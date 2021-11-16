Shidlovski/iStock via Getty Images

"Our faith in freedom does not rest on the foreseeable results in particular circumstances but on the belief that it will, on balance, release more forces for the good than for the bad." - Friedrich A. Hayek

Today, we take an in-depth look at BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) for the first time since we posted a piece on it at the end of the first quarter of this year. We concluded the stock merited a small holding within a well-diversified biotech portfolio at the time. The shares are up 30% since then in what has been a very difficult environment for the small biotech sector. A lot has happened with the company since our last review, so it is time to revisit this name. A full analysis follows.

Company Overview:

BeyondSpring is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company that IPO'd in 2017. The company is building out a pipeline of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's oncology platform is bolstered by a wide variety of collaborations within the broader research community: NYC, UC San Diego, John Hopkins, University of Washington, Fred Hutch, Rutgers, Massachusetts General Hospital, University of Basel, and MD Anderson Cancer Center. The firm's most advanced drug candidate is Plinabulin, which is late-stage development for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, and the treatment of late-stage non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors. Additionally, the company has two other Plinabulin programs that are triple combos. Outside of Plinabulin, BeyondSpring has three preclinical programs: BPI-002, BPI-003, and BPI-004. BeyondSpring currently has a market capitalization of approximately $600 million and trades for just under $14.50 a share.

Source: September Company Presentation

Pipeline:

Source: September Company Presentation

Plinabulin:

Plinabulin is a small molecule that is a part of the new selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent class, which is a potent antigen presenting cell inducer. The drug has a novel mechanism of action compared to current standard-of-care chemotherapeutics and conventional microtubule-binding agents. The drug works by triggering the release of an immune defense protein, GEF-H1, which leads to two outcomes. First, it is a durable anticancer benefit due to the maturation of dendritic cells resulting in the activation of tumor antigen-specific T-cells to target cancer cells, and second is the early-onset of action in CIN prevention after chemotherapy by boosting the number of hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells.

Source: September Company Presentation

In late September, the company announced positive results from the DUBLIN-3 study. Topline results of Plinabulin in combination with docetaxel for the treatment of 2nd/3rd line non-small cell lung cancer showed that, compared to docetaxel alone, the combination met the primary endpoint of increasing overall survival. Furthermore, the trial met key secondary endpoints such as including significantly improving ORR, PFS, and 24- and 36-month OS.

However, there were some questions over the validity of the results. This triggered what has been an approximate 40% sell-off in the shares since this data was presented. An article posted in September captures some of those concerns. It should be noted the stock quadrupled in early August after the company posted topline data from the same study. Later that month, BeyondSpring also announced a commercialization and co-development agreement for BYSI's Plinabulin in Greater China to complete what was a great month for the shares.

Source: September Company Presentation

All eyes are on the chemotherapy-induced neutropenia program with the PDUFA data set for November 30th, 2021. CIN is a severely unmet medical need with the current standard of care approved back in 1991. In March, BeyondSpring submitted an NDA to the FDA and an NMPA in China for Plinabulin in combination with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for the prevention of CIN. The applications are supported by positive results from the PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 3 data that demonstrated that Plinabulin in combination with G-CSF offers greater protection against CIN than the standard of care, G-CSF alone. Plinabulin is the first drug seeking FDA approval that has the potential to fill the current time gap that exists from when patients take the current standard of care to when they receive the benefits of the treatment in week 2. BeyondSpring has partnered with Hengrui, the leading R&D and commercialization company in oncology products in China. Hengrui received exclusive commercialization and co-development rights to Plinabulin in all indications in Greater China. BeyondSpring's China subsidiary Wanchunbulin will receive up to $200 million, including an upfront payment of $30 million and regulatory and sales milestones of up to $170 million. The firm has been focusing on preparing itself for a potential commercial launch. For example, the firm added Brendan Delaney to the Board. He brings significant expertise in commercial oncology drug launches. Mr. Delaney currently serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of Constellation Pharma.

Source: September Company Presentation

Looking ahead, the company expects to submit an NDA for Plinabulin in NSCLC in the first half of 2022. Also, in 2022, Phase 2 data is expected in plinabulin + nivolumab + ipilimumab in checkpoint inhibitor-resistant SCLC. Also, Phase 1 data is expected in plinabulin + PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors + radiation in patients with seven cancer types that failed PD-1/PD-L1.

Source: September Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of June 30th, 2021, BeyondSpring had cash and cash equivalents of $51.3 million, compared to roughly $110 million on December 31st, 2020. Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $11.3 million, compared to $11.2 million in Q2 of 2020. General and administrative expenses for Q2 of 2021 were $8.9 million, compared to $2.5 million in 2020. The company generated $338,000 in revenue for the quarter. Overall, the company had a net loss of $19.3 million for the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $12.7 million in Q2 of 2020. Management believes that it has enough cash to fund ongoing clinical programs over the next year, including its immuno-oncology pipeline, and enough to position itself for the possible launch of Plinabulin in CIN in early 2022.

Five analyst firms have chimed in on BeyondSpring including Bank of America and Evercore ISI since September. On September 20th, H.C. Wainwright lowered its price target from $100 a share to $65 a share but maintained a buy rating on the shares. It reiterated its rating one month later. The analyst stated, "the totality of the DUBLIN-3 data is encouraging despite the selloff". Just back in August, H.C. Wainwright did a major reevaluation on the company upgrading the firm from a neutral to a buy, stating "we were 100% wrong on NSCLC". Next, on September 8th, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage with an outperform rating and a $50 price target. Finally, on August 27th, William Blair reiterated its buy rating. The analyst at William Blair was quite encouraged by the Phase 3 DUBLIN-3 trial results, "The combination of Plinabulin plus docetaxel demonstrated a "significant" survival benefit versus the current standard of care, docetaxel, in the second- and third-line EGFR-wildtype non-small-cell lung cancer patients with measurable disease".

Verdict:

BeyondSpring seems to have developed into somewhat of a controversial name in recent months, with the shares surging in August and then selling off in September as data from the same trial was disclosed. Analysts still are largely sanguine on its prospects and the company has potential catalysts on the horizon. The market has more negative on the shares since the last trial data set was presented.

I believe BYSI still merits a small holding within a well-diversified biotech portfolio and I continue to hold a small number of shares within my own portfolio using covered call positions. If the NDA is approved, a more positive stance may be appropriate at that time.

"You can't pick and choose which types of freedom you want to defend. You must defend all of it or be against all of it." - Scott Howard Phillips

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum