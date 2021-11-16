Andres Victorero/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article may get philosophical at times, but it arrives at an important investment conclusion. I believe that any crypto asset that posits itself as a Bitcoin (BTC-USD) alternative-insofar as its use case is as a store of value and medium of exchange, is largely worthless. This applies to privacy coins, meme tokens, and even well-respected Bitcoin alternatives such as Litecoin (LTC-USD). This article will focus on all three but pay special attention to meme tokens considering recent attention in Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD).

Why Bitcoin Matters

It is the capitalist condition to increase productivity by doing more with less. Capitalists can do this through legitimate or illegitimate means. Legitimate means involve a new discovery (zero to one) or an improvement upon an existing system (n to n+1). Illegitimate means involve fraud, coercion, and the like.

The cost of production theory of value, also the labor theory of value, states that the value of a commodity or good eventually converges on the cost that it took to produce it. This holds true for money as well. For fiat currencies where officials have the authority to increase the monetary supply with a keystroke, the cost of production is zero. Producing more money without consequences is why most fiat currencies have historically failed.

Hard money serves as a barrier to the human condition that attempts to do more with less by debasing the currency. Under today's monetary economics, the barrier is nonexistent. Even under hard money regimes, individuals and governments found ways around these barriers. Clipping gold coins or debasing them by adding impurities such as copper, lead, or iron led to inflation in the Roman empire.

In the United States, the monetary base increased 35% since February 2020. The chart below shows the M2 money supply since late 2019. This is a story as old as time. Individuals and governments are trying to do more with less under illegitimate means.

(source: FRED)

I am a monetary purist at heart. A 35% increase in the base money supply leads to a 35% decrease in purchasing power. Where n is the total money supply, a single dollar is 1/n. That same dollar post-2020 is currently worth 1/(n+5,000,000,000,000) as measured through the change in M2 shown above. In case it was not obvious, the latter is a smaller number.

Debasement is a tax on wage earners and savers to fund government spending and asset owners. It is the engine of inequality in any society. The only way around this is tamper-resistant money. On a realistic level, Bitcoin should replace gold in the modern portfolio seeing as it perfects all the qualities that made gold valuable in the first place. On a philosophical level, Bitcoin takes the power of the printing press away from governments and ends the cycle of failing currencies.

Privacy Coins

Bitcoin is pseudonymous. Every transaction is posted to the blockchain with the transaction information and corresponding public key. ZCash (ZEC-USD) implements zero-knowledge proofs to prevent transaction information from being publicly displayed. One can "prove" they validated the transaction with "zero-knowledge" of the underlying transaction itself. Monero (XMR-USD) implements ring signatures to achieve a similar goal.

I do believe that this is a noble goal given the issues with data privacy in Web2. However, all blockchain protocols operate on network effects. Network effects tend to consolidate customers to one or few networks because larger networks become more attractive to other users, advertisers, companies, merchants, etc. For an entire user base to "jump ship" to a separate network, that network should provide at least a 10x improvement.

Are zero-knowledge proofs enough for the Bitcoin network of miners, users, and node operators to sell all their Bitcoin and move to ZCash? The answer is no. Privacy coins will be relegated to a niche market of crypto-anarchists, data privacy fanatics, and, realistically, illicit online activity.

Litecoin

The mainstream narrative is that Litecoin is the "silver to Bitcoin's gold." Litecoin's greater transaction speed solved the scalability issue of Bitcoin's early years. The idea became that Bitcoin would become the dominant store of value while Litecoin would be the transactional cryptocurrency. However, readers need to remember that blockchain protocols are open source and decentralized. The tendency is for the dominant network to innovate around inefficiencies before abandoning a project altogether. We are currently witnessing this with ETH2 (ETH-USD), yet its slow rollout is allowing newcomers such as Solana (SOL-USD) to steal market capitalization.

Bitcoin solved its scalability issue through the Segregated Witness (segwit) soft fork that freed up block space by removing digital signatures from transactions and from layer two solutions such as lightning, that settles transactions off-chain to allow for faster processing. Given that Bitcoin is almost infinitely divisible, and the scalability issue was resolved years ago, there is no longer a functional use case for Litecoin beyond speculation for uninformed investors.

Meme Tokens

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and Shiba will always remain cultural anomalies. Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus created Dogecoin as a joke in 2013. Neither Palmer nor Markus owns any coins to date. There is no cap in Doge's potential supply, though Palmer stated in 2014 he planned to keep "approximately 100 billion coins in circulation," followed by 10,000 each block. Price action astounded even the founders. Markus had this to say in early 2021:

People are talking about Dogecoin going to $1 - that would make the "market cap" larger than actual companies that provide services to millions… Does Dogecoin deserve that? That is not something I can comprehend, let alone answer.

Shiba's calling card is scalping members of the Dogecoin community and creating an ecosystem around the Shiba token that Dogecoin could not because the founding community never cared to. I believe the whitepaper does not hide this fact. Shiba refers to itself as the "Dogecoin killer" and also announced plans of creating a decentralized exchange in "ShibaSwap." Whereas the Dogecoin project was abandoned by its original creators who launched it as a joke, Shiba attempts to create a serious monetary community out of the meme token.

Long-term, I believe Shiba will be relegated to a niche market akin to Monero and ZCash. That niche is the young, Reddit speculator crowd. Shiba may succeed in creating a decentralized monetary community. Its price may even increase significantly. However, I believe meme tokens will come and go just as the memes they base themselves off of do. More importantly, I believe investors need to keep things in perspective.

The Bottom Line

Aside from a handful of community leaders, I do not believe that a monetary community created around a meme will ever be taken seriously as a monetary asset. Its only use case is price speculation. Bitcoin is the discovery of digital scarcity. Bitcoin is both an institutional asset class due to its monetary properties and insurance against an atrophying financial system that relies on monetary debasement.

The money pushing the price of Shiba comes primarily from the Reddit crowd. The money just now getting involved in Bitcoin comes from the likes of BNY Mellon, Citibank (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS), MassMutual, MicroStrategy (MSTR), Square (SQ), El Salvador, Skybridge Capital, Stan Druckenmiller, Paul Tudor Jones, and more. Do not lose sight of this megatrend by chasing dog tokens.