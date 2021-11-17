simarik/E+ via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with Morgan Myrmo.

On November 2, Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) announced it was immediately withdrawing from its residential iBuying program, Zillow Offers.

This news caught investors off guard, to say the least. It came just two weeks after the company notified Bloomberg that, due to home-flipping capacity restraints, it would have to put a temporary – note: temporary! – freeze on home purchases.

That was supposed to allow Zillow time to work through its inventory backlog, which was also suffering from labor shortages. So the story went.

The market reacted poorly to that pause, sending shares down 9.4% on high volume. But they quickly recovered.

After all, the business model appeared intact…

Right up until the November announcement. That sent the stock into a total tailspin, down 24.9%. And why not when Zillow’s stated exit plan called for an immediate write-down of $304 million – plus projected Q4 losses between $240 and $265 million.

That’s hardly attractive.

The iBuying Business Model Works – Just Not Zillow’s Way

It also needs to be stated that, where Zillow failed, several other corporations appear to be finding initial success. The residential iBuying business model is looking good, as evidenced by Q3 2021 from:

Redfin (RDFN)

(RDFN) Opendoor (OPEN)

(OPEN) Offerpad (OPAD)

Redfin is especially comparable to Zillow. They both own popular online residential real estate platforms and recently ventured into iBuying.

It’s their strategies that really differ.

A majority of Redfin’s business operates as a discount residential sales brokerage. In contrast, Zillow utilizes an advertising model and largely monetizes its online properties by collecting revenue from real estate agents at full-service brokerages.

In short, the first company converts its own leads into its own brokerage. The second offers lead generation to outside agents – two completely different monetization models.

Both companies also compete in home rentals advertising and complementary real estate transaction services that include both mortgage and title. So Zillow Offers was problematic to begin with since it meant Zillow was openly competing for online residential sales with the very agents advertising on its platform.

Redfin’s iBuying, however, can be seen as a much more complementary option. Its customers can now opt to buy or sell online, through RedfinNow, or utilize Redfin’s brokerage through agent representation.

More Zillow vs. Redfin Comparisons

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman noted in the Q3-21 earnings call:

“Redfin isn’t an iBuying company... It’s part of what we do, but it’s not who we are. The way we define ourselves is as the company that offers homeowners the most complete set of options for selling one home and moving to another, where iBuying is one of those options… we are committed to the business, but as part of a complete real estate solution, not as a standalone business.”

That sounds much more reassuring, as does this:

“Redfin can be more flexible. When home prices are uncertain or when it becomes costly to borrow the money for buying houses, Redfin can buy fewer homes and list more. That flexibility is more important than scale.”

Admittedly, its Q4 projections include 716% year-over-year mid-point revenue growth for its properties segment, which represents its iBuying business. While its iBuying margins are low, this would represent nearly 55% of company revenue.

Also, let’s recognize that Redfin did lose $0.20 per share in Q3, which missed expectations by a penny. This was attributed to:

Its 2021 acquisition of RentPath

Lower real estate services margins

Stock-based compensation

A higher contribution to marketing

In short, Redfin lost money. Just not because of RedfinNow, which continues to grow. On November 12, it even expanded that iBuying platform into the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area.

For their parts, publicly traded residential iBuying platforms – Opendoor and Offerpad – both exceeded market expectations on Q3 earnings and revenue, and raised guidance.

On average, their revenue was 7.2% higher, with year-over-year growth that topped 380%. Admittedly, the pandemic did soften Q3-20 transactions. But still!

These numbers suggest that, as a stand-alone business, the residential iBuyer model is both close to profitability and exceeding expectations on the upside.

So What Happened to Zillow?

Zillow CEO Rich Barton says there were several contributing factors to his decision to wind-down Zillow Offers. For one, he blamed the company’s forecasting model (Zestimate) for not correctly forecasting home price appreciation.

In Zillow’s Q3-21 earnings release investor letter, Barton opened with:

“We’ve determined the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated. And continuing to scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility.”

And during the Q3 earnings call, he put it this way:

“We have been unable to accurately forecast future home prices at different times in both directions by much more than we modeled as possible.”

That prompted CNBC’s Jim Cramer to tweet: “I don't think I could ever own Zillow's stock again after listening to that miserable, arrogant, clueless conference call last night. Benchmark of suboptimal thinking.”

That might be less harsh than it first appears. Zillow insiders told Business Insider only a week later that a poorly-managed internal initiative called “Project Ketchup” was actually responsible for the fallout.

