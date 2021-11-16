koyu/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) became an investor favorite during the height of the Covid pandemic. The stock rose to over $550 at its ATH but has since seen its price slashed by over 50%. The company now garners much less attention than before, and many investors believe that with the world getting "back to normal", there is no room for Zoom to deliver the outstanding returns it once promised.

Having said this, Zoom continues to show promising growth, has improved profitability, and despite no more lockdowns, the video communication space as a whole is still poised to grow.

The risk remains that big tech conglomerates could easily cut Zoom out, but at today's price and with our current forecast, the stock offers a reasonable rate of return and the potential to save your portfolio if the unmentionable happens again...

Recent Price Actions And Results

Let me start this article by pointing out that, back in November 2020, I covered the company with a bearish rating, on account of its high price of around $500/share. Since then, Zoom has fallen near 50%, prompting me to wonder if, perhaps now, a bullish argument could be made for the stock.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Having IPO'd at under $80 a share, Zoom rocketed up during the first few months of May, and has since been on a steady decline. At over $500, it became clear that the stock was priced too high and the valuation had to come down. With that said, it's not like Zoom has had a particularly bad 2021.

Source: 10-Q

Zoom has more than doubled its revenues compared to the three months ended July 21st, which was a time when most countries were in full lockdown. On top of that, Zoom is managing to create a profit every quarter, thanks to its high gross margin, and this metric has actually improved in the last few quarters, from about 70% to 73%. The balance sheet is also remarkably strong, with over $17 of cash/share, and only 2.15% if debt relative to equity.

With the price going one way and revenues and earnings going the other, Zoom now trades at a much more reasonable valuation. In fact, the PEG, one of my favorite metrics for high growth companies, stands at a mere 0.24, well below the industry average.

Arguably, Zoom could still be riding some of the tailwinds of the pandemic. The question is: what can we expect from Zoom in the next 2, 5 or even 10 years?

What's Next For Zoom?

In my last article, I pointed out three keys to Zoom's success: Its marketing efforts, its freemium model and the ease of use of its product. So far, the freemium model has worked wonders for the company. The company makes most of its revenues from the sale of subscriptions for Zoom meetings, which gives unlimited use of Zoom's service, while the free versions of meetings (of more than 2 people) are time-limited.

The Zoom freemium model works well because it allows users to get a taste of the service, and can then lock in consumers into the Zoom ecosystem, where the company can upsell many more of its products. While there are a bunch of various add-on services, today I'd like to focus on what I consider to be the two most important ones in terms of growth and strengthening the Zoom ecosystem: Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms.

Zoom Phone has been in the making for some time now, and I believe it is really gaining some momentum, with it now available natively in over 47 countries. Below we can see how the Phone segment has grown in the last year:

Source: Investor Presentation

Customers with over 10 employees have risen by 212%, and customers with over 1 million in Annual Recurring Revenue is also up by 320%. We have to bear in mind that this compares Zoom Phone to its very early stages of growth, but it clearly shows the company is on the right trend. Lastly, we can see that Zoom Phone has mainly come through Upselling, which shows the fact that Zoom is adding value to its users. In fact, if we look at another metric, churn rates, we see that Zooms churn rates decrease significantly as customers stay longer with the company.

The other interesting growth initiative the company is pursuing is Zoom Rooms, which through a combination of hardware and software aims to create the right environment that can assist both in-home and office work in an efficient but also safe way.

Source: Investor Presentation

Zoom Rooms is still in its early days, but it shows a clear path towards continued expansion, and indeed, it shows that Zoom has a lot of room (pun intended) to grow.

Lastly, in today's article, I'd like to mention one last ingredient for Zoom's success, which is the excellent work it has done in creating partnerships with providers and resellers around the world. In the last year, Zoom has partnered with over 3500 companies, which have contributed to over 20% of revenues according to the latest investor presentation. Zoom doesn't aim to be a standalone solution for everything, and the company understands that in the increasingly hybrid world of cloud and hardware, being a versatile tool is more important than being a complete tool. Proof of this is the fact that the company has invested heavily into expanding its App ecosystem, most of which is geared towards facilitating 3rd party integrations.

All in all, Zoom has a very large market left to tackle, especially internationally. Specifically, the company believes it could almost triple its TAM by 2025.

Source: Investor Presentation

Zoom believes there is a market of $91 billion for them to conquer, which is slightly more optimistic than what I estimated in my last article. Back then, I looked at the Video Conferencing Market and the Cloud PBX Market, which is where I would fit in Zoom Phone and some of its other offerings.

The video conferencing market could reach about $50 billion by 2026, and the Cloud PBX market is estimated to grow to $21.9 billion by 2025. This adds up to around $73 billion which is still more than double today's market.

Valuation

A year ago, we made a valuation of Zoom when shares were trading at approximately 496$. The outlook was bearish even with optimistic forecasts for the operations, with an estimated return of just 6.6%, which was too low considering the inherent risk of investing in such high growth prospects for a company with a relatively short growth history, especially when its biggest explosion could be attributed to a pandemic situation with uncertain long-term effects.

A year later, at a price of around 251$ at the time of writing this article, our forecasts on operations are less optimistic, yet at little over half the price, I will argue that Zoom is fairly valued according to its current trajectory based on both free cash flow and price to earnings valuation methods. I will walk you through our 10-year forecast and why we estimate that an investment in Zoom would return around 10.8% in the long run.

Note that in all charts and descriptions we refer to each year as the fiscal year ending in January of the following, so FY2021 would be from February 2021 to January 2022.

