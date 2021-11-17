metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is not only offering cybersecurity services to clients like the FBI or the NSA. The company also reports 85% recurrent sales and cash in hand. Furthermore, it intends to engage in acquisitions and international operations for NATO countries. With all this, in my view, under the best-case scenario, TLS could be worth $40 per share. Traders are currently buying shares at $17-$21 per share, which I believe is cheap. Of course, I am a buyer at the current price mark.

Telos: Double-Digit Growth Coupled with Massive Partners And Clients

Telos sells software-based security solutions to some of the largest organizations in the United States. The FBI, the NSA, and UPS use some of the company’s products, such as Xacta and Telos Ghost, as well as the company’s secure networks services. With these large corporations using the software of TLS, many other partners seem to be interested:

Source: Business Presentation

TLS does not only offer services that interest large organizations. I also appreciate quite a bit that close to 85% of the company’s revenue is recurrent. It means that it will be very difficult to see significant sales volatility in the coming years. Modeling the company’s DCF was quite easy because of the company’s recurrent sales:

Our customer turnover is low and, based on historical experience, approximately 85% of our revenue is recurring. Source: Annual Report

That’s not all. The company appears to be expecting significant sales growth. In the last quarterly report, TLS lowered its guidance, but still expects 33%-36% y/y sales growth for 2021. Finally, in 2022, the company expects potential for higher commercial software sales:

Source: Business Presentation

Case 1: TLS Expands Its Presence In Commercial Markets, Signs New Partnerships, And Replaces Inefficient Legacy Products

Under the base case scenario, I would expect TLS to expand its presence in commercial markets. In my view, the company’s services like secure messaging, identity vetting, and managed attribution could be useful in many markets. For instance, certain Xacta functionalities could be very useful for CRM firms, the financial services sector, or even the airport industry. With sufficient sales personnel, TLS could offer these services, and enhance revenue growth.

I also expect sales growth because the company intends to expand its partner program, so that new resellers, integrators, and contract partners can work with TLS. I really believe that TLS is trying to enlarge its list of partners. Notice that the company’s Telos Ghost and Xacta are now available under AWS (AMZN) and Microsoft Azure (MSFT) marketplaces.

We plan to grow our direct sales team and to accelerate the expansion of these channel partner initiatives, which we anticipate will drive revenue growth and material gross margin expansion. Source: Annual Report

I would also expect double-digit sales growth as the company replaces existing old legacy products. In particular, in my opinion, Telos AMHS is a great tool that will most likely continue to replace old communications centers that the U.S. federal government still uses. I cannot go through all the technical advantages of the company’s systems, but I would say that the ability to offer automatic tasks makes the systems superior to previous infrastructures.

According to Mordor Intelligence, The software-defined security market is expected to experience growth close to 33% from 2021 to 2026. With this in mind, under this case scenario, I envision sales growth of 54% in 2021, 41% in 2022, and 26%-25% from 2023 to 2025:

Software-defined security market registered a CAGR of 33.7% over the forecast period 2021- 2026. Software-defined security enables the implementation of dynamic security in the network by means of a controller that is driven by software or an application. Source: Mordor Intelligence

I also believe that the company’s EBITDA margin will increase significantly as more partners accept TLS’s systems, and the number of users grows. In my view, as management scales up its technology, margins will most likely increase. I also included an EBIT/Sales of around 12% and 17% along with a D&A/Sales ratio of 2%-3%:

Source: My Assumptions

Like other analysts, I will be using a beta of 0.8-0.9x, cost of equity of approximately 7%-8.5%, and cost of debt of 4.6%-5%. The result of the CAPM model includes a WACC of 7%-8.5%:

Source: My Assumptions, And Finbox

With a WACC of 7%, sales of $179-$777 million, and EBITDA of $14-$116 million, I obtained an EBIAT of close to $2-$101 million:

Source: My Assumptions

With moderate assumptions about the changes in working capital and capital expenditures of $7-$21 million, I obtained a free cash flow of $23-$76 million. The discounted free cash flow would grow from $2-$3 million in 2021 to close to $59 million in 2025. Finally, the sum stands at $190 million:

Source: My Assumptions

If we assume 2026 FCF of $77 million and an exit multiple of 20x, the present value of the terminal value stands at close to $1.1 billion. If we sum the cash in hand and adjust the amount of debt, the equity value is close to $1.46 billion. With 67 million shares outstanding, the implied stock price is equal to $21:

Source: My Assumptions

Case 2: More Contracts With The U.S. Federal Government, International Expansion, And Acquisitions Could Imply A Valuation Of $40

In my view, TLS is well-positioned to provide more security solutions to federal agencies. Management is well aware of the opportunity, and continues to invest in the product design to serve governmental agencies. More contracts with the U.S. federal government will most likely offer sales growth:

