non-IFRS measures to comparable IFRS financial measures. This call will touch on some guidance provided in our earnings press release issued today. I would encourage each of you to review the forward-looking statement respect to disclosure and similar disclosure in today's press release. With that, let me turn the call over to Steve Ehrlich, Voyager's Co-Founder and CEO.

Steve Ehrlich

Thank you, Mike, and welcome everyone. What an exciting time for Voyager. Wow. We recently announced we reached a major milestone with the addition of 1 million funded accounts. And we now have over 2.7 million verified users on the platform. I'm also very happy to add that we have nearly $7 billion of customer assets under management. The acceleration of our growth is happening in calendar year 2021, as we started on January 1st with only 43,000 funded accounts and $240 million of customer assets under management. When we raised significant capital early in the year, we committed amongst other important objectives, to use our capital to grow our accounts. I am happy to say that we achieved this objective and we'll continue to achieve this objective. I believe we are now a major player in the crypto ecosystem.

While the quarter ending June 30th experienced extraordinary growth, in late June, we started facing slower market volumes across the industry. Recent earnings reports by other public companies in the industry evidenced our predicted slowdown. Based on our view that market volumes would return after Labor Day, we invested heavily in customer acquisition through our loyalty and rewards program. As we saw some competitors take a step back from marketing, we seize the opportunity to invest in the future and grow our accounts. Recognizing that our business is volume dependent, we took the strategic decision to invest heavily not only in marketing but improvements to our system architecture, the addition of new coins on product diversification. This has resulted in a return to profitability in the current quarter as volumes have jumped significantly.

In addition to providing our accounts with the superior combination of rewards and what we believe is the best crypto user experience. In each case is compared to other platforms, Voyager invested heavily and upgrading our software technology as well as our security and regulatory compliance while adding those points to satisfy customer demand. Growth in staffing and accrued of acquisitions continue to fuel our amazing growth. We entered into a number of sports-related marketing transactions in NASCAR and the NBA through our very successful integrated partnership arrangement with Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks. Those marketing expenses continue to grow, what we believe are necessary to grow customer accounts.

We're looking to expand into new markets that will continue to fuel our growth. We took an important step towards that expansion into Europe with the Coinify acquisition over the summer. It is our belief that targeted customer acquisition and the best industry experience possible to fuel account growth are most important metrics for Voyager going forward. We intend to be an industry leader, and investing in the future is key as our strategy is bearing fruit. This industry is highly competitive and only the biggest and best capitalized are likely to survive. Our capital rates, strategic alliance, and market expansion initiatives are critical to our future success as we are in this for the long-term. We intend to be one of the few participants in the top tier as the crypto industry emerges from its infancy.

As a result of our strategic decisions and aggressive spending, the first fiscal quarter ending September 30th resulted in the loss for the quarter. However, I'm extremely excited to say that our strategy is paying off as Voyager is achieving record revenue to date in the current quarter ending December 31st, and is on track to significantly exceed our revenues for the quarter ending December 31st -- significantly exceed our revenues for the quarter ending June 30th. In addition, we have returned to profitability. I would like to turn to some of our initiatives going forward. Voyager is a product-focused Company with a vision to be the primary digital asset financial platform for retail crypto investors. And today, we are taking another step in that journey as we are launching our preregistration of the Voyager debit card.

What is unique about the crypto backed Voyager debit card is that you can hold your funds in the USDC stable coin and easily pay your bills using the USDC in your account. We believe the phased roll-out of this product in the March 2022 quarter, beginning in January, will develop deeper relationships with our customers and also increase the conversion of the 2.7 million verified users who have yet to become funded accounts. And we have seen that already begun today with the sign-ups. This follows our recent announcement that the popular Voyager token has increased utility as it is now integrated into the quantify payment system, allowing holders the ability to use the token for payments with over 30,000 global merchants. Our goal is to significantly increase the number of merchants and offer token holders discounts on purchases if they use the Voyager token for payments.

In our last call, we discussed the addition of staking rewards as an additional product feature, and as you can see in the September financial statements, we started to institute our staking program in September, and we'll keep adding more points over the next few months. The addition of staking revenue provides a solid base on top of our transactional revenue. We anticipate continuing to grow the yield and staking revenue. We think that staking is an effective account acquisition tool, and also drives significant stickiness and retention on the platform. Another measuring stick of the success of our strategy is that we delivered significant funded account growth during the September quarter, while our public Company competitor is reporting a decrease in funded accounts for the quarter.

