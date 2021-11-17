shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Presentation Snapshot

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed on August 19, 2020 voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

On April 30, 2021, Valaris emerged from chapter 11 with a net cash position, $550 million of debt due in 2028.

On November 1, 2021, Valaris Ltd. reported third-quarter 2021 results and provided a quarterly fleet status backlog of $2,697 million, including ARO drilling.

Investment Thesis

VAL has exited bankruptcy with a much better balance sheet, no doubt about that, but it did not change the fundamental problem that the industry is facing despite a constant message of better days ahead.

A simple and honest look at the balance sheet tells us that the situation has not fundamentally changed despite some temporary "book cleansing" that can be considered only kicking the can further down the road.

The offshore drilling industry is facing a colossal business model flaw. The issue is that the industry requires a massive investment that provides too little to no profit.

Offshore drilling is expensive for drillers like Transocean (RIG) or Valaris. Rig's cost is massive, and drilling deepwater wells are costly and requires high maintenance costs and elevated risks due to the drilling depth.

On the "clients" side, offshore drilling is also risky and less attractive than onshore drilling. Projects require about five to ten years to produce the first barrel of oil and require a massive dormant CapEx. At the same time, the same CapEx amount invested in the Permian Basin generates almost immediate cash flow. Thus, in my opinion, stock valuation erosion is unavoidable.

Yes, the company is putting to work a few of the nine stacked rigs (e.g., the DS-16 drillship, etc.), and it is undeniable progress, but at what cost? The company has not indicated the day rates, which makes me suspicious.

A few are telling you, it is different this time. The debt is gone, the cash structure is pristine, and oil prices are high and will make a difference. New CEO Anton Dibowitz said in the conference call:

As a result of these new contracts, Valaris' total backlog has increased to more than $2.3 billion from just over $1 billion at the beginning of the year. These backlog additions have enhanced our earnings visibility and importantly, have been added at higher day rates, which will help delay the foundation for improved financial performance in 2022 and beyond. More than $1.7 billion of the backlog added year-to-date has been for our floater fleet, including several multiyear drillship contracts.

In my opinion, the recent boost created by elevated oil prices is only temporary, and Valaris will probably go down in the next few months or years.

For all the reasons above, I recommend using VAL as a trading vehicle only and staying away from an investment long-term until the business can demonstrate a sustainable turnaround that I see unlikely.

Stock Performance

VAL has vastly outperformed Transocean in this industry over the past seven months. VAL is now up 55% since April/May.

Data by YCharts

Valaris Limited - 3Q21 and Balance Sheet History: The Raw Numbers

Valaris 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 307.1 293.1 326.7 Net Income in $ Million -907.6 -3,560 -54.5 EBITDA $ Million 92.3 -3,507 36.2 EPS diluted in $/share -5.58 -17.89 -0.73 Cash from Operating Activities in $ Million -31.7 -34.0 -11.4* Capital Expenditures in $ Million 6.0 10.8 14.2* Free Cash Flow in $ Million -37.7 -44.8* -25.6* Cash and Short-Term Investments $ million 291.7 608.8 620.8 LT Debt in $ million 0 544.8 545.1 Shares outstanding diluted in million 199.6 75.0 75.0

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from the company 10-Q filing

* Estimated by Fun Trading

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly Revenues of $326.7 million in 3Q21

Total revenues increased to $326.7 million in 3Q21 from $293.1 million in the preceding quarter. Net income was a loss of $54.50 million or $0.73 per diluted share.

2 - Free Cash Flow is an estimated loss of $25.6 million in 3Q21

Cash flow from operation for the 3Q21 was a loss estimated at $11.4 million, and CapEx was estimated at $14.2 million. The numbers come from the 5 months data indicated in the 10Q.

3 - Fleet status and Backlog

The backlog (including ARO) indicated by the company for 3Q21 is now $2.63 billion.

Source: FSR VAL

Note: 4Q20 backlog is estimated.

The current backlog is estimated at $2.6 billion. The company announced several contracts during the 3Q21. Unfortunately, the company failed to indicate the day rates attached to the contracts.

