NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCPK:NDRBF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 17, 2021 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric Lindquist - Chief Executive Officer

Hans Backman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gustav Österberg - Carnegie

Carl Ragnestam - Nordea

Pam Liu - Morgan Stanley

Phil Buller - Berenberg

Karl Bokvist - ABG Sundal Collier

Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.

Operator

00:02 Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the NIBE Q3 2021 Results Presentation. [Operator Instructions] Today, I am pleased to present Eric Lindquist, CEO; and Hans Backman, CFO. Please begin your meeting.

Eric Lindquist

00:23 Thank you. Good morning.

Hans Backman

00:25 Good morning.

Eric Lindquist

00:27 Well, we’ll organize this presentation as before. We start to present our report relatively few minutes and then it’s open for questions and hopefully good answers and we would try to end the meeting at twelve o'clock. So, thank you very much for calling in. I’ll start. It’s Eric talking here now and we are of course very pleased to note a very strong first nine months this year.

01:00 And the order in flow has been very, very strong and as before, it is very much sustainability profile that is benefiting us when it comes to the good order inflow, but also something that's happened during the pandemic where people have started to refurbish their homes in way that perhaps haven't seen in the more and more recent years.

01:32 And as good as that is, we're also noting of course as we write and report that our – in the supply chains have been disturbed. It seems like our subsidized not only in this industry, but in most industries as we understand it, have not really been able to keep up with the demand and because we are a little bit surprised ourselves to point. So, we can't only be subsidized. I think that we also have to realize that we could have been more accurate perhaps, more bold in forecasting things that we shouldn't only throw stones at our sub supplies, but nevertheless, it seems like they have not been able to keep up with the demand and it's not only the production, it's only the shipping side as we’ll know that is not only delayed, but it is also very costly.

02:29 And on top of that, of course, we have those sharp price increases and it's impossible for any manufacturer, I think to speculate in price increases. So, we of course have to observe what kind of prices we would be hit by and then eventually we have to increase our prices. So, they're always is going to be a delay and we also see that of course in our report that we've been hit hard by the price increases where it has still had some time to go before we are and fully compensated for that.

03:03 But if we look at the numbers, of course, the strong growth organic, and we've had some headwind there with the Swedish currency still, of course was a very, sort of a weak situation during the pandemic and it has now strengthened. So, of course, also led the cumbersome for the figures.

03:28 And the operating result and the operating margin, they are showing a very pleasing development and our course that is due to the growth, but also strict cost control and the focus on productivity, although with the productivity side has also been suffering due to shortages of components because we have not been able to run our factories as, should I say, as flexible and as floating as we are used to. So, there are many negative factors when material doesn't come in as expected.

04:05 Acquisitions of course during the pandemic we were so successful in acquiring companies and it's starting out to come more into a period when we can start closing ongoing discussions. So far to this year and of course we had several more ongoing. If we just had a look at the figures themselves, healthy growth here and the organic growth is of course, large and this since the fifteen point three is also hit by the currency.

04:43 The gross margin on the – for nine months period, we've been able to keep up that one, but as we're going to see in the last quarter, there we are suffering a bit more. And the operating margin is up some thirty eight percent, which again is due to cost control and although we mentioned before and you see that little star there. So, now we talk about results without the revaluation of additional considerations, which we added last year and that all the figures we talk about now, they are the sort of net figures.

05:27 Operating margin up from twelve point one last year to fourteen point five and here again, of course, it's a very pleasing jump, but we have to always keep in mind that last year was not a really an ordinary year, with an extremely weak first quarter, particularly March to June and then the recovery. So, the pleasing figures of course they should be viewed in that perspective. But nevertheless it is a healthy growth and the operating margin, as well as the net profit and net financial items, which is very pleasing to us naturally.

06:10 And if we just look at the quarter as such, here we see that the market growth is still healthy. And the gross margin, we see here is slightly below last year’s third quarter. And there we see more the price increases have hit us a little bit harder than we would have liked to see.

06:34 Operating profit is up again and the operating margin is again exceeding what we had last year, and last year’s third quarter was extremely strong. It was almost like, all the demand that we lacked in the first four months I talked about March to June came back in the third quarter twenty. So, we are quite pleased that we able to after all beat those figures. It wasn’t so easily sort when we entered the quarter.