Operations

Starting with revenues, we have split quarterly revenues between pre-pandemic and post-pandemic. If you look at the chart below you can see the orange dots representing revenues from January 2019 until April 2020, and the blue dots from May 2020 to the latest report, from July 2021. Clearly the explosion of revenue coincides with the start of the Covid-related lockdown situation, between February and July 2021. Since then, revenue has grown in an approximately linear pattern, which we have used to predict future revenues.

Source: Author's work based on financial statements. Items in $millions.

As for the cost of revenues, gross margins decreased in 2020 to about 69%, when they had previously been around 80. We used a linear model of yearly cost of revenues as a function of revenue to predict margins would stay around the same level as 2020, moving slowly towards 68%. This is a very cautious prediction since margins have been higher than that in the last two quarters.

Source: Author's work based on financial statements. Items in $millions.

For the other operating expenses, almost exclusively R&D and SG&A expenses, if we look at figures until 2020 relative to revenue, there is an apparently beneficial economy of scale going on. The best model to estimate future expenses is a power function. You can see in the charts below that the function overestimates expenses in 2020, but it is also true that these expenses have picked up (perhaps in a delayed manner) in 2021, and are looking to come closer to that trendline.

Source: Author's work based on financial statements. Items in $millions.

Finally, if we calculate all these items for future periods with the functions from each chart and put them together, we have a 10-year forecast of operating income (or EBIT, which in the case of Zoom is pretty much the same), as you can see below:

Source: Author's work. Items in $millions.

This forecast predicts a 22% CAGR of Operating Income from 2020 to 2030. In 2021, so far, the YTD figure as of the second quarter is 588, so the forecast is not optimistic, at least in the short run.

Balance Sheet

Let's take a look at Zoom's balance sheet. If we classify assets and liabilities into net invested capital and net debt, where we classify cash and financial investments as negative debt, we see that the invested capital is actually very close to zero (equal assets to liabilities), and actually negative since 2020. This means Zoom holds most of its equity in cash and investments.

The best correlation we found to predict future balance sheet size is the linear relation of Equity with revenue, as you can see in this chart:

Source: Author's work based on financial statements. Items in $millions.

Continuing this trend, and using the same proportion of invested capital and debt as at the end of 2020 (as of January 2021), we get the following simplified balance sheet forecast:

Source: Author's work. Items in $millions.

Net Income

To forecast net income, we have simply added income from investments (what you can see in the table below as negative interest expense) and subtracted income tax. The average return on financial investments we have calculated based on historical figures is 2% of the previous year closing investments for the interest and 1% of current year EBT for the tax.

As you can see, this predicts a slightly higher net income than Operating Income thanks to the income from financial investments. The forecasted CAGR from 2020 to 2030 is 23%.

Source: Author's work. Items in $millions.

PE Ratio Valuation

Now that we have forecasted earnings, we can talk about the PE ratio and how the stock price could evolve over the next years. What we have done, to get an estimate is take the current industry PE ratio (GAAP TTM), which is 32.63, and we have assumed a gradual decline of Zoom's current higher PE ratio, until it matches the industry ratio. The number of shares outstanding are derived from the share price of the previous year and the equity forecast we made earlier. As you can see, shares would continue to dilute for a bit, but after 2024 the company could start reducing the number slowly with buybacks.

Source: Author's work. Items in $millions except per share items.

Based on our criteria, the expected share price for 2030 is $636, with a CAGR of over 10% from the current price.

Free Cash flow

The other method is Free cash flow. We have added the cash flow from changes in overall net invested capital (which is minimal) to the Net Income figure, to come up with a free cash flow forecast. Combine this with the same number of outstanding shares as before and we have a forecast of free cash flow per share for the next 10 years.

Source: Author's work based on financial statements. Items in $millions except per share items.

Our forecast predicts growing cash flows with a diminishing rate, best described by the function you can see on the chart below. For the cash flow valuation, we are going to assume perpetual cash flows evolving as per this trend.

Source: Author's work based on forecasts.

Valuation Summary

If we look at the two methods used to value Zoom shares, we get a very similar return for the current price. The PE method calculates the present value of selling a share in 2030 for our forecasted share price applying a given discount rate. The FCF method calculates the present value of all future forecasted cash flows per share, also applying the same discount rate. Both methods give a present value very close to the current price when applying a discount rate of 10.8%, as you can see below:

Source: Author's work

Risks

At the current price, Zoom seems to offer a reasonable return of over 10%. This is not bad for a company that is growing fast, has a strong balance sheet and is actually highly profitable. The biggest concern with Zoom is that it will be crushed by the products of much larger tech companies, such as Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL) Meets and Microsoft Corp.'s (MSFT) Team. My first issue with this line of reasoning would be that Meets and Teams were already well-established products before the pandemic, and yet at the time of need, they failed to garner the success of Zoom. The latter offers a superior product and at a more competitive price. Some people argued that the freemium model would not work in the long run, but so far, the company has done very well upselling Meets and its other products.

An interesting development in this regard is the fact that Zoom will be testing out ads on its free version. The response to this has been mixed, and I am not quite sure what to make of it. Ads are a great way of gathering revenue from its free users, but can also hurt the current upsell model. One could read into this and say the company is deciding to do this because it predicts a slowdown in future revenues.

In any case, I believe Zoom has a good product. This in itself acts as a moat, and although there are low changing costs, churn rates decrease noticeably with older clients. The company is staying relevant and useful, which is why I believe that, ultimately, an acquisition is a much more likely scenario than a price war from the big boys.

Takeaway

Zoom still has a great product, and even if the pandemic is over, video conferencing and what one might describe as "enterprise cloud connectivity" are two thriving markets. Zoom has a profitable business model and at today's price, offers a reasonable margin of safety. I rate Zoom a buy and will initiate a small position.