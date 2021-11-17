Althom/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Ulta (NASDAQ:ULTA) is a key growth holding. The company’s analyst day in October created a decent entry point by causing material underperformance due to a myopic investor reaction.

Near-term, Ulta stands to benefit from the consumer reopening. Its core categories should see strong demand that isn’t reflected in consensus estimates. Ulta should deliver several big beat and raise quarters.

Over the longer term, there are two key stories in play. The company is positioning itself to increase its e-commerce business mix. It’s making smart investments in technology and infrastructure. It will be using cash it frees up from cost-cutting efforts to fund this growth. The effect on the bottom line will be bigger as e-commerce is more profitable.

The company is launching a new, ad platform vertical called UB Media. I believe that Ulta’s marketplace is perfect for advertising based on its data on most of its sales and its market. I foresee advertising to be a big revenue driver like it was for peer retailers.

Ulta should continue to take market share and grow at a faster rate than its industry which also isn’t reflected in estimates. Ulta is a strong buy for me.

Analyst Day Guidance Disappointed

Ulta held its long-awaited analyst day in October where it announced a longer-term perspective of the company. It gave details on strategic priorities, future initiatives (details on both below), and updated long-term targets.

The company announced a 5%-7% revenue CAGR guidance from 2019 to 2024 with an operating margin of 13%-14% and a low double-digit percent EPS growth annually. Ulta management also gave guidance on yearly same-store sales growth of 3%-5%. These came broadly in line with expectations which called for 5% revenue CAGR, 14% operating margins, and 9% EPS CAGR.

So why did the stock fall? I see two main reasons. First is high expectations. I’m among those that are at fault with my earlier piece on Ulta where I mentioned the analyst day as a potential catalyst. I’ve provided a chart below of the price performance of Ulta and S&P 500 from after Ulta’s Q2 earnings release on August 27th to the day before the analyst day of October 18th. Ulta generated >4% alpha during this period and >6% from the beginning of October running up to the announcement. Despite the long-term guidance coming in line with expectations, they were disappointing in that consensus numbers didn’t reflect true expectations. Most likely, many analysts were awaiting the management guidance to update their models and had communicated higher expectations of assumptions to their clients.

The second reason is the management commentary regarding the near term. Not only did management call 2022 an earnings moderation year, but they also mentioned lack of growth given tough comps. They added fuel to the near-term earnings fire by framing 2022 as an investment year.

However, The Day Was a Net Positive For Me

Underlying announcements often get missed with releases like these with most of the focus on numbers. I believe that many key positives were overlooked in this case. The day was a net positive in my opinion.

Market Share Gains to Drive Growth

The company laid out important growth initiatives. Ulta’s market isn’t a sleeper with 2%-4% annual growth expectations by 2024. Ulta is looking to take market share to further boost its revenue growth above that of the rest of its industry.

First is the growing store footprint. The company is targeting to add 50 stores per year over the guidance period. This is well below the ~103 new stores per year average of the pre-pandemic three-year period between 2017-2019. What’s important here is the nature of the stores. Ulta will be opening smaller footprint stores in smaller markets with relevant curation. I really like this strategy. I believe that Ulta’s strength is its omnichannel approach. Ulta is great at acquiring a customer through one channel and then monetizing them through both. Smaller stores in newer markets will enable the company to reach new customers at a lower cost (vs. large stores) which it can then onboard to its e-commerce channel and drive higher-margin growth.

I think that the Ulta at Target (TGT) initiative is also great. Target locations attract a broad set of consumers that may not have bothered to go to Ulta’s physical locations or website despite being potential Ulta customers. Stores at Target locations will enable Ulta to reach a wide demography. And this won’t just be marketing exposure, it’s much more. Target visitors will get the differentiated Ulta beauty shopping experience. I expect to see a large cohort of users from this initiative for both Ulta’s physical and e-commerce stores.

Ulta is looking to fuel its organic growth by category growth in skin and hair care and services. This will be relatively easy pickings for Ulta. Shoppers visiting Ulta stores or the website will likely increase their ticket sizes with key SKU additions.

