Andres Victorero/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In a show of force, which some are attributing to inflation concerns, cryptocurrencies have gained more upside momentum.

Now, this thesis is not a comparative analysis between Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) but is rather aimed at those who want to choose from Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE) or Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETCG). It comes in the aftermath of my previous articles covering Bitcoin mining plays and DeFi (Decentralized Finance), and following requests from readers.

For the uninitiated, there may be some confusion as both Grayscale investment vehicles include the word "Ethereum", and in the current cryptocurrency frenzy, one can easily be influenced to make an inappropriate decision based solely on asset price, which is lower for ETCG currently.

Data by YCharts

My objective is to explain which one is better and for this purpose, I explore the ability of Ethereum, Grayscale Trust's underlying asset to create smart contracts which are finding wider utilization in the DeFi space. I start by differentiating between the two trusts.

Differentiating between ETHE and ETCG

First, as per Grayscale, ETHE is "solely and passively invested" in Ethereum (ETH) and enables investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space in the form of security, thus avoiding the buying, storing, and safekeeping challenges. It has attained the status of an SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) reporting company and was the second to do so following the popular Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC).

As for ETCG, it is "solely and passively invested in Ethereum Classic (ETC)", again enabling investors to benefit from gains while avoiding the hassles of having to manage crypto directly. Its lower AUM (assets under management), at only $756 million compared to a whopping $14.9 billion for ETHE, showing that it is much less popular, despite the two trusts having been incepted during the same year.

Source: grayscale.com

ETCG's higher annual fees of 3% also include a development contribution which the sponsor intends, (but is not obligated), to direct up to the Ethereum Classic Cooperative to "promote the growth and development of the Ethereum Classic network".

Now, since both Grayscale funds invest in cryptocurrencies, in order to assess the potential for future growth, it is important to glance at the history of Ethereum, which was launched as a specific blockchain for competition against Bitcoin. Its creator, Vitalik Buterin, wanted to give the possibility to all users to create decentralized applications thanks to "smart contracts".

Smart contracts, ETH's surge, and ETC's comeback

First, unlike Bitcoin, in addition to being crypto, Ethereum is actually a protocol that was originally designed to develop decentralized applications, whose intent is to revolutionize the traditional banking system by circumventing intermediaries. DeFi applications now span virtually all areas, such as insurance, banking, lending, leasing, etc.

Here, the launch of the smart contract solution in 2016 met with considerable success with crypto enthusiasts with $150 million raised rapidly. However, hackers managed to find loopholes in the blockchain code and withdrew the equivalent of $50 million. As a solution, a code change was recommended. This is where the concept of the hard fork (radical change) emerged, but, some opposed the idea on basis that making a change to the blockchain even to make it tamper-proof amounted to "violating" the original code and not respecting the fact that "smart contracts must be irreversible".

Eventually, at decision-making time on July 20, 2016, resistance was overcome, and the new channel recorded the hack, returned the funds, and kept the name Ethereum (ETH). As for the other channel, which kept trace of the disappearance of $50 million, it also kept the word "Ethereum", but added the adjective "Classic" to it, resulting in Ethereum Classic (ETC).

As for other differences, ETC has a token issuance cap of between 210 and 230 million, but ETH does not have a limit. Additionally, ETC is based on a Proof-of-Work ("PoW") algorithm, while ETH is to adopt Proof-of-Stake ("PoS") as from 2022, in an upgrade known as Ethereum 2.0.

Later, ETC was subject to the "series of 51% attacks", or when attackers are able to gain control of more than 50% of a network in 2020. This resulted in developers losing confidence followed by a drastic fall in the hash rate, or computational power used when mining cryptocurrency.

I could have stopped here and been bearish on ETCG, but it would have been unfair not only to the ETC community but also denied investors of an opportunity.

For this matter, vulnerabilities were eventually addressed through "aggressive innovation" by core developers and ETC Cooperative in the blockchain's PoW. These measures look to have worked with ETC's hash rate rising from less than 5 TH/s in August 2020 to more than 25 TH/s today, as per my verification on 2miners.com.

