BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I'm a proponent of fossil fuels investment. I write articles on companies that engage in this activity on this site virtually daily. In this article I intend to rebut some conclusions reached recently in recent article. I consider that the global energy mix has become too skewed toward "renewables" and we're on the path toward a rediscovery of the energy security that traditional sources bring. The very early steps of that path, to be clear. Failure to make these investments could precipitate a severe and long-lasting financial crisis. We may already be beyond the point of no return, but I will avoid speculation on that score and let you draw your own conclusions.

My central argument is that a lack of investment in recent years in traditional sources of energy could contribute to a financial crisis in the near future. I will discuss the foundation of this argument and some possible ramifications in this article.

I think fossil fuel companies remain investible for the foreseeable future. In contrast to other opinions, as supplies shrink from legacy field exhaustion petroleum will become more valuable. This could reach an endpoint with demand destruction restarting the cycle, but may be put off for years as renewables struggle to live up to promises made by their proponents.

The Under-Investment Back Story

You can't read a blog, watch a financial chat show or even a regular news channel without becoming quickly and acutely aware that things are different on the global energy front. One of the things that drives the conversation is the speed at which the market has flipped from assuming that oil would be plentiful and low priced well into the future to just the inverse. There was even a catch-phrase to describe this scenario, used as recently as March of 2020 lower for longer.

So what happened? As you can see below, spending on fossil fuels has declined precipitously, reaching a bottom only last year. Estimates vary from between $600 bn to $1.0 trillion of capital has been lost to oil and gas extraction since 2014.

WSJ- Chart by author

Two primary reasons have been the cause of most of this capital restraint. The first is prices well below an acceptable rate of return for oil companies for much of this period. Lower for Longer carried an enormous financial impact onto the balance sheets of oil producers, and they did what oil companies do when oil prices drop. They stopped spending... on oil and gas. Even now, with prices that are much higher, domestic oil companies are choosing to pay down debt, buy back their stock, and raise dividends as opposed to increasing their capital budgets.

The second principle chilling effect on global fossil fuel investment has been the action of governments and activist shareholders to foster so-called "green energy" alternatives through edicts, tax subsidies, and regulatory barriers. Following the Paris Accords, signatories have moved swiftly to reward investment in these alternative energy sources, primarily wind, solar, and biomass. This, despite the fact that many of these alternative technologies are still evolving, and lack supporting infrastructure. We have in effect "jumped" into the pool and then checked for water.

International companies like, Shell (RDS.A), (RDS.B) and BP (BP) are doing some of the same things, but also are diverting capital to renewable energy projects in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint of their operations. In a moment of candor and clarity, in response to an activist investor pushing the company to spin off its legacy assets, Shell CEO, Ben van Beurden said-

The needs of Shell's customers, and the company's efforts to pivot away from fossil fuels, were better served by keeping its range of assets and businesses. In particular, he said the company's legacy oil-and-gas assets were needed to fund its investments in lower-carbon energy.

WSJ

They're also scaling down their carbon-based operations, monetizing assets up and downstream. Shell in particular has led the way with their sale of their Permian assets to ConocoPhillips (COP). BP is considering further steps, but has not made any big moves in this regard recently. These actions will result in their portfolios becoming less carbon intensive as the alternative energies they are investing in now, come on line mid decade. Will they be as profitable? Doubts have emerged, but this is a question for a future article.

One need not worry about the financial viability of these green energy projects, over the short run at least, as there are ample government stipends in place to pay all or part of their costs. Domestically, and across the pond. The market has already decided about this capital shifting as relates to these companies, bidding up their share prices by about half since the first of the year.

The problem for world energy consumption is that oil remains a fundamental driver of energy security globally and demand is running ahead forecasts with demand above 100 mm BOPD. Prices have gone higher. Much higher, and that could be problematic for the stability of the financial system.

