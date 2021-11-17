ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

Cortexyme's hypothesis is that a neurological infection with P. gingivalis (Pg) is a cause of Alzheimer's disease (AD). The GAIN trial enrolled mild to moderate Alzheimer's patients but required no proof that patients had an infection with P. gingivalis. As part of the statistical plan the company had in place with the FDA when beginning the trial, they planned to look at subgroups with evidence of Pg infection to assess their response to treatment. The trial, which used standard endpoints and was double blind and placebo controlled, showed that a subgroup of patients who had Pg DNA in their saliva did show a statistically significant slowing of cognitive decline. There is much uncertainty about how the FDA will respond to both the safety and efficacy data generated and what the path forward is for the company. However, if the company can manage the safety issues and the data is reproducible, Cortexyme will have an oral treatment that could potentially benefit 50% of AD patients and could be worth billions of dollars.

An Efficacy Signal

Cortexyme failed to meet the primary endpoint of slowing cognition or improving daily living function in the broader population enrolled in the GAIN trial. When you consider the mechanism of action of atuzaginstat (reducing Pg via inhibition of its proteases), the only patients who should be expected to respond are patients with a Pg infection. That appears to be exactly what the data below shows.

Figure 1: Cortexyme

Figure 2: Cortexyme

DNA is direct proof of the presence of the bacteria and those patients where it was detected in the saliva performed the best with the 80 mg atuzaginstat cohort, meeting statistical significance with p values of .01 and .02 depending on the statistical analysis performed. The lower dose, 40 mg, came close to meeting statistical significance with p values of .08 and .07 in patients who had Pg DNA in their saliva. Other subgroups of patients had high levels of antibodies (IgG) to Pg in their blood and/or their CSF also showed a slowing of cognitive decline on ADAS-Cog, which is a validated test to measure cognition. (IgG is an indirect measure and indicates an immune response to infection with Pg.)

It is also notable that it appears that there is very little separation from placebo until after the 20-week mark. This is consistent with the mechanism of action of atuzaginstat which slowly blocks the bacteria's ability to obtain nutrition. In addition, the trial provided only 48 weeks of treatment while many pivotal AD trials are 18 months. Given the mechanism of action, a longer trial may be needed to show clear separation from placebo.

Further evidence supporting an efficacy signal is shown below. The below data includes patients in the trial with Pg DNA detected in saliva. Reductions in bacteria correlated with clinical improvements and 6/8 measures reached statistical significance. Simply put, greater Pg reduction correlates with better clinical outcomes which supports the underlying hypothesis.

Figure 3: Cortexyme

Advancing the 40 mg dose in the clinic is Cortexyme's goal, so it is important to note that an efficacy signal was also seen in this cohort.

Figure 4: Cortexyme

The ADCS-ADL, which is a measure of AD patients daily living functioning, showed a worsening which is a perplexing finding in light of the cognitive benefits observed. In future studies, the company plans to use the CDR-SB, which is a different measure of function that potentially suffices as a primary endpoint and showed positive trends.

Figure 5: Cortexyme

Further evidence supporting an efficacy signal include observations that hippocampal volume showed a slowing of atrophy in atuzaginstat treated patients in the selected subgroup. Hippocampal atrophy correlates to cognitive decline, so preventing the destruction of this tissue is beneficial to preserving cognition.

When you consider the mechanism of action of atuzaginstat (reducing Pg via inhibition of its proteases), the only patients who should be expected to respond are patients with an active Pg infection. The GAIN trial has clarified which patients are likely to respond to treatment. In fact, it is very similar to oncologists looking for specific genetic markers to help select patients likely to respond to a particular medication.

Dr. Marwan Sabbagh, MD, a GAIN trial investigator and Professor of Neurology, provided context on the data when he spoke at the CTAD conference. He began his presentation noting the extensive evidence in the literature and that the results of the GAIN trial support that "Pg is an upstream driver of Alzheimer's disease." Dr. Marwan also addressed that subgroup analysis is a common practice in AD studies and that, "Although the top-line results did not show statistically significant difference between investigational product and placebo, it is very common practice for Ph 2 trials to identify a target population that is likely to benefit in confirmatory studies." He specifically noted the "biological plausibility" and "the correlations between Pg reductions and better clinical outcomes." He further noted that, "One drug may not treat all patients." Perhaps most importantly, he noted that "The GAIN trial clinically confirms Pg and the gingipain hypothesis in Alzheimer's disease." In fact, Alzheimer's may be a heterogeneous disease and patients may have different factors causing the similar clinical presentation of AD. A variety of treatments may be needed to arrest cognitive decline.

