A Quick Take On Samsara Vision

Samsara Vision (NASDAQ:SMSA) has filed to raise $31 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm has developed an improved medical device-based treatment of advanced macular degeneration.

SMSA has received European marketing approval for its second generation device.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn further IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

Far Hills, New Jersey-based Samsara was founded to develop a line of implantable miniature telescopes that can improve the vision of patients with advanced AMD.

Management is headed by president and CEO Thomas Ruggia, who has been with the firm since July 2020 and was previously vice president of worldwide customer experience at Johnson & Johnson Vision.

Below is a brief overview video of Samsara:

The company’s primary offerings include:

WA IMT - first generation implantable telescope

SING IMT - smaller incision implantable telescope

The WA first generation product was approved by the US FDA in 2010 and also by the EMA in Europe.

The SING second generation device was approved by the EMA and management began deliveries earlier in 2021 in Europe. It has not been approved for marketing in the U.S. and a successful clinical trial will be required for approval.

Samsara has received at least $135 million in equity investment from investors including Perella Weinberg Partners.

The firm seeks to educate physician groups and other high frequency users for its products in use at both hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S. and Europe.

After receiving feedback from its first generation device, the firm is focusing its market and clinical trial efforts on its second generation device, which it believes will reduce surgery time and result in significantly less trauma to the eye, with faster healing.

Samsara’s Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by GlobalData, the market for treatments for age-related macular degeneration in the nine major markets in 2018 was an estimated $8.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $18.7 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.1% from 2019 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the entry of longer-acting anti-angiogenic therapies and the launch of products for dry AMD and geographic atrophy [GA], which are two forms of advanced disease for which there are no approved therapies.'

Also, there are currently 11 Phase 3 stage pharmaceutical products in development for treatment of AMD.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

4-D Molecular Therapeutics

Adverum

REGENEXBIO

Apellis

Gemini

Hemera

IVERIC bio

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Roche

Other pharmaceutical and medical device makers

Samsara Vision Financial Performance

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

As of June 30, 2021, Samsara had $8.2 million in cash and $11.5 million in total liabilities.

Samsara Vision IPO Details

Samsara intends to raise $30.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to support commercialization and reimbursement of our SING IMT in the European market; for research and development; for scaling up sales; for obtaining regulatory approval for our SING IMT; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes. We expect that the net proceeds from this offering, together with our cash and cash equivalents, will enable us to fund our operations for at least the next 24 months and will be sufficient to reach regulatory approval and commercialization for our SING IMT. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says it is not aware of any legal proceedings against it or the firm that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Commentary About Samsara’s IPO

SMSA is seeking public capital market investment to fund its European commercialization efforts and for U.S. clinical trials for its second generation [SING] implantable device.

The company’s financials show little product revenue as HCP is beginning to ramp up its second generation product sales in Europe.

The market opportunity for treating AMD is large and expected to grow substantially in the coming years as the global population ages and the incidence of the disease increases, so the firm enjoys favorable industry growth dynamics.

ThinkEquity is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (11.7%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is its clinical trial stage efforts in the U.S. for its second generation device, although its CE Mark approval for that device means the risk is likely minimal.

Valuation at IPO will be critical as the firm has obtained European marketing approval but has yet to produce significant sales there.

I’ll provide an update when we learn management’s pricing and valuations assumptions for the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.