EIA

We see oil demand rebounding strongly as we come out of the global recession precipitated by the pandemic. Global growth - we add 120 mm people to the planet yearly, and pent-up demand are the drivers here. It comes at the worst possible time for storage volumes, both domestically and internationally. In the U.S. we are near the bottom of five-year averages for this time of year. 425 mm bbl may sound like a lot, but at 21.5 mm BOPD it's less than a 20-day supply.

EIA

To no great surprise European petroleum stocks are down at similar levels.

EIA

The great global liquidity influx and a commodity boom

Liquidity or lack thereof is stuff of which financial crises are made. If you hark back to 2008 - the last financial crisis that wasn't related to the now winding down pandemic, an increasingly seized up financial system brought global markets to their knees as it metastasized. Liquidity in the form of massive government intervention righted the ship and by early 2009 green shoots were appearing in the market.

Two of the things that precipitated the financial crisis of 2008 were a leveraged asset bubble in housing and a maturing commodities super cycle. Growth in commodities brought on by the Chinese economic boom led to oil topping out at nearly $150 per bbl in 2008. This boom continued to mid-2014, with oil regaining $110 bbl before succumbing to OPEC's desire to retake market share from U.S. shale producers, and lower growth in the Chinese market.

FRED

We're now seeing an asset pricing bubble on a scale never before seen. In the span of a year and half the money supply has increased from $4.5 trillion to nearly $20 trillion, and there is more coming. The recently passed Infrastructure Plan will bring another couple of trillion of direct and ancillary spending. The Build Back Better plan waiting in the wings for a reconciliation passage will add another $2.0 to $3.5 trillion to the Fed's balance sheet.

FRED

In the past five years the median U.S. home price has climbed 68% with much of that coming since the first of the year. Anyone who doesn't recognize the effervescence or bubbliness in that number may have napped during Econ 101. You can argue that the world has changed since COVID rode the jet stream west, but there is no argument that house prices have not out-stripped wages of this time period.

Once again, FRED is helpful here as it reveals the median household cannot afford an entry level home at $270K. A buyer at the median level with a $25K down payment will only qualify for a $231K house.

FRED

In summary, the present situation has some parallels to the financial crisis of 2008. We think that the current situation may have consequences that are more extreme, as the amount liquidity pumped into the system is vastly higher. Further, the stockpiles of energy are much lower than in the 2008 time frame, thanks in some measure to the diversion of capital toward renewables, the restraint of capital due to low prices, government intervention, and a rebounding element of demand.

Some Unanticipated Problems With Progressive Climate Policy

We're already beginning to see the second order effects of the climate policies being adopted in the wake of the Paris Accords and its offspring the COP-26 love fest in Glasgow this year. I'm referring of course to the energy crisis in the UK, brought on by unanticipated underperformance of wind farms and under-investment and early retirement of petroleum energy sources over the last few years. This has all been pretty well documented, and I'm not going to belabor them further now.

One of the things that astounds me about the green energy movement is the number of unasked or unanswered questions related to its full spectrum adoption. Assumptions have been blithely put forward as fact with no supporting evidence. In fact, if you do ask questions, you are labeled a "climate denier," and ignored or canceled.

So what is one assumption that seems to have not been entirely thought through? Let's start with the wind power for up to 40% primary electricity generation by 2030, now codified virtually around the world in tax and carbon policy.

Can this really be done? A study promulgated by Arcelor Mittal, the world's leading steel producer, is revealing.

Steel will play an important role in all renewables, including and especially solar and wind. Each new MW of solar power requires between 35 to 45 tons of steel, and each new MW of wind power requires 120 to 180 tons of steel.

Source

According to the OECD the global capacity to make steel rests at about 2.5 bn metric tons annually. If we're going to replace the electricity supplied by fossil fuels, about 131 billion MWH, we would need to generate another 6 bn tons of steel. Or about 2.5X the annual present capacity of the global industry. Are we really going to divert 100% of the steel-making capacity of the planet to building wind farms for 2.5 years? What about copper? What about other metals used in EV battery production? These are profound questions that just don't get asked.

