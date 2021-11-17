alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:NOVA) describes itself as a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider. The company focus is limited to 33 US states. Sunnova's self-claimed mission is to power energy independence so that retail homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted.

In this write-up, I'll take a deep dive into multiple facets of the company such as management, suppliers and operational performance. On my agenda is the most recent acquisition of SunStreet. Additionally, I examine financials and valuation.

Value proposition to Sunnova Energy customers

Sunnova, founded in 2012, is headquartered in Houston, TX. With its business model the company is serving not only the macro trend of renewable energy generation but also the underlying development towards a more decentralized power generation - something that is clearly contrary to today's world with its huge power plants of all technological kinds.

Sunnova covers the whole value chain ranging from home solar power generation and storage solutions to roof placement, after-sale service plans (up to 25 years through Sunnova Protect) and in-house financing solutions. At the end of the day, Sunnova is a one-stop-shop for so-called nano-grid systems which can be scaled into micro-grids. The former refers to the customer's property alone, while the latter comprises multiple nano-grids which are joined with additional energy resources and control technology. This is ultimately the decentralization of power generation and energy independence. The illustration below gives additional color on how Sunnova fits into the energy transformation.

Sunnova's value proposition depends on the service chosen. The screenshot below shows the variety of services offered (there are differences among states though). What however holds true for all states is the differentiation between system ownership - Sunnova or homeowner - and the depth of the product/ services purchased - basically photovoltaic with or without energy storage units.

Sunnova's geographical footprint

Sunnova covers 33 states in the US with its services. This geography is leaning towards the Southwest and the East Coast (see map below). While these territories are among the most populated in the US and therefore provide an attractive customer potential, it is necessary to stress that actual solar irradiance is not fitting 100% well into Sunnova's geographic footprint. This is illustrated by the second map down below.

The technical term solar irradiance, for those of you who are unfamiliar with it, indicates the solar power received per unit of flat surface. In below map it is measured in kWh per square meter and per day to cover the time dimension.

As a (potential) investor I'd argue that this mismatch between solar irradiance and Sunnova's covered territory comes with a reduction in efficiency. Here's my reasoning: Let's assume we have two identical households with identical properties. However, household A is living in Arizona with a high irradiance and household B in New York with a low irradiance (both states are covered by Sunnova). While all expenses for the photovoltaic panels, the installation and so on are assumed to be equal (at least in real terms), the amortization scheme is not.

Everything else equal, for household A the investment will be amortized much faster than for household B. The solar irradiance allows household A to harvest significantly more energy with the same surface of photovoltaic. Thus, household A saves more on energy expenses and/ or gains more on selling this energy. Consequently, the customer base in the Northern states - represented by household B in my example - is supposed to be smaller as the investment threshold in terms of amortization is higher for these households. Admittedly, I am not considering any federal, state or local incentives which impact the investment decision, too.

Sunnova management

For me as an investor what is truly important is the company's management. Particularly, its execution abilities and vision. For companies which recently became public - Sunnova's IPO was in 2019 - I appreciate if the founder is still aboard in some role. In the case of Sunnova, founder William J. Berger continues to be the company's reigning CEO. According to the corporate website, he has 20+ years of experience in the electric power industry. He seems to be driven by an entrepreneurial spirit having founded at least two more enterprises in the energy space. Both of these prior ventures Berger sold in 2010 and 2012, respectively (source: andrewjowett.net and texasishot.org). This to me is a solid track record which you have to give Berger credit for. And, also important, he has his skin in the game owning 0.37% of Sunnova's shares (source: marketscreener.com).

Then, Robert Lane serves as CFO. He joined Sunnova in 2019 - shortly before the IPO. What I like about his bio is the fact that he started his career as an equity research analyst in the energy industry with Smith Barney (1994 to 1997). He worked for a couple of investment companies and then pivoted into the (energy) corporate space (source: linkedin.com). Combining both worlds - investment space and corporate energy - seems extremely valuable to me as a (potential) investor as I'd conclude he knows about the necessities of both.

SunStreet acquisition in 2Q21

In February 2021, Sunnova announced it would acquire SunStreet from home construction and real estate company Lennar (NYSE:LEN). The acquisition was finally closed in 2Q21. At closing, Sunnova paid $150m in equity consideration issuing 3.33m shares, at a price of $45 per share. An additional $175m - which is 3.89m shares at $45 - will be raised contingent to certain customer growth numbers (2.78m shares) and the development of micro-grid communities (1.11m shares). The time horizon is four and five years, respectively (source: MergerMarket). If all performance metrics are met, the whole deal volume would amount to $325m.