Ulta is also looking to expand its wallet share in its target demographic. The company says that beauty enthusiasts make a third of their relevant purchases on Ulta and Gen Z'ers make a fifth. The management sees opportunities in these segments. These groups are very important as they apparently spend 10x more than shoppers shopping for one category.

I buy all of these growth levers and expect the management to execute on all of them to fund future growth. Given that the industry is growing at 2%-4% CAGR, the 5%-7% guidance looks very beatable to me.

Cost Savings to Fund Growth Investments

Cost-cutting has been in focus lately. Ulta is targeting to save $150-$200 mn through cuts. This is nothing new as it had targeted the same amount for 2019-2021 and delivered $250 mn. The cuts are to be achieved through managing and optimizing categories, optimizing promotions based on data, optimizing SKUs, and improving processes. Reducing costs seems to be a large opportunity for Ulta.

I have high conviction that the company will deliver on these promises and then some. We have a new CEO at the helm that will be hungry for results. Cutting excess spending is usually the first area of focus for new management. It gives confidence to the street and immediately increases earnings. The new management will be diligent to execute.

Ulta will use the savings to invest $1.1-$1.4 bn in CapEx in 2022-2024. The guidance amounts to $366.7-$466.7 mn per year and $416.7 mn at the midpoint. The new CapEx is significantly above the $377.8 mn per year average for the three years before the pandemic and amounts to a total of $116,7 mn extra CapEx. If we account for all investment activities which were $339.7 mn per year before the pandemic, we get an extra CapEx amount of $230.9 mn. The plan calls for cost cuts to pay for the majority of new spending. If the management out delivers on cost cuts as it did before, which I believe that they will given an ambitious new CEO, the cuts should be able to pay for investments in full giving investors essentially free or very cheap earnings growth in the future.

What's worth noting is that new investments are different in nature than before. Ulta will be spending heavily on the use of data, automation, IT, and supply chain. I already mentioned the much lower number of new store openings, the amount to be spent on new stores is also lower. Ulta’s 50 new stores per year target will cost ~20% of new spend. This is well below the ~40% of investments going towards new stores before the pandemic. This difference highlights the change in focus of the new management; Ulta is looking to increase the e-commerce business mix. This is favorable as e-commerce is more profitable and more agile. Additionally, Ulta will start a $20 mn digital innovation fund to invest in entrepreneurial projects and startups. Leveraging the retail footprint to transition into an e-commerce play has always been a core pillar of my bull thesis and it’s exciting to see it play out.

Investing in the Supply Chain will Facilitate Long-Term Growth and Drive Profitability

Ulta is planning to make key investments in its supply chain. The company is looking to launch same-day delivery in some markets which should increase conversion. The company is also looking to invest in its use of data and automation to both increase sales and optimize operations leaner.

Ulta will be adding market fulfillment centers in addition to its current 4 distribution centers and 2 fast fulfillment centers. These will support markets with high population and store densities and will focus on supplying excess capacity to the existing network for most purchased items and increase speed.

I’m positive about these investments. They echo the coming focus on e-commerce and should make the company better suited to accommodate future growth.

UB Media is a Key Overlooked Positive

Perhaps the most overlooked announcement was UB Media. Ulta announced a new advertising platform vertical during the analyst day that is expected to launch in the spring of 2022. I cannot express how positive I am about this. The beauty products market is very fragmented with many brands offering competing products that are entirely substitutable. Advertising to differentiate products and to increase conversion is often critical in markets like these.