07:09 If we have a look at the growth here, I think that the bar on Q3 is illustrating that we are suffering from the shortage of components. Typically that bar is extended a little bit above the Q2 twenty, of course it was extreme, it looks like ten percent, but typically would be like four up to six percent a bit of a deviation there.

07:40 Again that's an illustration that we have not been able to deliver as much as we would like to. Order intake has been as we mentioned we reported the number is strong, but also delayed orders from our side is definitely on two high side.

07:58 Result wise, yes, that’s pretty much line with the graphs that we haven't had in the past. Of course, have we had more invoicing. The bar here on Q3 would have been longer naturally, but you can’t really ask perhaps for everything being perfect.

08:19 It is not now when the world is going sustainable. Would like to demonstrate that we are ready and we just believe that the world is now going in this direction and everyone has to smarten up to help companies going in this direction.

08:39 Just a few comments about the business areas, and of course the climate solutions, they didn't suffer that much really during last year. We’re a few weeks only where order intake, it was down otherwise, pretty much was pumping in an ordinary way.

09:01 And when it comes to the growth during the first nine months, it's particularly Europe that's pleasing. Practically all markets are going – are having a strong demand and that again coming back to the sustainability ideal.

09:20 We have launched, we have been able to launch new heat pump production or generations with new refrigerants and also with better performances and we've been showing these in a different way since shows have not the [fares] [ph] been allowed we’ve been having trucks, large trucks out of the roads demonstrating the products in different countries: Germany, France, Holland and so forth in the Nordics. It's actually quite the efficient way of demonstrating products. So, it'd be also used in the future.

10:02 We also started during the year here very ambitious investment programs that was received as eventually, our capacities will be limited if the volume increase will match our expectations. So, we have to be ready as far as equipment and factories are concerned and also laboratories and this is the census and so forth.

10:29 Again, I mean already been dwelling on that and the shortage of components, we believe that shorter tile wise phenomenon, but nevertheless right now it’s annoying. And also the price increases here have not been able to match the price increases and we've hit by with our own prices, but that is to come naturally.

10:55 But despite all that, it is an improved operating margin. Again, the growth of course is behind that and still a very good cost control. There's always in the background of our three-year business area.

11:12 And Climate Solutions, the figures there, they take a jump from fourteen point two in operating margin up to sixteen point three, which is, I think the highest ever we had. And as far as operating profit is more than half a billion, a jump from the previous years. So that is naturally a substantial improvement here and the volume increase of thirteen percent is matched by almost thirty percent increase in operating profit. So, can't complain too much about those figures.

11:52 And just a quick look into the business, the area – indeed elements, and of course here, we have a sort of a sense into all different indices using elements or using electricity. And we can say that practically all have been growing, which is very pleasing to see naturally. But particularly the sustainability side of the product categories and also the semiconductor industry, they really continue to prosper before as we have received several questions because there was an article in one of the business magazines in Sweden, how could we possibly benefit from the semiconductor industry blossoming and of course, to say the reason is that we supply the equipment without our components?

12:42 So, when now this semiconductor industry is having a good time. In that particular segment, we are able to supply our components to again to the manufacturers of machinery and those gigantic taxes. But here again, of course, components and raw material have been hindering our growth, we could have gone more, delivered more, have been able to receive more goods and material.

13:14 And just as with Climate Solution shop price increases that we've been hit by we’re not been able to fully compensate with that. So that's why more price increases will occur. Nevertheless we've been able to improve the operating margin, again, the growth has been enough to sustain the improved operating margin in combination with cost control.

13:43 And if we just have a good quick look at the figures, here again now we are about this ten percent and what's cumbersome for us last year where the pandemic was at its peak. And now we are back solidly around the ten or about ten and it's a substantial as you see should I say jump in the operating profit.

14:10 Whereas the volume is up some sixteen percent. The operating profit is almost up forty percent or some thirty eight point nine – growth. So, it is very pleasing to see those figures as well. And finally, the [indiscernible] they took the hardest hit when it came to the pandemic. Then of course we come back remarkably strong in all markets, not only in Europe, but also in North America.

14:45 And of course, we continue to spend quite a bit of money on the future demands when it comes to we're burning on the combustion there reducing particles and that's something we really forward to be able to launch in the market. Again, longer lead times, we are very sad to note that many customers have been disappointed in our delivery performance, but again that's due to the shortages of components coming to us.