The deal not only helps Sunnova to boost its customer number but opens up the opportunity to upsell its own products to SunStreet customers. Further, customer acquisition costs will go down strongly. Indeed, Sunnova added roughly 33.5k new customers - see chart below.

SunStreet's geographical footprint is heavily focused on California (other business is in Colorado, Florida, Nevada and Texas). Looking at the chart below (and recalling the solar irradiance map above) reveals that this deal broadens significantly Sunnova's customer base in a very attractive market. While in the four years prior to the SunStreet acquisition, Sunnova added a total of roughly 16k customers from California, in the quarter the deal was closed the Californian cohort skyrocketed to 28k (combining both organic and inorganic growth). The vast majority of these additions stems from the SunStreet deal.

Taking a topline perspective, we notice that the SunStreet deal not only broadened existing but also added new income streams to the company. Compared to the prior year quarter (2Q20), revenues increased by +55.5% or $23.8m in 2Q21. This increase comes on the back of boosted existing revenue streams led by PPA (power purchase agreements), lease deals, SREC (Solar Renewable Energy Credits = public subsidies). New to the revenue mix are cash sales which contributed roughly 10% of 2Q21 overall sales (2Q20: 0%).

Additionally, Sunnova and Lennar entered in a strategic partnership meaning that Sunnova becomes Lennar's exclusive residential solar and storage service provider. This deal makes great sense as both companies' value propositions complement one another.

Sunnova's o perational performance

As Sunnova reported on October 27, 2021, its 3Q21 results, data is available until September 30, 2021. Investors tend to like business models with recurring revenues. Sunnova caters this desire locking its customers into long-term agreements with initial terms between 10 and 25 years. Revenues, prior to the SunStreet acquisition, derived mainly from three sources:

Lease: lease of solar energy system

PPA: sale of solar energy production

Loan: sale of solar energy system

In the chart below I depict the quarterly average revenue per user (ARPU) for these different revenue types. A couple of things draw our attention here. First, the relevancy of lease revenues as both absolute level and stability (= low volatility) are strongest with lease revenues.

Second, seasonality of PPA revenues even though this surely is not super surprising as in winter season less solar energy is generated and therefore sold.

Third, upward sloping trend of lease and PPA revenues. Since 4Q16 these revenue streams show a slow but consistent upward trend. Yet I want to point out that the qoq growth statistics recently moved in the range of around +5%. I see additional potential here. Sunnova needs to find a way to leverage more efficiently on its existing customer base. This issue becomes even clearer when looking at the number of services sold per customer: the yellow columns in the chart below are not moving. Management appears to have identified the same lever according to its recent quarterly presentations where it points out to increase NCCV (net cumulative customer value). In a nutshell, management suggests boosting NCCV from roughly $10k in 2021 to $19k by 2025. This is supposed to happen on the back of a more holistic energy offering by ultimately increasing the number of services sold per customer: This metric is expected to double from its current level of 3.5 by means of (i) storage and energy management services, (ii) grid services and (iii) EV charging, secondary generation (such as fuel cells) and additional energy services.

To me it seems obvious/ compulsory to pursue a more aggressive upselling strategy as customers are locked in for up to multiple decades. According to Sunnova's company presentation on 3Q21 the weighted average contract life remaining is 22.4 years. This is a sticky business model. Leveraging on this stickiness means developing existing customers within the ecosystem. The ongoing electrification and energetic transformation of our society offers multiple opportunities to do so. According to the company's 3Q21 earnings call, Sunnova sees significant potential in penetrating its existing customer base with storage systems. CEO Berger mentioned a growth factor of six by 2025 based on today's penetration rate of roughly 10%.

Additionally, Sunnova aims to double its year-end 2021 customer count - at the end of September 2021 this KPI stood at 177k - by the end of 2023 (source: company presentation 3Q21). To me this seems very ambitious. Potentially, this goal can only be achieved by means of another acquisition. Yet it is impressive how Sunnova is strongly ramping up its dealer base - exceptional growth beyond +400% over a two-year period - which ultimately should translate into customer origination.

Note that the network of local, independent dealers brings both benefits and disadvantages to Sunnova's business case. Most importantly, this indirect approach is lean in costs as few ramp-up expenses are required. At the same time, this model immediately provides scale as the dealers are usually well-established in their respective local markets. On the other hand, there is no guaranteed exclusivity as it was the case with an in-house sales organization.

In its annual report FY20, Sunnova states that just two dealers account for more than 10% each of its net originations in FY20 and FY19. Namely these are Trinity Solar and Infinity Energy. With the former, Sunnova has agreed upon an exclusive collaboration for four years starting in 2019. It is noteworthy that Trinity Solar describes itself as "the largest privately-held residential solar installation company in the nation" and therefore providing significant power to Sunnova's origination efforts.

