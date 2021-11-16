Atrium European Real Estate Ltd (ATRBF) CEO Liad Barzilai on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Atrium European Real Estate Ltd (OTCPK:ATRBF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2021 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Sunderland - FTI Consulting, Inc.

Liad Barzilai - Group CEO

Ryan Lee - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jakub Caithaml - Wood & Co

Oliver Simkovic - RBI

Operator

Welcome to the Atrium Q3 Audio Cast. Throughout the call, all participants will be in listen-only mode. And afterwards, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I'll now hand the floor to Richard Sunderland. Please begin your meeting.

Richard Sunderland

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you all for joining the Atrium European Real Estate Q3 update webcast. With me are Liad Barzilai, Atrium's Group Chief Executive Officer; and Ryan Lee, Atrium's Chief Financial Officer.

You should all have a presentation in front of you. If not, one's on the company's website. Just a quick note with regards to the presentation and a technical point, that if you are looking at the presentation on the webcast but listening in over the phone, you may experience a delay between the slides moving and what's being said. So therefore, if you open that on the phone, it may be easier to follow and turn the pages yourself from a download from the website. If you're just using the webcast, it should be absolutely fine.

As usual, before we start, I would like to address forward-looking statements that may be discussed on the call. These involve risk and uncertainty, and actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed. Please refer to the documents filed by Atrium which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. I will also refer you to the disclaimer on the back page of the presentation.

Once Liad and Ryan have spoken, we will open up for questions and answers. [Operator Instructions] I'll now hand you over to Liad. Liad?

Liad Barzilai

Thank you, Richard. Good morning, everyone. I hope you and your families are well, and thank you all for taking the time to dial in this morning.

I'm going to begin this morning by giving you an overview of the company's performance and an update on our markets. While the first 9 months still reflect the impact of the pandemic, all of our centers are now fully opened and delivered encouraging operational results during the quarter. We see visitors and sales numbers recovering to 2019 levels in our retail portfolio, while we execute on our announced resi for rent strategy.

It's worth noting that this presentation and the call are focused on the business of Atrium. For information regarding Gazit-Globe's proposed merger, please go to our website.

Turning to Slide 4 and a quick overview to remind you of the company's key metrics. We have a EUR 2.5 billion portfolio of high-quality, urban retail assets that are predominantly located in the capital cities of Central Europe's strongest economy, Poland and Czech Republic. Our occupancy remained stable at 92.2% with an average lease term of just over 5 years. I believe that this, together with the operating figures I will go through in a minute, is a testament to the quality of our assets as well as the ability to work closely and flexibly with our tenants.

I'd like to highlight the progress we are making on our diversification strategy. Residential for rent sector forms a key part of the company's future road to growth. We have set ourselves an ambitious target in this regard, aiming to become a market leader in Poland.

Since I last updated you, I'm pleased to say that we have now made our first acquisition in the residential sector of 650 units, and we have a pipeline of over 3,500 units in different stages of development and potential acquisitions. I'm confident that we'll be a leading residential brand player in Poland.

Finally, before moving on, I'd like to touch on the continued progress of our ESG strategy, with over 70% of the portfolio now BREEAM very good or above. In May this year, we became a member of the Polish Green Building Council, and we were recently awarded 5 Green Stars by GRESB.

On the next page, you'll see that we are very well positioned financially to execute our strategy. In the second quarter, we successfully issued our first hybrid green note, one of two successful and oversubscribed issuances we've undertaken this year through our green financing program. As a result, we have access to almost EUR 800 million of financial resources coming from EUR 485 million of cash together with our RCF of EUR 300 million. At the same time, we've maintained a low net -- a low net LTV of 27%.

Turning to Slide 7. I mentioned earlier that all of our centers are now open and 99% of our GLA is operating. However, the continuing impact of COVID-19 related to government regulations have meant that outside of essential services, operations were closed for 30% of the period compared to 24% in the first 9 months of 2020. While this naturally led to volatility in our tenant performance and, therefore, our own performance, the strength of the rebound when centers reopened has been very encouraging, as I'll show in the next slide.

End of October, Russia introduced a QR system to allow vaccinated people to access shopping centers and other facilities. This has impacted football significantly, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely as it evolves over the coming weeks and months.

In Slovakia, certain parts of the country reinstated limitations on restaurants and cafes as well as gyms and other leisure activity. We hope these restrictions will be short term and believe that once they are lifted, the assets will continue on their growth trajectory to pre-COVID levels.

Slide 8 provides a bit more color on recovery levels and confirm the positive trends we have been seeing to date when government restrictions have been lifted. Our most recent figures in September were sales at 92% of September '19 levels and footfall at 81%. There's clearly some room for improvement, but what we are seeing is very encouraging. We expect this trend to continue together with the comeback of people to offices and business centers in our key territories, subject to COVID development.