The backlog of inventory had nothing to do with it, they added. It rested entirely on poor execution of the business plan.

For starters, Zillow was overpaying for homes to assert market dominance. Sellers eagerly received top dollar, as it consistently outbid competing firms.

It also failed to account for necessary repair deductions. Which is a normal part of the residential real estate transaction.

Moreover, Zillow kept its at-all-costs push to outpace rival Opendoor even while its contractor relationships deteriorated. That strained both its quality and quantity when it came to quickly moving inventory.

Eventually, its already-thin margins led it to underpay its contractor partners. AND it asked those same partners to increase their workload in the face of both material and labor shortages.

Not good.

But Zillow’s Behavior Got Worse Still

Business Insider quoted one insider as saying, "The phrase that we heard over and over again was, 'This doesn't look like a Zillow home.’ Zillow had stopped putting the work in."'

To cope with the effects, it began discounting the homes it had bought. The Business Journals reported that, “KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. found, of 650 homes recently purchased by Zillow, 66% were worth less than the purchase price.”

Its financials continued to weaken via extended holding costs and normal sales and renovations costs. So it’s not surprising Zillow eventually had to:

Close Zillow Offers

Lay off 25% of its workforce

Post a $304 million Q3 write-down

Predict $240 million to $265 million in associated losses for Q4

Brian Dally, CEO and Co-founder of PropTech firm Groundfloor, knows the U.S. residential real estate market. He told iREIT on Alpha:

“Groundfloor works with mostly independent real estate investors, or home-flippers, that are essentially entrepreneurs. You have to buy right, but you also have to develop it correctly and execute correctly. Self-proclaimed wizardry is not going to work.”

And Nima Wedlake, a principal at PropTech VC firm Thomvest Ventures, offered this take in an exclusive iREIT interview:

“Zillow’s decision to exit the Offers business sheds light on the operational complexity associated with iBuying at scale. It’s a much different business than its advertising-driven home search product. And in hindsight, [it] requires a distinct DNA that Zillow couldn’t develop internally.”

But he added he’s impressed by Zillow’s decision to retreat. This is an interesting moment for the company, he thinks; and he remains hopeful it can recover.

A Swing and a Miss – Is Zillow Stock Now a Buy?

In February 2019, Zillow Co-founder Spencer Rascoff stepped down as CEO after nine years of company leadership. That’s when Barton took over, though Rascoff took to the board.

At the time, Zillow was pinning the company’s future on Zillow Offers. It viewed that venture as a $20 billion annual revenue stream by 2024.

The company figured it would work its way up to purchasing 5,000 homes per month to reach that target. Barton – who also co-founded Expedia Group (EXPE) and Glassdoor – called it the beginning of “Zillow 2.0.” The company was “on the threshold of becoming a brand-new startup,” he said.

According to GeekWire, Barton was eagerly swinging for the fences. He even said, “I really, really like to lead teams through moonshot-type missions. My eyes are wide as I look up in the sky and see the moon, and I want to go.”

Rascoff might have had a different methodology though. He tweeted in April 2020 that he was stepping down to focus on “angel investing and the startups I’m creating.”

And, sure enough, that’s what he did… including buying into Zillow competitor Offerpad through his Supernova venture.

We agree with Wedlake that Zillow’s move to quickly exit its iBuying business was best. But we can’t condone buying its stock under current leadership.

Barton seemed to be less than completely honest about the situation rather than take responsibility. He also failed to mention – or deny – Project Ketchup at all, a lack of transparency we don’t appreciate.

Bottom line from our perspective? Barton swung for the fences and whiffed big – to the tune of over $500 million and 2,000 jobs.

Despite his solid history of previous successes, we believe it’s time for him to step down.

In Conclusion…

We find Zillow’s strategy of selling advertising to real estate agents – rather than use an in-house discount brokerage – to be potentially problematic. It may face margin risk over the next decade as agent commissions likely fall from 5%-6% to 3%.

Admittedly, Zillow has plenty of positive catalysts for growth that could prove very successful upon realization. We find its investment in 3D floorplans and virtual tours to be worthy competition to the increasingly popular Matterport (MTTR).

And its ancillary title and mortgage businesses could grow faster with acquisitions.

Then there’s the multiple-listing service ('MLS') monopoly as a residential real estate listing service. That may prove to be beneficial, as agents could upload listings directly to Zillow rather than rely in the more costly, inefficient MLS service.

All told, we believe Zillow’s largest opportunity involves an immediate restructuring of its C-suite, followed by a renewed, long-term focus on PropTech acquisitions that would be complementary to its business model.