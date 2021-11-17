Kevin Frayer/Getty Images News

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been a leading brand worldwide for decades and has capitalized off of its name recognition and superior sporting goods, athlete partnerships and more to deliver one of the best returns for investors in the outdoor footwear, sporting and apparel industries.

I did a long-term investment portfolio analysis on Nike back in 2017, with the company returning almost 250% since, more than double the return of the average market indexes. Back then, my growth driver analysis focused on a recovery in the North American markets and the penetrative growth in the Asia-Pacific region, with China and Japan leading the way.

Since then, these factors have contributed to a majority of the company's gains, but there are other long-term factors which, in my view, help maintain the bullish stance on the company's potential. They have formed new partnerships, introduced new lines of merchandise, and have made a point of rewarding shareholders with dividend boosts and share repurchases.

Regional Growth Is Trading Off

Back in 2017 and through the past few quarters, the company was seeing high growth rates in the Asia-Pacific nations, most notably China, while their North American operations were suffering somewhat. Many analysts were predicting that this softness will continue, and that China will ultimately become the company's major revenue driver. What ended up happening, though, is that the company's North American sales recovered, while growth in China slowed.

This is partly due to the fact that the company mostly sells footwear in China, while the fastest growing business segments are apparel and equipment. Since these business segments have been doing well in the United States, the North American region has actually seen a reversal in these trends and, in the past quarter, reported a 15% increase in revenues and a 10% increase in profits, while China saw an 11% increase in revenues and just a 2% increase in profits due to footwear margins contraction with holiday sales and other factors.

It's hard to tell if we're ever going to see a time where all the company's business segments perform in the same cycle and see a surge in revenues and profits, but for now, I expect the company to continue to improve their North American and China sales at the same ~15% and ~10% growth rates, respectively.

Another positive regional factor, although it makes up a far smaller portion of the company's revenues, is growth in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions, which eclipsed North America and China growth combined as they reported sales growth of 33%. Margin expansion in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) also gave a boost to profits as the region reported just 14% rise in sales but a 26% rise in profits compared to 2020, a rough sales year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Segments Volatile As Well

Similar to regional performance volatility, the company's business segments have been volatile in their growth over the past few years. While footwear still remains the company's largest revenue segment, their investments in apparel and equipment have paid off, and while footwear saw a 14% year-over-year growth rate on average in the past few quarters, their apparel segment saw a 20% sales growth rate, and their equipment segment saw a 25% rise in sales.

This corresponds with the regional performance as China, as an example, is mostly a business of footwear, while the United States is becoming a more diverse region with increases in apparel and equipment sales as part of the overall product mix.

The company has, so far, been correctly seeing where its strength and weaknesses are and has been investing appropriately in where the future of its growth will come from. After their investment in the Asia-Pacific region, sales there aided their sustainable growth while North America was struggling. Now, they have been investing organically and through M&A (mergers and acquisitions) in the apparel and equipment segments in the North American region, and the results are showing. The sustainability of these investments is important to recognize and analyze, as well.

Superb Balance Sheet Position

The company holds $10.7 billion in cash and equivalents, as well as almost $3 billion in short-term investments, for a total liquidity position of ~$13.7 billion. This will, without a doubt, allow them to continue and invest in regions and business segments which will drive future growth, as well as maintain their high shareholder value commitments for the foreseeable future.

One thing that may be of concern is the company's debt load, which has increased in 2020 by nearly $6 billion to reach $9.4 billion as of their latest financial reporting. This results in the company paying just over $300 million every year in interest expense, while their investments and cash garner just $44 million in interest income.

Although the company went from a net cash position of $3.3 billion in 2012 to a net cash position of $900 million, they've doubled revenues, so overall - the change in debt position is perfectly fine as long as it sustains their growth, and in most cases, given how low interest rates are, it's better than hording cash.

Expectations & Valuation

With the company's sustained growth to both sales and net income, I come to the conclusion that they are fairly valued at current levels. Even so, their low double-digit EPS growth expectations mean that they are still likely to outperform the overall market, even if it's less than the 2:1 ration they have since 2017 when I first wrote about the company.

Here's an overview of the company's sales and net income growth projections:

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Sales $47.2B $54.0B $59.5B $64.2B $68.0B Growth +5.87% +14.5% +10.1% +7.92% +5.89% EPS $3.52 $4.73 $5.57 $6.40 $6.59 Growth -1.01% +34.1% +17.8% +15.0% +3.02%

As we can see, margins are expected to expand after a rough annual comparison with post-pandemic data sales. These projections imply the following forward price to earnings multiples, showing that Nike is fairly valued at current levels, given the growth rate they are expected to report:

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 EPS $3.52 $4.73 $5.57 $6.40 $6.59 Growth -1.01% +34.1% +17.8% +15.0% +3.02% FWD P/E 48.0x 35.8x 30.4x 26.4x 25.6x

(Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Page - Nike Inc.)

With a 3% to 15% growth rate to EPS in 2025 and 2026, respectively, I believe that the 25x to 30x multiple fairly values the company at current levels.

Outperformance & Conclusion

Given the faster than expected recovery in the company's largest regional segment - North America, as well as the fast growth and margin expansion in the EMEA and Asia-Pacific & Latin America regional segments, the company is likely to outperform these expectations, primarily the 2022 decline in EPS from 2021. This means that I believe the company will outperform these expectations by about 10%, roughly in line with their previous earnings report's outperformance (or beats vs. expectations).

As a result, with the company currently being fairly valued, their projected growth rate of 15% to 40% over the next 5 years means they are highly likely to outperform the broader market indexes and provide for a more superior return. Therefore, I remain bullish on the company's long-term prospects.