Thus, we believe we are actively gaining market share. Despite the increased market share, evaluation multiples roughly half of those same competitors. On the geographic expansion, we are working towards launching in Europe on our waiting exemptive from the Ontario Securities Exchange to enable us to launch in Canada. In addition, we continue to work within New York Department of Financial Services toward our goal of receiving a New York build license. It would be remiss of me not to discuss customer service and the significant improvements we have made this year. We have grown our staff, edited AI-based held function on the after -- on an AI-based chatbot, and are working diligently on bringing AI efficiencies throughout customer questions, expeditiously, and adding live chat phone as part of our service offering.

We are working towards being the best on class service for customers -- for crypto customers. Now that we have achieved our TSX listing, Voyager has engaged counsel to start the process to seek a listing on Nasdaq during 2022. The timing is obviously subject to regulatory and exchange approvals. Lastly, the investments we made in 2021 continue to pay off as we have driven a significant uptick in App Store rankings. The increased rankings helped drive the record revenues we are seeing, to put in context. And if we want to look at our results on a calendar year basis for calendar 2021, we will exceed over $360 million of revenue for the calendar year 2021. With that, I'll turn it over to Evan to review our financial performance before we take your Q&A. Evan.

Evan Psaropoulos

Thank you, Steve. And thank you all for joining us today. As a reminder, all figures discussed on today's call are in U.S. dollars under IFRS. Today, I will be speaking 3 topics. First, a look at our performance in the first quarter of 2022, including the financial statement presentation of Coinify revenues, as well as our loyalty rewards program, both of which are new to the first quarter. Second, I'll look at our lending and staking strategies, beginning in the month of September. And third, some select highlights from our current December quarter. Before getting into Q1 performance ending September 30th, I would like to walk through the impact of the Coinify acquisition and the loyalty rewards program on the presentation of revenue in our financial statements.

For our first quarter financials, we are now reporting 5 distinct revenue line items: transaction revenue, merchant services, fees from crypto assets loaned, staking revenue, and other revenue. Merchant services, which is new to this quarter, is a result of the Coinify acquisition. Coinify processes payments on behalf of its customers, and collects a fee for this service. The accounting treatment for this service requires the revenue presentation for the gross amount of the transaction. Also, new to the quarter is other revenue, which is primarily related to our loyalty rewards program and is recognized when the value of the tokens from the VGX 's growth pool is utilized.

Moving on to our Q1 performance, our trading business is largely driven by volumes. For both the Company and across the industry, volumes were down approximately 40% in the September quarter compared to the June quarter. Despite an industry-wide decline in volume, we continued strong momentum across our key metrics, including adding 380,000 verified users and 195,000 funded accounts. We also averaged approximately $9 million of net deposits per day and increased our AUM from $2.7 billion to $4.3 billion at quarter ends. Currently, our AUM has reached nearly $7 billion. Total revenue from the quarter was $81.5 million, which includes $15.9 million of quantified revenues, as well as approximately $41.6 million transaction revenue, and a combined $21.3 million from lending and staking.

For our trading business, we continue to deliver a strong average spread of approximately 110 basis points, with alternative coins accounting for nearly 85% of spread revenue. It is important to note that in earlier announcements, we posted revenue expectations of $63 million to $67 million for the quarter, which does not account for new revenue streams, the gross up of merchant services. After expenses, we recorded $28.3 million operating loss for the quarter. As Steve mentioned, we took a long-term view and continued to invest in our marketing efforts and loyalty rewards program despite the lower trading volumes for the quarter. The majority of this loss is related to building loyalty rewards program. I would like to now come back to revenue from lending and staking activities.

As I mentioned in our fourth quarter earnings call, we engaged new high-quality borrowers and started to see the benefit of these new lending relationships in the month of September. As of June 30th, we had loaned approximately 15% of our total AUM. And by the end of September, we have increased it to approximately 30%. We also have previously discussed our strategy of staking more assets in generating staking rewards. As of September 30th, 2021, we had committed 21% of our AUM to staking protocols across 9 different coins. While these new strategies were not in place for the entire quarter, we continue to believe the Company is on track to achieve a minimum of $50 million of combined lending and staking quarterly revenues on a go-forward basis, beginning in Q2, subject to price levels of the coins. This is incremental to our other revenue sources, including transactional revenue.

