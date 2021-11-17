Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

By David Huston and Nick Gomez

I have been watching Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) for months on expectations of weakness, while seeing the company gap-up and gap-down on anticipation of their annual results. Sure enough, despite a successful recovery from the pandemic lows the market was not sufficiently impressed to keep the stock up and prices in both companies have pulled back. I intend to show why this is a good place from which to start a long position, and I will do so by drawing on a book by Mary Buffett and David Clark: Warren Buffett and the Interpretation of Financial Statements.

What better way to study a high margin, bombproof balance sheet company like Visa than to use the metrics that the Oracle of Omaha uses to assess his favourite wide-moat businesses.

Visa

Visa Inc needs little introduction as a global payments technology company that operates worldwide. I have had a Visa card or debit card in my pocket for - give or take - twenty-five years and many of us will be familiar with their digital payment solutions linking consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses and even government entities. The core brands include Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPay, and Plus brands. In fact, in 2020 it handled 40% of all payment transactions globally.

There's more to this story than its ubiquitous brand though - I intend to show why Visa is an established market leader that still enjoys strong growth prospects.

Balance Sheet and Income Statement

Visa is fundamentally a growth story linked to the burst of electronic and digital payments, which only a few years ago overtook cash payments. There is plenty of gas left in the tank for this theme and that is why Visa retains a wide-moat rating amongst analysts. Visa effectively has a tollbooth business model where it earns fees when people pay using credit, debit or through their mobile.

To dig into the fundamentals further, let's follow Mary Buffett's advice regarding how we can assess Visa's balance sheet using the metrics that Warren Buffett uses to determine whether a business has a wide-moat or not. This can get very complex and nuanced so for the purposes of saving space, here is a final assessment of Visa's income statement and balance sheet using the principles from the book in a traffic light format:

Source: Analysis produced by David Huston

There is a lot of green for a reason - Visa is a strongly cash generative, wide-moat business with a 76% gross profit margin and a remarkable track record for turning that revenue into net income and bottom-line profit that grows steadily over time. Let's home in on a few key measures:

Visa keeps costs down with SG&A costs of 13.8%, Buffett says anything below 30% is great

Depreciation expense as a % of profit is 4.4%, which is great

Visa has >20% GAAP Net income / total revenue ratio, and hit a staggering 51% in Q4 while blowing past estimates. That's very high!

EPS has been up for 7 of the last 10 years and consistent trend for decades

Turning to long term debt, it could pay that off in about 2 years of profit. Awesome.

Retained earnings growth is up for 5 of the past 5 years, we'd expect 5-10% growth here for a strong wide-moat business

Return on Shareholders' Equity is 23.6% and combined with its strong earnings history suggests that this is indisputably a wide-moat business

The positives are clear here from both the balance sheet and the income statement. Looking at the recent Q4 results for 2021 they were, in general, positive as well. Visa beat on Revenue with $6.6bn reported (+29% YOY) and core metrics for payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions all increased against fiscal third quarter levels and surpassed 2019 results.

The outlook that was expressed during the recent quarterly conference call was below expectation and during the earnings call forward guidance was set for "high teens" earnings growth and "mid-range teens" growth in earnings, which was below analyst expectations.

Personally, this is the sort of reaction I love. A world class company posts strong earnings, and it sells off because of perceptions around slowing growth in the following quarters; that appears to be more of a speedbump than anything structural. The chart below shows that the consumer has a lot of room on their credit card before they get back to the pre-pandemic debt levels. It is unlikely that they will stop using their card anytime soon.

Source: ANG Traders, stockcharts.com

Of course, we do need to be aware and cognizant that growth could slow down. I don't see this as a huge headwind though, and certainly not one worth discounting 10% of the value of the entire company. It appears analysts agree if you look at their forecasts:

Source: CIBC Capital Markets

Headwinds for Visa and Risks

There are a few headwinds that should be briefly addressed. One is from a technical analysis perspective: there is a floor underneath participation in Visa from these levels. At Away From the Herd, we've advised our subscribers to be cautious if Visa maintains negative momentum below $208 a share. It clearly has formed a base at $208 that goes back to March 2021 and it dinged off of this level on 3rd November again. Provided we can stay afloat above this level and particularly above the $205 level then there's a great deal of ground to cover to get us back to $250 that it traded at back in July of this year.

Source: ANG Trades, stockcharts.com

The second headwind is a Department of Justice investigation that has been opened up into Visa's relationship with other Fintech operators like Square and Paypal. The heart of the issue is whether Visa used anticompetitive practices in the debit card market by limiting merchants' ability to route transactions over other card networks even if they were less expensive.

