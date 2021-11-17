martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

We recommended shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) in an article written in July, saying that shares could potentially double from the prices at which shares were trading. Since then, shares have returned almost 21%, almost three times the market's returns. We also recently published an article comparing high-end shopping mall REITs, including Macerich, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF), Klépierre (OTCPK:KLPEF), and Simon Property Group (SPG).

We continue being optimistic about Macerich and estimate a fair value around $30 USD per share. Third quarter results keep us optimistic that the recovery is on track and that more gains should arrive in the future for shareholders. We were particularly impressed with the number of new leases the company was able to secure. During the third quarter earnings call, management shared some of the major leases signed:

The depth and breadth of the leasing demand has us very optimistic about the future. Some of the larger deals recently signed include Target, which is at Kings Plaza replacing JCPenney, Scheels All Sports mega store replacing Nordstrom and Chandler, Primark at Fashion District to Philadelphia, Primark at Green Acres, Pinstripes at Broadway Plaza, and Lifetime Fitness at Broadway Plaza and Scottsdale Fashion Square. And that's just to name a few of the bigger deals.

Other interesting additions include electric car companies, such as Polestar and Lucid (LCID). This shows that even digitally native brands are finding that having retail space in the top end shopping malls is beneficial for their brands and improves their omni-channel strategies.

Year to date, Macerich has paid down over $1.5 billion and reduced net debt to EBITDA by over two full turns. Debt to market capitalization has also improved to ~61%. Management also shared that the environment is strong and getting better by the month, and that they expect significant gains in occupancy, net operating income and cash flow. Funds from operations for the third quarter of 2021 were $18 million or 22% higher than the third quarter of 2020. FFO per share for the quarter was $0.45. This was $0.02 or 5% higher than consensus estimates of $0.43 per share. Occupancy continued to increase in the quarter and is up nearly 2% and over the past 2 quarters. 2021 FFO is now estimated in the range of $1.92 to $2.00 per share.

Macerich expects the balance sheet deleveraging to continue, and the CFO stated during the earnings call that they expect to reach a leverage ratio of ~8x by 2023:

...we expect to generate free cash flow after payment of dividends and recurring capital expenditures, exceeding $200 million per year over the next few years, which, with a quickly improving operating environment, supports a path to continued leverage reduction to approximately 8x by the end of 2023. This relative to leverage in the mid-11s at the end of 2020 on the heels of COVID. Including undrawn capacity on our revolving line of credit, which only $100 million of the $525 million aggregate capacity is currently outstanding, we have approximately $610 million of liquidity today.

Sales for tenants and leasing activity were both very positive in the third quarter, with the head of leasing remarking that they are on track for the best year since 2015:

...we're on track for our strongest leasing year since 2015. Sales were strong in September, and this is on top of a very productive July and August. September sales were up 17% when compared to September 2019. And once again, all categories, including food and beverage, comped positively. Looking at the quarter, third quarter sales were up 14% over third quarter 2019, and this is on top of the second quarter being up 14% versus second quarter 2019. Occupancy at the end of the third quarter was 90.3%. That's up 90 basis points from 89.4% at the end of the second quarter.

He also mentioned that he expects occupancy to continue to improve throughout the remainder of this year and into 2022. The pace of bankruptcies continues to decrease. And year-to-date, bankruptcies within the portfolio remained at the lowest levels seen since 2015. In the third quarter, only 2 tenants filed for bankruptcy. These 2 tenants accounted for just 5 stores and only 13,000 square feet.

Average rent for the portfolio was $62.58 as of September 30, 2021. And this is an increase when compared to $62.47 as of June 30, 2021, and $62.29 as of September 30, 2020.

We continue to think fair value for the company is in the low 30s, and we think it can reach this level when occupancy is restored to ~94-95%. An analyst asked when they thought this more normal level occupancy could be reached, and this is what management replied:

James Sullivan The first question I have -- when you look at the occupancy rate gain that you've achieved through the end of the third quarter and the leasing progress you've made for deals to come, and we think back to the analogy with the prior recovery after the great financial crisis, at that time, it took about 6 to 7 years to regain the roughly 500 basis points of occupancy loss in the GFC. Here, the vacancy loss was greater. The pace of recovery seems to be greater as well. And -- I don't know, I'm not asking you to make a forecast here, but when you think about getting back to, say, a 94%, 95% occupancy range, can you give us some time frame? I know you've said you expect it to be quicker, but obviously, it's a key driver of the portfolio, the strength of the portfolio, the EBITDA. And I just wonder if you can help us, Tom and Doug, indicate how long it's going to take to get back to that number at this time? Thomas O'Hern Yes. Sure, Jim. By the way, I think after the great financial crisis, we recovered in 4 years, 4.5 years, something like that. And we look at the pace today, you're correct, it is more rapid than what we saw in 2010 and '11. And if we stay on pace with what we've seen in the last 2 quarters, I think by the end of 2023, we'll be back in the occupancy levels that we were at pre-COVID. Again, it depends on the pace, but everything we see ahead of us is a tremendous demand and some pretty big volume, and we think we can keep up that pace.

Conclusion

We were pleasantly surprised by Macerich's progress in getting back to pre-covid levels, and it seems the recovery is going faster compared to the period following the global financial crisis. If things stay on track, we wouldn't be surprised to see shares in the $30s again in a year or two, or as soon as occupancy is restored to a more normal 94-95%. We think management has done a good job on the leasing front, but are a little disappointed that they had to dilute shareholders with share issuances to deleverage. They were operating the company too leveraged to begin with, and Covid forced their hand. We have to at least give them credit that they waited for shares to recover a bit, and didn't dilute at the worst possible moment when shares were in the single digits. In summary, we view the company progressing well an on pace to fully recover in the next couple of years, and with that, we would expect shares to return to the $30s. Macerich is one of the most attractive stocks currently, at least, in our humble opinion.