In summary, I think the unasked questions will begin to be asked at some point. Will it be when some entity wants to build a car plant, and is told, "Sorry we don't have the generating capacity." It is going to happen. It is "baked" into this cake from the under-investment in fossil fuels.

A Few Parting Shots

Are fossil fuel companies investible?

So far, I have found comparisons with green energy companies pretty compelling in favor of the fossil fuel companies. In at least a couple articles I have compared the financial metrics of a legacy energy provider against those of a green energy company. In either case, the legacy company is on much firmer long term financial ground than the green energy company. There is no such thing as "starving them of capital," as their operations are funded with cash flow.

Occidental Petroleum And Devon Energy

Enterprise Products Partners Gets No Respect

If my thesis is correct, that we're on a commodity cycle upswing the earnings of companies like Devon Energy (DVN) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) are going to be stronger than they have ever been. This is from a combination of relentless cost control and higher prices for oil and gas. Shareholders of these companies should sleep well at night as they wait for the massive dividend checks coming from. Devon at least. OXY should begin paying a respectable dividend sometime next year, as they hit their debt target of $25 bn.

For now, we're shying away from the big Euro companies we have discussed. Even though they are profitable and developing these green energy alternative fuels, we're concerned at their lack of focus on their core businesses. They have put their eggs into the green basket for good or ill, and as we have discussed there are some looming questions about their practicality that just haven't been asked. For now, the big American multi-nationals Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) remain investible as they are taking a more measured approach to transitioning to renewables.

Fossil fuel companies should "stick to their knitting"

You don't need to stop producing fossil fuels to meet carbon goals. OXY for example has a robust plan that we have discussed in past articles. They're working the carbon capture from a number of aspects, and several appear to have commerciality in the near future. All the companies we cover are working to control methane emissions, streamline operations to reduce water usage, trips to remote sites, promote advanced Tier IV DGB fracking equipment, etc. The fact they concentrate on their core business-drilling and producing oil and gas is not a negative. It's a positive for the company and the economy in general.

Renewables will be the less expensive option for the future

I will buy that argument... perhaps, when someone answers the tough questions around renewables sustainability. I've picked out one in this article - the inability to produce enough steel to make the wind farms that are supposed to displace hydrocarbons, I could have done 10. In future articles I plan to devote more coverage to just how gaping the renewables chasm is between high minded promises and reality.

Your Takeaway

In summary - I'm more confident that ever that we are on the right track here with our investing objectives, focusing on shale producers in the U.S. and Canada. I think renewables will fall short of their promises, and may already be doing so as we have discussed. I'm staying with my oil and gas investments for future growth and current income.

At the same time, I fear that a financial crisis could result from the lack of upstream investment we have discussed so far, and the continuing bashing of the industry that's vital to maintaining our standards of living. As I've noted and world events indicate, the hour is very late in terms of being able to respond to a prolonged spike or shortage of oil. A renewed will accompanied by some acknowledgement of just how vital oil and gas are to our energy security might shorten the effects that I fear are coming. But that is not the trend presently.

Even today, when the ink is barely dry on the Infrastructure bill, our political leaders are sending mixed messages as fuel prices spike. In an even more ironic dichotomy of thought, Middle East producers are being asked to pump more to ease global energy prices. A request... plea, that they not so politely rejected in their recent meeting. At the same U.S. domestic producers are being hamstrung with enhanced regulations, reduced permitting, threats of a carbon tax on fuels, and being starved of capital by key nominees. You can't make this stuff up.

Even the hedge fund Green Energy Zeitgeist, Larry Fink of Blackrock is back peddling a bit on his dire pronouncements, and now acknowledges that we are totally dependent on oil and gas. Go wash your mouth out Larry!

In summary, I'm not predicting a financial crisis. I'm saying there are strong parallels today to past crises, and that if one occurs tightness of the energy supply from lack of upstream investment could play a role in its depth and duration. That's it.