Competitive landscape

The market volume of residential solar in the US is forecasted to grow by +5.6% annually to reach $14.1bn by 2028. These growth expectations are triggered by the decarbonization trend which is pushed by favorable government policies (incentives, tax rebates) but also an increasing societal awareness. The US re-joining the Paris Climate Agreement in February 2021 certainly contributes to the momentum (source: finance.yahoo.com).

According to the company's annual report for FY20, its primary competitors are, among others, centralized electric utilities which supply the same good (=electricity) to households. Competition is basically on price and the predictability of future prices. Particularly the latter drew customers' attention lately in the face of soaring inflation. Yet, energy remains a commodity, but price sensitivity increased at least temporarily. I'd say that Sunnova could leverage on this zeitgeist. By catering our intrinsic instincts for independence and autarchy, Sunnova might actually be a winner of the current situation.

Additionally, management refers to retail electric providers, vertically integrated solar companies such as Sunrun (RUN) and Sunlight Financial (SUNL) as well as solar companies with B2C approaches, e.g., private enterprise GoodLeap (previously called Loanpal).

I was surprised that wind energy companies are not mentioned as potential threat. Sure, no household will build a windmill in its garden. Nevertheless, wind energy is as green as solar energy. Thus, it is catering the same purposes as Sunnova's product: energy and sustainability.

Sunnova Energy's suppliers

Effectively, the company's business runs on few hardware components: (i) photovoltaic panels, (ii) inverters to convert direct current into standardly used alternating current electricity, (iii) racking systems to attach the panels to roof/ ground, (iv) remote monitoring systems and, finally, (v) energy storage systems for any excess energy produced.

Sunnova has a pre-approved list of manufacturers and models for its dealers to choose from (i.e., no supplier obligation). At the same time, Sunnova has master contractual arrangements in place with each vendor on this list. These master agreements define general terms and conditions such as warranties, product specifications or indemnities.

According to company disclosure, the supplier pool is heavily concentrated around six companies when looking at both FY19 and FY20 combined. On the panel side it's Hanwha Q-Cells (Korea), Longi Solar (China) and Yingli Green Energy (China). Inverters are primarily supplied by Enphase Energy (USA) and SolarEdge (Israel), while energy storage system come from Tesla (USA) and Enphase Energy.

Inflation might be another concern you want to raise. Here, CEO Berger revealed an interesting piece of information in Sunnova's 3Q21 earnings call:

We've got some, like I said, panel secured just in case our dealers foot fault on some of the deliveries that they were expecting or should have procured. We're making, we're on top of our dealers working with them and helping them to secure those panels. So we feel pretty good about the panel situation. It's clearly tight. We're meeting just, meeting demand as an industry, but given the political intervention, but we feel pretty good about where we sit. On the inverter side, we continue to see more and more real strongly well managed firms come in and compete. And we've got a number of providers that are going to be providing Energy Storage Systems with their own inverters in it.

NOVA financials

On this occasion I would like to draw your attention to the fact that Sunnova currently is a cash-burn venture. We want to look at potential dilution driven by the issuance of new stock. Indeed, Sunnova drove its share count to roughly 112 million having started at around 80 million. Simultaneously, the company tripled its debt from $1bn to $3bn. Consequently, Sunnova's equity ratio deteriorated by 11 percentage points since year-end 2016 (from 33% down to 22%).

If we look at the equity situation, we need to look at the company's gearing in a next step. This metric for financial stability stands at 230% per 3Q21. Sunnova's financial debt burden becomes more and more relevant. This is probably ok considering historically low interest rates and the company's growth potential. Additionally, Sunnova's maturity schedule is leaning towards 2026 and thereafter as the screenshot below proves.

NOVA stock valuation

As its bottom line is still in negative territory, we look at the price-sales-ratio (PSR). After the pandemic hit at the beginning of 2020, (renewable energy) stocks soared until the end of January 2021. Thereafter, stock prices corrected significantly bringing valuations down. For instance, Sunnova's stock is currently trading around 30% below its peak high in terms of PSR.

Next, let's track down the analysts' consensus on revenues. As depicted below, Sunnova is all set for high growth over the next years. Based on the current estimates, its topline is expected to average +36% in growth between 2020 and 2025. Note that its growth in the 2018 through 2020 period stood at +24%. Consequently, today's PSR for FY21e of 19.3 times will have been cut into halves by 2023 (I am feeling more comfortable referencing to FY23 as the consensus comprises 14 estimates, while 2024 and 2025 are comprising 4 and 3 analysts, respectively).

These two years until FY23e are not much down the road. Particularly if we take into consideration the high visibility of Sunnova's business case with its long-term customer agreements. I'd like to stress that a PSR of 10 times (by FY23e) is significantly below what Sunnova stock was trading since IPO.

