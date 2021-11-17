Missed_Approach/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In recent weeks, inflation has been one of the primary concerns for investors. The consumer price index, which is widely used to gauge inflation for the end-consumers, rose 6.2% over last October, hitting the highest level since 1990. As a heavy-equipment manufacturer, Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has also felt the impacts of inflation on its bottom line in the previous quarter. Compounding to this, in the company's Q4 earnings call, its management discussed that the ongoing logistics and supply bottle-neck have limited the firm's ability to execute its production. These worries overshadow what otherwise would be a very successful production cycle. Given the company's track record and fundamentals, in this article, I will explain why I believe OSK can be a long-term value play for investors.

Inflation & Supply Challenges

Due to the global recovery, prices of raw commodities have been rising to unprecedented levels since last year. As evidenced by OSK's gross margin and the overall truck price index, higher material prices have made pricing difficult for the industry. Additionally, because of higher buyers' bargaining power and the nature of production contracts, the firm faces challenges in passing on these costs to its customers. Thus, the company's bottom line was inevitably hit during the previous quarters.

Figure 1: The Pressure Of Input Costs On OSK's Gross Margin

Data by YCharts

When discussing the price levels of commodities, there are two components: structural and cyclical change. While a case can be made that energy commodities will revert to their previous level once the winter cycle is over, metal commodities such as copper also face a structural production-demand gap due to depleting mine bodies. In my previous article on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), I highlighted several reasons why I believe copper prices will remain elevated in the next decade. Though, it is likely that price levels for metal commodities will stabilize next year. As reported by S&P Global, weakening Chinese demand and an oversupply of iron ores are going to weigh down the price of steel, thus helping the company's margin in 2022 as steel is the main component in vehicles' chassis.

On top of material costs, labor and chip shortage are also dragging down OSK's production capacity. Between the two, is unlikely that the chip shortage will be resolved going into 2022. In its Q3 earnings transcript, Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), a major German semiconductor, stated that it does not see production catching up to demand within the next year.

To address the chip issue, OSK has been redesigning many of its JLG products to be compatible with higher capability microprocessors, which are produced in higher quantities by chipmakers. Regarding inflation, the company has also been raising prices in its non-defense segments to pass some of these costs to customers. However, a major portion of the company's revenues comes from the defense segment. Lockheed Martin's (LMT) recent Q3 earnings call highlighted how the priorities of defense spending have been shifting following the Afghanistan withdrawal. Thus, OSK is under mounting pressure to control its costs and pricing to be competitive against other competitors in next year's recompete period for its defense contract.

Robust Demand

Despite production challenges, the core fundamentals remain strong for the company. The company's total backlog rose by 77% in the 4th Fiscal Quarter of 2021. This was led by record orders from the Access and Commercial segments, which rose 652% and 101% from the prior year, respectively.

Figure 2: Rising Order Backlog

Source: Author's Creation From Company's Filings

On one side, this large backlog represents robust demand for the company's products and is consistent with the economic recovery theme. On the other hand, in an appreciating cost environment, this means that the company's margin will be negatively impacted as older orders reflect lower prices that have yet to adequately account for input costs. The company's management believes that it will take until mid-2022 for new pricing to be reflected on the company's results and stabilize its margins. Nevertheless, this shows that the company has positioned itself efficiently to capture the recovery cycle and will benefit from higher future cash flows.

Compared to industry leaders such as Caterpillar (CAT), it is apparent that OSK's sales and backlog are more seasonal. It could also be observed that OSK's sales backlog ratio, which is computed by dividing backlog over quarterly sales, has been steadily increasing, while that of CAT has remained relatively stable around 1-1.5. This could be due primarily to the scale difference between the two firms. In Oshkosh's case, the company's backlog continually runs 3 or 4 times above that of sales. Even at its lowest points, the ratio was well above that of CAT. This increasing trendline suggests that demand for the company's product is growing more rapidly than its fulfillment capacity. It also means that the company still has ample room to expand its production capacity.

Figure 3: Sales Backlog Ratio Comparison

Going forward, this growth will continue to be fueled by a mixture of organic growth and acquisitions to improve the company's product offers. In its Q3 earnings, the company stated that it is expecting its Access segment to experience organic growth in the next few years due to elevated customers' fleet ages. For its Defense segment, the USPS contract in 2023 will also help to reduce the impact on sales from declining JLTV volume in the next few years. Up to date, OSK has shipped 13,500 JLTV units out of the US Army's acquisition target of 50,000 units and the Marines' 15-16,000 target.

Figure 4: Balance Sheet Ratios

Source: Seeking Alpha

Financially, the company has one of the lowest debt ratios compared to other firms in the industrial machinery industry. Most notably, its debt to free cash flow ratio is below 1.0, implying that the company's total financial debts can be readily covered by its free cash flows.

Valuation

After spectacular growths in the 2000s, Oshkosh's revenues from 2010 to 2021 have been mostly cyclical. With more than 30% of its 2020 revenues coming from Defense, it is no surprise that the company's revenue pattern correlates significantly with the US's defense spending cycles. Other segments such as Access and Commercials are also mature markets and correlate with the cycles of the economy.

Figure 5: OSK's Revenues & Defense Spending

Source: Author's Creation from Company's Filings and Data from Statista

Hence, for the purpose of valuation, the average level of free cash flows from the past 10 years is used to calculate the company's normalized free cash flow. This method seeks to mitigate the effect of business cycles to arrive at a long-term value for the company.

By regressing OSK's 5Y prices against the S&P 500, I found the company's beta to be 1.43. From this, the rate of return on the company's equity was calculated to be 8.6%, thus translating to a WACC discount rate of 8.2%.

Figure 6: WACC Table

Source: Author's Computations and price data from Yahoo Finance

With sales data from the last 10 years, the firm's normalized sales level is $7.25B and its average FCFF/Sales ratio is 5%. This results in a normalized FCFF of $361.2M. Typically, in my valuation approach, I opted to perform discounted cash flow valuations on the companies' free cash flows. However, with current production uncertainties due to material costs and production issues, this is much more complex and may not reflect the reality of cash flows. The company has also refrained from making any explicit guidance for the upcoming Stub period and FY 2022. With this in mind, my method attempts to establish a conservative valuation range for OSK's shares.

Figure 7: Normalized FCFF And Valuation

Source: Author's Computations and financial data from Seeking Alpha

From these assumptions, the lower bound for OSK's value is $112.83. At the current market price of $115 - 116, the company's shares can be said to be, at worst, fairly priced. Under better scenarios, such as when using the 5Y average FCFF/sales ratio of 6%, the valuation results in a share value of $133.77, implying a 15% upside over the current market price. This implies that OSK shares are trading at their fair value under the most conservative scenario and offer attractive upside potential.

Figure 8: Sensitivity Analysis Of Valuation

Source: Author's Computations

Summary

In conclusion, the company will have to weather major headwinds in the short term due to elevated commodity prices and supply chain disruptions made worse by the upcoming holiday season. Having a large order backlog also means that its margins will be affected in a rising input cost environment. However, with commodity prices expected to be stabilizing in 2022, Oshkosh will be able to manage its pricing strategy to benefit from the recovery cycle. At its core, the company is supported by solid fundamentals and robust market demand. This demand will be further supported by the recently passed infrastructure bill. Moreover, OSK's shares are not overly priced and offer investors solid upside potential.