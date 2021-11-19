Nastassia Samal/iStock via Getty Images

Recently many strategists from Wall Street's top firms increased their 2021 S&P 500 end of year targets, with some of the bullish being 4,800 out of BMO, 4,600 from Barclays, 4,640 from CFRA and UBS, and 4,700 from Oppenheimer and GS. Goldman Sachs (GS) went a step further and raised its S&P 500 price target by 9% in 2022, as they now see it climbing to 5,100. The markets continue to rip higher and while some investors continue to look for pullbacks or a correction, nothing seems to create an impediment to the market's upward trend. Regardless of the economic aspects that bears try to utilize as logic for a correction such as inflation, investors are still piling in and the markets continue to appreciate.

With many of the big firms on Wall Street predicting year-end rallies and even another positive year in 2022, the question becomes how do you capitalize on these trends. Many investors have done very well just parking capital into S&P index funds such as the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY). Indexing has become a cornerstone to many investment strategies, and the data indicates that the S&P has returned a historical annual average of around 10% from 1929 - 2019. Suppose the market is going to rip higher throughout the remainder of 2021 and into 2022. In that case, I believe technology will continue to be one of the biggest beneficiaries and continue to play a significant role in the market's upward trend. An interesting investment is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) as it consolidates its investment mix into companies that provide internet software and services, IT consulting services, semiconductor equipment, computers, and peripherals. If the markets are going to rip higher, why not stick with what's been working and delivering for investors?

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY)

While SPY is heavily invested in technology companies throughout its top ten holdings only 28.39% of the fund is allocated to technology investments. By investing in SPY and owning one share, you're gaining an equity position in the 505 largest companies in America. SPY is comprised of 11 sectors and diversifies investors across America's business landscape. XLK on the other hand is 100% focused on IT, and the fund only diversifies throughout the IT spectrum. Its largest focus is software at 35.04% of the fund's allocation, followed by semiconductors and semiconductor equipment at 22.08%. Technology companies have been the largest winners throughout the bull market, and many software and semiconductor companies have decimated the S&P's annual return.

I like using SPY to track the S&P because it's possibly the most well-known S&P 500 ETF. SPY has been a great investment over the years as it's generated a 114.36% return for its investors over the past five years. I don't think anyone would complain if you told them five years ago if you just put your money here, it will double in less than five years, and you don't have to do anything else. While Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) are the largest holdings in both funds, XLK also has market standouts like NVIDIA (NVDA), Adobe (ADBE), and Salesforce (CRM) in its top ten holdings. By having such a large exposure to software and semiconductors, the XLK has delivered a 253.40% over the past five years compared to the 114.36% SPY delivered. If an investor would have been happy with doubling their money, how about if someone told you that you would double that amount again in the same time period?

The XLK has generated a 253.4% return without having to make an additional trade over a five-year period. Technology continues to innovate and evolve how it's utilized in both business and personal use cases. Many believe we are still only scratching the surface with how technology is utilized and areas such as data aggregation, data visualization, augmented reality, and virtual reality will drive innovation throughout the foreseeable future. This could be a case of if it's not broken, don't fix it and if the market is going higher the way many are suggesting, then allocating some capital to the XLK isn't such a bad idea.

An overview of the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

XLK correlates to the technology sector of the S&P 500 index. XLK provides exposure to the largest companies that operate in technology hardware, storage, and peripherals; software; communications equipment; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; IT services; and electronic equipment, instruments, and components. Investors are charged a 0.12% management fee which equals $12 per year on every $10,000 invested. This is one of the lowest-cost technology funds an investor can utilize as part of their investment mix. As of 10/31/21, XLK had delivered an average annual return of 21.92% over the past decade.

XLK has created a well-balanced fund for a technology ETF by allocating its capital across six information technology sections. Nine of its top ten holdings have exceeded SPY's total return over the past five years. NVDA, the fund's 3rd largest holding, has appreciated by 1,199.53%, while ADBE, MSFT, AAPL, and PayPal (PYPL) have all exceeded over 400% returns. Only Cisco Systems (CSCO) has underperformed SPY from XLKs top ten holdings. Some of the most exciting companies in the market can be found outside of the top ten, and you don't need to go that far down the line. Qualcomm (QCOM) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) can be found in the 13th, and 14th slots whole ServiceNow (NOW) rounds out the top 20 in spot 19.

The XLK has $48.65 billion in assets under management and has invested its capital across 76 companies within the technology sector. You're also getting a small $1.10 dividend per share, a forward yield of 0.66%. The XLK delivers a lot of value for investors with its previous track record of appreciation, low management fees, small dividend, and potential future capital appreciation. Suppose the large firms are correct about the market. In that case, investors will still be able to unlock value with XLK as they pay 0.12% in a management fee to gain diversification among many of the hottest tech companies in America.

A look into what some of the XLK's components are delivering

Some have argued that the market is expensive or companies are overvalued. Technology has led the way because of its immense growth. AAPL just delivered $365.82 billion in revenue and $94.68 billion in net income for its 2021 fiscal year. Its five-year revenue growth is $136.58 billion, while it grew net income by $46.33 billion and Free Cash Flow (FCF) by $41.18 billion. MSFT, as of its last report, has grown its revenue by $77.07 billion while its net income grew by $41.49 billion and FCF by $28.12 billion in the last five years. NVDA has increased its revenue by $13.55 billion over the past five years, its net income by $4.79 billion, and FCF by $4.72 billion. Rounding out XLK's top five holdings are Visa (V), which has increased its revenue by $5.75 billion, net income by $5.61 billion and FCF by $5.91 billion, and MasterCard (MA), which has increased revenue by $5.85 billion, net income by $3.47 billion and FCF by $3.26 billion in the last five years.

It's possible that these companies will continue to deliver increased revenue and profits and exceed expectations. Companies such as AMD that have been on a constant upswing have delivered $9.79 billion in increased revenue, $4.04 billion in net income, and $3.19 billion in FCF. The technology sector is red hot, and unlike 2000 these companies are generating billions in profits and FCF. As businesses and individuals spend more capital on technology, these companies are likely to generate top and bottom-line beats for their investors. The XLK is full of core market components that are delivering tremendous earnings and growth while having some of the most exciting companies of tomorrow embedded within their portfolio. I think as more of these companies deliver continuous growth, the market will continue to appreciate, and the XLK will outperform the market.

Conclusion

If you're a fan of the technology sector, there isn't much to dislike with XLK. This ETF has 76 of the largest technology companies within its portfolio. Investors are getting a comprehensive allocation across six segments of technology for a 0.12% management fee. The XLK has dramatically outperformed SPY over the past five years, and investors could have doubled their returns while generating a small dividend. Estimates for 2022 are coming out, and GS has projected that the S&P will exceed 5,000. If this occurs, I believe it will be led by MSFT, AAPL, and the rest of the technology sector. If you are interested in a fund concentrated in technology with capital appreciation possibilities of generating market-beating returns, then XLK is worth considering.