I would add that while footfall has been slower to recover, sales bounced back at a much faster rate, driven by higher-than-average basket sizes.

On Chart 9, you can see from the economic graphs provided that our market in Central Eastern -- in CEE region continue to perform well compared to the EU. Particularly encouraging from our perspective is that the macro trends in our core territories performed better during the pandemic in terms of GDP, retail sales and unemployment, while 2022 forecast predicts a strong recovery.

On Slide 10, moving to our residential for rent strategy. As mentioned earlier, we have a near-term pipeline of over 4,000 residential for rent units across major Polish cities, of which approximately 2,000 will come from the densification of our existing retail assets, with the balance coming through our acquisition pipeline.

Turning to the next slide. I'm excited to say that since we last updated you, we have signed our first residential deal with a EUR 53 million acquisition of 650 residential units across 2 properties in Warsaw and Krakow. Both properties are currently being developed and are scheduled for completion at the beginning of next year. They are well located in their respective cities and benefit from strong public transport links.

In line with our ESG strategy, we will ensure they achieve the highest sustainability standard and the BREEAM certification.

We also have further short- to medium-term acquisition pipeline of hundreds of units in major Polish cities which we hope to be able to provide you with more details soon.

On Slide 12, we provided a little more color on one of our densification projects to demonstrate how we intend to maximize our existing portfolio of high-quality, well-located centers.

Atrium Promenada in Warsaw is our most advanced project with the potential to develop approximately 2,000 units having been identified and the first phase now underway. We're breaking ground on the first 200 units this month on the land plot fronting the road. In total, we will develop around 800 units across 5 buildings with ground floor retail. The product will be a mix of furnished and fully furnished studios and 1-bedroom apartments built to target the young professionals moving to Warsaw, providing them a complete set of amenities and lifestyle. We also have a valid master plan for a further 1,100 units with different configurations, including family offerings, which are in various stages of planning and progressing well.

This densification also has the positive knock-on effect of driving footfall to the centers by creating self-sustained 15-minute neighborhoods that are attractive and interesting places to live, work and enjoy downtime.

With that, I'll now pass you over to Ryan, who will run through the financials in more detail. Ryan?

Ryan Lee

Thank you, Liad, and good morning, everybody. I will now take you through our financial results for the 9 months of 2021 in more detail, with a particular focus on our NRI and operating figures.

On Slide 14, we highlighted the company's usual key indicators to give you a quick snapshot of performance of the 9 months of 2021. Group NRI was a touch under EUR 100 million, down EUR 7 million from last year as the first half continued to be significantly impacted by the pandemic. In fact and to elaborate on the point Liad made earlier, our centers were closed to around 30% of the first 9 months of 2021, more than the 24% we saw in the respective period last year. However, if you adjust the NRI by taking away the straight-lining impact of the COVID-19 restrictions and disposals, the like-for-like cash NRI shows an uptick of over 6% year-on-year. Encouragingly, this meant that operationally we are in a much better shape this year than 2020.

EBITDA decreased by 10% from the 9 months 2020. And again, this was mainly due to the decrease in NRI from lockdowns.

Company-adjusted EPRA earnings decreased by 29% due to the impact of covid and the hybrid interest costs.

EPRA NRV was slightly lower, down EUR 0.14 from the year-end 2020 as a result of the dividend distributions.

The rent collection rate for 9 months 2021 stands today at 94% of the invoice rent, and this represents about 81% of the normalized income. I will discuss the decrease in NRI and the status on occupancy and operating margin in more detail on the next page.

The company did not undertake any external valuations in Q3 2021, and following discussions with its valuers, we believe that there are no material changes to valuations at this point compared to the end of 2020. There were no significant transactions in our markets and the general market sentiment dynamic is stable to moderately positive.

Over to Slide 15, where we take a more detailed look on the drivers of the decrease in NRI. Of the EUR 7 million NRI decrease, EUR 5 million is due to COVID-19 restrictions, primarily an increase in the effective straight lining netted off by lower tenant support. The remaining EUR 2 million decrease is attributable to the disposal of noncore assets, in line with the portfolio rotation strategy.

If you strip away the straight-lining impact of the COVID-19 restrictions, the NRI shows an uptick of EUR 2 million year-on-year and showcasing that our operations are improving and in better shape than in 2020, even though still considerably impacted by COVID-19. Clearly, we need to sound a cautionary note since this October, the COVID situations deteriorated in CEE and especially in Russia, [indiscernible] the operating the improving operational trend we saw in Q3.

The decrease in NRI was naturally translated into lower EBITDA, which came in at EUR 83 million for the 9 months of 2021 as well as a lower EBITDA margin of 83% compared to 86% in the 9 months 2020.

Occupancy remained stable at 92.2% compared to the year 2020. And we have seen an improvement in tenant sentiment in Q3 over Q2 and believe this will potentially continue into 2022 as operations are expected to stabilize and assuming the shopping centers remain open.

