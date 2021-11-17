Yongyuan Dai/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

China's Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) started off as "China's Google" and went on to become so much more. Now, in the midst of the tech crackdown, it stands at a crossroads not entirely on its own accord.

Given company management's vision and the facts, Baidu earns a guarded recommendation for inclusion into an investor's "core" portfolio ("core" and "satellite" portfolios were discussed in an earlier article).

"Search" in China

Baidu rapidly rose in prominence after global search leader Google was barred from operating in the mainland in 2010. In the present day, Baidu rules the roost while Google is relegated into obscurity in Hong Kong.

However, Baidu's dominance in search continues to be challenged reportedly due to Chinese users stepping away from using search engines in favour of searching within one-stop apps that are more tailored to their queries.

“Search” is an important source of revenue for Baidu; ads by fee-paying companies receive priority placement on top of a user's search query across its many platforms. About 70% of Baidu’s $18.7 billion in revenue for 2020 – $13 billion – came from ads. This is also the cornerstone of its "Baidu Core" segment.

The increasing AI-driven component in Baidu’s offering will likely help drive up ad pricing, since the feature promises to offer more intuitive ad serving. This is particularly useful against competition from Sogou and Haosou nipping at its heels. The company operates two short video platforms in its "Core": Haokan (which usually works with multi-channel networks) and Quanmin (an AI-boosted TikTok/Reels-style platform). Various other channels in the style of Wikipedia and Quora with social media features also feature in the "Core". Rounding out this segment are the company's industry-oriented Cloud and AI solutions, Maps, the company's own version of Waymo, "Apollo" and an Electric Vehicle (EV) company formed in collaboration with Volvo owner Geely.

Like Google’s YouTube, Baidu too has a video/streaming service – iQIYI – which is its own segment. With content at both free and subscription models along with revenue generated via online advertising and a large stable of originally-produced TV shows and movies, it's less like YouTube and more along the lines of Netflix.

Q3 Earnings vis-à-vis Prior Years

Now, Baidu has had a complicated past couple of years and this is where it stops being comparable to Google.

In 2018, it spun off iQIYI but held on to 56.2% of the latter's shares. Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), who were in talks to buy it away from the company, are now holding back because of the tech crackdown. iQIYI is now a millstone around Baidu's neck after short-seller Wolfpack Research has accused it of falsifying user account metrics. While U.S.-listed iQIYI denies it, the SEC hasn't yet given it a clean chit. On top of all this, iQIYI continues to burn cash to produce content that refuses to turn a profit. Baidu continues to report iQIYi's contributions to its bottom lines in its financials which, as a result, have a lot of room for improvement.

Since 2020, the company has been running a "Share Repurchase Program" scheduled to run through December 31, 2022. In the Q2 update, the "Share Repurchase Program" had advanced to $2.5 billion.

The "Share Repurchase Program" is very similar to that being pursued by Alibaba (which has been covered separately). Given the "tech crackdown" and its underlying motives, one wonders if there are other factors behind this decision.

Note: for a comprehensive analysis of the "decoupling" of the East and West, refer to this article written earlier for full context.

In Q2 2021, it reported a $583 million loss from its 11% stake in Tencent-backed short video platform Kuaishou when its share price dropped 28% in June. Kuaishou's doldrums continue to make an impact in Q3 earnings after Baidu's Q3 earnings registered a $3.34 billion loss in its "long-term investments". Reduced business due to lockdowns after another round of infections reported continues to affect Baidu's net income while the operating income shows significant improvement across the quarters.

In terms of changes in segment share and net line item improvements relative to previous years, iQIYI continues to show a drag on the bottom lines when it comes to income.

However, Baidu Core's net income for the quarter outside of its investment losses is 22% down year-on-year at $909 million. Similarly-computed consolidated net income is down 27% year-on-year at $790 million; the company had warned in the previous quarter's earnings call that growth will likely be muted his quarter. In addition, the company reports some increase cost of revenue on account of its new AI Cloud business.

In 2021, Baidu's YTD performance - as compared to the benchmarks Nasdaq-100 (NDX) and the S&P 500 (SPX) has had a precipitous fall after the highs seen in Q1, with a slight recovery after a lackluster dual-listing IPO in Hong Kong.

Selloffs by Western institutional investors coupled with reduced business contributed to the stock being well and truly far from catching up with the benchmarks.

Final Thoughts and Recommendation

Baidu's quest for a buyer for its iQIYI stake shows that the company's leadership has serious high-tech visions for the future; a movie/TV studio producer/streamer just doesn't fit in it. For said vision, credit is due.

"Idiosyncratic events" such as the selloff and the pandemic might be clouding its performance currently but its "core" offering is quite solid: on matters of technical proficiency, Baidu is going from strength to strength, has made substantial inroads in R&D for its "Intelligent EV" endeavours and is steadily rising to the challenge in China's cloud market, where Alibaba Cloud currently rules supreme. The battle for cloud dominance is hardly over, though.

Having said that (and as discussed in an article written earlier), there's every chance that the stock will eventually depart beyond retail investors' reach and be available only via Hong Kong in the near future. The increasingly complex nature of its business certainly gives the State enough cause to persuade the company to do so.

Nonetheless, in the present day: on account of company leadership's clarity of direction, steady diversification into highly complex business segments and (of course) its home turf advantage, the company earns a recommendation for inclusion into an investor's portfolio. The "guarded" nature comes from uncertainty related to the current environment in China dampening the company's ability to fully realize its potential.