15:20 Same, should I say phenomenon again with price increases that have been hit as hard and we of course have increased our prices they're going to take some time before they fully apply. But again, you shouldn’t complain because operating margin is still up there and if you look at those figures, of course, the goes during the period that almost thirty percent the volume wise. Again, comparing us to the period and it's remarkable to see, of course, the operating profit growing from hundred and eleven to two hundred and seventy, it is almost, I think it's beyond one hundred and forty percent growth.

16:03 So, I mean, the figures I think when we look back at twenty and twenty one, further, when we are back in or when we are in twenty two and twenty three, I think we are going to view, have to view twenty and twenty one as exceptional years, and of course, the pandemic was very exceptional, and also the figures have sort of twisted some quarters being extremely strong as some quarters being extremely weak.

16:39 Some pie charts to finalize, of course it's pretty much the same distribution of sales kind of solutions, almost two-thirds and the elements a bit more than a quarter and the remainder. And on the result side, it is the time of solution typically a bit above the seventy percent mark and then elements twenty and [indiscernible] some eight percent.

17:08 And the final pie there would be the geographical distribution, I think. And there we can see that Europe has – and the Nordics they've taken over more from the North America where we have not had that strong growth. I don't know whether that pie chart is coming up. Yeah, here it is.

17:35 So, particularly Europe has had a very strong growth, and that is of course, due to the fact that the large countries like Germany, like Holland, like Britain, like France, now really start to move in the direction of sustainability. Even if we grow in the Nordic parts, we are a little bit outgrown because of the demand in Europe.

18:00 In North America, it's coming back, but hasn’t been able to match the demand growth in Europe. So, I think that's what I can mention. I don't know whether that was short, but it was anyway, Hans.

Hans Backman

18:17 Alright. Thank you, Eric. Yeah, I will continue with a little bit of number crunching, but try to keep it quick so we can open up for the questions. If we take a little deep dive into Climate Solutions, as Eric mentioned, we have a similar pattern here as in the previous quarter in the sense that the sustainability fee really drives business and where we've seen a very strong demand in Mainland Europe, but also the Nordics and somewhat weaker in North America.

18:45 The difference to the second quarter is however, that the comparables now have become a little bit more difficult, although Climate Solutions is the one that's least affected by this in a way.

18:57 Sales up to fourteen point seven billion, almost up from twelve point nine, the increase there of thirteen point three and there we had a fairly considerable negative currency effect into that. But we were able to increase the operating margin slightly and then very pleasing to see, as Eric mentioned the growth in the operating profit there close to thirty percent, jump in two percentage units on the operating margin, which leads us to on a rolling twelve month basis be up at nineteen point seven billion there, growth of twelve percent compared to full year of twenty twenty and with an operating margin there above the sixteen percent.

19:44 So it's overall been a very pleasing performance so far. And the third quarter was also nice in the sense that we grew by some twelve percent and with a much less effect from the currency there. But with very little contribution from acquisitions as we have not had so many of those during the pandemic, but you do see the effect on the gross margin side. It's down almost well two units there. And which really is connected to the price increases we have seen and the juggling we've been forced to do, you can say to keep the production up and running.

20:24 So, the quarter as such came in on the exact same margin as the one from last year. In terms of distribution of sales and what Eric mentioned there is that Europe really has grown stronger, Mainland Europe, you can say stronger than the other parts of the world. So that portion is now fifty two, up from forty nine a year ago, and whereas North America has come down to eighteen from twenty two. And with the Nordics is fairly stable, it's grown a percentage unit.

21:00 Well, that's the most stable business area you can say in the sense that it was the one that was the least affected during the pandemic. If we're moving to NIBE elements. We've seen a very strong growth there across the board, but it's specifically driven by the segments with a clear sustainability focus, plus semiconductor on top. However, also here the supply chain issues have had an impact on the performance.

21:34 Looking at the numbers year to date, sales came in at six point two billion, up from five point three, which is an increase of some sixteen percent, but also here with a fairly substantial negative currency impact, so the underlying growth in local currency was actually higher, but very pleasing to see them the growth and the operating profit up with close to forty percent thirty eight point nine, up from four sixty nine to six fifty two bringing us up to the margin again above ten percent, but we should not forget that last year in Q2 the business area had a drop of fifty percent in sales.

22:17 And then on a twelve month rolling basis, we're up to eight point one billion, a growth of some thirteen percent and with an operating margin there just about the ten percent, which we strive for.

