The holders of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) have long watched some growth stocks far outpace the pedestrian income crowd. This has led some to crow that no matter your investment goals, you should just buy the Tesla (TSLA) type stocks of the world and cash a few shares in from time to time for your income goals. The appreciation would far exceed the income that you need to live (or would receive from an income strategy). Therefore, you would end up with more while living a comfortable retirement. But all good things must eventually come to an end. When that end comes, the income stocks will again reign as it is their turn to shine at the top of the shareholders return ladder.

Leading the way for this determination is the latest Elon Musk reply to Bernie Sanders about asking him to sell shares. This comes after another around of sales where Mr. Musk turned some holdings into billions of cash. To be sure, Musk still holds a huge amount of Tesla stock. But it also marks a remarkable change in attitude for a founder who has not sold any company stock in years.

Not only has Elon Musk been selling stock, but also his brother and other insiders are selling as well.

Source: NASDAQ Website November 14, 2021.

Similarly, here is another gravity defying stock (Netflix (NFLX)) where the insiders are selling shares.

When insiders like these sell, they are telling the market that they are getting a good price for the stock. It may be for various reasons and insiders generally have far from perfect timing. So this trend needs some time to be more firmly established. But it could be that the stocks that rose without earnings or satisfactory cash flow to support the price on a fundamental basis may be about to join the rest of the stock market in terms of a realistic valuation.

Nothing happens overnight. But the headlines indicate is probably time for the market to rotate. Should that be the case, income stocks have not led the market for quite a while. Income is one of several sectors that would be in a position to dominate market returns.

There has been a lot of coverage about a possible market correction or worse. But that correction has already occurred in several sectors. Oil and gas, which is an area I have followed for some time, has had a brutal ten years. Therefore, it is a sector that is likely to outperform a market downturn unless there is another economic crash that "flattens everything".

Now the recovery underway has been rather dramatic. The speed has caused problems throughout the supply chain along with some inflation that is primarily reversing the price contractions of 2020. Oil prices skyrocketed as production declined sharply in the unconventional business and really has yet to completely recover. But messy free markets will work out the problems as long as voters do not demand government intervention.

Anyone fearing inflation should have never allowed the tax reduction a few years back that came with increasing deficits each of the last four years. Most economists warned that there would be a price to pay for those deficits. So no one should be surprised at the current situation. Nonetheless enough time has not yet passed to determine if the inflation is still reversing the price collapses of 2020 or has become a "problem".

It generally takes years to bring about inflation with an accommodating Federal Reserve. Therefore, any threat of inflation after the recovery snafu's correct should be easy for the Fed to handle through its open market policies and interest rate policies. Paul Volker demonstrated under President Reagan (as Fed Chairman) how to control inflation. One can just bet that the Federal Reserve remembers "the lesson". Despite the yelling about the "sky is falling" on inflation, it is simply too soon to determine that one. The Federal Reserve policies often have far more control over inflation than do the politicians in this country.

The Income Strategy

If an investor accepts that the current recovery is fast and that the Fed can handle inflation if it becomes apparent that the inflation is not due to the fast recovery and the snafu's, then income securities are a decent strategy for the high-tech correction that is likely to be on the way.

No one market strategy dominates the market "forever". This is something that a new generation is likely to learn the hard way.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website November 14, 2021.

Enterprise Products Partners has a distribution that is well covered along with a great financial strength rating. That distribution alone is equal to the average return that many investors make long term. Furthermore, the company has a habit of raising that dividend from time to time.

Once the oil and gas market recovers significantly, there is likely to be demand for more midstream services. That will likely provide future growth for this company.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners August 2021, Investor Presentation.

Enterprise Products Partners is a premier midstream company that is well connected to the oil and gas industry. The company transports and provides related services to the industry as a midstream company.

The distributions are possible because pipelines, like real estate, generally outlast the depreciation schedule when properly maintained.

The interesting part is that the rapidly growing hydrogen market needs natural gas as a raw material. The midstream group of companies is very well placed to service this market. Many already have some small business dealings with this part of the market. So should hydrogen use continue to grow at a rapid rate, this part of the industry is likely to become a part of that growth. Therefore, this company and others are likely to have a decent future as part of the renewable energy drive.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides.

In the meantime, recent results were decent. The company has reported some earnings growth at an increasing rate since the first quarter. Cash flow has also run ahead of the previous fiscal year.

Capital expenditures have remained low as the capital projects that were completed during the downturn have yet to reach anything close to capacity. There are some bottleneck reducing capital projects underway. All of that is pretty typical for the early stages of a recovery.

There are unlikely to be expansion requests until later in the recovery when the upstream customer can picture that significant additions to capacity are needed to the point where those customers will commit to using that capacity. Therefore, another year of low capital expenditures is likely.

The company has used some of the funds to fully fund the capital budget while reducing the debt ratios to among the lowest in the industry (for a major midstream company). The investment grade rating is about as high as midstream companies are rated. So there are no debt or refinancing worries.

Currently, the market prices little future growth into the future of the company. Yet management is already looking into that low carbon future. They happen to like what they see. Personally, I do not blame them one bit as it does look encouraging.

Both oil and natural gas are used in a wide variety of products. Even if all fuel were renewable tomorrow, there would still be considerable uses for oil and natural gas related raw materials and products. Probably the most visible of these products is ethylene which is a raw material for plastics or asphalt for roads. But reality is that airplanes do not fly using windmills or even all electric. So the change to renewable fuels is likely to be very gradual.

This company is likely to adjust to that change while providing shareholders with continuing income for a long time to come. Distributions have increased for years. The current coverage shows that there is room for those distributions to increase for more years. This may be a safe haven for the coming correction in the "one decision stocks".