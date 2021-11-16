CinemaHopeDesign/iStock via Getty Images

We're nearing the end of the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and one of the most recent companies to report its results is Americas Gold & Silver (NYSE:USAS). Unfortunately, unlike many of the company's peers that reported solid results, Americas Gold & Silver ("AGS") continues to post consistent net losses, ending the quarter with a working capital deficit, and a meager amount of revenue, in what was supposed to be a transformational year for the company due to Relief Canyon. Worse, the share dilution has not slowed down, with the At-The-Market Offering [ATM] being put to use after quarter-end. Given the atrocious track record of share dilution, I continue to see the stock as uninvestable.

Americas Gold & Silver ("AGS") released its Q3 results last week, reporting revenue of $10.9 million and a net loss of $18.6 million in the quarter. This translated to an increase in net losses Q3 2021, with net losses per share coming in at $0.13, up from $0.09 in Q3 2020. The poor financial performance can be attributed to the fact that Relief Canyon has performed miserably relative to its mine plan, Cosala has been offline until recently from a 19-month shutdown, and the 60% ownership of Galena (60/40 joint venture) is hardly enough to pay all the bills.

The company noted in its prepared remarks that "the risk of further equity dilution is significantly reduced", but I wouldn't bet on it with this track record. Besides, this is not a very bold or impressive statement to make after selling an additional ~8 million shares subsequent to quarter-end, as shown above. Following the recent share sales and non-brokered private placement with Sandstorm Gold (SAND) at US$0.75 per share, AGS' share count has soared to ~164.4 million shares outstanding and nearly 180 million shares on a fully diluted basis.

This represents ~39% share dilution from the same period last year (November 13th, 2020), and this during a period where producers like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) have repurchased over 2% of their shares, SSR Mining (SSRM) has repurchased nearly 4% of its shares, and Kinross (KGC) has also begun reducing its share count opportunistically. So, on an absolute basis, the dilution is devastating to shareholders and will significantly impede cash flow per share and earnings per share in the future. However, it's even worse on a relative basis when other producers are aggressively buying back shares in the same period. Therefore, AGS cannot be given a pass due to this being a cyclical or secular bear market in gold and silver where everyone is diluting or divesting assets to try and stay afloat.

Perhaps, the most pathetic statistic related to this share dilution is the fact that AGS ended the quarter with $2.5 million in cash and a working capital deficit of $9.9 million. This is worse than the company's working capital position last year, and this is despite selling company stock like it's going out of style. So, while the share sales after quarter-end have improved the financial position, I'm less confident that we can rule out further equity dilution. The good news is that the company should see reduced capital expenditures with mining temporarily suspended at Relief Canyon, and revenue will increase now that the company will benefit from Cosala being back online. This improves the outlook, but the damage is already done after 39% share dilution on a year-over-year basis.

Moving over to operations, Galena produced ~288,000 ounces of silver in Q3, or ~480,000 ounces on a silver-equivalent basis. This was a 20% increase from the year-ago period, and the company has noted that it's confident it can increase to an annualized production rate of two million ounces per year by the end of 2022. I am less optimistic given the track record of over-promising and under-delivering. Meanwhile, Cosala has not produced any silver year-to-date due to the blockade and temporary shutdown, but should be a much larger contributor in 2022 once it ramps up to full capacity. Finally, Relief Canyon has produced a measly ~4,600 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] year-to-date, just over ~60,000 ounces shy of an estimated ~69,000 GEOs in year one of its mine plan.

Some investors might argue that the future is very bright for Americas Gold & Silver, given that the silver price is rising and the company should produce over 2.5 million ounces of silver next year, with Cosala and Galena both contributing. While this is a fair point, and this would translate to more than $60 million in revenue, I find it difficult to trust this company, and management comes before anything in the mining sector. As of 2019, this story was all about Relief Canyon, and this justified the significant share dilution to combine with Pershing Gold and fund construction of the Nevada asset. With production to date running into several issues, the focus has now turned back to pushing the silver story, with Relief Canyon on the back burner while it works to improve recovery rates.

This wouldn't be a huge issue if the company was simply pivoting due to actual results not being as expected. However, there has been significant share dilution due to this business combination, and capital raises to try and make Relief Canyon work. The share count now has nearly doubled since the Q3 2019 capital raise with Sprott (~154 million shares vs. ~82 million shares). So, while the company's outlook might be enticing, significant damage has been done to the share structure, which explains why AGS has one of the worst-looking earnings trends sector-wide.

If not for the significant dilution, AGS might be able to earn $0.30 in FY2023, with Cosala online and Galena producing over ~1.5 million ounces of silver per annum. However, due to the bloating of the share count, this doesn't look likely without a significant rise in the price of silver. Therefore, I would argue that the stock continues to be cheap for a reason. It's also worth noting that since Cosala has come back online, the situation in Mexico has worsened, with many producers diversifying away from Mexico like First Majestic (AG), Endeavour Silver (EXK), and Fortuna Silver (FSM). In fact, Fortuna seems to have chosen West Africa over Mexico. I would argue Mexico is becoming a Tier-3 jurisdiction, so with this being AGS' largest producing asset, the company is not in an enviable position if the Relief Canyon issues can't be solved.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Looking at the earning trend above, AGS is set to post a net loss per share of more than $0.70 in FY2022, and it continues to be one of the only producers that can't seem to post positive annual EPS even with near-record gold prices. Some of the softness is out of the company's control due to the Cosala blockade, but the company is also at fault for putting significant capital into an asset that hasn't performed anywhere near expectations. Currently, FY2022 annual EPS estimates are sitting at $0.04, with FY2023 estimates of $0.13. This is a step in the right direction from massive net losses, but I wouldn't pay 5x FY2023 earnings estimates for a company with this poor of a track record, let alone nearly 9x FY2023 estimates. Therefore, I continue to see the stock as uninvestable.

The secret to making money in the precious metals sector is not just buying great companies when they're out of favor and selling them when sentiment is through the roof, but it's also avoiding the major losers. This is because if a stock drops 50% from one's purchase price, an investor now has to work to find a 100% winner to make up for this loss. Companies with a track record of shareholder dilution that can't deliver on promises are those companies that have a higher probability of turning into large losers in one's portfolio. Obviously, this trend of share dilution could come to a screeching halt, but it's hard to have much confidence in this team after the past year of under-delivering. In summary, I believe it's best to focus elsewhere in the sector, and I see no reason to pay above US$1.00 for the stock.