22:32 In the individual quarter, the sales were up by some nineteen percent and here the strengthening of the Swedish currency has led to fact that acquisitions and currency basically take out each other showing a very good underlying growth you can say. But also here, gross margin has been impacted negatively by the price increases that we've seen, but with thanks to good cost control in other areas been able to protect their margin of ten percent, so up slightly from last year.

23:10 In terms of distribution of sales, this is just as before our most global business area. And where sales are pretty stable, also from last year in terms of distribution across different areas. NIBE Stoves has for the first nine months showed an unusually strong demand in all markets really.

23:35 Of course, largely driven by the pandemic in the sense that people have been spending a lot of time at home and taking the opportunity also to renovate their homes when they’ve not been able to travel. But also here, the shortage of components have hindered us from really delivering what we could have delivered. So currently, the waiting time is pretty long for Stove.

24:01 Sales came in at two point one billion for the first nine months, up almost thirty percent from last year, but also here, I mean Stoves was really badly hit in the second quarter specifically of last year losing some seventeen percent, but that has now then come back and due to this increase in sales, we've actually here been able to increase the gross margin on a year to date basis, and more than doubling the results up to one hundred and forty three point five percent that Eric mentioned, up from one hundred eleven up to two seventy bringing the operating margin, doubling that basically from six point seven to twelve point six. But the comparison to last year is not really fair in a way.

24:52 On a twelve month rolling basis we’re just above the three billion mark in terms of sales and with an operating margin, up just fourteen percent or exactly fourteen percent. The quarter as such was also strong. It was up from ten percent with very little effect from both currency and acquisitions, making it as possible to also increase the gross margin slightly here as well and bringing up the operating profit as much as thirty percent.

25:29 So, up from the seventy eight to the one hundred and three and landing then an operating margin of thirteen point eight. So, overall, it's been a very strong year so far for Stoves and much stronger in Q1 and Q2 than what we are used to. It's usually in Q3 and Q4 where everything happens.

25:50 In terms of distribution of sales, it's the similar picture as previous years where Europe, Mainland Europe is close to fifty percent, the Nordics is a quarter, and then almost a quarter in North America as well through the acquisitions that we've made over there.

26:11 If we then just quickly jump into the balance sheet, there are not much or not many changes here. I mean, they typically come from larger acquisitions. So, here it's just a continuous build up, you can say of cash and the equity, although we have been building inventory as well during the last quarter. And if we immediately jump to the cash flow analysis instead.

26:40 You can see that we've generated a healthy portion of cash from the operating activities, close to three point six billion, up from two point six seven last year, but the change in working capital there of minus one billion or one point one is solely from buildup of inventory, where we try to secure raw material and components for the continuous production.

27:08 The changes in receivables and payables have basically taken each other out. So, it's very much related to the inventory buildup. Then we continue to invest in current operations as before. And by saying as before, it's what we have been doing now for the last year or so, where we've increased investments in factories in building more capacity into our operations to meet the demand. So, it's slightly higher than what we had up until twenty eighteen where we typically the would be slightly lower our depreciation. Currently and the coming year or so, we will be above.

27:54 Just a quick glance on some key financial figures. I mean, given the performance so far, I mean, they develop of course in a good way. The investment in total have gone down because we have not had that many acquisitions, but as I mentioned, the investments in current operations continue at a level of around eight hundred million Swedish krona. And we have a good portion of cash available and then bringing down our interest bearing liabilities further and having a net debt now which is below one and that's coupled with a good equity assets ratio. We have a good position to make acquisitions now when things start to move again.

28:48 And the working capital, I just mentioned that in a way. I mean, we're building up inventory and the level we had when we left twenty twenty there or twelve point nine was clearly too low. We had sold out basically everything. And that's where we're trying to build up inventory again. Things are selling out quickly in a way. So, it's a lot of raw material and components that we have been building up.

29:16 And then just summing up with the very last key financials. They have developed nicely across the board, return on capital employed, up from twelve percent to fifteen point seven return on equity up from thirteen point two to seventeen point six. Net profit per share has also increased, and if we were to include the revaluation of the additional considerations for acquisitions, which we of course officially need to do in the numbers.

29:48 The key figures would actually be even better. We would have a return on capital on – of seventeen, return on equity of nineteen point two, which is very close to our target of twenty percent. I mean, we have included those because we – it seems to have not been generated as other business transactions in a way, but from a bookkeeping point of view, I mean, it's all correct of course. So, those are our official numbers.