To touch on the current December quarter briefly, we have already mentioned that we are on pace to set a record for revenues significantly passing the June quarter. October was a record month. Industry volumes for October were about 30% higher than the industry average for the September quarter, and volumes have continued to stay strong in November. Our October results are outpacing the increase in industry average, which is a strong testament to our investment and the commitment in the loyalty rewards program as well as our dedicated focus on marketing and partnerships, which has led to an acceleration in funded accounts. This concludes our prepared remarks. With that, I will now turn it over to our Operator who will open the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from Mark Palmer with BTIG.

Mark Palmer

Yes. Gentlemen, thanks very much for taking my questions. With regards to the increased expenditures that we saw during the September quarter, how should we think about the extent to which those expenditures have been curtailed in the current quarter? Are we looking at normalization back to June quarter levels or something other than that?

Steve Ehrlich

Yes. Thanks, Mark. Thanks for joining us today. This is Steve. Look, I think you're going to go back to we know are going -- we went back to more normalization. The loyalty and rewards program were a really important decision that we made as a management team when we saw the volumes decrease, because we saw what other competitors, public and non, were doing with their rewards programs and making significant changes, which significantly affected customer balances and the amount that they can earn, and we decided to make that investment. We also saw a lack of quality borrowers and some changes on some of the partners we work with, and made some changes on that front too. Now, September, we've made all these changes. We're staking more coins. We have higher-quality borrowers. And our rewards program does not nearly -- it's a fraction of the investment we have to make -- that we did in the September quarter. We're in a much different spot by adding the staking and much higher-quality borrowers as well.

Mark Palmer

Thank you. And with regard to the transition to staking, as we just said, it was about 21% of AUM and 9 points as of September 30th. How should we think about that percentage moving up over time? What is the goal regarding that percentage and the number of coins that would be part of the staking program?

Steve Ehrlich

Yeah. Our goal is every coin we have on our platform that there's an ability to earn staking rewards by obviously staking it on the nodes, our goal is to get every single one of them to be revenue generating and therefore wealth creation for customers. That takes a lot for us to do. And we'll add a few more during the December quarter and we'll continue to add more in 2022, because part of that is finding the right custodians to make sure we securely hold the customer assets as well, and we're expanding those relationships with custodians. So, you're going to see us increase those quarter-over-quarter, continued to increase those again with a goal of every coin we have in the platform. If there's an ability to stake it, we will stake it over the next 12 months.

Mark Palmer

Very good. Thanks very much.

Steve Ehrlich

Thank you.

Operator

We'll go next to Chris Allen with Compass [Indiscernible] or Compass Point.

Chris Allen

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Just a follow-up on that -- you noted that the rewards expense is a fraction of the investments that you had to make previously. Is this because the rewards expense line is going down or is it because you're just seeing an increased contribution from the staking and the lending side?

Steve Ehrlich

It's the latter. It's -- we found quality borrowers that we're comfortable with. We've always said that from day 1 that we will never lend customers points out if we're uncomfortable with who the borrower is. And we found higher-quality borrowers that we're very comfortable with, at the same time increasing all the staking. So, you'll see the staking revenue increase. The rewards program hasn't changed. We feel it's very important for us to build customer acquisition, retention, and engagement through our loyalty rewards program. And we're going to continue to do that. But you'll see the revenue side increase.

Chris Allen

Understood. And then just following up on the lending side, the borrowers, we saw some of the stated rates come down for 2 specific borrowers. Was this part of renegotiation, increasing their capacity there? I was wondering what drove that.

Steve Ehrlich

Yes, market conditions are part of it, capacity. And again, I think some of it is the quality and who we want to work with. Our whole goal all the time is, where is the best place to put customer assets that we're -- we feel comfortable with? And sometimes you have to give up a little bit of the rate to engage some of those, but we're seeing an uptick in all that now come back too. And as we've grown, there are more and more quality borrowers that want to borrow from us.

