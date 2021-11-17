Opla/E+ via Getty Images

Two months ago, I advised investors to consider an investment in Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA), a Greece-based containership company commanding a small fleet of fairly old intermediate and feeder vessels with a weighted average age of 16.1 years.

Source: Company Press Release

In recent weeks, the company has expanded its fleet by an additional two vessels:

M/V Jonathan P, a 1,740 TEU feeder vessel which was acquired for $25.5 million and subsequently fixed on a three-year time charter at a daily rate of $26,662. M/V Leo Paramount to be renamed M/V Marcos V, a 6,350 TEU intermediate vessel which was acquired at a price of $40.0 million and subsequently fixed on a three-year time charter at a daily rate of $42,200 with an option for the charterer to extend the charter by an additional year at a rate of $15,000.

In addition, two newbuild 2,800 TEU feeder vessels are scheduled to be delivered in the first half of 2023.

On Tuesday, Euroseas reported disappointing third quarter results mostly due to increased insurance premiums, higher-than-expected drydocking expense and costs associated with a number of COVID-19 cases on the company's vessels.

Despite an approximately 35% sequential increase in average daily time charter equivalent ("TCE"), adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 million and earnings per share of $1.17 came in just slightly above Q2 levels.

That said, the company managed to generate $12.6 million in cash flow from operations in Q3, up more than 60% quarter-over-quarter.

In addition, the outlook for Q4 and FY2022 continues to look highly promising:

Source: Company Presentation

For Q4, average TCE will be benefiting from a record short-term time charter for the 4,253 TEU vessel Synergy Oakland at a gross daily rate of up to $202,000 for a maximum of 85 days, thus resulting in anticipated Q4 EBITDA to eclipse the aggregate EBITDA recorded for the first nine months.

For FY2022, the company's contracted EBITDA of $62.6 million stands already well above the $55.1 million projected for this year despite the fleet only being 68% contracted.

Even when assuming the remaining days for FY2022 being fixed at the current average TCE rate of $24,299, full-year adjusted EBITDA would increase to well above $90 million.

But on the conference call, management pointed to current rates still being at multiples of that TCE number despite having decreased somewhat from October peak levels.

Source: Company Presentation

Assuming an average TCE rate of $40,000 for the remaining open days in FY2022, full-year adjusted EBITDA would increase to a whopping $135 million.

Early indications for FY2023 are also strong with 40% of available days currently contracted at an average TCE of $27,400. At this run rate, adjusted EBITDA for the full year would calculate to approximately $115 million.

At these levels, cash flow from operations for the next two years would easily exceed the company's current market capitalization of $194 million.

From a net asset value ("NAV") perspective, the company currently estimates the charter-adjusted market value of its fleet including price appreciation of the two above-discussed newbuilding contracts at $374 million. Adjusted for net debt of $51 million, NAV calculates to $323 million or approximately $45 per share:

Source: Company Presentation

After Tuesday's sell-off, the current discount to NAV calculates to 40% but keep in mind that the company will generate decent profits and very strong cash flows for at least another two years. Assuming no major short-term downside to second-hand vessel values, NAV should move up even further going into next year.

Bottom Line

Granted, the company's third-quarter report was nothing to write home about but not nearly as bad as suggested by Tuesday's 20% sell-off.

Given the very strong short- and medium term outlook, speculative investors looking for exposure to the still red hot boxship market should seriously consider buying the dip here.

Under my base scenario of a strong containership charter market extending into early 2023, the company's net asset value per share could approach $60 in the second half of next year.

Investors looking for dividends should rather consider larger players like Danaos (DAC), Global Ship Lease (GSL) and particularly liner company ZIM (ZIM) which benefits the most from the current operating environment as I would expect Euroseas to remain focused on renewing and expanding its fleet.

That said, on the conference call, management hinted to potential share buybacks or even dividends going forward.

Remember, shipping stocks are not for the faint of heart due to their cyclical nature and often outsized volatility. At some point, things will start to normalize and boxship charter rates come back to earth. But until then, the industry is likely to report a number of decent quarters, thus providing strong support to equity valuations.

Get long Euroseas due to discounted valuation and strong outlook with a short-term price target of $35 going into the company's Q4 earnings release in February.