30:17 That sums up the statement from my side, and I guess we will open up for questions. Would you like to add something Eric?

Eric Lindquist

30:28 No. No. That's fine. It's very clear. I think it's – now we have some twenty eight minutes for questions. So, please. Go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

30:38 Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Gustav Österberg from Carnegie. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Gustav Österberg

31:07 Thank you, operator, And good morning Eric and Hans. And thank you for taking my questions. First off, a question on the M and A environment here, are there still any clear bottlenecks in terms of travel restrictions, etcetera that sort of prohibit you from operating at a high level? And also, if you could zoom out a bit and talk about industry activity within the Climate Solutions segments, have there been any, sort of large changes there in activities over the past six months? Thank you.

Hans Backman

31:37 Well, I think that in Europe, we've been able to travel, you know we started to travel already in August. So, we haven't had any limitations. Of course, you have to bring your passport or whatever you call that, when you've been vaccinated. And right now clause, our business air director for Climate Solutions he is in the U.S. So, we feel it's not back to normal, but right now we can travel than we haven’t been really to Asia recently. There of course, we've had difficulty particularly in the Vietnam, but they also have opened up now. But it's been closed down for quite some time.

Eric Lindquist

32:22 And we don't know what's going to happen in the coming quarters, and the infection rates we see in the news for many countries.

Hans Backman

32:31 No, that's right. I mean, it is very difficult for us to predict. It just seems like, they accept, if you are vaccinated, you know relatively recently then you just show your vaccination what is certificate and then you can pass. I mean, we haven't had any difficulty to last three months traveling.

32:55 And as far as activities are concerned, of course they are, as soon as you can start to travel again, I don't know whether you mean from our side, from our side how we should interpret your question whether there are other acquisition going on or whether we have able to always the acquisitions going on naturally.

33:19 So, I don't know which one you are thinking of particularly, but…

Gustav Österberg

33:24 I was sort of asking in relation to what have you've seen over the past twelve months? Are you seeing sort of an easing of activity or activity coming back in general in terms of M&A within the…?

Eric Lindquist

33:37 Yes the answer is clearly yes.

Gustav Österberg

33:42 All right, perfect. And just a follow-up on the product launches within Climate Solutions where you’re talking about the more environmentally friendly refrigerants, sort of, does that go for the new products even for the ground source heat pumps are using our two ninety there as well?

Eric Lindquist

34:03 The different, I don't know whether we would like to disclose that, particularly but it's – it’s not as initial step or two ninety, but it's well below the six seventy GWP.

Gustav Österberg

34:17 All right. Perfect. Thank you very much. And then as a final question, there’s a positive comment, I think in the report on an easing, sort of from sub suppliers from a supply chain perspective, sort of what, can you give more color on what's driving that, is it production of specific components that comes online again or is it using of logistics, are there any clear drivers there, or it a generally leasing?

Eric Lindquist

34:43 Well, I think it's more we've seen, of course the risk has been a trend that raw materials have gone down or have peak. I guess that's what we can say and it has to start there. I mean, if steel goes up, I mean being used in so many other components, of course it’s difficult to that say that the price increases will not continue, but once you see that the raw material is sort of peaking and growing the other direction, I think that's viewed as a positive sign. Okay.

Gustav Österberg

35:20 All right. Thank you very much. That's three questions from me, and I’ll jump back in the queue. Thank you very much.

Eric Lindquist

35:26 Thank you.

Operator

35:29 Our next question comes from the line of Carl Ragnestam from Nordea. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Carl Ragnestam

35:38 Hi. It's Carl from Nordea. A question on your gross margin, it came down, maybe as you said from thirty five, thirty five last year to just above thirty three this year, I mean, how much would you say is pricing? And how much would you say is inefficiencies related to the component issues? And the second part of the question is whether you think that price increases is expected to, sort of start to be materialized in Q4 or at least see a sequential improvement compared to Q3.

Eric Lindquist

36:16 Let me sort out those questions. So, [indiscernible] start with. I mean, divide them into price increases and inefficient, I think the major part is actually price increases, but of course, also inefficiency, they are substantial when you equipped the factory with people or operators and they can all the sudden as a stop of production.

36:47 It makes a tremendous go to productivity, but if you say that we have dropped some one point eight percent – it is more than fifty percent definitely on the pricing side?