Operating margin increased by 2.5 percentage points as we saw an improvement in all geographies, with the most significant reason being the improvement in tenant collections.

Turning to the next chart, Slide 16, you can see our strong financial position. As of today, the group has EUR 478 million in cash and [indiscernible] revolving credit facility of EUR 300 million. As previously mentioned, the financing activities of this year, particularly the successful first green hybrid issuance, supports our ESG ambitions and the execution of our strategy. These financing initiatives resulted in an average maturity of our debt of 4.5 years with only EUR 155 million falling due until 2025 and a net LTV of 27%, including hybrid, which puts us in good shape for the future.

Thank you all for your time today, and I will now hand back to Liad for his final comments.

Liad Barzilai

Thanks, Ryan. To conclude, considering the difficult backdrop we have been operating against, we have delivered some considerable achievements during the first 9 months of the year. Performance and outlook of our assets is improving as a result of the widespread vaccine success and business has continued to stabilize since the end of the first half. Our balance sheet is strong with plenty of firepower and low leverage.

In relation to the Q4 dividend, I would refer to the press releases regarding the Gazit-Globe proposal which were published on August 2 and October 18. Additional information will be set out in a shareholder circular, which is expected to be published in November, this month.

We've begun to execute our diversification strategy into the residential for rent with the initial acquisition of 650 units in Warsaw and Krakow and breaking ground on the initial 200 units of the densification of Promenada in Warsaw.

We also have a strong identified pipeline of 3,500 units across Poland in different planning, development and acquisition phases. We have an ambitious and exciting road ahead. And hopefully, as we emerge finally from the pandemic, we can make that our exclusive focus over the coming months.

Thank you all again for your time. We'll now take any questions.

Richard Sunderland

Thanks, Liad. We're now going to open the floor up for questions. Firstly, from those on the phone, so please follow the instructions that will be given by the operator. And then we will take questions via the webcast.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jakub Caithaml of Wood & Co.

Jakub Caithaml

This is Jakub from Wood. Just a quick one from my side. I wanted to check where we are on leasing levels compared to those which were in place previously when contracts are ending and either are being called over or you're bringing new tenants in either in your core countries and in Russia.

Liad Barzilai

Jakub, the leasing levels are relatively close to what we had in the past. As you see, we are taking -- we're not pushing the leasing extremely hard. We're taking our time to find the right leases and the right tenants in order not to be caught in a sort of in a weak spot in the market. We see that there was very good demand in the past few months from tenants for our assets. And that is sort of kicking in, and we're hoping to see that, subject to COVID development over the coming month or 2, we're hoping to see that kick in into positive leasing in Q4. So generally close to passing rent, I would say, is what we are generally achieving.

Jakub Caithaml

Right. Understood. And maybe if I could follow up on that. Is it possible to indicate where we could expect to see the NRI generated by the existing portfolio, assuming that there are no additional lockdowns or restrictions on nonessential trading in '22 comparing to the pre-pandemic level?

Liad Barzilai

I think, yes, we don't give forward guidance. So I cannot give you that. I would say that -- cautiously, I would say, assuming no more COVID, we are seeing the trend returning to -- slowly to -- or not actually slowly, returning to 2019 numbers. It's a gradual increase year-on-year. This year is better than last year. Next year is better than this year. And over the course of the next couple of years, we think we're taking into account no more COVID that we'll get there. But it's [indiscernible], yes.

Operator

Currently, we've got two more questions now. The next is from the line of Oliver Simkovic of RBI.

Oliver Simkovic

The first one is regarding the pro rata adjusted that shareholders shall receive in addition to the Gazit offer price. Would this be calculated incur or exclude income trade plan rent?

Liad Barzilai

Thanks for the question. I think as I said in the presentation, there will be details around this in the circular that will be provided in the next couple of weeks, probably during November. So I would just -- we will have to wait to see get clarifications based on that. The calculation method and everything will be there. So it will be clear.

And then if not clear, of course, either management or the advisers to the Board will be happy to clarify that.

Oliver Simkovic

Sounds good. Regarding EPRA earnings and then the levels, I mean the ultimate what forward-looking. But given the Q3 level, can we see this as an indication also for the coming quarters, assuming a normal operating environment? Or would you expect any improvement if the operating environment remains solid with the stores open?

Liad Barzilai

I think we are seeing a gradual improvement. So taking into account that no more COVID and no more restrictions, which is -- you'd have to judge that looking at what you -- depending on the respective countries. But I think from a -- we have been very happy with the results of Q3. September, October, we saw demand coming from tenants. We saw back to normality.

We saw -- we felt that we're getting there, that it's a gradual increase. And on that basis, we're sort of looking at next year.