Dr. David Sherman, who holds an undergraduate degree in biology from Harvard College and a Ph.D. from UCLA where he studied neurobiology, provided additional context. He wrote, "How is the FDA going to view this subgroup? They're going to be fine with it. It was part of the statistical analysis plan that was already set out with the agency. It's fundamentally different from the kind of data dredging randomness we often see when a trial actually fails." Cortexyme is "developing a drug that targets P. gingivalis…so focusing on the half of the population with higher bacterial load seems pretty sensible." He further wrote that "It is strong validation of the pathogen hypothesis. If P. gingivalis isn't causally involved in the disease progression, it's hard to account for an effect of this magnitude. And a 50% slowing in cognitive decline isn't on the edge. It's hard to see that as statistical noise, but we will get a more granular look at CTAD." Dr. Knopman, of the Mayo Clinic, took a similar view when interviewed by BioPharma Dive after the CTAD conference. He said, "The data support following this study with a new one in which only patients with detectable P. gingivalis would be enrolled."

Context is so critical in analyzing data. According to an article in The New York Times, titled "F.D.A. Approves Alzheimer's Drug Despite Fierce Debate Over Whether It Works" summarized the Aduhelm data. "Biogen later said that it had analyzed additional data and concluded that in one of the trials a high dose could delay cognitive decline by 22 percent or about four months over 18 months. In the trial's primary measurement, the high dose appeared to slow decline by 0.39 on an 18-point scale rating memory, problem-solving skills and function. A lower dose in that trial and high and low doses in the other showed no statistically significant benefit over a placebo." So, the most positive take on Aduhelm's high dose cohort efficacy is that it slows cognitive decline by 22 percent in one study and not at all in an identical study. Cortexyme has produced data that suggests in a much shorter trial of less than a year, COR-388 showed 42-50% slowing in the subset of patients that had documented Pg infections based on DNA detection. This surely suggests COR-388 compares favorably to the new standard of care.

Safety

Safety is a formidable issue for Cortexyme as they seek to advance atuzaginstat in the clinic. Liver transaminase (ALT, AST) elevations, which exceeded 3x the upper limit of normal, were observed in 2% of participants on placebo, 7% on 40 mg BID and 15% on 80 mg BID, although virtually all patients were asymptomatic. These elevations were most commonly observed at 6 weeks after starting drug and incidence of elevations decreased with longer treatment. In addition, two of the above cases also had bilirubin elevations >2x the upper limit of normal. Some patients had these enzyme elevations resolve while remaining on drug and some resolved after withdrawal, but all resolved without any long-term adverse effects.

Although all patients fared well, a legitimate concern is that in a larger cohort some patients may have worse outcomes. In evaluating liver adverse events, Doctors use Hy's law which suggests that these elevations may put patients at risk for serious liver injury. Cortexyme has consulted independent hepatic experts who believe dose titration upon treatment initiation may mitigate these transaminase elevations significantly. In some cases, the FDA alerts Doctors using a "black box warning" in a product insert and includes recommendations for routine bloodwork to identify an emerging safety issue.

One critical issue to consider is whether the liver toxicity is related to the molecule or the killing of the bacteria. If the FDA thought the molecule was the issue, it surely does not make sense that they allowed the GAIN trial to continue as patients were continuing on drug. Moreover, if the molecule was the cause, it is also not logical that the liver enzyme issues would occur in the first 6 weeks of treatment but not later in the course of treatment. The FDA's decision to allow the trial to continue as well as the timing of the adverse events could suggest the eradication of Pg, which is known to reside in the liver, may be the central issue. Dr. Sherman's interpretation of the situation is that, "This isn't likely about the dangers of the drug, but the risk of reexposing the immune system to P. gingivalis in people who have high P. gingivalis load in their liver and are therefore more susceptible." He also believes, "If liver enzyme elevations are transient and occur early in the trial, then this is a manageable problem."

Dr. Sherman offered context on the issue after the GAIN trial top-line results: "To glibly say, there's liver tox, this will never be approved" may hold up in other indications, but it's a lot more nuanced in AD and with regards to clearing P gingivalis."

Certainly, the precedent for safety the FDA has already set with Aduhelm suggests they believe a high level of risk is permissible even for a marginal and questionable efficacy benefit. The need for treatments that slow cognitive decline is simply that great. A potentially serious side effect of Aduhelm use is ARIA. This is a potentially serious adverse event that occurs with many beta-amyloid removing drugs that is well known. Biogen's recent earnings call revealed just $300,000 of sales suggesting very few patients have been treated with Aduhelm. Despite this, one death is being investigated in a patient with ARIA and 3 patients have been hospitalized with ARIA. The precedent set to date certainly suggests Dr. Sherman's assessment of a high level of risk being acceptable in AD is correct.

