Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) does not only report 35% recurrent revenue and a recent increase in the R&D expenses. The company is also finding new operational efficiencies, and its backlog recently increased by 58% y/y. Under my base scenario, I believe that the fair value could be larger than $70. Under extremely optimistic assumptions that include an international expansion and many acquisitions, the implied price of my DCF model resulted in a price close to $145.

Cohu Reports 35% Recurrent Sales And A Recent Acquisition

Cohu sells semiconductor test and inspection handlers and micro-electromechanical system test modules among other devices. Intel and other large chip makers do business with the company.

With two business segments, Cohu's most relevant business division is the semiconductor Test & Inspection segment. I tried to analyze mainly this business activity:

Like other semiconductor companies, Cohu reports massive gross margins. We are talking about a non-GAAP gross margin of close to 52%, with 35% recurrent sales, growth in revenue from semiconductor product design, and a growing number of installations. That's not all. Management also expects significant revenue thanks to automotive xEV and ADAS systems as well as industrial and consumer apps. In my view, only investors who took a look at the most recent quarterly earnings presentation know about these relevant figures:

Future guidance is also very beneficial. The company believes that it will be able to offer operational efficiencies and will enjoy implemented handler price increases. It means that the EBITDA margin will most likely increase in the near term.

Finally, taking into account the new $70 million stock repurchase program, I think that the current valuation of the company may not truly include the guidance given recently. Management may be trying to push the company' stock price up with the new buyback program:

If we go to the mid-term annual target, things get even better. The company is expecting $940 million in sales with a non-GAAP EPS of $3.6 and an EBITDA margin of 25%. Management expects to offer optimization of the operating expenses to get to these financial figures:

There is another great reason to expect sales and FCF increases. In 2018, Cohu acquired Xcerra Corporation, a global provider of test and handling capital equipment. The company reports a significant amount of goodwill in the balance sheet, which means that management expects significant synergies in the near future. Besides, the transaction offers an increase in Cohu's addressable market with the company's entry into semiconductor automated test equipment and bare board PCB test.

With Beneficial Market Estimates, My Numbers Point Towards An Enterprise Value Close To $3.31 Billion

The market expectations for COHU are quite beneficial. Market analysts expect revenue to be close to $884-$913 million from 2021 to 2023. The company's EBITDA would also increase from $197 million in 2021 to more than $202 million in 2023. Investment analysts are also expecting positive FCF. Most analysts believe that COHU's FCF would increase from $75 million in 2021 to $195 million in 2023. I wanted to point out the expectations of other analysts because my assumptions are not far from the market estimates.

In 2020, the company reported 58% backlog increase in the semiconductor business segment as compared to 2019. With these figures and the fact that the industrial and automotive industries continue to perform, I am optimistic about the next four to five years.

In this case scenario, I also expect improvements coming from the research and development activities performed by COHU. COHU appears to collaborate directly with clients in order to design a new generation of semiconductor handlers, interface products, and bare board PCB test systems. Besides, note that the R&D expenses increased significantly after the acquisition of Xcerra in 2018. As a result of the transaction, I would be expecting an eventual increase in the number of new products offered to clients, which may enhance sales growth.

We expect to continue to invest heavily in research and development and must manage product transitions successfully as introductions of new products. Source: 10-k The increase in research and development expense in 2019 was primarily associated with the acquisition of Xcerra on October 1, 2018. Source: 10-k

My numbers include 2021 sales close to $809 million and 2025 sales of $1.6 billion. If we also assume that CFO would grow from $93 million to close to $261 million in 2025 and capital expenditures of $21-$33 million, the FCF would be equal to $77-$231 million.

With a beta of 1.23-1.42, the debt/equity ratio close to 21%, and the cost of debt of 4%-4.5%, most investors would be using a WACC close to 6.5%-10%:

Putting everything together, with a WACC of 10%, the present value of the free cash flow would grow from $70 million to $140 million. The sum would be close to $617 million:

If we use a long-term growth rate of 5%, a WACC of 10.45%, and a terminal FCF of $242 million, the present value of the terminal value stands at $2.7 billion. If we sum everything, we obtain an enterprise value of $3.31 Billion.