Hans Backman

37:02 I don't think we can be more precise than that.

Carl Ragnestam

37:05 Perfect. This is very helpful. And also, you managed to take out quite significant selling expenses in the quarter both as percent of sales as well as in absolute numbers. Is that purely related to lower marketing expenses, of course selling expense as well? Given the pandemic or is it also in turn efficiency measures, which could be sort of more long term sustainable?

Eric Lindquist

37:34 Well, I think that we all have observed and experienced a lot of things during the pandemic now. I don't think that we don't think that we're going to go back exactly to the same pattern that we had before, when it comes to travelling, when it comes to marketing products.

37:55 We definitely see that we have been trying now a different method as I said on exhibiting products, driving around in Europe being closer to the customers rather a lot of the installers coming to Frankfurt who are coming to Milan, because that's very cumbersome for operators or for installers to be away for a number of days, but when we visit them it is easier to attract attention.

38:25 So, that's one thing, of course, being much less expensive. And as far as traveling, I mean, we don't like those teams meetings particularly the old square headed in a way, but we will not go back to having those board meetings, all those meetings we’ve had in the past physically. As we've got [indiscernible] if not in half, but at least cutting down to a third.

38:53 So, I think as bad as the pandemic has been, as has also demonstrated to is that not necessarily ever been doing everything correctly. They could be carried out in a more efficient way. So, your answer yes. Some of the savings continue long-term.

Carl Ragnestam

39:15 Perfect. Okay. That’s all from me. Thank you.

Operator

39:22 Our next question comes from the line of Pam Liu from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Pam Liu

39:31 Thank you very much for taking my questions. I have three please. The first question to understand the demand driver in Climate Solutions, would you be able to disclose the revenue split between new-build and renovation? It's just because we note that in the key market where you operate, there had been a surge in new residential building permit at the beginning of this year. We also know that in many countries particularly in London, Europe, there has been new or renewed subsidy programs available for heat pumps in terms of energy renovation innovation. Now obviously both matters for you, but I'm just trying to understand which of these factors have a more immediate impact for you?

40:08 The second question is on the component shortage, would you be able to say which specific components that are causing the problem here, where are they sourced from? Is this a heat pump industry wide issue or more of a business specific for NIBE? The third and final question is margins and how we think about margins going forward. So, if we compare margins on a year on year basis, obviously, there's a decrease on gross margin, but an increase our EBIT margin, I'm talking about Q3 year-on-year basis, so that means that operating leverage is really main drivers here for the EBIT margin expansion that we are seeing.

40:46 Now going into twenty twenty two, I would assume that your price increase was that to take full effect. I would also assume that at some point, hopefully the input cost pressure would ease and I would like to say, if demand remains strong, doesn’t actually mean that we would likely to see your margin continue to expand from the [current rate] [ph] level already, you know how should we think about that? Thank you.

Eric Lindquist

41:15 That was like a machine gun questionnaire, so thank you very much. As far as drivers are concerned, of course, the new construction is important, but as a market in total, you know new construction is typically, I'd say, at an average perhaps fifteen percent to seventeen percent of our sales, but then it's up to every individual market. But now when we start to look at the growth in the larger countries obviously it is not only new construction is also a refurbishment that’s coming about, which is much stronger than in the past.

41:53 The new construction is always the forerunners. They are taking up new ideas and that is eventually, so as I roll over into refurbishment markets, but a mature market there or fifteen percent would be new construction typically and the remainder would be refurbishment. I don't know whether that answers your question, but that’s an attempt anyway.

Pam Liu

42:19 Yes. Can I just confirm, is that fifty, five zero or fifteen?

Eric Lindquist

42:23 Fifteen.

Hans Backman

42:24 Fifteen to seventeen.

Pam Liu

42:27 Okay, got it. Thank you. Yeah.

Eric Lindquist

42:29 As components are concerned they are, I mean, we rely on the largest suppliers, you know when it comes to critical components we are, as I said, I mean, we are humble enough to say that we – had we been [listened] [ph], of course, we should have warned our suppliers know that the growth should be precise to this, we aren't that intelligent. So that's why we have foreseen good growth, but not the growth rate that we have now. And neither, I think has anyone else.

