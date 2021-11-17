Besjunior/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) is a stock I've written about a couple of times now. For the uninitiated, the stock belongs to the industrial sector and is known for its innovative and mechanized cleaning solutions. In my previous article, I'd encouraged prospective investors to wait for a pullback to the $72-$73 levels before considering an entry. The stock had dropped to those levels in Q3-21 and since then had gained around 16-18%; it is now not too far away from breaching its lifetime highs of $87.4. Earlier this month, the company also came out with its Q3 results, so I felt it would be a good time to take stock of things once again.

Production challenges a near-term headwind, but the order book position bodes well for the future

TNC's reported top-line growth in Q3 was rather muted, coming in 3.9% higher on an annual basis (conversely, Q2 sales were up 30% YoY, largely on account of a low base), and also getting the benefit of currency tailwinds which contributed 1.2%. Some revenue attrition impact is to be expected as they had divested their coatings business in Q1 this year, but the production (and consequently sales) performance was largely impacted by ongoing supply chain disruptions and labor-related challenges that seem to have afflicted most industries across the globe. From a quarterly sales run rate perspective, TNC's sales are still only around the $270m mark, below the normalized pre-pandemic range of $280-$300m, so clearly there's still potential to make up for lost ground and do even better when production gets back to full flow.

I say this because TNC evidently isn't suffering from a lack of demand, it's just down to execution, all of which is macro-related. To put things into perspective, their order backlog in Q3 was 3-5x their historical average (in Q2 it was only at 2-3x). A few cynics may attribute the elevated backlog to customers buying ahead of schedule to cope with longer lead times, but the TNC management was very clear in reiterating that any pre-buying patterns were "the exception rather than the rule", and much of the order placements were rather linked to the current period.

Currently, the company is dealing with challenges related to the sourcing of hydraulic pumps, electronic components, chips, etc. which serve as critical components of their mechanized products; shortages of these products have hampered TNC's production capabilities.

These supply chain-related challenges are expected to persist even in 2022 (TNC is looking to mitigate this by increasing the level of localized and regional centric manufacturing and sourcing, rather than moving components around regions) but as long as the order book looks strong, I believe the company can ride through this phase as demand for automotive solutions in industrial cleaning applications is only gaining pace. Traditionally TNC's products were primarily used in the retail industry but on account of its recently launched AMR products, the company has been able to target other verticals such as warehousing, logistics, manufacturing, education, amongst others.

Reduced financial leverage prompts increased capital distribution for Tennant

I highlighted previously how TNC has done very well to reduce its financial leverage position over the past few quarters. This continued yet again in Q3 with the total net financial debt dropping to $127m. This is a far cry from what it was exactly a couple of years back at $270m. Also note that from a net debt to EBITDA perspective, the ratio stands at a minuscule level of 0.9x well below their target (the long-term target is 1.5-2.5x).

Source: YCharts

In addition to the lower outstanding debt, one is also seeing the benefits of the debt restructuring exercise they undertook in Q2-21 which was designed to engender ~$12m of annualized interest cost savings. As you can see from the image below, quarterly interest costs have collapsed to just $0.6m vs. the historical range of $4m-$5m.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Also consider that TNC currently has over $140m of idle cash on the balance sheet, so from a liquidity perspective, they certainly look very well-placed. This comfortable financial position has seen the company accentuate its profile as a reliable distributor of capital. From a dividend angle, it has been keeping things up for 49 straight years now, but interestingly it hiked its quarterly dividend outflow by 9% at the end of October; this was quite the surprise, as traditionally - at least since 2014- quarterly dividends have at best only been increased by 5% on an annual basis. The fact that they hiked the outflow by a larger percentage should provide some validation about the management's inherent confidence in the business outlook.

That was not all; we also saw TNC resume its share buyback plans, something they haven't done since 2016! In Q3, the company repurchased 102,229 shares of its common stock shedding out $7.5m in the process. I'd expect this to continue as the company still has 1.28m of shares that are available to be repurchased as per the existing buyback plan.

Closing thoughts

One of the underlying rationales of my previous BUY thesis on the TNC stock was the attractive valuations at that time. The FCF yield was trading at double the historical average and the forward EV/EBITDA was trading at a 10% discount to its long-term average. Both metrics no longer look quite as attractive (they are still not expensive either). The FCF yield which was previously above the 8% levels has now dropped to 5.26% (still above the long-term average of 4.25%). The current forward EV/EBITDA multiple works out to 11.5x, not too far away from the long-run average of 11.6x.

That said, if I move to the charts, I believe TNC still offers ample value relative to other industrial stocks. The relative strength chart below shows how TNC has been losing ground relative to other industrial stocks over the years but currently, this does feel overextended with the ratio well below the upper boundary of the descending wedge at 0.95.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Source: Trading View

On the standalone chart, the TNC stock is in a very intriguing position as it looks like the November monthly candle may close beyond a long-term resistance; it is now making its fourth attempt to break past a region which it has failed to clear three times before (since 2018). It may spend some time chopping around sideways, but at some stage, something's going to give. Previously I'd suggested the previous lifetime high of $87.4 as the first exit point; I still maintain that, although momentum-based investors may be tempted to hold on even after the stock takes out the all-time high, given that this would have come on the back of the stock closing above a key multi-year resistance zone.