As of September 25, 2021, the company reported close to $289 million in cash with $76 million in short-term investments. I believe that the company has sufficient cash in hand to hire new sales personnel, design new models, and make acquisitions. Notice also the company's goodwill worth $223 million:

I am not worried about the company's financial debt. As of September 25, 2021, the company reported $110 million in long-term debt and short-term borrowings worth $3 million. With these figures, the net debt would stand at -$252 million, and the implied equity value would stand at $3.51 billion. If we assume 47 million shares outstanding, including the buyback program, the equity per share would be equal to $74.2.

Of course, my results are a bit more optimistic than that of market analysts. I believe that analysts didn't have sufficient time to review the most recent guidance and didn't take into account the buy-back program. In any case, my results and those of other analysts indicate that the company is undervalued:

Most Optimistic Case Scenario That I Can Imagine With More Acquisitions And International Expansion

In my best-case scenario, the company would open more sales offices in Europe and Asia. In the last annual report, the company noted offices in Germany, France, Italy, and Switzerland. I would be expecting new offices in the United Kingdom, Norway, Spain, Poland, and many other jurisdictions. In Asia, the company also operates in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan. I believe that there are many other countries in Asia where the company could be selling. At the end of the day, COHU's management has cash in hand to engage in further international expansion.

There is something else. Taking into consideration the acquisitions made by COHU in the past, I believe that the management has sufficient expertise to integrate new companies.

In this case scenario, I will be expecting new acquisitions, so that the company's international expansion happens at a fast pace. As a result, revenue growth and the company's EBITDA margin would increase significantly from now to 2025.

Under these assumptions, I will be expecting revenue close to $825 million in 2021 and around $2.35 billion in 2025. It means that sales growth would stand at close to 30%. The CFO would also grow from $120 million to around $355 million in 2025. Capital expenditures would increase from close to $15 million in 2021 to around $50 million. If we also assume that the cost of equity declines significantly and the WACC stands at 6.5%, the sum of the free cash flow would be equal to $780 million:

Considering a long-term growth rate of 5% and a WACC of 6.5%, the present value of the terminal value would be close to $6 billion. The total enterprise value would be close to $6.72 billion. With net debt of -$252 million, the equity value would stand at close to $6.9 billion. If we use 47 million shares outstanding, the implied share price would be close to $145. I am extremely optimistic in this case scenario. Let's just say that $145 is the highest valuation that I would justify for COHU.

Risk Factors From Relationships With Suppliers And Concentration Of Clients

The company mostly manufactures products in Asia, which means that management faces risks coming from its relationships with Asian suppliers. They may require price increases or may suffer production issues. Besides, COHU's business model may suffer from import and export trade barriers as well as increases in tariffs. As a result, COHU may suffer FCF margins.

It is not always possible to maintain multiple qualified suppliers for all of our parts, components, and subassemblies. As a result, many key parts may be available only from a single supplier or a limited number of suppliers. In addition, suppliers may significantly raise prices or cease manufacturing certain components that are difficult to replace without significant reengineering of our products. Source: 10-k

In the semiconductors industry, it is common that companies don't have a large number of clients. In 2020, 47% of the company's revenue came from ten clients. If COHU loses one or two clients, the volatility in the revenue could be substantial. As a result, the expectations of free cash flow would decrease substantially, and the valuation of COHU could decrease.

My Takeaway

With 35% recurrent sales, an increase in R&D expenses, and significant goodwill, COHU's future appears promising. If the company finds new operational efficiencies and enjoys implemented handler price increases, the future FCF would justify a valuation of $74.2. In my best-case scenario, with more acquisitions and an international expansion in Europe and Asia, I believe that the company's fair valuation could even jump to $145. Some of my assumptions may look a bit optimistic. With that, my numbers and the numbers of other analysts do point out that the company is a buy at the current mark of $33-$41.