43:02 So, the components that we are lacking are not components typically used by us, but by our industry, but we have not mentioned any names. We are not using providers or components that are sort of unknown or forming a risk. They are the largest providers of those critical or crucial components. And they have been taken by surprise, so they have their delivery or supply chain issues, but it's a phenomena, very much shared with the whole industry. That's our understanding.

43:44 And margins going forward, well it's no secret that we’ve not been able to compensate fully. We try to exemplify and clarify that, because we always going to be a little behind price increases coming to you, particularly in the market that we see now. And some commodities, you know they have foregone and say, they're going to increase prices two point five percent to three percent coming quarter three, but that's up being the phenomena for most [indiscernible].

43:44 That have been more, sort of very rapidly suggested price increases because they have been hit by sudden price increases. So, of course, we our aim to bring it back and by our own price increases and also by our productivity, once we are starting to get components in in an orderly fashion. All right?

Pam Liu

44:51 Yes. Thank you very much.

Operator

44:58 Our next question comes from the line of Phil Buller from Berenberg. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Phil Buller

45:06 Hi, gentlemen. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Apologies also if some of this is detailed in the slides, for some reason they don't seem to be showing up on my screen, but I have a couple of questions, which I'll ask one at time, I guess.

45:21 Firstly, I was just hoping you might be able to help scale the impact on revenue that was missed from Q3 due to these supply issues. I appreciate that's a very difficult job to do with any accuracy, but I was wondering if you could give us your best guess on – that dealt in growth was in the quarter? Are we talking about one percent or two percent or five percent or perhaps even larger than that? That's the first question. Thanks.

Eric Lindquist

45:47 Okay. Well, I think I tried to answer that question before. If you look at, I think you can look back in our reports, if you look back to twenty twenty then, of course, the difference was something ten percent, but that was extraordinary due to pandemic. If you go back to eighteen, I think the difference was like four percent and if nineteen, if I remember correctly it is in six and seven or so.

46:18 So, if we would take, something like five percent, four to five, perhaps. I mean, we can’t be more accurate than that, but I think that would have been more normal. And that doesn't seen much, of course, because we are invoicing, if you take those seven point eight to seven point nine billion kroners, and you divide it with some sixty five days or how many days you have, you end up with some invoicing of one hundred and twenty million a day.

46:52 So, if we talk about three to four days delay, but of course, once you start to have delays of this kind, it's affecting practically all deliveries. Because it's not like we can stand four days. So, whereas you can compare all of that only four days, it's much more cumbersome than that, but that's an illustration.

47:18 Yeah. So, that’s an attempt to answer your question.

Phil Buller

47:21 Thank you. That's very helpful. And then also a question on the comments that you made around M and A and the fact that you're all able to travel a bit more freely now, I think we are getting a bit more active again. The questions around the movement in prices or anything that you're seeing, obviously, prices seem to be moving a lot in terms of asset prices, including your own share price. I guess what are you seeing in terms of the transaction prices and how comfortable are you with those as they stand today?

Eric Lindquist

47:58 Well, it's a very sensitive your question. But you're correct, of course that it's almost like people have forgotten their math book at home, if I may joke a little bit, you know the prices have gone up. So, we have to very realistic about things, but at the same time, we can’t hide any clauses.

48:19 Just being [indiscernible], we also have to tag along and understand that the market is very prosperous, we have to be out there. And I think it's our model, you know doing transaction in the two or three tranches that's been very helpful in the past and we believe that they're going to be very helpful also in the future, particularly if we talk to companies where the management or substantial owners and they like to continue.

48:48 But of course, we noticed that the prices have gone up and we just have to be very, very should I say sensitive to those phenomena’s. I mean, we can’t be crazy and we can’t just pay anything. I think that in the past, we've demonstrated that we are fairly cool headed, and of course, Hans is mentioning now that he has been gathering a lot of money on the balance sheet. Not suspended cluelessly. But at the same time when the market goes up, we can’t sit again and [indiscernible] we don't like it, and therefore we won’t buy anything.

Hans Backman

49:33 It’s a balance. I mean, it's easy to get carried away given the valuation we have. We could make many acquisitions accretive in the way, but yeah, they also need to stand on their own legs.

Phil Buller

49:47 It is encouraging to hear there is good discipline. And just finally, I'm sure you can’t comment too much, but I just want to make sure that I'm understanding the cautionary comments around Q4 being another difficult quarter. We kind of mid-November the six weeks to the end of the year from where you stand today, looking at consensus expectations for the full year, do they feel right to you in terms of operating profit in the four point five, four point six range or is the comment that you're making around Q4 suggesting that those numbers may be too high, are they appropriately based, did you say?

