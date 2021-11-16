AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

When I started learning to fly single engine aircraft many years ago, my first flight instructor told me that the human eye is evolved to focus on motion. When I cast my eye over various stocks over the past few months, no stock seems to be in greater motion than Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (NASDAQ:BGFV), and I thought I'd check on the name to see what all the fuss is about. I'll try to determine whether or not it makes sense to buy the shares, and at what price. I'll make this determination by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. In addition, I wouldn't be me if I didn't comment on a potential options trade.

I know you're a busy group, dear readers, and for that reason I'll come right to the point in this, my "thesis statement" paragraph. I think this is in many ways a wonderful business, and I think assuming a return to 2019 is naive in my estimation. The business is cyclical to be sure, but comparing it to 2019 simply because that was the latest pre-pandemic year does the analysis a disservice in my estimation. The capital structure, for example, has improved massively and this goes even further to support the dividend. I've concluded that the dividend is quite secure, and that is supportive of price. That said, the shares remain richly priced in my estimation. Thankfully the options market is offering a "win-win" trade.

Financial Snapshot

There's a narrative around this stock that it has only achieved great results recently as a result of the COVID pandemic. This is both true and false in my estimation. Both revenue and net income did rise dramatically in 2020 relative to 2020, but the rise wasn't as out of line for the company as a comparison to only 2019 would imply. Specifically, the first 39 weeks of 2021 saw revenue and net income up by about 18% and 920% respectively, relative to the same period in 2019. This matters because 2019 is the latest pre-COVID year and is assumed to be a base case of sorts. When we dig a little deeper, though, we see that both 2018 & 2019 were hardly banner years. For instance, the first 39 weeks of 2019 saw revenue and net income ~.5% lower and 12% lower respectively than the same period in 2016. Thus, I think it's a bit pessimistic comparing the current, elevated business to the slough of despond years of 2018 & 2019. The same could be said of people making comparisons to the stock price in 2019. You could just as easily point out that the stock was trading in the mid-20s five years ago. In my view, the data suggest that the profitability here is cyclical. COVID may have certainly pulled demand forward, but assuming a return to the dog days of 2019 is a bit much in my view. Put another way, it's not obvious to me that using a base year comparison of 2019 is any more legitimate than using 2016.

While a comparison to Peloton makes little sense, I think it reasonable to suggest that sales will inevitably fall after the current boost. Quite simply, most people don't need to buy new sporting goods every year. Gear lasts for a few years, and I think we see that dynamic in the numbers here.

The other thing that pops out at me when reviewing the financials here is the massive improvement in the balance sheet. In fact, it's one of the most dramatic improvements I've ever seen. Long term debt has gone to zero, which makes this a much less risky investment in my estimation. At the same time, the company's cash hoard has exploded. Using some of the arithmetic skills I picked up from the good people at both Holy Spirit and St. Joseph's Primary schools, I've worked out that at the moment, the company's cash currently represents about 25% of total liabilities at the firm. I've taken the liberty of including the history of the cash hoard to liabilities ratio in the exhibit below for your enjoyment and edification, dear readers. The overall message is that it's quite obvious that the balance sheet has improved massively.

Dividend Sustainability

Most important to me is the status of the dividend. Not only do I need to receive "rent" from my capital, I also think a sustainable dividend helps support the price for obvious reasons. While I'm as much a fan of accrual accounting as any reasonably sane person can be, I'm of the view that when it comes to dividend sustainability, it's cash that matters most. Specifically, is the company generating sufficient cash to cover contractual obligations plus dividends. We see from the financial history here that, with the exception of 2017, the company generated much more cash than they paid out in dividends. Specifically, over the past approximately 7 ¾ years, the firm has generated ~$420 million in cash from operations, and has paid ~$97.255 million to owners as dividends. In addition, cash flow from operations per share has been significantly well above dividends per share.

Finally, I think the cash hoard is quite relevant. Assuming an annual dividend of a buck a share, the company currently has enough cash to cover just over 5 years of payments.

From all of this, I conclude from this that management throws their nickels around like manhole covers and that the dividend is reasonably secure. This will help buoy price when the dust settles.

All of the above leads me to conclude that I'd be happy to buy this business at the right price.

Source: Company filings, Author calculations

The Stock

Those who choose to expose themselves to my stuff on a regular basis know that I insist on not overpaying for a given stock. The reason for this is that there's a very clear negative relationship between price paid and subsequent returns. In other words, the more an investor pays for $1 of future economic benefit, the lower will be their subsequent returns. I determine whether a stock is cheap or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. Ideally, I want to see the shares trading at a discount to both the overall market and to its own history. We see from the following two charts that the shares remain well above their historical range, and this is to be expected given the recent short squeeze that seems to be unravelling as I type.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

In addition to looking at the simple ratio of price to some measure of economic value, I try to understand what the market is currently "thinking" about a given company's future. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In this tome, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market is currently saying about long term (i.e., perpetual) growth. Applying this approach to Big 5 at the moment suggests at the current price, the market is forecasting a growth rate of ~4%, which I consider to be slightly optimistic for a cyclical company.

Based on the above, I can't recommend buying at current prices. I'd be willing to pay ~1.9-2 times book for this dividend machine. I know that this is on the high side relative to its history, but I don't think it's possible to ignore the massively improved balance sheet and cash hoard. This lines up with a price per share of ~$24, which lines up with a dividend yield of 4.17%, which I'm comfortable with.

Options As Alternative

Volatility is the friend of the options investor, and this stock has been wonderfully volatile. For that reason, I think it's possible to put on a very profitable options trade here. I'd be willing to do this because while I may not like the current price, I think there's a great deal of value here. As I mentioned above, I'm comfortable buying these shares at ~$24. I can either wait for shares to drop to that level (which shouldn't take long), or I can earn some premium by obliging myself to buy this relatively good business at a fair price. My preferred short puts at the moment are the April puts with a strike of $24. The market is incredibly volatile this morning, but these are currently bid at $2.65. As the reader no doubt knows, if the shares remain above $24 over the next five months, I'll simply pocket this premium. If the shares decline in price below $24, I'll be obliged to buy at a net price of ~$21.35. At this price, the dividend yield jumps to 4.7%. I consider either outcome acceptable, and thus I consider this to be a "win-win" trade.

Now that you're all hopefully "amped", "pumped", and "stoked" about the prospect of a "win-win" trade, it's time for me to spoil the mood a little bit by writing about risk. The fact of the matter is that everything in life comes with some risk, and short puts are no exception. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum. I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices. Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If Big 5 shares remain above $24 over the next months, I'll simply pocket premia. To remind you, dear readers, the premia is currently ~11% for tying up capital for five months. If the shares fall in price, I'll be obliged to buy at a price much lower than the current (very volatile) level. Both outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." Yes. I know. I've written it before, and I'll write it again. It's strange to end a discussion of "risk" by describing how this trade is "risk reducing." This is neither the first, nor will it be the last time that my writing could be described as "strange."

Conclusion

I think this is a wonderful company in many ways, and I think the dividend is rock solid. For that reason, I'd be very happy to own it. The problem is that the price is relatively high at the moment. Given the volatility we've seen with these shares, I think it makes most sense for investors to sell the relatively valuable put options on this stock. I believe acquiring these shares at a net price of ~$ 22 would be a win. I believe earning 11% on capital for 5 months is also a win. Thus, I can't recommend buying the shares at the moment, but I certainly see value in selling puts.