Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) has been one of the steady performers, delivering solid returns for long-term investors on the back of secular growth and strong execution.

After a strong year (on the operational front) so far this year, with the company set to surpass 2019 revenues, investors are not too pleased with the latest deal which is set to provide a boost to the CooperSurgical segment. That deal in itself looks quite reasonable, but investors seem to be disappointed with the focus moving away from lenses.

Improving Lives One Person At The Time

Cooper Companies is a medical device company which generated nearly $2.5 billion in sales in 2020, three quarters of which came from the vision segment complemented by the women's health business, also named CooperSurgical.

With a global workforce of 12,000, the company is truly global with end markets spread across all three major continents. The company sells products in over a hundred countries across the world.

CooperVision holds a roughly 25% market share in the global $9.3 billion soft contact lens market, competing against Alcon which holds a similar market share and the market leader Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). It is hard for competitors to enter this oligopolistic market, driven by know-how, high initial capital investment, required FDA approval and regulatory requirements. With limited reimbursement risk, strong fundamental growth driver and being a recession resistant business, the end markets are attractive to operate in. Strong execution has led to the company increasing its market share from 20% to roughly 25%.

CooperSurgical is a much smaller business which in itself is split up across two major end markets. Office & Surgical products make up roughly sixty percent of sales, with fertility products making up for the remainder.

The company generated $2.43 billion in sales in 2020, yet the results that year were impacted by the pandemic after 2019 sales hit a high of $2.65 billion. A spectacular recovery is seen this year as the company sees 2021 sales around $2.9 billion, with non-GAAP earnings seen at $13.30 per share.

A Financial Look

Early in September, Cooper Companies posted its third quarter results which marked a spectacular recovery on the back of easier comparables, as a key driver. The company provided a 2021 guidance for which there are few risks as the first three quarters have already passed.

The 49.8 million shares outstanding now trade hands at $418 per share. This works down to a $20.8 billion equity valuation, or $22.3 billion enterprise valuation if we include a net debt load of $1.5 billion, while EBITDA trends around a billion. Needless to say, valuations are demanding at nearly 8 times sales and 32 times adjusted earnings.

These are demanding multiples, driven by the track record, low interest rates and proactive stance of the company in recent times. This includes a key approval for MiSight in China, as well as some bolt-on deals earlier this year. Earlier this year, Cooper Companies acquired OBP Medical in a $60 million deal, and it paid GBP 37 million for Safe Obstetric Systems, the producer of the Fetal Pillow.

A Big Deal

The big news came in November as the company reached a deal to acquire Generate Life Sciences in a $1.6 billion deal, an acquisition equivalent to roughly 7% of the own enterprise valuation.

Generate is a privately held provider of donor egg and sperm for fertility treatments, cryopreservation services and newborn stem cell storage. With this acquisition, CooperSurgical will be able to better serve fertility clinics with a greater suite of products and services.

Generate reported $250 million in sales on a trailing basis. That number reveals that a 6.4 times sales multiple has been paid, actually a bit lower than its own valuation. Excluding one-time charges, non-GAAP accretion is seen at $0.30 per share. That however is just $15 million after taxes, or close to $20 million before taxes. Assuming a 3% cost of debt on $1.6 billion in cash to be forked out to the previous owners, the operational contribution of Generate likely comes in around $70 million which is quite encouraging, as it is a much lower multiple at which the company trades itself.

The market reaction has not been very encouraging as shares fell from $435 to $410 overnight, before rebounding to $418 now. The $25 move lower reveals $1.2 billion equity value going up into smoke, a huge number given the $1.6 billion price tag. The negative price reaction is probably not the result of the impact on the financials, as Cooper can easily manage this leverage. It seems that investors would like the company to focus on the Vision segment as this is quite a large deal to expand the CooperSurgical business.

Concluding Thought

In the past, I found Cooper Companies always a bit pricey and today the company trades around 30 times earnings, while operating with a pro forma leverage ratio close to 2.5 times. This all looks reasonable given the positioning of the firm and interest rate environment, and while shares have stagnated a bit during most of 2021, it does not automatically translate into great appeal just yet.

Here and now I am sticking to a neutral stance as it feels as if the market has oversold the announcement of the latest acquisition a bit too much, and while this in itself is compelling, the overall valuation is rich enough which means that I am not seeing great appeal.