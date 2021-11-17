Masha Rasputina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

So far in 2021, I’ve written bearish SA articles on more than 30 companies that seem to have attracted significant retail investor interest. The share prices of the vast majority of them have declined as of the time of writing as retail investor interest is often fleeting and the fundamentals just aren’t there in most cases.

Today, I’m taking a look at Chinese pet food maker TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:PETZ). The company is popular on social media and it seems the driver of its soaring valuation is retail investor interest. TDH Holdings has carried out two share issues over the past two months and it plans to use the proceeds for strategic acquisitions and investments in complementary businesses. Its valuation stands at above $500 million as of the time of writing which makes little sense considering production has ceased and the latest financials looks bleak. Let’s review.

Overview of the business and financials

TDH Holdings was founded in 2002 and it specializes in the manufacturing of pet food products such as dried meat, chews, wet canned foods, and dentifrice products. It also sells non-food items like dog leashes and pet toys.

(Source: TDH Holdings, I used Google Translate for the names of the products)

The company has two production facilities in China, namely Pude and Jiaozhou, that have a combined daily production capacity of 5.4 tons. This information is from the prospectus for the November share offering. According to the website of TDH Holdings, there are four production facilities with a daily capacity of around 15 tons. This is outdated information as it seems that the English version of the website isn’t getting regular updates.

Looking at the financials, you can tell that the business hasn’t been doing well since the company’s listing on NASDAQ in 2017. Revenues have been shrinking rapidly and they fell under the $1 million mark in 2020. What's even worse, TDH Holdings accumulated losses of $23.7 million between 2018 and 2020.

(Source: TDH Holdings)

Looking at the balance sheet, the situation looks bad too. As of December 2020, the company’s working capital and shareholders’ equity were both negative. It’s a dire situation and I think you can guess what’s the logical next move.

(Source: TDH Holdings)

In March 2021, the courts auctioned the factory buildings owned by its subsidiary Qingdao Tiandihui Foodstuffs for $5.1 million, and $3.2 million of the proceeds were used to repay loans. The 2020 financial report mentions that TDH Holdings’ independent registered public accounting firm expressed substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern (page 7 here). Production was suspended due to a sharp increase in raw materials prices as well as the lack of operational efficiency.

The company is in a dire financial situation with no straightforward way out yet it found new investors over the past few months. In September, TDH Holdings raised $9.1 million through the issue of 10 million shares at $0.89 apiece as well as warrants at $0.02 apiece. The latter are initially exercisable at $2.16 per share. Earlier in November, TDH Holdings bagged another $9.9 million through the issue of 15 million shares at $0.64 apiece and warrants at $0.01 apiece. The latter are initially exercisable at $1.47 per share.

The latest available financials are from Q4 2020 and even the pro forma figures in the prospectus for the latest share issue are based on them. We have no idea how the company’s balance sheet looks at the moment, which I consider a significant red flag.

(Source: TDH Holdings)

Yet despite all of the issues, the share price of TDH Holdings has soared significantly above the levels of the two recent share issues and the company is now valued at over $500 million.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In my opinion, the main reason behind the share volume and price increases has been retail investor interest. SA pointed out on November 4 that the stock isn't garnering much interest on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum. However, there are a considerable number of posts about the company on other social media websites such as Twitter and StockTwits. On YouTube, TDH Holdings is being covered by several channels, including FinancialBuzzMedia, Silent Investor, Epic Stocks, SATYAJIT DASGUPTA, T N, and MAKING MONEY WITH WALL STREET. Note that TDH Holdings isn't doing the promotion of its business or shares itself, but this is being done by a significant number of private investors and traders.

In my view, this level of retail investor interest is unlikely to hold and TDH Holdings looks significantly overvalued based on fundamentals. Investors can take advantage of this by short-selling the shares. However, this could be tricky as there are no put options available yet and the short borrow fee rate stands at 102.31% as of the time of writing, according to data from Fintel.

Investor takeaway

I view TDH Holdings as a small Chinese pet food maker whose business has performed badly from a financial point of view over the past few years. According to the 2020 financials, production was closed and the court sold one of the company’s factories. Additionally, the working capital and shareholders’ equity were both negative as of December.

Yet, TDH Holdings somehow managed to raise $19 million through capital increases over the past few months and its market capitalization has soared past $500 million as of the time of writing. It seems that the likely reason for this could be significant retail investor interest. Overall, I think that the business of TDH Holdings isn’t worth much in its current state and that retail investor interest is unlikely to last for long. I’m bearish on this one.

Unfortunately, there are no put options and the short borrow fee rate is above 100% so being short carries a lot of risk at the moment. Unless you have a very high risk tolerance, it may be best to keep an eye on TDH Holdings and wait for the short borrow fee rate to drop to single-digit levels.

I think the major risk for the bear case is that meme stocks and retail investor interest are difficult to forecast, which means that the market capitalization of TDH Holdings could remain detached from the fundamentals for a long time.