Source: 2miners.com

Here, the fact that the hash rate has increased also provides more incentives to miners to join the network and bolster security, and as per The Next Web, "A high hash rate, when compared to a lower one, is preferable as it effectively means the network is more secure from 51-percent attacks".

Additionally, the ETC community was supported by efforts undertaken by IOHK, a blockchain research company through the Mantis project, and got a boost from Poloniex the legendary crypto exchange platform, paving the way for others to do the same.

Its progression is certainly much slower than ETH, but they have been consistent, except for that May 2021 spike as seen in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

At this stage, some would have noticed that in the above chart, the performance of ETH and ETC is not at all correlated to the first one, for ETHE and ETCG. Here, in the same way, as some ETFs follow the share price trajectories of holdings, one would have expected ETHE to follow ETH to some degree, or ETCG to follow ETC to some extent, but this is not the case.

This is explained by the deviation factor.

Risks and alternatives

In this respect, one of the risks according to Grayscale relates to the deviation in the trading price of ETHE (or ETCG) shares from the digital asset holdings per share. This is because of the "holding period under Rule 144" and the lack of an ongoing redemption program, there is no arbitrage mechanism to keep the price of the shares closely linked to the Index Price".

Source: sec.gov

Consequently, some investors may find it better to buy and hold the coins directly, instead of investing through Grayscale and paying its annual management fees of 2.5% and above, which is higher than most ETFs. For this purpose, many trading platforms and FinTechs now offer crypto trading facilities, but here, investors should be aware that these charge commission fees, withdrawal fees, and even inactivity fees, depending on the platform.

Eventually, it is up to investors' individual objectives, but for those who want to avoid the hassle of having to frequently track crypto investment returns, the Grayscale funds' ability to be traded through brokers without incurring commission fees makes sense.

Looking across the industry, there are funds with lower fees, like the Bitwise Ethereum Fund which carries fees of 1.5%. There is also the Staked ETH Trust which, in addition to providing investors with exposure to ETH like Grayscale, also provides staking rewards of about 7.5% annually. However, both of these funds require a minimum investment of $25K and are only available to accredited investors.

Concluding with the DeFi rationale

According to CoinGecko, "the combined capitalization of DeFi tokens pushed above its May all-time high of $150 billion on Oct. 26, with DeFi assets representing around 5.6% of the combined crypto market cap". This signifies that DeFi is still in its infancy, with decentralized finance having really exploded only from 2020.

Moreover, as per news.bitcoin.com, there is $267 billion TVL (total locked value or amount of assets that are currently being staked) in DeFi today, with Ethereum as the largest smart contract platform "capturing $179 billion or 49.16% of the total". Along the same lines, J.P. Morgan (JPM) says that "Ethereum is at the heart of decentralized finance and the market for non-fungible tokens are two booming areas".

Hence, with its underlying asset ETH possessing significant potential in the DeFi space, ETHE should rise, and on account of the discount to NAV by 2.47%, I estimate a share price of $46.9- 47 (45.77 x 1.0247) in the near term.

Data by YCharts

ETCG is also at a discount of about 43.99% and it should be trading in the $34-35 range based on its $27.40 share price. As to its DeFi potential, its underlying crypto-asset ETC does not currently appear in DeFi Llama's list which contains the TVL of all chains. Consequently, ETC is definitely one of the cryptos to watch, as just like Ethereum, its field of action includes DeFi.

For this matter, as per Capital.com, "The upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain offers opportunities for Ethereum Classic to pick up users that may prefer the previous version". Moreover, based on a tweet ahead of Ethereum's hard fork on August 5, "Ethereum's move to PoS and Sharding may disrupt many in the community who prefer PoW and a strong base-layer approach to blockchain security. This is where #EthereumClassic becomes a viable alternative for #Ethereum projects to migrate to."

Three months later, the 2miners chart above shows the value of ETC increasing sustainably, thus giving credence to the tweet and auguring well for ETCG.

Finally, this is a highly dynamic space, with Grayscale likely to see more competitive investment vehicles emerge. The industry is also characterized by high volatility and there are also regulatory risks as the SEC rules in. However, as I explained in my thesis in Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF), the fact that some of the biggest "traditional" financial sector plays have been "timidly adopting" blockchain, instead of opposing it constitutes positives for both ETHE and ETCG.