Chris Allen

Understood. And last one from the client acquisition cost -- but I think the June quarter, they were right around 20 up to 50 this quarter. It may -- 50 was kind of the run that you guys had talked to. What do they currently stand, and how is the outlook there?

Evan Psaropoulos

Yes. Hi, Chris. This is Evan here. Thanks for the question. Currently, for the Q1 September 30th, customer acquisition cost came in around $80 in account, and we've -- I think I mentioned in the last earnings call, we were seeing a more competitive environment. Marketing costs will continue to increase. Even from that 80, I expect to see a continued rise going forward a little bit there.

Steve Ehrlich

Yeah, we're getting -- so Chris, we're getting the payback on that in about 3 months right now. That's our goal was to always have this payback less than 4. But you have seen us make some investments in October like we did with Mark Cuban in the Dallas Mavs, where it's a little bit more branding as well but we saw tremendous feedback from some of those as well. So, I think 80 is what we landed for September. We'll see a slight uptick going forward, but our payback is getting greater too. Meaning our payback periods staying less than 4 months. Because our revenue is increasing, we're seeing very active customers, more yield, more staking rewards that we're able to do for the top line as well. So, we're getting -- staying with our same payback.

Chris Allen

Got it. Thanks, [Indiscernible].

Steve Ehrlich

Thanks.

Operator

We'll go next to George Sutton with Craig-Hallum.

George Sutton

Thank you. Steve, I wondered if you could just address what I would define as the low-hanging fruit. And that is really increasing the engagement in that you have 1 million funded accounts and 2.7 million registered. What programs are you focusing on to really increase that level of engagement and get a higher percentage funded?

Steve Ehrlich

Thanks for the call and thanks for jumping on today. 1 is the debit card we just announced today. I just -- as we were on this call, I'm getting the numbers of how many people are already pre - raging. We had over a thousand pre -reg for just a debit card. So that's another way we are going to engage. We have more products coming, more staking rewards when we have more coins at stake. We're finding the niche. And we do a lot of testing and we do a lot of industry research with that $1.7 million that aren't funded yet, to find out some of their needs and what they're looking for.

And so, we tailor our projects and products to try to engage more of those, as well. And so, we're looking at multiple things. Again, the debit card was very big here. We're seeing that engagement already. And so, we have these other products that are coming down the pike, and we'll do some programs with them. And we'll -- we will start converting. You can see our numbers on conversion exceed many others in the FinTech industry. Where we are, give or take, 40% is quite large. But we're -- our goal is to increase that. It's low-hanging fruit, as you said.

George Sutton

I think you may have buried the lead. Did you say $7 billion in AUM is your current level? Is that --

Steve Ehrlich

We're just shy of $7 billion AUM.

George Sutton

That would have been my headline, but congratulation.

Steve Ehrlich

Thanks.

Operator

We'll go next to Adhir Kadve with Eight Capital.

Adhir Kadve

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. So, of course, I know the biggest part of your investments are in marketing, but maybe can you talk to us about where you're investing in other parts of the business? I know you mentioned that you're making platform enhancements, but maybe you can dive into that a little bit more. Outside of marketing, where the investments are going.

Steve Ehrlich

Yes, thanks, Adhir, and thanks for taking the time this morning. 2 major areas were making major investments. 1 is just keep building our technology development staff. And we're continuing to hire in that. You can see the number of employees has grown from June to September, and we're accelerating that as well to bring more development so we can bring more products to market. So, the TechDev and the security related to our system, we're making major investments in and we'll continue to do that. But then the other side is the customer service. I mean, we've increased our customer service. We've seen people really praised us for our time and response time on customer service.

We're building out more AI related to customer service and our live chat and phone service, we're in the process of building out as well. So those are the 2 other areas we feel very important because it all leads back to customer experience. Our whole job is to bring the best crypto customer experience to consumers. And that's what we're building on. And that comes through product, through marketing, and through service. And that's our commitment, and we're going to continue playing down that lane because that's the most important thing for us.

Adhir Kadve

That's helpful. Actually, just on maybe security and operational related stuff. Some of your competitors have had some mishaps when it comes to that security-related issues. Do you find that days on -- that we see those types of headlines, that you guys see a little bit of a spike given that your -- you guys are focusing on security and that's a major focus for you guys?