Overall Assessment for Visa

Visa has a fortress balance sheet, it's a highly cash generative business and it has recently had its share price trashed due to concerns over the forward revenue guidance into next year. We believe that this reaction is over-done and that Visa and Mastercard are worth looking into as potential investments.

The DOJ investigation into Visa needs to be watched as does the recent weakness in the payments space. Visa looks to have formed a base at just over $200 and presents a good risk reward scenario from here.

Mastercard

I sometimes see Mastercard referred to as a smaller, nimbler version of Visa. Although it is smaller - with a $357 billion market cap - it isn't exactly a small yacht or sailing trawler in comparison. If we take a look at the size of purchase volume for global payments in 2019 we can see the difference:

Much of what we said for Visa can be said again for Mastercard. It is also a technology company that facilitates payments and processing, including authorization, clearing, settlement and related financial services products. It has also been a huge beneficiary of the on-going shift to digital and electronic payments as the company processed nearly $5 trillion in purchase transactions during 2020. Together Visa and Mastercard dominate the global payment space with a combined 45% market share as of 2019. Given that UnionPay dominates payments with 99.5% of its business in China I would be inclined to agree with analysts who state that Visa and Mastercard effectively have a duopoly in the global payments space (ex China).

Mastercard Fundamentals and Analyst Forecasts

Mastercard posted Q3 revenues of $5 billion and net income of $2.4 billion for 2021 and this represented a 30% YOY increase on GAAP revenues and 59% increase in net income. To put how good that performance is into perspective let's look at a comparison. Tesla posted $13.7 billion in revenue in Q3 with only $1.6bn in net income. Mastercard on these measures has a 48% profit margin against 11.7% profit margin for Tesla. Tesla aims to achieve a 14.6% medium term profit margin while Mastercard seeks to defend and maintain the >40% profit margin it has had since 2009.

Using the measures above for assessing Mastercard's balance sheet and income statements, we get a similar result to Visa. So instead of going into the same level of detail let's pull out several highlights:

Mastercard has increased revenue every single year since 2005 apart from the Covid-19 pandemic where it decreased for 3 quarters

Current ratio of 1.33

ROE > 50% since 2009 and currently 123% last quarter

Return on shareholder equity of 35% (Net income / Shareholder equity)

PE of 47.21 which is on the high side

Has traded at an average of 1.15 Price/Fair value since 2017 and now trades at 1

This is a good example of a fantastic business that does, indeed, still lack that coveted 20% margin of safety. What's interesting though is that the recent share price weakness has wiped out a lot of that premium:

Source: CIBC Capital Markets

It would also serve as no surprise if we jump straight to the fact that analyst concensus for Mastercard is very similar to Visa - there is a lot of upside and the risk to the downside is fairly minimal:

Source: CIBC Capital Markets

What we expect to see over the coming quarters is for Mastercard to maintain its stunning profitability metrics and to continue to grow revenue >10%. The TTM revenue growth of 14% suggests that we are on-track and the most recent quarter's performance suggests that we are looking at consistent top and bottom line growth for the next couple of years.

Technical Analysis for Mastercard

Very recently, since we tipped these two companies, Mastercard has been outperforming Visa. We have noticed an interesting trend that relates to spikes in the standard deviation when comparing the share price of the two companies. Notice that spikes in the standard deviation tend to mark the start of rallies in both companies (green verticals below):

Source: ANG Traders, stockcharts.com

Overall the technical picture is favourable for Mastercard above $330 and we will be monitoring our position closely over the coming weeks and months at our private service.

Final Thoughts

The benefits of understanding what a company does and how it operates, as well as where it sits relative to the competition, mean that you can more consistently invest in companies that can "stick around" for the long term. Ultimately that also translates into the ability to decipher whether a 10% drop in a company is fatal, due to fundamental problems that the business faces, or whether it is an over-reaction to bad news.

Looking at the fundamental and technical picture for Visa and Mastercard we are inclined to believe that these factors influencing the short-term weakness in the share price are temporary and present a buying opportunity for investors to consider.

That being said let's pay close attention to the risks. Visa has had DOJ investigations in the past and both Visa and Mastercard have to contend with a regulatory environment that can lead to substantial fines if they are found to be using their duopolistic power to limit competition in an unfair way. Equally these are companies that trade on quite a high valuation and therefore they need to continue to grow revenue and profit to be worthy of that valuation.