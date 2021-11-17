Ethan Allen Interiors Stock: A Good Prospect For Value Investors

J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The home furnishing space is not known to be particularly attractive from a fundamental perspective. The companies operating here often generate low margins and they face fierce competition that leaves their revenue and profitability subject to extreme volatility. However, at the right price, almost any company can make for a solid investment opportunity. One company that seems to fit this designation is a firm called Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD). Despite suffering on its top line and in terms of profitability over the past few last years, the firm is showing some signs of improvement now. Add to this that shares are trading at low levels and that the company has no debt on its books, and it could make for a good prospect for value-oriented investors.

Shopping an opportunity

Ethan Allen Interiors is dedicated to the manufacture and sale of interior design products to cater to the home furnishings market. According to management, the company sells a wide variety of products through approximately 300 design centers that it has in the US and other nations. Of these, the company operates 141 retail design centers, 136 of which are located in the US and the other five located in Canada. The other 161 design centers are independently operated and they are located in the US, Asia, Middle East, and Europe. On top of all of this, the company owns nine manufacturing facilities throughout the US, Mexico, and Honduras. Its operations also include one sawmill and one rough mill in a lumber yard. For some of its products, the company also contracts out to various suppliers across the world.

Operationally, much of the company's sales fall under its retail segment. 81% of its sales in fact are classified under this category. Through the segment, the company sells home furnishings and accents to its clients. An impressive 51% of its sales under this segment are upholstered products. Another 28% falls under case goods and the remaining 21% is attributable to home accents and other products. The other key segment the company has is its wholesale segment. 19% of sales come through here. And according to management, the company basically ships its products to its retail network of design centers and it engages with other third-party contract companies to sell its products for it. Another thing worth mentioning is the company's exposure to the e-commerce space. According to management, sales under this category skyrocketed in the firm's 2021 fiscal year, rising by 87.5% year over year. Although this is impressive, it still resulted in less than 5% of the company's overall sales coming from e-commerce channels.

In the years leading up to the pandemic, financial performance achieved by Ethan Allen Interiors was somewhat mixed. Revenue remained in a very narrow range of about $20 million between 2017 and 2019. But then, in 2020, it dipped from $746.7 million to $589.8 million. Then, in its 2021 fiscal year, the company reported an increase in sales, ultimately taking revenue to $685.2 million last year. Already, the company has reported financial results for the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year. It looks as though revenue continues to recover from the downturn seen in 2020. Because in that quarter, revenue of $182.3 million was 20.6% higher than the $151.1 million achieved one year earlier.

*Created by Author

Now, when it comes to profitability, we need to be very careful. Because from year to year, profits have been rather volatile. After declining $36.2 million in 2017 to $8.9 million in 2020, it managed to pop up to $60 million in 2021. Operating cash flow followed a similar path, moving within a range with a low end of $42.5 million and a high end of $78.6 million. But then, in 2021, it surged higher, jumping to $129.9 million. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, operating cash flow still would have been $110.8 million in 2021. Meanwhile, EBITDA followed a very similar path, with that figure eventually hitting $127.9 million in 2021.

For the current fiscal year, profitability is once again mixed, but generally positive. Net income in the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year came out to $20.2 million. This compares to the $9.4 million generated one year earlier. Operating cash flow is down, having declined from $42.2 million to $17 million, but if you adjust for changes in working capital, it would have actually risen from $20.3 million to $32.8 million. The last metric we need to look at is EBITDA. In the latest quarter, this came out to $39.7 million. That compares to the $24.2 million generated at the same time one year earlier.

*Created by Author

It is too early today to price the company using extrapolated figures from its 2022 fiscal year. But with how fresh its annual figures are, we can and should use that. Based on the data provided, the company is currently trading at a price to earnings multiple of 10.5. If we revert back even further to the 2020 figures, then shares do look rather pricey on this basis with a multiple of 70.6. But that should be viewed as an outlier when you consider the company's historical financial performance. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, multiple is even lower at 4.8 while the adjusted equivalent moves this up slightly to 5.7. And finally, we have the EV to EBITDA approach with the multiple coming in at 4.2. Using the 2020 figures, these multiples are 11.9, 11.6, and 8.8, respectively.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Ethan Allen Interiors 10.5 5.7 4.2 Tempur Sealy International (TPX) 15.7 12.4 11.2 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) 13.8 8.3 4.9 The Lovesac Company (LOVE) 38.5 47.1 27.9 Mohawk Industries (MHK) 11.4 8.3 6.6 Leggett & Platt (LEG) 15.2 20.3 9.9

To put this pricing into perspective, I then decided to compare the company to five of its high rated peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 11.4 to a high of 38.5. Using the 2021 figures, our prospect was the cheapest of the group. Moving onto the price to operating cash flow approach, we ended up with a range of 4.8 to 47.1. Once again, our prospect was the cheapest. And finally, I did this analysis with the EV to EBITDA multiple, ending with a range of 4.9 to 27.9. And once again, our target was the cheapest of the group.

Takeaway

Based on all of these results, I must say that I am intrigued by Ethan Allen Interiors. The historical financial performance the company achieved prior to the pandemic leaves a lot wanting. But recent performance on the bottom line and a return to growth are encouraging, as is the fact that shares of the enterprise look incredibly cheap no matter how you stack them. So while I expect volatility from the company moving forward just as it had been in the past, the company is looking fundamentally sound enough to make for an investment opportunity.