Steve Ehrlich

Look, I think there are a lot of reasons we're getting spikes in our accounts and the continued growth. I don't like to focus on what others do. I'd like to focus on what we do, and we focus on the customer. That's why we're a retail-oriented business, where a lot of the other guys are both retail and institutional, and it mixes. The messages get mixed, the market gets mixed, who they really want to service gets mixed. We focus on what we do, which is building top-notch system that's easy for customers to use and easy for them to create well.

That's it. We're not -- we don't go outside those -- that world. We're not looking to be the best institutional broker. We stay in our lane, we're darn good at it, and we're excited about continuing to do that. And if we can get customers just doing that, which is what our focus is, we're going to continue down that path.

Adhir Kadve

Completely agree on that. Thanks a lot, guys. I appreciate the time.

Steve Ehrlich

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kevin Dede with H.C. Wainwright.

Kevin Dede

Good morning, Steve, Evan. Thanks for having me.

Steve Ehrlich

Hey, Kev.

Kevin Dede

So, could you talk a little bit about the spread and adding new coins to the platform and your trends there? I think -- I mean granted the last call wasn't that long ago, but, guys, it looks like you're stable around 60. I'm wondering if you might give us some insight on where you're going with that.

Steve Ehrlich

We're now at, I think 67 coins. We -- I think 68 coming out in the very near future. We're going to continue to add coins. Adding coin s is a process and it's not just a technology process, it's a legal process with all the analysis that we go through and the tech analysis we go through. We want to bring quality projects to the platform that we believe pass our legal analysis. We're going to continue to add. You'll see us -- as we keep scaling the system, we're adding more and more coins. You're going to keep seeing us add more coins over the next 6 weeks.

Kevin Dede

Okay. Steve, in that evaluation process, are you considering the staking side of them as well?

Steve Ehrlich

There's a lot of factors that go into it. Staking is obviously one. Who's the custody -- where we're going to custody the coins are another one. And obviously, legal side, so yeah. There's a lot of factors that go into deciding which coins we want on the platform. And then the last obviously is liquidity. There's got to be enough global liquidity for us to make sure that we can offer really good quality execution to our consumers.

Kevin Dede

And then just the spread. Do you see that staying stable? How should we think about it?

Steve Ehrlich

We've seen it. It's the question everybody asks every quarter is, where is the spread revenue in the spread basis points? And we see it consistently in that 107 to 113 range. And we don't see that changing anytime soon.

Kevin Dede

Okay. We talked a little bit about the merchant revenue associated with Coinify. How -- I mean, I know you talked about more merchants clamoring to get attached and obviously you're trying to get them attached. How do you see that trajectory?

Steve Ehrlich

We've seen an uptick in that business in the quarter as well already in the current quarter. That revenue gets generated through direct to merchants who are embedding the widget from Coinify into their wallets or into their system, or the PSPs. And we're in the process of hiring a U.S. -based salesperson for that merchant system to really increase our recognition here and get into more PSPs, but those take time. That's more of a longer-term sale, but we see a steady increase of people using some coins from their wallets. We'll see a steady increase in that business. But I think the real big bang for that is going to come in the next 6 to 12 months when we get into more PSPs.

Kevin Dede

Okay. How are you trying to build awareness within your customer base?

Steve Ehrlich

For the retailer, or you're talking about the payment systems?

Kevin Dede

Yeah, for -- no, for your retail users. For the people on the platform. It's not necessarily clearly evident that there is all this added functionality, the debit card and payments and such. And I was just wondering how you were going to try to transmit that message.

Steve Ehrlich

Yes, we do a lot of engagement with the consumers, either -- some through the app, some through other marketing techniques, like email and notifications. We have a pretty sophisticated system that recognizes who is using what products at this point in time, and what engagement we should send to them. And we're to continue to build upon that. We use data very heavily. That's why we've invested in platforms in the backend to analyze the data and a team to analyze the data so we can make the right decisions for consumers to send them the right products.

Kevin Dede

At what point do you think you might consider running your own notes in staking?

Steve Ehrlich

Great question. We haven't decided that yet. We think that we'll continue to move fast using guys like Block Gaming and Figment and others. It's very valuable to us because it lets us move faster rather than building from scratch, but it's something on our plate. We'll look at it when the time's right. But to bring more value to customers on a quicker basis, we're using the third-parties.