Eric Lindquist

50:26 Well, I think that the comment we made in report, you know that is as far we're going to go, because I think you're into a very sensitive material now. We like to inform shareholders and investors and analysts, you know, it's correctly and evenly as possible. So, I think it wouldn't be fair to dwell any further on that, if we are not implied.

Phil Buller

50:55 Understood. It's more a question just to make sure that I wasn't missing anything among a sequential deterioration in Q4 versus Q3, because Q3 was actually relatively, I would say strong in the – given the macro backdrop, but yeah, it's just to make sure that wasn't missing service in Q4 commentary. But that's great. Thank you very much for the answers. Very helpful.

Eric Lindquist

51:18 Thank you.

Hans Backman

51:19 Thank you.

Operator

51:22 Our next question comes from the line of Karl Bokvist from ABG Sundal Collier. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Karl Bokvist

51:31 Yes. Hi, and thank you. So, most of the questions have been answered. I was just a bit curious on your view when it comes to the timeline or the rollout of products that you are now releasing to the market revenue, more environmentally friendly refrigerants, you know the products that you highlighted is this one particular category or is it just an [indiscernible] brand? Just to get a sense of the timeline for the entire business of NIBE Group?

Eric Lindquist

52:03 Well, it's, of course we work intensely together with the different manufacturers, but we were referring particular to this launch on the EBIT brand, but the other brands in Europe also are following very closely here. When it comes to exhaust heat pumps, we are the only provider within the group of exhaust heat pumps.

52:27 So there, C2C and now final tech and [indiscernible] providing that. And that's an important factor. So when it comes to [indiscernible] of course that will be – there be something we are going to introduce all four manufacturers and NIBE in [market he is leading the race] [ph]. Okay.

Karl Bokvist

52:51 Understood. Understood. And just curiosity on elements, if I remember correctly the companies you've historically acquired that or actively within the semiconductor industry or located in North America. I was just to be curious to understand the sales pattern overall of your semiconductor companies located in, for example, North America, but they mainly sell to Asia or is it that you're seeing strong demand from in regions outside of Asia when it comes to semiconductors?

Eric Lindquist

53:27 Well, they are. I mean, they are all head officed in the U.S. That's correct. But they all have also manufacturing introduced in Asia. But of course, when we – the majority of our customers are still located in North America. Since the equipment manufacturers, it's heavily dominated by American manufacturers. So, of course they produce both in the U.S. and in Asia. But in the products typically would go to – the majority would go to packaged back in the U.S. So, some respect also to other companies.

Karl Bokvist

54:23 Understood. And in climate, just looking at these different near term challenges with supply chain and components and cost inflation and everything. But just looking at the entire industry, do you get a sense if there has been any changes between companies such as yourself with a local production or compared to manufacturers that might produce in Asia and sell into the European market, for example?

Eric Lindquist

54:55 Well, we don't have precise information about that. I think that when you talk about possibly some products, you know like air to air, like those standalone units they might come in from manufactures in Asia. We don't have so much information about that. But typically, when you talk about hydraulic solutions, which are the prevailing solutions for the European side than they also produced here in Europe with these parts of the products. I think they’ll be all fighting the same problems, practically all of it. That's our understanding.

Karl Bokvist

55:41 All right. Thank you.

Hans Backman

55:44 Thank you.

Eric Lindquist

55:46 All right. Well, the time we gave wasn’t so bad, so it is like two minutes prior to 12, right? Thank you for calling in and listening to us. I hope there hasn't been too much hide and seek. We tried to be as transparent as possible. And I think the report is also breathing that message and well, if nothing else is on the radar right now, then we just thank you very much again, and hope you have a nice day and we’ll talk to each other again if not sooner, it will be in the February for the full year reports for the years coming out, right.

Hans Backman

56:27 So, it’s almost Merry Christmas already now, right?

Eric Lindquist

56:29 Yeah. Right. So, we see the declarations are put up outside our window here now and nice trees are coming up and stuff like that. It almost, it is always a surprise when you see those decorations coming up. And [indiscernible] Sweden that was for the advent. That is so close because it's very dark and terrible right now. We are looking forward to that. So, with that said, thank you very much and you have a good day.

Hans Backman

56:58 Thank you.