For further context, Accutane is an approved drug for the treatment of severe acne. It requires liver monitoring due to the risk of hepatotoxicity. In addition, patients have to be counseled not to become pregnant due to an extremely high risk of serious birth defects in babies born to mothers on the drug. Abnormalities of the face, eyes, ears, skull, central nervous system, cardiovascular system and endocrine glands have been reported. Babies born with IQ scores less than 85 have also been documented. Moreover, Accutane use is linked to psychiatric issues including suicide, inflammatory bowel disease, intracranial hypertension, severe skin reactions [e.g., Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS), toxic epidermal necrolysis, pancreatitis, lipid abnormalities, hearing impairment and bone density changes. Before it became generically available in the early 2000s, it was bringing in $700 million in annual sales, suggesting wide usage. The FDA clearly approves drugs with less than benign profiles while implementing usage protocols to mitigate risk including patient counseling and liver monitoring. $700 million in annual sales suggests Doctors utilize drugs where they perceive benefit when they feel risks can be mitigated.

Citi analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg suggested that liver toxicity (and lack of strong efficacy signals) may preclude future development leading her to put a $2 price target on CRTX's stock last week. Dr. Sherman appears to disagree. "The problem with framing the liver AE's as program killing is that the FDA has already been all over this data set. They slapped a partial clinical hold on the program after the interim analysis. I say that as a good thing. Note the word partial. If the data was so bad that the program was dead in the water, why let the trial run to completion? All that would do was risk more liver AEs for no reason. The more likely explanation for what happened is that there is a risk- benefit to the drug that needs to be examined with efficacy data in hand."

AD patients with high levels of Pg face what Dr. Sherman estimates to be a 1 percent risk of liver complications while seeing an approximately 40-50% slowing in decline. Ultimately, what matters for investors is whether the FDA finds the efficacy data in the subset of patients (Pg saliva positive) to be compelling enough and also believes risk can be mitigated. The risk benefit for Aduhelm-a 22 percent slowing (best case) with a risk of ARIA (which can be a serious adverse event) appears much less attractive relatively speaking. While it is possible the FDA will allow no further development of atuzaginstat, the precedent in AD supports Dr. Sherman's stance.

Financials

As of September 30, 2021, the Company reported cash of $114.4 million, which it believes will be sufficient to fund its planned operations for a period of at least 12 months. The best path forward involves conducting a confirmatory pivotal trial and it is likely additional cash will be required.

Risk vs. Reward for Investors

Investors face many risks and challenges with the development of atuzaginstat but drug development is often a meandering ride with sudden twists, turns and elevation changes more fitting for a rollercoaster. The first risks are whether the FDA will allow a Phase 3 trial with atuzaginstat and whether titration will eliminate the safety issues that emerged. Next, the 80 mg cohort of Pg saliva positive patients met statistical significance (p=.02) on ADAS-Cog, but the 40 mg cohort came close but missed statistical significance (p=.07). Whether a properly powered trial (increased n instead of a subgroup) and a longer trial using the 40 mg dose can meet statistical significance is an additional risk. However, the slowing in cognitive decline with the 40 mg cohort far exceeded the standard of care's slowing, so regulatory flexibility is possible. Using an alternative functional test in Phase 3 and meeting statistical significance is another obstacle for Cortexyme. Lastly, dilution due to the cost of an additional trial is also possible.

Clearly, this is a high risk opportunity and evaluating whether the rewards are commensurate with the risk is wise. The data suggests that approximately 50% percent of AD patients are Pg DNA positive via a simple saliva test and those patients do benefit from atuzaginstat treatment. A treatment benefitting only a subset of patients is a common phenomenon. Checkpoint inhibitors such as Keytruda only benefit a subset of patients, yet Keytruda is widely considered revolutionary and is a blockbuster drug which has been enormously commercially successful. Alzheimer's disease is the crown jewel of drug development because it represents a $30-$50 B opportunity. Helping a subset that is half of a large market is potentially a huge win for an investor. Although the company faces many obstacles, if the data in the Pg positive subgroup is replicated in a targeted pivotal trial, Cortexyme will have an oral treatment that could easily become a multibillion dollar blockbuster. Now the company awaits regulatory feedback and investors have an opportunity to decide if the considerable risk is worth the considerable potential return.