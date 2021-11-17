whyframestudio/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is a Southeast Asia consumer business. It marries up its highly profitable Digital Entertainment segment with its rapidly growing E-commerce and Financial Services business units.

Sea's pace of growth continues to impress investors, but what's particularly noteworthy is that right now, its profit margins are showing meaningful promise.

Here's why paying 14x forward sales for this business is a lot better than it seems.

Investor Sentiment Remains Bullish On SE Stock

Data by YCharts

Sea Limited has continued its impressive run from 2020 well into 2021. Demonstrating to many doubters, that Sea has what it takes to continue to impress investors.

Although its most recent set of results, Q3 2021, haven't been met with much exuberance, these results are far from thesis-breaking, if anything they actually solidify the bullish thesis further.

Sea Limited's Revenue Growth Rates Continue Growing at a High Pace

Source: Author's Calculations

Even as Sea Limited has come up against a very tough set of comps with last year, not only has Sea continued to see its revenues increase, but the pace of growth has actually accelerated to 122% y/y revenue growth.

And while that's attractive, it's in the next section that we understand the bullish thesis.

Sea's Near-Term Prospects, The Importance of Sea's Digital Entertainment

(Source)

Sea's crown jewel is its E-Commerce segment. This segment accounts for 54% of total revenue. What's more, over the coming twelve months, it's likely that Sea's e-commerce segment will reach more than $10 billion of run-rate revenues.

(Source)

Meanwhile, Sea's Digital Entertainment segment is growing at a slower pace.

While Digital Entertainment bookings were up 29% y/y, its actual revenues were up 93% y/y. That being said, keep in mind that bookings are a leading indicator of where its revenues growth rates will go. The stronger the bookings the stronger its revenues growth rates, while a slow-down in bookings will lead to a slow-down in revenues.

So, you may conclude, so what if the digital entertainment segment is growing slower than the e-commerce segment? After all, this time next year Sea's Digital Entertainment segment will probably be reporting $6 billion of run-rates, which is approximately 36% of total revenue:

Source: author's calculations

For the graphic above, I've made some rough assumptions as to Sea's growth prospects. These are my assumptions only. But they nevertheless help illustrate the potential down the road.

The reason why Digital Entertainment is so important to Sea's bullish thesis is that this segment is the only profitable segment Sea has and has 58% operating profit margins. Think about that, for every $1 of revenue, 58 cents becomes profits.

And this leads me to discuss its profitability profile, next.

Sea Limited's Gross Margins Rapidly Improve

Source: author's calculations

As you can see above, for Q3 2020 Sea's gross profit margins stood at 34%, whereas right now, we can see that its gross profit margins have expanded by approximately 400 basis points to 38%.

What this means is that while Sea's E-Commerce segment continues to go increasingly negative and shows only a small amount of operating leverage, Sea's digital entertainment segment is providing enough cash flows to steam some of Sea's E-Commerce operating losses.

Hence, altogether, there's absolutely no doubt that Sea's profit margins have the potential to turn meaningfully higher down the road.

SE Stock Valuation - Not Expensive At All

Sea is priced at 14x next year's sales. Even if we come to terms that Sea's growth rates will undoubtedly slow down over the coming year, the company is still very likely to be growing at more than 50% over the next twelve months.

Even if we factor in some element of multiple contractions as its growth rates inevitably slow down, a portion of that contraction is likely to be offset by investors appreciating Sea's improved margin profile over the coming year.

On the other hand, keep in mind that investors are only asked to pay 8x next year's revenues for MercadoLibre (MELI). Of course, readers may counter by declaring that MercadoLibre's growth rates are slowing down rapidly, and that paying 14x for Sea is already a premium.

To that, I state that for Sea to be growing at more than 100% y/y right now, this implies that it will take a long time until Sea's growth rates start to mature and slow down.

The Bottom Line

Sea continues to report very strong growth rates. Even though its Digital Entertainment segment will become a dwindling portion of the overall business, it continues to provide Sea with much-needed funds, as Sea seeks to rapidly grow its e-commerce business.

Indeed, paying 14x next year's revenues isn't bad at all, considering the alternatives that investors have been paying large multiples for.

All that being said, I prefer to invest in stocks with a few more hairs on them, where the valuation is even more compelling. Good luck and happy investing!