We believe the U.S. federal government represents a significant growth opportunity, and we expect to continue to invest in products to serve additional customers in this vertical. For example, Xacta is included on DHS’s CDM Approved Products List to provide federal agencies with innovative security tools, which we believe presents us with an excellent opportunity to pursue contracts with additional federal agencies. Source: Annual Report

In my opinion, the know-how accumulated by TLS could be an excellent asset outside the United States. The company appears to be also working with Canada, Singapore, Australia, Bahrain, and some other NATO countries. That’s not all. TLS intends to invest in overseas operations, which, in my view, could enhance sales growth in the near future:

We intend to grow our international customer base by increasing our investments in overseas operations, establishing channel partners, and adding personnel in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Source: Annual Report

Most investors in the cybersecurity industry know that the market is highly fragmented. It is quite likely that we see M&A operations in the following years. In this regard, I appreciate that TLS is ready to pursue strategic acquisitions. In my opinion, if TLS acquires small competitors, additional tools and technologies, revenue and FCF will most likely increase.

Under these fantastic assumptions, I included sales growth of 54%-40%, EBITDA margin close to 17.5%, and an EBIT/Sales ratio of 15%: Source: My Assumptions (Numbers In Millions)

If the company delivers more than 40% sales growth, I believe that investors will buy a significant amount of shares. As a result, I would be expecting a significant decline in the cost of equity and the cost of debt. With this in mind, I used a WACC of 5.5%, which is lower than that in the previous case scenario.

My numbers also included D&A around $5-$25 million, changes in accounts receivables around $20-$55 million, and changes in accounts payables close to $5-$25 million:

Source: My Assumptions

Putting everything together, the unlevered FCF stands at close to $20-$120 million, and the 2025 FCF/Discount is close to $95 million:

Source: My Assumptions

With 2026 FCF of $137 million and an exit multiple of 20.75x, the present value of the terminal value is equal to approximately $2.21 billion. Finally, the enterprise value would be equal to $2.5 billion, and the equity value would stand at more than $2.5 billion. If we assume a share count of 67 million, the equity per share would stand at $40:

Source: My Assumptions

Great Financial Position

As of June 30, 2021, the company reported cash in hand of $130 million, 22% more than that in December 2020. The company’s asset/liability ratio stands at close to 4x, so I believe that TLS will be able to obtain financing from both equity investors and financial institutions. With this in mind, I believe that TLS will be able to finance further international marketing efforts and the development of new products:

Source: 10-Q

As of today, TLS did not seem to have financial debt. The company only reports finance lease obligations close to $15 million:

Source: 10-Q

Risks From The Company’s Relationship With The US Government And Infrastructure From Third Parties

I dislike that TLS depends on sales delivered by the U.S. Government. If the relationships with the Government deteriorate, I would be expecting a significant decline in the company’s revenue. As a result, I believe that the fair valuation of the company could decrease significantly. If the US Government decreases its budget for whatever reason, I would expect a decline in sales:

As these threats subside, spending on the military tends to decrease. Rising budget deficits, increasing national debt, the cost of the global war on terrorism, increasing costs for entitlement programs, and potentially the large costs of combating the Coronavirus pandemic and addressing the health concerns and economic dislocation caused by COVID-19, continue to put pressure on all areas of discretionary spending, which could ultimately impact the defense budget and other aspects of federal discretionary spending. Source: Annual Report

TLS uses technology and software applications from AWS and Microsoft Azure. It means that any problem coming from Amazon or Microsoft may affect the company’s ability to offer decent functionalities. As a result, with sufficient disruptions, I would expect that many clients will leave TLS. Revenue would decline, and the expectations for free cash flow could decrease significantly:

We do not have control over the operations of the facilities of the third parties that we use. If any of these third-party services experience errors, disruptions, security issues, or other performance deficiencies, if they are updated such that our solutions become incompatible, if these services, software, or hardware fail or become unavailable due to extended outages, interruptions, defects, or otherwise, or if they are no longer available on commercially reasonable terms or prices (or at all), these issues could result in errors or defects in our solutions, cause our solutions to fail, our revenue and margins could decline, or our reputation and brand to be damaged, we could be exposed to legal or contractual liability. Source: Annual Report

Conclusion

Currently working with clients like the FBI or the NSA, I believe that TLS will most likely continue to deliver double-digit sales growth. TLS’ balance sheet shows a significant amount of cash in hand, which the company could use to finance acquisitions or international expansion. Under my best-case scenario, which includes successful implementation overseas, I believe that the company’s fair price could be close to $40. In my opinion, the company remains a buy at the current mark of $15-$20.