All we know is that the Valaris announced a bunch of new contracts in October, for a total additional backlog estimated at $330 million.

Drillships

1 -VALARIS DS-9 awarded a two-year contract with Exxon Mobil (XOM) offshore Angola. The contract is expected to commence in June 2022.

2 - VALARIS DS-4 awarded a contract with Petrobras (PBR) offshore Brazil. The contract is for a minimum term of 548 days and is expected to commence by the early second quarter of 2022.

3 - VALARIS DS-10 awarded two 1-well contracts with Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) offshore Namibia and Sao Tome and Principe. The first of these two contracts are expected to commence in November 2021. The Sao Tome and Principe contract will follow on directly from the Namibia contract. The contracts have an estimated duration of 60 days each.

4 - VALARIS MS-1 awarded a four-well P&A contract with Eni (E) offshore Australia. The contract is expected to commence in November 2021, with an estimated duration of 90 days.

Jackups

1 - VALARIS 36 bareboat charter agreement with ARO Drilling extended by 211 days from September 2021 to March 2022. ARO Drilling's contract with Saudi Aramco has been extended for the same period.

2 - VALARIS 123 awarded a contract with TAQA offshore in the Netherlands. The contract is expected to commence in November 2021 with an estimated minimum duration of 60 days.

3 - VALARIS 123 awarded a one-well contract with Cairn Energy (OTCPK:CRNCY) (OTC:CRNZF) in the UK North Sea. The contract is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022, with an estimated duration of 72 days.

4 - VALARIS 107 awarded a one-well contract with Carnarvon Petroleum (OTC:CVONF) offshore Timor-Leste. The contract is expected to commence in November 2021, with an estimated duration of 30 days.

5 - VALARIS 107 awarded a two-well contract with Vermilion (VET) Oil & Gas offshore Australia. The contract is expected to commence in April 2022 with an estimated duration of 60 days.

6 - VALARIS 144 awarded a 30-day contract with an undisclosed operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The contract is expected to commence late in the fourth quarter of 2021 or early in the first quarter of 2022.

7 - VALARIS Norway awarded a contract for accommodation work with Harbour Energy (OTCPK:PMOIF) (OTCPK:HBRIY) in the UK North Sea. The contract is expected to commence in November 2021.

Rig Sales

VALARIS 22 and 100 have been sold and retired from the offshore drilling fleet.

VALARIS 142 has been sold to an operator and can only be utilized on specific assets.

A few words about the Joint venture ARO Drilling from the conference call:

Since ARO is an unconsolidated joint venture, we believe that many investors and analysts do not fully appreciate the value of ARO to Valaris. ARO owns a fleet of seven jackup rigs, operating under contracts with Saudi Aramco with a contract backlog of more than $750 million. ARO leases an additional seven jackup rigs from Valaris through larger arrangements, each also operating under contracts with Saudi Aramco.

Fleet composition

The active fleet is composed of over 30 rigs generating positive cash flow, according to the company. The operational fleet represents rigs that are not in "preservation stacked" status.

The company also has nine rigs currently leased to the Joint Venture ARO Drilling, under bareboat charter agreements, and two rigs (one semisub and one deepwater spar drilling) managed on behalf of BP Plc. (BP) in the Gulf of Mexico.

Also, Valaris owns a stacked fleet, including many high specification assets, several of which were stacked last year during weaker market conditions.

4 - Debt and Cash on hand. The company is showing a negative net debt.

As of September 30, 2021, Valaris Ltd. had a cash and cash equivalent balance of $620.8 million. Total debt is $545.10 million as of September 30, 2021, and total liabilities not subject to compromise were $1,563.2 million.

Technical Analysis and Commentary

VAL forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $38.5 and support at $35.

The trading strategy I recommend is to trade LIFO a large part of your position and keep only a short mid-term position if the company succeeds in its revamping effort.

I recommend selling about 50% above $38.5 and waiting for a retracement at or below $35 to start accumulating cautiously again.

Warning: The TA Chart above is only valid for a short time and must constantly be updated to be relevant.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!