Kevin Dede

Okay. Thanks, gentlemen. Much appreciated.

Steve Ehrlich

Thanks, Kev.

Operator

We'll go next to Joe Gomes with Noble Capital.

Joe Gomes

Good morning.

Steve Ehrlich

Morning, Joe.

Joe Gomes

Just wondering maybe give us little update, a little more color here in the Dallas Mavericks promotion. Obviously, it looks like it was a huge success. You can give us some little details on kind of numbers there. And are you seeing any long tail on that or is that once the promotion ended, that dried right up?

Steve Ehrlich

No, it's -- we haven't disclosed the actual numbers, but it was a -- and I can't underestimate it, and understate it actually. Huge in capital's success. And the success has had a real long tail. So, it's been something that has cultivated our increase in App Store rankings, our increase in customer engagement, our increase in customer and investor sentiment, and it's all been really positive, and there's a long tail. It hasn't -- we haven't seen really much of a slowdown. Obviously, there's some from the initial bank, but we're seeing consistent account growth. I had a lot of customers talking about the Mavs, and we're not done. It wasn't a one-and-done. That's why we signed a 5-year integrated partnership with them.

We have a lot of other things we're working on with them. I feel I have the best CMO in the crypto business. Comes with the experience that Pam does in building companies from scratch from our time at E-Trade. We've seen this before and we know exactly how to keep this long tail going. And we're going to continue to press our foot on the gas on this.

Joe Gomes

Do you want to give us any insight as to maybe some of the ones you've got coming down the pike?

Steve Ehrlich

Come on. I like surprises, so no. Unfortunately, I got to keep some of that close to the vest. And when we have some more announcements, you guys will be the first to know.

Joe Gomes

Okay. And one last one here, bigger picture. Obviously, a lot of good news coming out here looks like a significant amount of positive momentum. As you sit back, Steve, what's your 1 or 2 of your biggest issues or concerns for the business as we go forward here?

Steve Ehrlich

From -- I don't really have a concern. I just -- I know what we're creating. I know how we're growing. I see, obviously, the numbers every day and the number of new accounts every day. I just want to bring more product to the market quicker because we have such a great product -- industry-leading product. The engagement we get with customers, 10 times a day on the app. We have an industry-leading product. And so, the only thing that concerns me is, how fast can I get more products to the market? Debit card here now, in the pre -reg, so that's coming. What else can I bring into the market that truly helps customers create wealth and engage with Voyager?

Joe Gomes

Will be looking forward to that. Thanks, Steve.

Steve Ehrlich

Thanks, Joe.

Operator

We'll take the next question from Chris Sakai of Singular Research.

Chris Sakai

Hi, good morning.

Steve Ehrlich

Hey, Chris.

Chris Sakai

Just -- I've got a question on expansion into Europe. Are your plans still on there? How are things going with that?

Steve Ehrlich

We're working on our timeline to get there. As we've stated for a while, that is one of our goals and it will be in 2022, as stated previously. And working hard with the Coinify team, that was very important acquisition for us because of some of the things that they bring to the table, the payment rails, the KYC, the AML already set in Europe, and couple that with our license in France, we're working hard to get there.

Chris Sakai

Okay. Great. Well, thanks. And I guess talking with the previous caller, how do you really measure success with, say, your Dallas Mavericks campaign?

Steve Ehrlich

It's been -- the measure of success is engagement with customers, retention of customers, and acquisition of customers. The three things that matter most to us are those three things: engagement, retention, acquisition. We've acquired a huge number of customers, we're retaining our customers, and we're engaging with our customers. And we have all the data that we're looking at on that front, so to us, huge in capital success.

Chris Sakai

Okay. All right, great. Well, thanks.

Steve Ehrlich

Thanks, Chris.

Operator

Steve Ehrlich

I just want to say, thank you everyone for attending this call. Appreciate the interest in Voyager. We're really excited about where our business is and the quarter, we're in the middle of, and look forward to our next earnings call, give or take, around February 15. Everyone else, have a great holiday season. Appreciate you again for all being here and look forward to speaking to you all soon. Thank you very much.

