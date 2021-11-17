Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

The Select Sector SPDR ETFs each represent one of eleven sectors of the S&P 500. XLF (NYSEARCA:XLF), the financial sector ETF, holds a diverse basket of banks, insurers, capital markets, and consumer finance firms. The top 10 holdings are all household names.

XLF top ten holdings, with trailing 1-year return and P/E for each (Source: Morningstar)

XLF has performed very well over the past 12 months, as interest rates have remained low and the economies have recovered from COVID at a brisk pace. XLF has trailing 1-, 3-, and 5-year annualized total returns of 51.3%, 17.0%, and 14.9%, comparing favorably to the S&P 500 over the past 12 months but lagging the S&P 500 over the 3- and 5-year periods (1-, 3-, and 5- year total annualized returns of 32.4%, 21.7%, and 18.6%, respectively).

5-year price history for XLF vs. the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) (Source: Seeking Alpha)

In general, financial firms do well when interest rates rise. XLF and Treasury yields fell dramatically in early 2020, as COVID shut down the economy, and both have risen substantially since mid 2020. Note that Treasury yields have fallen substantially over XLF’s lifetime, which partly explains why financials have lagged the broader market over the past decade and longer. The outsized collapse in financials during the 2008 market crash is another major reason. There is a 34% correlation between the 1-month percentage change in 10-year Treasury yield and the 1-month return on XLF over this period. The correlation grows for longer periods. The correlation between the 2-month percentage change in the 10-year Treasury yield and the 2-month return on XLF is 41%. The correlation rises to 49% for 3-month periods. These correlations are all calculated using data since inception (December of 1998) for XLF.

XLF closing price vs. 10-year Treasury yield since inception of XLF (Source: Author’s calculations using historical data from Yahoo! Finance)

With inflation rising at a rapid pace, there would appear to be a solid case for gains in financials. In addition, compared to most of the market, financials tend to have fairly high dividend yield and quite often have consistent dividend growth track records. While dividend stocks, and income investing in general, are somewhat unfashionable, the aging population provides a growing constituency of investors who want reliable income rather than excitement. In addition, with bond yields so low, dividend growth stocks look more attractive. XLF does not have a very high dividend yield, as compared to many of its components. IYF has a 12-month dividend yield of 1.21%, as compared to 2.4% forward dividend yield for JPM, 1.79% for BAC, and 1.98% for GS.

To form an outlook for equity indexes, I rely on ETF options prices to provide guidance. The price of an option on an ETF reflects the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the ETF price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic outlook for price return that best reconciles the prices of all of the options. This is referred to as the market-implied outlook and represents the consensus of buyers and sellers of options. For more explanation and links to the relevant financial literature, see my overview post.

Market-Implied Outlook for XLF

There is an active options trade on XLF. I have used options expiring on January 21, 2022 to calculate the market-implied outlook for XLF for the 2.15-month period between now and that date. I have also calculated the market-implied outlook for the next 4 months (using options that expire on March 18, 2022) and for the next 7 months (using options that expire on June 17, 2022).

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is in the form of a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Market-implied price return probabilities for XLF for the 2.15-month period from now until January 21, 2022 (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlook to January 21, 2022 is generally symmetric, with comparable probabilities of positive and negative returns. The maximum probabilities are slightly tilted to favor negative price return over this period. The annualized volatility calculated from this distribution is 19.8%, somewhat higher than the 18% that I calculated for the S&P 500 in a recent analysis.

To make it easier to directly compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for XLF for the 2.15-month period from now until January 21, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from E-Trade)

This view shows that the market-implied outlook assigns very similar probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude (the solid blue line and the dashed red line are close to one another). While the peak probability corresponds to a slightly negative return, the probabilities of larger-magnitude positive returns are slightly higher than for negative returns (for returns of 4% and higher, the solid blue line is consistently slightly above the dashed red line).

Theory suggests that the market-implied outlook is expected to have a negative bias because investors, in aggregate, are risk averse and thus tend to over-pay for put options. Especially considering the potential for this bias, the market-implied outlook for IYF to early 2022 looks slightly bullish, albeit considerably less bullish than the outlook for the S&P 500 over the same period. In other words, the S&P 500 appears to provide a more favorable risk-return proposition.

The market-implied outlook for XLF for the 4-month period to March 18, 2022 is more bullish than the outlook to January 21, 2022. The annualized volatility for this outlook is 21.9%. This outlook is considerably less bullish than the outlook for SPY to March 18, 2022, however.

Market-implied price return probabilities for XLF for the 4-month period from now until March 18, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from E-Trade)

The market-implied outlook for XLF for the 7-month period to June 17, 2022 is very similar to that for the next 4 months. The probabilities of positive returns are greater than for negative returns of the same magnitude over the entire range of returns from +/-25% (0% to 25% on the chart below. The annualized volatility for this period is 23.1%.

Market-implied price return probabilities for XLF for the 7-month period from now until June 17, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from E-Trade)

The market-implied outlook for XLF is slightly bullish to January 21, 2022, becoming more for outlooks to mid-year. That said, the degree to which positive returns are favored for XLF is considerably less than that for the S&P 500 (SPY). The outlook for XLF is slightly bullish, but less so than the outlook for SPY.

Summary

Financials in general have had an incredible run over the past 12 months, with XLF delivering a total return over 51%. Rising inflation and expectations for increasing interest rates are both positive indicators for XLF. The market-implied outlook for XLF is slightly bullish, indicating higher probabilities of positive price returns, as compared to negative returns of the same magnitude. With the substantial gains in financials this year, XLF’s dividend is a somewhat anemic 1.2%. The market-implied outlook indicates that the expected volatility for XLF is fairly tame. I am assigning a bullish rating to XLF, although the risk-return proposition is less attractive than for the S&P 500.