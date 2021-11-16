William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

The investment thesis

The Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) attempts to combine the best of three worlds for income investors – high dividend income from broad market opportunity, reduced volatility, and also some tax benefits such as tax-advantaged distributions. You will see from the analysis in this article that some of these benefits are of particular relevance at this juncture.

The market valuation is at a record high. And there are several macroeconomic uncertainties unfolding, including the pace of the economic recovery, surging inflation, and interest rates. Under these conditions, capital reservation and hedging should become a high priority for investors. This article, therefore, examines QQQX’s role to help income-oriented investors to fight against some of these risks.

Income generation and inflation

Much of the detailed information about this fund has been covered in my previous article and won’t be covered here anymore. In short, the fund follows a covered call strategy on the Nasdaq-100 Index to provide high monthly current income distributions and at the same time keep part of the growth potential of the underlying index.

With this brief recap, I will now go directly into the first topic of today – income generation and inflation. Inflation is now a larger risk than what we (and the Fed) thought even a short while ago. Earlier in the year, the Fed’s narrative is that the inflation we were seeing was transitory. Then shortly afterward in June 2021, Fed Chair Powell says inflation could end up “higher and more persistent than expected”. Now, in its most recent meeting minutes, the Fed increased its inflation forecast for the year. It now sees inflation running to 4.2% this year above its previous estimate of 3.4%.

The annualized 6-month headline CPI change is even higher according to Bank of America's global investment strategy, Bloomberg, as shown in the chart below. The latest data for annualized 6-month headline CPI change is at 7.8%, the highest since 1985. This puts 2021 into a year of inflation shock. The causes of the shock are multifold, including demand for goods, services, labor, housing up big, supply shortage, et al. And these causes are unfortunately still going on and unfolding.

Source: Bank of America investment strategy.

If the surging inflation is not bad enough, then the low-interest-rate environment certainly makes it even worse for ordinary investors. With the current 10-yr treasury bond yield rate near 1.6% and inflation expected to be 4.2% or above, bond investors would be actually losing money, i.e., taking return-free risks instead of enjoying the risk-free return that bonds are supposed to offer.

So here comes the first good reason to consider QQQX – its current dividend of 5.9% is well above the 4.2% inflation predicted by the Fed and can almost match the much worse number reported by BofA. Furthermore, as seen below, the QQQX yield sits at a comfortable spread above the 10-year treasury yield (represented by the IEF yield). Such a relatively widespread can provide a cushion should the interest rates rise.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation risk and hedging

The other major risk that I see at this point is the valuation risk. As can be seen from the next table, which shows the CAPE ratio for the index in recent 3 years. The CAPE ratio currently stands at 58, the highest in the past 3 years and a whopping 41% higher than it was 3 years ago.

Source: NASDAQ 100 CAPE Ratio

I wish I could find a CAPE ratio for the NASDAQ 100 index over a long period of time to provide a broader context. But I did my search and couldn't find a record over any longer period. If you know where to find such a record, please definitely inform me. With the information available here, I will just have to extrapolate using the data of the S&P 500 index. I am sure there will be inaccuracies in this extrapolation, but I think I will be in the ballpark. For one thing, the S&P 500 index itself has been heavily dominated by mega-cap technology companies in recent years. The CAPE for S&P 500 currently stands at about 40, only slightly below (by about 10%) the historical record of 44.2 set in Dec 1999, at the peak of the tech bubble. By extrapolation, I would assume the NASDAQ 100 index is also close to its historical record set at the peak of the tech bubble.

This is where QQQX could help us in a second way. According to its issuer, Nuveen, the fund is designed to achieve low volatility as one of its specific goals (the highlights are added by me):

The Fund is designed to offer regular distributions through a strategy that seeks attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index by investing in an equity portfolio that seeks to substantially replicate the price movements of the Nasdaq 100 Index, as well as selling call options on 35%-75% of the notional value of the Fund's equity portfolio (with a 55% long-term target) in an effort to enhance the Fund's risk-adjusted returns.

At market peaks, selling a covered call is indeed an effective strategy for hedging the valuation risks. And in QQQX’s case, it sells calls on about 55% of its notional value, striking some balance between hedging, current income, and growth potential.

QQQX’s own risks

QQQX does come with its own risks and disadvantages. The top risk is its limited upside for total return. As can be seen from the next chart, the overall return of QQQX is respectable, 12.7% CAGR since inception. But when compared to the underlying index (represented by QQQ), it is lagging by quite a bit almost by 4%. The fundamental reasons are the use of covered call as aforementioned.

In the end, in essence, the portion of equity used to cover calls acts like a knob that you can turn to balance risks and potential growth. For the underlying index QQQ, that knob is turned to zero. So that your return will be the same as the underlying index. For the QQQX fund, the knob is turned to about 55%, so about half of it is used to cover the calls and generate premium income, and the other half follows the performance of the underlying fund. If you want to further tailor the risks, you could consider holding a mix of QQQX and QQQ to fine-tune the tradeoff between current income and total potential gains.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Conclusion and final thought

This article discusses QQQX under the context of several unfolding market risks: inflation, interest rate, and market valuation. The main takeaways are:

1. Its high current income is well above or close to inflation, depending on which inflation predicted you pick. At the same time, the current QQQX yield provides a healthy spread against treasury rates too. Such a relatively widespread can provide a cushion should the interest rates rise.

2. With market valuation currently near a historical peak level, selling a covered call is an effective strategy to hedge some of the valuation risks. And in QQQX’s case, it sells calls on about 55% of its notional value, striking a balance between hedging, current income, and growth potential.

3. Finally, a word about the risks with QQQX itself. As mentioned in my earlier article, the limitation of QQQX (or strategies involving selling options in general) is that the upside gain is also capped. If you want to further tailor the risks, you could consider holding a mix of QQQX and QQQ. By adjusting the weights of them, you can fine-tune the tradeoff between current income and total potential gains.