The topline growth is accompanied by strong improvements in profitability. The street expects Sunnova to turn profitable by FY23e, while already being close in FY22e. Sunnova fulfils multiple high-growth-company characteristics. This is sort of remarkable as the company's business case is rather, let's say, boring (without any negative touch though). Sunnova is not a tech company where you actually might expect such high growth numbers. No, Sunnova is operating in energy. Yet it's focused on the next generation of energy supply.

Something is still bothering me about these ambitious valuation multiples considering the, in my opinion, rather ordinary business model. There is no hanky-panky. No unicorn coding or similar. Therefore, I suggest digging a little deeper. Combining the sales consensus for FY23e ($478m) with a set of different multiples. The latter range from the current sales multiple at round 20 times to a maybe more realistic long-term multiplier of around 7 times. Additionally, I integrate some leeway for the final topline in a range of plus/ minus $50m around the consensus figure.

The results are shown in the sensitivity table below referencing the average annual rate of return per November 16, 2021 (until year-end 2023; no dividends assumed). My personal expectation on return is at least an annual 10% (highlighted in yellow), while everything beyond 15% is marked with green. Below 10% is red.

Apparently, there is some leeway left in terms of PSR to obtain my individual target return. If Sunnova hit the FY23e sales consensus at around $480m, any sales multiple above 13 times would make the cut for me. Today we stand around 19/ 20 times. Personally, I'd expect PSR valuation to come down quite strongly going forward. A level of around 10 times annual sales looks much more realistic for any mid-term horizon. Long-term we should expect even lower PSR levels given Sunnova's business models. However, right now against the backdrop of the green energy hype and (still) low interest rates (relevant to any DCF valuation approach), juicier valuations actually could persist for quite a while.

The chart below illustrates multiple price targets based on different PSR assumptions (20 times, 14 times and 7 times). It relies on consensus data which are available until FY25e. Accordingly, the potential future share price could range from $135 to $17 (both by FY25e).

Finally, I'd like to think a little out of the box with regard to evaluation. GoodLeap, a private financier for US residential solar was valued at $12bn in its latest funding round in October 2021 (source: wsj.com). Note that GoodLeap is put into the fintech cluster by investors/ public and therefore most likely enjoys a juicier valuation. Sources set its FY20 revenue at $361m (source: craft.co). Assuming FY21e revenue of $450m, which would correspond to a probably conservative increase of +25% yoy, the PSR would stand at 27 times. Even if we increase the yoy growth rate to, let's say, +40% ($505m of revenue in FY21e), the PSR would be reduced to 24 times only.

Oh, do not forget that 12.1% of shares are sold short.

Wrapping things up

In my opinion, Sunnova's investment case offers high long-term visibility paired with recurring revenues, scalability both internally through penetrating its existing customer base and externally by its growing dealer network, a clearly outlined growth strategy, an entrepreneurial and experienced management team and, very important in a usually (highly) regulated industry, public/ political tailwinds against the backdrop of the pressing climate crisis.

Then, I was questioning myself if Sunnova's business has a moat. It has. Here are my arguments: First, Sunnova locks its customer into long-term contracts of 10 to 25 years. Customers are reluctant to switch to another company as this should come with a significant amount of time and effort. Second, the company keeps building strong partnerships on the sourcing side of its business. Dealer growth was simply nasty over the most recent quarters (CAGR 2019-21: +130%). Another evidence is the Lennar deal which stipulates Sunnova as Lennar's exclusive residential solar and storage service provider. Recall that Lennar delivered roughly 53k homes in 2020 (source: Statista). Yet, it is necessary to admit that the bond with dealers is highly contingent on the commissions Sunnova is willing to pay. Hence, this specifically adds just (very) little depth to the moat.

On the downside, I identify significant execution risk to materialize all of these nicely phrased strategies and ideas. I think, however, there is reason to put confidence in CEO Berger's hands as his track record qualifies him to lead his company on the current expansion path.

Inflation might kick in too, dependent on how transitory (or not) it will be at the end of the day. Management deserves credit for having secured hardware supply in advance.

What I find extremely appealing about Sunnova's investment thesis is the combination of visibility on the one hand and growth on the other. Overall, prospects look bright. Valuation is pricey though. The jump in share price at the beginning of October 2021 after the company's announcement to enter four additional states - Florida, Virginia, Maryland and Nevada - triggered market expectations and hiked valuation (source: sunnova.com).

Despite being sort of excited about the investment case, I am hesitant to jump right in with a bigger stake. For sure, I will put Sunnova on my watchlist and accumulate shares if there is a correction. Nevertheless, it could also be reasonable to start a first small position right away.

What's your opinion on business model, management and valuation?