Ulta is the perfect place to place these advertisements. Users of the Ulta platform are there with purchase intent. This is very powerful when it comes to advertising and drives much better advertising ROIs. A consumer looking to buy a product is much more likely to buy from an ad than a consumer who isn’t looking to buy at that moment. Furthermore, advertising e-commerce platforms drives higher sales as they help with curation. This is why ads sold on e-commerce platforms are much more effective and thus valuable than those on social media platforms. Amazon (AMZN) is a great example of this. The company saw the opportunity and launched its advertising vertical not long ago in 2012 and truly started taking shape in 2016. In just a span of a few years, the business became a huge success. The advertising segment made up 28% of Amazon’s total revenues over the past twelve months and 57% excluding AWS. Advertising is extremely high margin as well with almost no incremental costs after the platform is set up. Ulta should perform even better as its product categories are better suited for advertising. This new initiative makes perfect sense.

Ulta sits perfectly positioned to advertise due to having detailed information on the vast majority of its sales. Ulta’s 34.6 mn loyalty members account for 95% of its sales. This loyalty data is perfect for targeting ads.

I’m a huge fan of UB Media and expect the nascent ad business to drive revenue growth and especially earnings growth for many years to come.

Near-Term Upside Remains

I had argued for oncoming beat and raise quarters in my earlier article. I have a higher conviction in this thesis today. A lot of potential sellers have left the stock since the analyst day which should reduce the downside asymmetrically (more on this below). More importantly, live data is providing support. We’ve seen the confirmation of vaccine effectiveness against severe illness with real-life data strengthening my reopening story. We’ve also seen strong job market and wage growth prints strengthening my consumer spending thesis. Consensus estimates, however, remain broadly unchanged (since my last article which was published on September 29th) as can be seen in the charts below (keep in mind that Ulta’s fiscal years are ahead of consensus, we’re currently in FY22).

Source: CapitalIQ

I went on Google Trends to look at consumer shopping interest. I feel like this is a good proxy for the category as many will search for items before buying even if they buy at the store due to the breadth of products. Full disclosure before moving further, I’m a male that isn’t all that in touch with his feminine side. I had to go online for my analysis to find which products would increase in use when people socialize more. I tried to exclude products such as concealer from my analysis that are worn on Zoom calls as well as when going out. My searches are below. They’re not aggregated and I didn’t quantify my results but what I wanted to showcase is the rise in demand.

Source: Google Trends

The stock has legs in terms of price performance. Investors today seem to overlook the pullback. Ulta stock fell almost 10% following the analyst day to make up most of the losses later. I’ve provided another chart of the price of Ulta and the S&P 500 below, this time for the period following the announcement to today. Ulta actually fell from a peak of $406.3 then recovered to the current price of $400. S&P 500, however, rallied 4.4% during this time frame. Ulta has registered ~5.5% negative alpha since the announcement that, in my opinion, was a net positive. I believe that this fact skews the near-term risk-reward to the bulls’ favor. There is a strong potential flow back into the stock of recent sellers. The downside is more muted as many looking to sell already left the name. I expect near-term alpha around earnings.

Conservative Guidance Strengthens Long-Term Upside

I hinted at the revenue upside above. Ulta’s market is expected to grow with a 2%-4% CAGR. Ulta has the three key growth levers that I mentioned above in addition to the UB Media launch that should lift its growth rate way above the market. Ulta growing with 5%-7% seems difficult to explain for me.

I believe that the guidance is smartly conservative. I had thought that the new CEO would look to beat estimates right off the bat. Now I see that I was wrong in my thinking. I didn’t account for the fact that he could get away with guiding low. I knew that the long-term analyst estimates were conservative but the fact that he could guide towards them to overdeliver later skipped my mind. This latter scenario makes much more sense in his shoes and is the case in my opinion.

Ulta is no stranger to this strategy. I went and looked at Ulta’s every single quarter of its public life to see how it performed against its guidance. Ulta fell short of its GAAP EPS targets twice and delivered in the guidance range three times. It fell short of its revenue guidance also once and delivered in line results a total of 14 times. This is for a time span of over 14 years; Ulta’s been in the public markets since 2007. The company beat its guidance in the overwhelming majority of its quarters. This is why the market, and I, had high expectations with long-term forecasts. Now I believe that the management has set themselves up for 4 years of outperformance with soft guidance. Ulta is a strong buy for me.