Now over the last 2, 3 weeks have been tricky in some countries. The last -- over the weekend, there were changes in other countries. So I think that's something we need to take into account. But if we exclude all of that, we see continuous growth in the coming quarters.

Oliver Simkovic

My last question is regarding your portfolio rotation plan and also dynamics in the CEE investment market. So were transactions and in some markets in the retail asset path, I mean, not too many, but a few. How do you see the situation currently and see? Is there some increasing investor appetite again? Or has nothing really changed in the outbreak of pandemic?

Liad Barzilai

I think there is very limited interest. I think there is a change, but it's very -- it's on the edge. So there aren't really core investors coming to look for product. There are value-add or opportunistic people who are having some discussions, looking to find a cheap bargain. I think that's what we're seeing. There's slight positivity in that. When you talk to banks, they are a bit more open to discuss financing retail again. So I think if you're looking for a trend, it's definitely slightly positive. If you want to -- is the market open for transactions? I would say it's not open yet and there isn't yet that level of demand, but there is definitely a beginning of a positive trend towards that, with financing and with some more opportunistic investors.

Operator

And we currently have one further question on the phone. [Operator Instructions] And that next question comes from the line of [Andrew Repke] of Baader Bank.

Unidentified Analyst

Just one question from my side. Could you provide us with any indication what are the investment needs for the near-term pipeline of 4,000 units you mentioned. And probably also not see only the overall amount, but when could this kick in? Because most of this, I believe, it's a densification and it takes probably 1 or 3 years.

Liad Barzilai

So maybe I'll start from the end. The end is clearly, the time line, the time line is more than 1 or 2 years, the densification. We are breaking ground now on the first 200 units. I think the 2,000 units, it's probably a time line of 4 to 5 years of development work, which we want to do maybe 3 to 5, but probably 4 to 5 is realistic, which we want to do in phases to not to oversupply the market, to get the demand -- to get the demand in place and to get the mix of the units correct. So I think that's a little bit of a longer play than what you indicated.

In terms of the acquisition pipeline, that is something that we're looking into. There are several transactions. So these are all also will take 1 to 2 years. Some of them were looking at deals that are longer also to spread out the portfolio. So I would say this for the 4,000, 3,500, 4,000 units will be income producing gradually over the course of the next few years.

So the 2 deals at this time will start producing income in the first half of next year. Hopefully, we're working on a few other transactions that are not done yet. Obviously, otherwise, we would announce them. But they have sort of short time line as well and then medium term, et cetera. So we're trying to set this up properly to build the platform at a good pace.

The first part of your question was around investment volume, is that correct?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, that's right.

Liad Barzilai

So I would say over the next 24 months, we are probably looking at EUR 150 million to EUR 250 million over the next 24 months as a phase -- phased spend. And again, this is subject to us being able to complete some of the deals and conclude a few more. That's why it's sort of the range.

When I look at adding the 5-year plan, it's probably -- it can be even double that amount if we're looking all the way to the 5 years.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Excellent. And one follow-up question on your acquisition pipeline of the 2,000 units. Are they all referred to newly built apartments or under construction at the moment? Or is it also existing stock parts of that?

Liad Barzilai

Unfortunately for us, there is no existing stock in Poland and Czech Republic. So it's all newly built stock, some is already under construction. But generally, there isn't a product to buy, unlike the western market. So this is the engagement in transactions with developers are developing on a newly built to answer the question.

Operator

Thank you. And as we had no further questions come through from the phone lines, I'll hand back to our speakers to see if we have any questions from the webcast.

Richard Sunderland

Thank you. We've got just one question on the webcast from [indiscernible]. could you give us some guidance on future LTV. You have some coupons and 2 outstanding senior bonds. Any potential for liability management exercise to refinance into cheaper debt?

I suppose that might be one to Ryan.

Ryan Lee

Thanks, Richard. Over the next 4 years, basically, we have only EUR 155 million of debt maturing, which is a 2022 note in October next year. So at this point in time, I think the company doesn't see a need for further liability management exercises. And I guess, we will look at it again much closer to the maturity of the 2025 notes, sort of September [2021]. And in terms of the LTV guidance, I think nothing has changed in terms of where we've set that. We've communicated the last few years that the overall target range for the company would be at around the 40% level from the LTV.

Richard Sunderland

Well, I think just had another question from the same person. Also, are you in discussion with Moody's re the rating review any potential guidance on rating?

Ryan Lee

We are continuously in discussion with both our rating agencies. We normally talk with them as a minimum once a quarter. And we briefed them a couple of weeks ago on the performance trends and we intend to speak for after the results. And I think that's all I can say at this stage, all other conversations between the rating agencies and at mature.

Richard Sunderland

Okay. So I think that's it from this side as well. Thank you, everyone, who dialed in today or listened in. I think there will be a recording of this call available later. Please contact if you've got any further questions you wish us to put on to the management. Thank you.